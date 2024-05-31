Analyst Presentation 1Q24 Results
CIMB Group Holdings
31 May 2024
FORWARD Your Ambitions
01 Overview
Key Highlights
Strong topline
growth
YoY and QoQ
Sustained
deposit and CASA
growth
Improved CIR
despite inflationary
pressures
Continued
improvement in
asset quality
indicators
Robust 1Q24 net profit growth with ROE at 11.4%
Operating income +4.7% QoQ and 12.6% YoY from higher NII and NOII attributed to QoQ NIM expansion and strong capital markets and investment related income
NII rose 2.5% QoQ from 3bps NIM expansion with muted loan growth, while improving 7.7% YoY underpinned by strong loans and securities growth despite lower NIM
Gross loans grew +0.3% QoQ and +7.0% YoY from all countries and segments
Deposits +1.6% QoQ and +8.2% YoY largely driven by CASA growth of 0.9% QoQ and 16.8% YoY. CASA ratio stood at 40.8% vs 37.8% at Mar-23
Opex was 2.8% lower QoQ while rising 8.9% YoY from inflationary pressures and FX. CIR improved to 45.3% as the stronger topline delivered a positive JAW
1Q24 LLC steady at 35bps (+4bps QoQ; -2bps YoY) with total provisions +26.1% QoQ and +13.0% YoY. GIL and loan loss coverage improved to 2.6% and 101.0%, respectively as at Mar-24
Net profit grew 12.9% QoQ and 17.7% YoY, resulting in an improved 1Q24 ROE of 11.4% (+130bps QoQ and +110bps YoY)
CET1 rose by 50bps QoQ and 70bps YoY to 15.0% as at end Mar-24
3
Key Business Highlights
Strong revenue growth from both NII and NOII
Improving CIR with positive JAW
(RM 'mil)
QoQ
YoY
(RM 'mil)
48.8%
+4.7% Q-o-Q
+12.6% Y-o-Y
Malaysia
+1.9%
+15.7%
5,629
CIR
5,375
4,997
Indonesia +10.7%
+0.7%
3,701
3,792
Operating Income
5,375
3,522
Thailand
+4.3%
-4.6%
1,475
1,674
1,837
Singapore +7.3%
+44.4%
Operating expenses
2,625
PPOP
2,750
45.3%
+4.7% 5,629
JAW
+7.5%
-2.8%2,552
+11.9%3,077
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Others
+2.0%
+32.8%
4Q23
1Q24
Sustained CASA franchise momentum
Asset quality indicators continue to improve
CASA ratio (%)
CASA Growth
Loan Loss
37
39
35
41.2%40.8%
QoQ
YoY
21
31
Charge (bps)
39.2%
Group
+0.9% +16.8%
38.5%
37.8%
Gross Impaired
3.2
3.3
3.2
Consumer
+4.5%
+17.4%
2.7
1Q242.6
Loans Ratio (%)
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
34.4%
Commercial
-0.7%
+12.8%
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
101.0
1Q24
Allowance Coverage
94.2
91.6
95.0
97.0
Wholesale
-3.9%
+20.8%
Ratio (%)
Dec-19Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
4
PBT By Segment
CIMB Digital Assets &
Group Funding
14%
Consumer
Banking
24%
1Q24
Group PBT
Wholesale
RM2,573 mil
Banking
15.1%
39%
Commercial
Banking
23%
Softer Consumer PBT performance attributed to higher opex and provisions due to overlay writeback in the prior year
Commercial PBT +9.1% YoY and +9.3% QoQ mainly driven by lower provisions
Wholesale PBT expanded +40.2% YoY and +24.4% QoQ on the back of strong NOII from capital markets and investment related income and NPL sale gains
Higher PBT from CDA & Group Funding YoY and QoQ from stronger NII and significantly improved CDA performance
Consumer
Commercial
Wholesale
CIMB Digital Assets &
Banking
Banking
Banking
Group Funding
PBT
624
586
994
369
RM (mil)
Y-o-Y
10.3%
9.1%
40.2%
25.5%
Q-o-Q
3.0%
9.3%
24.4%
4.5%
5
PBT By Country
Singapore Others
1%
11%
Thailand
3%
1Q24
Indonesia
Group PBT
RM2,573 mil
Malaysia
26%
15.1%
59%
Malaysia
Indonesia
PBT
1,510
670
RM (mil)
Y-o-Y
7.7%
14.3%
Q-o-Q
0.3%
1.1%
Strong Malaysia performance driven by robust topline growth, partially offset by increased opex and Consumer provisions
Indonesia PBT grew 14.3% YoY on the back of reduced opex and lower Consumer and Wholesale provisions; PBT +1.1% QoQ largely from improved topline
