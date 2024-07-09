CIMB is committed to carbon neutrality by 2030 (net zero GHG Scope 1 and 2 emissions in our operations) and overall Net Zero GHG by 2050

Scope 1 emissions Scope 2 emissions Scope 3 emissions

Direct GHG emissions Indirect GHG emissions Indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of the company, from: associated with the but not owned/controlled by organisation • Petrol and diesel for purchase of electricity Category 1, 5 and 6 Category 15 transportation and genset Purchased goods and services Lending • Refrigerant for air (water consumption) conditioning Waste generated and disposed Investments Business travel 0.01% 0.28% 0.02% + 99.69% (3 kt CO2e) (74 kt CO2e) (5 kt CO2e) (26,314 kt CO2e)

Note: Emissions stated above are as of FY2023