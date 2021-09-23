CIIG Capital Partners II : Board of Directors and Shareholders CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc (Form 8-K) 09/23/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (the "Company") as of September 17, 2021 and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of September 17, 2021 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ GRANT THORNTON LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 23, 2021 F-2 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Balance sheet SEPTEMBER 17,

2021 ASSETS Current asset - cash $ 2,000,000 Cash held in trust account 291,812,500 Total Assets $ 293,812,500 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accrued expenses $ 1,173 Accrued offering costs 340,584 Promissory note-related party 164,348 Total current liabilities 506,105 Deferred underwriting fee payable 10,062,500 Total Liabilities 10,568,605 Commitments Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 28,750,000 shares at redemption value 291,812,500 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,187,500 shares issued and outstanding 719 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (8,659,324 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (8,568,605 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 293,812,500 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statement. F-3 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Notes to financial statement NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on January 6, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, the Company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications industries. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of September 17, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from January 6, 2021 (inception) through September 17, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statements for the Company's Initial Public Offering were declared effective on September 14, 2021. On September 17, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 28,750,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), which includes the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 3,750,000 Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $287,500,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 12,062,500 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and, collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to CIIG Management II LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company (the "Sponsor") and certain funds and accounts managed by subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. (the "Direct Anchor Investors" the Direct Anchor Investors, together with the Sponsor, are the "initial stockholders"), generating gross proceeds of $12,062,500, which is described in Note 4. Transaction costs amounted to $16,342,432, consisting of $5,750,000 of underwriting fees, $10,062,500 of deferred underwriting fees and $529,932 of other offering costs. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on September 17, 2021, an amount of $291,812,500 ($10.15 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete a Business Combination with one or more target businesses that together have an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on interest earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. F-4 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (cont.) The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "public stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.15 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The amount in the Trust Account will initially be approximately $10.15 per public share and such amount may be increased by $0.10 per Public Share for a 6-month extension of time to consummate the Business Combination, as described herein. The per-share amount to be distributed to public stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 immediately prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, unless otherwise required by applicable law, regulation or stock exchange rules, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transactions is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor, officers and directors have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the Initial transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. F-5 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (cont.) The initial stockholders have agreed (a) to waive their redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by them in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Company will have until March 17, 2023 to complete a Business Combination (or up to September 17, 2023 if it extends the period of time to consummate a Business Combination in accordance with the terms described below; the "Combination Period"). If the Company anticipates that it may not be able to consummate a Business Combination by March 17, 2023, it may, but is not obligated to, extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination by an additional six months (for a total of up to 24 months to complete a Business Combination); provided that the Sponsor (or its designees) must deposit into the trust account funds equal to an aggregate of $2,587,500 ($0.10 per Public Share in each case) for such extension on or prior to the date of the deadline for such extension, in exchange for a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note (the "Extension Loan"). Such Extension Loan may be convertible into Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.00 per warrant at the option of the lender. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The initial stockholders have agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the initial stockholders or any of their respective affiliates acquire Public Shares after the Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less $10.15 per Unit. F-6 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (cont.) In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below (i) $10.15 per Public Share or (ii) such lesser amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity Prior to the completion of the Initial Public Offering, the Company lacked the liquidity it needed to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time, which is considered to be one year from the issuance date of the financial statement. The Company has since competed its Initial Public Offering at which time capital in excess of the funds deposited in the Trust Account and/or used to fund offering expenses was released to the Company for general working capital purposes. Accordingly, management has since re-evaluated the Company's liquidity and financial condition and determined that sufficient capital exists to sustain operations for at least one year from the date that the financial statement was issued, and therefore substantial doubt has been alleviated. NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. F-7 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Emerging growth company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of estimates The preparation of the financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and cash equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of September 17, 2021. F-8 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Cash held in Trust Account At September 17, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at September 17, 2021, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account and the trust account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account. Offering Costs Offering costs consist of underwriting, legal, accounting and other expenses incurred through the Initial Public Offering that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounted to $16,342,43 were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Income taxes The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740 "Income Taxes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets were deemed to be de minimis as of September 17, 2021. ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of September 17, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company may be subject to potential examination by federal, state and city taxing authorities in the areas of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with federal, state and city tax laws. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. F-9 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Concentration of credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution which, at times may exceed the Federal depository insurance coverage of $250,000. At September 17, 2021, the Company had not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair value of financial instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recent accounting standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2021 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis. Early adoption is permitted, but no earlier than fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, including interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 effective January 6, 2021. The adoption of ASU 2020-06 did not have a material impact on the Company's financial statements. Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statements. NOTE 3. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 25,875,000 Units, which includes a full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in the amount of 3,750,000 Units, at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7). NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor and the Direct Anchor Investors purchased an aggregate of 12,062,500 Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $12,062,500, in a private placement. A portion of the proceeds from the Placement Warrants were added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering to be held in the Trust Account. The Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units to be sold in the Initial Public Offering, except as described in Note 7. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds of the sale of the Placement Warrants will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the underlying securities will be worthless. F-10 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder shares In January 2021, the Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares (the "Founder Shares") of the Company's Class B common stock for an aggregate price of $25,000. In July 2021, the Sponsor forfeited 2,156,250 Founder Shares, resulting in the Sponsor holding 6,468,750 Founder Shares. In September 2021, we effected a stock dividend of 0.11111111 shares for each founder share outstanding, resulting in our sponsor holding an aggregate number of 7,187,500 founder shares. All share and per-share amounts have been retroactively restated to reflect the share cancellation. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option at the close of the Initial Public Offering, a total of 937,500 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The initial stockholders have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination or (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last sale price of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Promissory note-related party On February 26, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of September 30, 2021 or the completion of the Initial Public Offering. At September 17, 2021, there were $164,348 outstanding under the Note which is currently due on demand. Administrative services agreement Commencing on September 14, 2021, the Company will agree to pay an affiliate of the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. Upon completion of the Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Related party loans In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). F-11 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (cont.) If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Placement Warrants. As of September 17, 2021 there were no outstanding Working Capital Loans. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these condensed financial statements. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Registration rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on September 14, 2021, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with respect to the Founder Shares, the Placement Warrants (and their underlying shares), and warrants (and their underlying shares) that may be issued upon conversion of Extension Loans and Working Capital Loans and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Founder Shares. The holders of the Founder Shares, Placement Warrants, and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Extension Loans and Working Capital Loans (and in each case holders of their underlying shares, as applicable) will have registration rights to require the Company to register the sale of the securities held by them pursuant to a registration rights agreement to be signed prior to or on the effective date of the Initial Public Offering. The holders of the majority of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form registration demands, that the Company register such securities for sale under the Securities Act. In addition, these holders will have certain "piggy-back" registration rights to include their securities in other registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting agreement The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $10,062,500 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. F-12 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Preferred Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At September 17, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At September 17, 2021, there were no shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 28,750,000 shares subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class B common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At September 17, 2021, there were 7,187,500 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option at the close of the Initial Public Offering, a total of 937,500 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. Holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of stockholders, except as required by law. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts offered in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B common stock shall convert into shares of Class A common stock will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock agree to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B common stock will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all shares of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination (excluding any shares or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination). Warrants-Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. F-13 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY (cont.) The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. Redemptions of Warrants for Cash-Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: ➤ in whole and not in part; ➤ at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ➤ upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and ➤ if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to each warrant holder. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of Warrants for Shares of Class A Common Stock-Commencing ninety days after the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (including the Placement Warrants): ➤ in whole and not in part; ➤ at a price of $0.10 per warrant, upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption, provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants, but only on a cash basis, prior to redemption and receive that number of shares of Class A common stock to be determined, based on the redemption date and the fair market value of the Company's Class A common stock ; ➤ if, and only if, the last reported sale price of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share and is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days (the "Reference Days") within a 30-trading day period ending three business days before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. F-14 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc.

Notes to financial statement NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY (cont.) If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption for cash, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuance of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor, initial stockholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by them prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the consummation of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's ordinary shares during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of each warrant will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of (i) the Market Value and (ii) the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described above will be adjusted to be equal to 180% of the higher of (i) the Market Value and (ii) the Newly Issued Price and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price described above will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Placement Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units being sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Placement Warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable. NOTE 8. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date, the date that the financial statement was available to be issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-15 Attachments Original document

