Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cimarex Energy Co.    XEC

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

(XEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cimarex Energy : to Present at Upcoming Conference

03/17/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that Tom Jorden, Chairman and CEO, will present at the 21st Annual Simmons Energy Conference. The presentation will begin at 1:30 PM MT (3:30 PM ET) on Tuesday, March 23.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.cimarex.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Cimarex Energy 
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-to-present-at-upcoming-conference-301249640.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CIMAREX ENERGY CO.
04:07pCIMAREX ENERGY  : to Present at Upcoming Conference
PR
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Cimarex Energy Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/15CIMAREX ENERGY  : UBS Adjusts Cimarex Energy's Price Target to $91 From $55, Cit..
MT
03/15CIMAREX ENERGY  : BofA Securities Downgrades Cimarex Energy Co to Neutral From B..
MT
03/11CIMAREX ENERGY  : KeyBanc Adjusts Cimarex Energy's Price Target to $70 from $67,..
MT
03/11CIMAREX ENERGY  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Cimarex Energy's Price Target to $76 fr..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Cimarex Energy Insider Disposition Easing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Scaled Back with Disposition of Cim..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Cimarex Ener..
MT
03/01CIMAREX ENERGY  : Announces Megan Hays as Vice President of Investor Relations
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