Thailand PBT grew strongly QoQ from NOII growth and lower opex and provisions; while easing 28.2% YoY due to weaker NOII from slower wealth and trading income
Strong Singapore performance underpinned by robust NOII from fee and trading income growth and lower Wholesale provisions
Thailand
Singapore
84
285
28.2%
103.6%
347.1%
46.2%
6
Operating Income
(RM 'mil)
Net interest income
Non interest income
Total
1Q24
3,792
1,837
5,629
Q-o-Q
2.5%
9.7%
4.7%
Y-o-Y
7.7%
24.5%
12.6%
NII +2.5% QoQ from 3bps NIM expansion underpinned by lower cost of deposits in Malaysia and improved Indonesia loan yield; while +7.7% YoY from strong loan and securities growth despite a 8bps NIM contraction
NOII was strong at +24.5% YoY and +9.7% QoQ driven by capital market and investment related income, as well as gains from NPL sales
Net Interest Margin*
+3bps Q-o-Q
-8bpsY-o-Y
Country
1Q24
4Q23
1Q23
(%)
Group NIM
NIM ex T&M
Group
2.18
2.15
2.26
2.61% 2.71% 2.75%
2.59% 2.69%
Malaysia
1.74
1.68
1.75
Indonesia^
4.20
4.05
4.71
2.26% 2.24% 2.25%
2.15% 2.18%
Thailand^
2.15
2.36
2.55
Singapore
1.41
1.45
1.48
1Q23 2Q23 3Q23
4Q23 1Q24
NOII Breakdown
Fee & others
^
Trading & FX
+9.7% Q-o-Q
+24.5% Y-o-Y
1,674
1,837
1,837
1,475
841
841
877
730
996
996
797
745
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
Note: * Annualised
7
^Local reported NIM
Operating Expenses
(RM 'mil)
1Q24
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
Opex declined 2.8% QoQ given the absence of year-end expenses accruals
Personnel
Establishment
Technology
Marketing
Admin & General
1,570
205
421
78
278
0.3%
3.5%
(2.1%)
(17.0%)
(17.5%)
12.5%
(1.0%)
12.3%
18.2%
(7.3%)
The 8.9% YoY increase was attributed to higher Personnel and Marketing cost from the impact of inflation and FX. Investment in Technology continues as planned
1Q23 CIR improved 350bps QoQ and 160bps YoY to 45.3% from the positive JAW underpinned by the strong income growth
Total
2,552
(2.8%)
8.9%
Cost-to-Income Ratio
QoQ
JAW +1.3%
+4.1%
-4.1%
-4.0%
+7.5%
48.8%
46.9%
46.9%
45.3%
45.1%
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
CIR
FY20
51.7%
FY21^
48.6%
FY22~
46.5%
FY23
46.9%
1Q24
45.3%
Notes: ^ Excludes FY21
Exceptional items of RM482 mil
8
~ Excludes FY22
Exceptional items of RM121 mil
Total Provisions
(RM 'mil)
Loan Impairment
Commitment & Contingencies
Debt instruments / securities
Others
Total
1Q24
404
(14)
3
110
503
4Q23
373
(34)
(8)
68
399
Q-o-Q
8.3%
58.8%
137.5%
61.8%
26.1%
1Q23
306
78
13
48
445
Y-o-Y
32.0%
(117.9%)
(76.9%)
129.2%
13.0%
Total provisions increased 26.1% QoQ and 13.0% YoY mainly from higher ECL in Consumer
Commitments & contingencies higher QoQ from lower writebacks in Wholesale, while lower YoY due to writebacks in Consumer
Debt Instruments / securities fairly stable QoQ and YoY
Total Provisions Breakdown
(RM 'mil)
503
445
Retail
399
Non-Retail
295
435
508
Recoveries and
write-offs
329
314
228
(179)
(350)
(233)
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Others increased QoQ and YoY from conservative provisioning of other assets in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand
9
Asset Quality
Loan Loss Charge (bps) *
151
37
39
31
35
73
51
21
32
35
45
Gross Impaired Loans Ratio (%)
3.1
3.6
3.5
3.3
3.2
3.3
3.2
2.7
2.6
2.7
2.6
Allowance Coverage (%)
97.0
101.0
100.2
97.0
101.0
94.2
95.0
91.6
93.1
91.6
80.7
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
1Q24
LLC was 4bps higher QoQ due to increased loan provisions from Malaysia and Indonesia
GIL declined 10bps QoQ mainly due to Malaysia and Indonesia
To double down on these initiatives to drive GIL down further
Higher allowance coverage in tandem with GIL improvement
Significantly higher than pre- pandemic levels, providing greater stability and resiliency going forward
Note: * Annualised
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 09:38:03 UTC.