CIM Commercial Trust : Secures Long-Term Lease for Entire New Office Building at Penn Field Office Campus in Austin

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities, announced today that it has executed an eight-year lease for the entire approximately 44,000-square-foot, two-story office building at Penn Field office campus located at 3601 South Congress Avenue.

CIM Group, CIM Commercial Trust’s operator, utilized the broad expertise of its vertically-integrated team of investments, development, leasing, property management, and capital markets professionals to collaborate on the development and leasing of this newly constructed building at Penn Field. The return on cost of the development is expected to exceed CIM Commercial Trust’s previously disclosed target of 8%.

Penn Field, an approximately 228,000-square-foot, 16-acre, mixed-use property located in Austin’s “SoCo” Business District, was originally developed in 1918 as an air base for the U.S. Army. The industrial buildings of post-World War I design have been transformed over time into what is today, a lushly landscaped campus with meandering pathways shaded by mature trees. The property is 86% leased after the lease-up of the new building.

The new building’s exterior design reflects the industrial character and historic warehouses of Penn Field and the interior features large floorplates, high ceilings, natural light from the dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor patios and terraces.

CIM Group has owned, operated, and developed more than 2.2 million square feet of properties in the Austin area, including The Independent condominium tower, Seaholm Power Plant mixed-use redevelopment, and District at SoCo apartment community, and more than 1.4 million square feet of office space in the community including Fifth + Tillery, Hartland Plaza, 507 Calles, Eastside Village and Chase Tower.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. www.cimcommercial.com.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com

