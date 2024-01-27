CIL Securities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 27, 2024 at 03:11 am EST Share

CIL Securities Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 28.04 million compared to INR 26.49 million a year ago. Net income was INR 8.75 million compared to INR 8.14 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.75 compared to INR 1.62 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.75 compared to INR 1.62 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 75.75 million compared to INR 77.58 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19.32 million compared to INR 19.84 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.86 compared to INR 3.96 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.86 compared to INR 3.96 a year ago.