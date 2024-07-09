Sustainability Investor Day 2024

The Cooler Earth Sustainability Series

3 July 2024

MOVING FORWARD WITH YOU

Agenda

Items

Time

Presenter​

Progress Overview

5.00 p.m.

Khairul Rifaie

Group Chief Financial Officer

Material Matters

Climate Change

Luanne Sieh

Biodiversity

Group Chief Sustainability Officer

5.05 p.m.

&

Human Rights

Tania Davina Yoganathan

Financial Inclusion

Head of Sustainability Malaysia

Sustainable Finance

Ho Yuet Mee

Concluding Thoughts

5.35 p.m.

Group Sustainability and Governance

Committee Chair

Q&A

5.45 p.m.

-

Progress Overview

By Khairul Rifaie, Group Chief Financial Officer[#]

Sustainability is an integral part of CIMB's corporate strategy

VISION

To be the leading focused ASEAN bank

PURPOSE

To build a high performing sustainable organisation to help advance customers and society

Strategic Themes for 2024

1 Delivering

a) Rejuvenate NII & NIM

b) NOII Growth

Sustainable

Financial

Transform Transaction Banking

Returns

  1. Cost Optimisation
  2. Sustain Asset Quality

2 Operational Resiliency

  • Institutionalisation of programmeme Aquarius
  • Sustaining technology reliability

3 Technology & Digitisation

  • Delivering core tech projects
  • Adoption of tech platforms
  • Explore new operating model to enrich tech capabilities

4 Customer Centricity

  • Transform CX focusing on key customer touchpoints (CSAT)
  • Continue rebuilding customer trust & enhance brand

5 Purpose

Driven

a) Culture & Values

b) Human capital

c) Sustainability

Organisation

F23+ financial and non-financial targets

Indicators

Forward23+ Ambition

2024 Guidance

ROE

Top Quartile

11.0-11.5%

(11.5-12.5%)

Cost to income

45%

<46.9%

CET 1

13.5%

≥13.5%

(CIMB Group)

Net Promoter Score

Top Quartile (25%)

Top Quartile (25%)

S&P Global Corporate

Top Quartile (25%)

Top Quartile (25%)

Sustainability Assessment

Talent

High Performing

High Performing

Organisation

Organisation

Our sustainability journey

We have progressed from 19th to 88th percentile on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

(CSA) over five yearsS&P Global CSA

Percentile

2023

Enhancing Sustainability Impact

88th

• Increased sustainable finance target1; published interim climate targets for 4 sectors2

• Launched Malaysia's first comprehensive sustainability-linked financing proposition for SMEs

percentile

2022

Broadening Sustainable Initiatives

80th

Ranked 4th among banks globally

• Published initial Scope 3 financed emissions baseline3

• Rolled out Human Rights Policy and NDPE4 commitment

percentile

2021

Deepening Sustainability Commitments

79th

• First ASEAN bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Best ESG Green Financing Deal of

• Set commitments on Net Zero5 and Sustainable Finance6

percentile

the Year in Malaysia, 2023

2020

Building Sustainable Financing Capabilities

65th

Best Sovereign Green Sukuk of the

• First bank in Malaysia and SEA to commit to phasing out coal by 2040

Year in Southeast Asia, 2023

• Launched the Green, Social, Sustainable Products and Services Framework

percentile

2019

Establishing Sustainability Fundamentals

51st

• Established initial Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions baseline

• Developed key policies7 with 4 sector guides8

percentile

Malaysia Domestic Sustainability

2018

Sustainability Strategy Formulation

19th

Initiative of the Year, 2023

• Began stakeholder engagement to identify CIMB's material matters

Indonesia Domestic Sustainable

percentile

• Embedded sustainability into core business strategy

Finance Initiative of the Year, 2023

1. To mobilise RM100 bil cumulatively from 2021 to 2024; 2. Cement, Coal, Palm Oil, Power; 3. Covering 9 most carbon-intensive sectors; 4. No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation; 5. Committed to achieve net zero Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030, and Net Zero including Scope 3 by 2050; 6. Committed to mobilise RM 30 billion

cumulatively by 2024; 7. Group Sustainability Policy and Group Sustainable Financing Policy; 8. Palm oil, Construction & Real Estate, Oil & Gas, and Forestry

Moving beyond commitments, towards impact

In 2023, we maintained strong momentum on our progress against our headline targets

Be a Sustainability Leader in ASEAN

S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (for Dow Jones Sustainability Index) Top Quartile by 2024

Achieved 88th percentile

Climate Change

Net zero operational

GHG emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 2030

35% and 26% reduction in Scope

1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions1

Net Zero GHG by 2050

Set interim climate targets and high-level transition plans for 6 sectors2

Responsible Banking

Exit coal by 2040;

Minimise Harm

NDPE3

• Target to halve thermal

coal mining exposure

by 2030

• Rolled out NDPE policy

regionally

Maximise

Positive Impacts

Mobilise RM100 bil

towards sustainable

finance by 2024

RM86.2 bil since 2021

Social Impact

RM150 mil CSR investments4;

100,000 hours annually in employee volunteer activities by 2024

  • RM96 mil CSR investments since Jan 2021
  • 203,245 employee volunteer hours in 2023

1. Against 2019 baseline; 2. Final two sectors announce in July 2024; 3.No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation; 4. From 2021 to 2025

Climate Change

By Luanne Sieh, Group Chief Sustainability Officer[#]

CIMB is committed to carbon neutrality by 2030 (net zero GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions in our operations) and overall Net Zero GHG by 2050

Scope 1 emissions

Scope 2 emissions

Scope 3 emissions

Direct GHG emissions

Indirect GHG emissions

Indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of the company,

from:

associated with the

but not owned/controlled by organisation

• Petrol and diesel for

purchase of electricity

Category 1, 5 and 6

Category 15

transportation and

genset

Purchased goods and services

Lending

• Refrigerant for air

(water consumption)

conditioning

Waste generated and disposed

Investments

Business travel

0.01%

0.28%

0.02%

+

99.69%

(3 kt CO2e)

(74 kt CO2e)

(5 kt CO2e)

(26,314 kt CO2e)

Note: Emissions stated above are as of FY2023

Scope 1 & 2

Path to operational net zero by 2030

Projected Net GHG Emissions (Scope 1 & 2) Towards Operational Net Zero Target

Unraveling the Right Decarbonisation Levers for Malaysia

Net GHG Emissions covering Scope 1 & Scope 2 (Market-based), tCO2e

110,000

110,000

100,000

100,000

90,000

90,000

80,000

80,000

70,000

70,000

60,000

60,000

50,000

50,000

40,000

40,000

30,000

30,000

20,000

20,000

10,000

10,000

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Year

