CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

Creative Media & Community Trust Announces Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT; TASE: CMCT-L) (“CMCT”) announced today that it will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A conference call is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss CMCT’s financial results and business. David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call, along with Shaul Kuba, Board Member and a Co-Founder of CIM Group, Steve Altebrando, Vice President Portfolio Oversight, and Nate DeBacker, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

WEBCAST:

Go to www.creativemediacommunity.com and select the “Shareholders” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on our website at www.creativemediacommunity.com.

 

PHONE:

1-866-652-5200 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6060 (International)

 

REPLAY:

Available through March 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) – conference ID #7699495

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT seeks to apply the expertise of CIM to the acquisition development and operation of top-tier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.creativemediacommunity.com).


