Operating income +4.7% QoQ and 12.6% YoY from higher NII and NOII attributed to QoQ NIM expansion and strong capital markets and investment related income

NII rose 2.5% QoQ from 3bps NIM expansion with muted loan growth, while improving 7.7% YoY underpinned by strong loans and securities growth despite lower NIM

Gross loans grew +0.3% QoQ and +7.0% YoY from all countries and segments

Deposits +1.6% QoQ and +8.2% YoY largely driven by CASA growth of 0.9% QoQ and 16.8% YoY. CASA ratio stood at 40.8% vs 37.8% at Mar-23