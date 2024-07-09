Sustainability Investor Day 2024
The Cooler Earth Sustainability Series
3 July 2024
MOVING FORWARD WITH YOU
Agenda
Items
Time
Presenter
Progress Overview
5.00 p.m.
Khairul Rifaie
Group Chief Financial Officer
Material Matters
•
Climate Change
Luanne Sieh
•
Biodiversity
Group Chief Sustainability Officer
5.05 p.m.
&
•
Human Rights
Tania Davina Yoganathan
•
Financial Inclusion
Head of Sustainability Malaysia
•
Sustainable Finance
Ho Yuet Mee
Concluding Thoughts
5.35 p.m.
Group Sustainability and Governance
Committee Chair
Q&A
5.45 p.m.
-
Progress Overview
By Khairul Rifaie, Group Chief Financial Officer[#]
Sustainability is an integral part of CIMB's corporate strategy
VISION
To be the leading focused ASEAN bank
PURPOSE
To build a high performing sustainable organisation to help advance customers and society
Strategic Themes for 2024
1 Delivering
a) Rejuvenate NII & NIM
b) NOII Growth
Sustainable
Financial
Transform Transaction Banking
Returns
- Cost Optimisation
- Sustain Asset Quality
2 Operational Resiliency
- Institutionalisation of programmeme Aquarius
- Sustaining technology reliability
3 Technology & Digitisation
- Delivering core tech projects
- Adoption of tech platforms
- Explore new operating model to enrich tech capabilities
4 Customer Centricity
- Transform CX focusing on key customer touchpoints (CSAT)
- Continue rebuilding customer trust & enhance brand
5 Purpose
Driven
a) Culture & Values
b) Human capital
c) Sustainability
Organisation
F23+ financial and non-financial targets
Indicators
Forward23+ Ambition
2024 Guidance
ROE
Top Quartile
11.0-11.5%
(11.5-12.5%)
Cost to income
45%
<46.9%
CET 1
13.5%
≥13.5%
(CIMB Group)
Net Promoter Score
Top Quartile (25%)
Top Quartile (25%)
S&P Global Corporate
Top Quartile (25%)
Top Quartile (25%)
Sustainability Assessment
Talent
High Performing
High Performing
Organisation
Organisation
Our sustainability journey
We have progressed from 19th to 88th percentile on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment
(CSA) over five yearsS&P Global CSA
Percentile
2023
Enhancing Sustainability Impact
88th
• Increased sustainable finance target1; published interim climate targets for 4 sectors2
• Launched Malaysia's first comprehensive sustainability-linked financing proposition for SMEs
percentile
2022
Broadening Sustainable Initiatives
80th
•
Ranked 4th among banks globally
• Published initial Scope 3 financed emissions baseline3
• Rolled out Human Rights Policy and NDPE4 commitment
percentile
2021
Deepening Sustainability Commitments
79th
• First ASEAN bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance
•
Best ESG Green Financing Deal of
• Set commitments on Net Zero5 and Sustainable Finance6
percentile
the Year in Malaysia, 2023
2020
Building Sustainable Financing Capabilities
65th
•
Best Sovereign Green Sukuk of the
• First bank in Malaysia and SEA to commit to phasing out coal by 2040
Year in Southeast Asia, 2023
• Launched the Green, Social, Sustainable Products and Services Framework
percentile
2019
Establishing Sustainability Fundamentals
51st
• Established initial Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions baseline
• Developed key policies7 with 4 sector guides8
percentile
•
Malaysia Domestic Sustainability
2018
Sustainability Strategy Formulation
19th
Initiative of the Year, 2023
• Began stakeholder engagement to identify CIMB's material matters
•
Indonesia Domestic Sustainable
percentile
• Embedded sustainability into core business strategy
Finance Initiative of the Year, 2023
1. To mobilise RM100 bil cumulatively from 2021 to 2024; 2. Cement, Coal, Palm Oil, Power; 3. Covering 9 most carbon-intensive sectors; 4. No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation; 5. Committed to achieve net zero Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030, and Net Zero including Scope 3 by 2050; 6. Committed to mobilise RM 30 billion
cumulatively by 2024; 7. Group Sustainability Policy and Group Sustainable Financing Policy; 8. Palm oil, Construction & Real Estate, Oil & Gas, and Forestry
Moving beyond commitments, towards impact
In 2023, we maintained strong momentum on our progress against our headline targets
Be a Sustainability Leader in ASEAN
S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (for Dow Jones Sustainability Index) Top Quartile by 2024
Achieved 88th percentile
Climate Change
Net zero operational
GHG emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030
35% and 26% reduction in Scope
1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions1
Net Zero GHG by 2050
Set interim climate targets and high-level transition plans for 6 sectors2
Responsible Banking
Exit coal by 2040;
Minimise Harm
NDPE3
• Target to halve thermal
coal mining exposure
by 2030
• Rolled out NDPE policy
regionally
Maximise
Positive Impacts
Mobilise RM100 bil
towards sustainable
finance by 2024
RM86.2 bil since 2021
Social Impact
RM150 mil CSR investments4;
100,000 hours annually in employee volunteer activities by 2024
- RM96 mil CSR investments since Jan 2021
- 203,245 employee volunteer hours in 2023
1. Against 2019 baseline; 2. Final two sectors announce in July 2024; 3.No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation; 4. From 2021 to 2025
Climate Change
By Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer[#]
CIMB is committed to carbon neutrality by 2030 (net zero GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions in our operations) and overall Net Zero GHG by 2050
Scope 1 emissions
Scope 2 emissions
Scope 3 emissions
Direct GHG emissions
Indirect GHG emissions
Indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of the company,
from:
associated with the
but not owned/controlled by organisation
• Petrol and diesel for
purchase of electricity
Category 1, 5 and 6
Category 15
transportation and
genset
Purchased goods and services
Lending
• Refrigerant for air
(water consumption)
conditioning
Waste generated and disposed
Investments
Business travel
0.01%
0.28%
0.02%
+
99.69%
(3 kt CO2e)
(74 kt CO2e)
(5 kt CO2e)
(26,314 kt CO2e)
Note: Emissions stated above are as of FY2023
Scope 1 & 2
Path to operational net zero by 2030
Projected Net GHG Emissions (Scope 1 & 2) Towards Operational Net Zero Target
Unraveling the Right Decarbonisation Levers for Malaysia
Net GHG Emissions covering Scope 1 & Scope 2 (Market-based), tCO2e
110,000
110,000
100,000
100,000
90,000
90,000
80,000
80,000
70,000
70,000
60,000
60,000
50,000
50,000
40,000
40,000
30,000
30,000
20,000
20,000
10,000
10,000
0
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Year
10
