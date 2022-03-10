CIM Commercial Trust : CMCT Highlights Focus on Creative Office and Premier Multifamily Properties with Name Change to Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation - Form 8-K

CMCT Highlights Focus on Creative Office and Premier Multifamily Properties with Name Change to Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)-March 10, 2022-Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation ("CMCT") (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, announced today the Company's new name.

"CMCT will be investing in and developing the next generation of creative offices and residential, executing on a significant opportunity presented by a transition in the office and multifamily market as businesses have accelerated the adoption of a hybrid workplace," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of CMCT. "Creative Media & Community Trust reflects the Company's movement to build on demand for highly amenitized multifamily properties and creative and inspiring office in vibrant markets where tenants are seeking a modern design aesthetic that emphasizes comfort, collaboration and flexibility-the type of environment that supports the recruitment and retention of talented professionals."

According to a recent national study, creative office leasing has reached 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels yet it represents only 5 percent of the U.S. office inventory. In addition, creative office assets command an approximately 43 percent rent premium over traditional office space.

CMCT is focused on building on its deep experience in the office sector to become a leader in acquiring and developing well-located, next generation, creative offices that have the attributes that appeal to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT is pursuing opportunities in major markets across the U.S., such as Los Angeles and Austin, that are hubs for these flourishing industries.

On February 22, 2022, CMCT and a co-investor announced the $51 million acquisition of a 99,000-square-foot building in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, advancing the creative office focus of CMCT. The Company will invest in repositioning the asset as a creative office property, building on its unparalleled location in a bustling, walkable neighborhood that is home to boutique retail, galleries and innovative dining. "Echo Park is a largely untapped office market that is ideal for a CMCT creative office," Mr. Thompson noted.

Among CMCT's creative office assets is Penn Field, an approximately 228,000-square-foot, 16-acre campus in Austin, originally developed in 1918 as an air base for the U.S. Army and transformed over time into an inviting creative office campus. In 2020, CMCT completed a new $15 million, 44,000-square-foot, two-story office building at Penn Field and leased the entire building to F45 Training for its new corporate headquarters. After signing a lease with a premier technology company, the Penn Field office campus is expected to reach 99 percent leased.

To realize CMCT's business objectives, the Company will continue to draw on CIM Group's experience in developing, owning and operating premier creative office and multifamily properties in top markets across the U.S.

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

Creative Media & Trust Corporation ("CMCT") is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and









developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT seeks to apply the expertise of CIM to the acquisition development and operation of top-tier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.creativemediacommunity.com).

