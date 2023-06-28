Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, is delighted to announce its recognition as Product Challengers and Contenders in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services 2023 Study. This recognition is a testament to Cigniti's commitment to delivering innovative and transformative digital engineering solutions to its clients across the US and Europe regions.

In the US region , Cigniti has been recognized as Product Challengers in Design & Development, Integrated Customer/User Engagement, Platform & Application Services, and Contenders in Intelligent Operations quadrants.

Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer at Cigniti Technologies, commented, "We are honored to be recognized as Product Challengers and Contenders in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services 2023 Study. This recognition is a firm step towards our journey of becoming a leading quality-first digital engineering services player and accomplish our stated objectives. This acknowledgment validates our dedication to innovation and our ability to deliver high-quality digital engineering solutions to our clients. It reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking quality-led digital engineering services where that can truly accelerate digital transformation and deliver enhanced customer experiences."

Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer at Cigniti Technologies, added, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from ISG. Being acknowledged as Product Challengers and Contenders in multiple quadrants demonstrates our expertise across different aspects of digital engineering services. This surely elevates our positioning in achieving significant mindshare amongst our customers to become a trusted partner of digital-led business growth. As software sits at the center of every company’s digital charter, our resolve to offer a confluence of AI and IP-led Digital engineering services with an incredible ability to put quality at the digital core is further elevated. This recognition motivates us to have deeper conversations with our customers to understand and accelerate their digital journeys."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services 2023 Study evaluates the capabilities and competencies of service providers in delivering digital engineering services to clients across US and EU. It serves as a valuable resource for organizations seeking reliable partners for their digital transformation initiatives.

“Cigniti has built and deployed world-class accelerators to enable clients' digital transformations in a strongly differentiated quality-assured, IP and innovation-led approach. Their solutions like Zastra.ai, the BlueSwan™ offerings including Velocita, Praxia, CESA, etc. enable key customer functions in digital engineering and transformation in a proven, industry-relevant manner.” Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay, Lead Analyst

“Cigniti has demonstrated a promise to lead the path to become a full-cycle Digital Engineering Company through its proprietary platforms and integrated strategies across the end-to-end value chain through the levers like Quality Engineering, Digital Assurance, Advisory, & Transformation and a laser-sharp focus on Digital Engineering.” Shirish Kulkarni, Lead Analyst

The report highlights, “Digital engineering is driving interventions across industries to increase efficiencies and effectiveness, the following trends that are evident across the providers to disrupt the market in the Digital Engineering Space, Engineering R&D (ER&D) becoming a strength, Focus on software to be central for digital offerings, CX is a key driver for success in the long term, Global preparedness with the right competencies, Supply chains becoming visible and intelligent. The integration of technologies like mobility, big data, AI, ML, IIoT, and predictive analytics has led to the digitization of the entire value chain, encompassing various stages from product development to manufacturing and across industries.”

To view the charts, click here.

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the World's Leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering Services Company. 4200+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 & Global 2000 enterprises across 25 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey across various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP & Platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including digital engineering, automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

