    CMCT   US1255255846

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

(CMCT)
CIM Commercial Trust : ARTICLE XV EXCLUSIVE FORUM FOR CERTAIN LITIGATION (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
ARTICLE XV
EXCLUSIVE FORUM FOR CERTAIN LITIGATION
Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland, or, if that Court does not have jurisdiction, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, shall be the sole and exclusive forum for (a) any Internal Corporate Claim, as such term is defined in the MGCL, other than any action arising under federal securities laws, including, without limitation, (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of the Corporation, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of any duty owed by any director or officer or other employee of the Corporation to the Corporation or to the stockholders of the Corporation or (iii) any action asserting a claim against the Corporation or any director or officer or other employee of the Corporation arising pursuant to any provision of the MGCL, the Charter or these bylaws, or (b) any other action asserting a claim against the Corporation or any director or officer or other employee of the Corporation that is governed by the internal affairs doctrine None of the foregoing actions, claims or proceedings may be brought in any federal or state court sitting outside the State of Maryland unless the Corporation consents in writing to such court.

Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America, shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


Disclaimer

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,27x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,54x
EV / Sales 2020 6,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,79 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Thompson Chief Executive Officer
Nathan D. Debacker Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Chairman
Kelly Eppich Independent Director
Douglas Y. Bech Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION-24.23%160
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.27.07%18 748
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.23%10 688
DEXUS11.49%8 635
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.42%8 495
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION26.78%8 474