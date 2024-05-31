Analyst Presentation 1Q24 Results

CIMB Group Holdings

31 May 2024

FORWARD Your Ambitions

01 Overview

Key Highlights

Strong topline

growth

YoY and QoQ

Sustained

deposit and CASA

growth

Improved CIR

despite inflationary

pressures

Continued

improvement in

asset quality

indicators

Robust 1Q24 net profit growth with ROE at 11.4%

Operating income +4.7% QoQ and 12.6% YoY from higher NII and NOII attributed to QoQ NIM expansion and strong capital markets and investment related income

NII rose 2.5% QoQ from 3bps NIM expansion with muted loan growth, while improving 7.7% YoY underpinned by strong loans and securities growth despite lower NIM

Gross loans grew +0.3% QoQ and +7.0% YoY from all countries and segments

Deposits +1.6% QoQ and +8.2% YoY largely driven by CASA growth of 0.9% QoQ and 16.8% YoY. CASA ratio stood at 40.8% vs 37.8% at Mar-23

Opex was 2.8% lower QoQ while rising 8.9% YoY from inflationary pressures and FX. CIR improved to 45.3% as the stronger topline delivered a positive JAW

1Q24 LLC steady at 35bps (+4bps QoQ; -2bps YoY) with total provisions +26.1% QoQ and +13.0% YoY. GIL and loan loss coverage improved to 2.6% and 101.0%, respectively as at Mar-24

Net profit grew 12.9% QoQ and 17.7% YoY, resulting in an improved 1Q24 ROE of 11.4% (+130bps QoQ and +110bps YoY)

CET1 rose by 50bps QoQ and 70bps YoY to 15.0% as at end Mar-24

3

Key Business Highlights

Strong revenue growth from both NII and NOII

Improving CIR with positive JAW

(RM 'mil)

QoQ

YoY

(RM 'mil)

48.8%

+4.7% Q-o-Q

+12.6% Y-o-Y

Malaysia

+1.9%

+15.7%

5,629

CIR

5,375

4,997

Indonesia +10.7%

+0.7%

3,701

3,792

Operating Income

5,375

3,522

Thailand

+4.3%

-4.6%

1,475

1,674

1,837

Singapore +7.3%

+44.4%

Operating expenses

2,625

PPOP

2,750

45.3%

+4.7% 5,629

JAW

+7.5%

-2.8%2,552

+11.9%3,077

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Others

+2.0%

+32.8%

4Q23

1Q24

Sustained CASA franchise momentum

Asset quality indicators continue to improve

CASA ratio (%)

CASA Growth

Loan Loss

37

39

35

41.2%40.8%

QoQ

YoY

21

31

Charge (bps)

39.2%

Group

+0.9% +16.8%

38.5%

37.8%

Gross Impaired

3.2

3.3

3.2

Consumer

+4.5%

+17.4%

2.7

1Q242.6

Loans Ratio (%)

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

34.4%

Commercial

-0.7%

+12.8%

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

101.0

1Q24

Allowance Coverage

94.2

91.6

95.0

97.0

Wholesale

-3.9%

+20.8%

Ratio (%)

Dec-19Mar-23Jun-23Sep-23Dec-23Mar-24

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

4

PBT By Segment

CIMB Digital Assets &

Group Funding

14%

Consumer

Banking

24%

1Q24

Group PBT

Wholesale

RM2,573 mil

Banking

15.1%

39%

Commercial

Banking

23%

Softer Consumer PBT performance attributed to higher opex and provisions due to overlay writeback in the prior year

Commercial PBT +9.1% YoY and +9.3% QoQ mainly driven by lower provisions

Wholesale PBT expanded +40.2% YoY and +24.4% QoQ on the back of strong NOII from capital markets and investment related income and NPL sale gains

Higher PBT from CDA & Group Funding YoY and QoQ from stronger NII and significantly improved CDA performance

Consumer

Commercial

Wholesale

CIMB Digital Assets &

Banking

Banking

Banking

Group Funding

PBT

624

586

994

369

RM (mil)

Y-o-Y

10.3%

9.1%

40.2%

25.5%

Q-o-Q

3.0%

9.3%

24.4%

4.5%

5

PBT By Country

Singapore Others

1%

11%

Thailand

3%

1Q24

Indonesia

Group PBT

RM2,573 mil

Malaysia

26%

15.1%

59%

Malaysia

Indonesia

PBT

1,510

670

RM (mil)

Y-o-Y

7.7%

14.3%

Q-o-Q

0.3%

1.1%

Strong Malaysia performance driven by robust topline growth, partially offset by increased opex and Consumer provisions

Indonesia PBT grew 14.3% YoY on the back of reduced opex and lower Consumer and Wholesale provisions; PBT +1.1% QoQ largely from improved topline

Thailand PBT grew strongly QoQ from NOII growth and lower opex and provisions; while easing 28.2% YoY due to weaker NOII from slower wealth and trading income

Strong Singapore performance underpinned by robust NOII from fee and trading income growth and lower Wholesale provisions

Thailand

Singapore

84

285

28.2%

103.6%

347.1%

46.2%

6

Operating Income

(RM 'mil)

Net interest income

Non interest income

Total

1Q24

3,792

1,837

5,629

Q-o-Q

2.5%

9.7%

4.7%

Y-o-Y

7.7%

24.5%

12.6%

NII +2.5% QoQ from 3bps NIM expansion underpinned by lower cost of deposits in Malaysia and improved Indonesia loan yield; while +7.7% YoY from strong loan and securities growth despite a 8bps NIM contraction

NOII was strong at +24.5% YoY and +9.7% QoQ driven by capital market and investment related income, as well as gains from NPL sales

Net Interest Margin*

+3bps Q-o-Q

-8bpsY-o-Y

Country

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

(%)

Group NIM

NIM ex T&M

Group

2.18

2.15

2.26

2.61% 2.71% 2.75%

2.59% 2.69%

Malaysia

1.74

1.68

1.75

Indonesia^

4.20

4.05

4.71

2.26% 2.24% 2.25%

2.15% 2.18%

Thailand^

2.15

2.36

2.55

Singapore

1.41

1.45

1.48

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23

4Q23 1Q24

NOII Breakdown

Fee & others

^

Trading & FX

+9.7% Q-o-Q

+24.5% Y-o-Y

1,674

1,837

1,837

1,475

841

841

877

730

996

996

797

745

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

Note: * Annualised

7

^Local reported NIM

Operating Expenses

(RM 'mil)

1Q24

Q-o-Q

Y-o-Y

Opex declined 2.8% QoQ given the absence of year-end expenses accruals

Personnel

Establishment

Technology

Marketing

Admin & General

1,570

205

421

78

278

0.3%

3.5%

(2.1%)

(17.0%)

(17.5%)

12.5%

(1.0%)

12.3%

18.2%

(7.3%)

The 8.9% YoY increase was attributed to higher Personnel and Marketing cost from the impact of inflation and FX. Investment in Technology continues as planned

1Q23 CIR improved 350bps QoQ and 160bps YoY to 45.3% from the positive JAW underpinned by the strong income growth

Total

2,552

(2.8%)

8.9%

Cost-to-Income Ratio

QoQ

JAW +1.3%

+4.1%

-4.1%

-4.0%

+7.5%

48.8%

46.9%

46.9%

45.3%

45.1%

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

CIR

FY20

51.7%

FY21^

48.6%

FY22~

46.5%

FY23

46.9%

1Q24

45.3%

Notes: ^ Excludes FY21

Exceptional items of RM482 mil

8

~ Excludes FY22

Exceptional items of RM121 mil

Total Provisions

(RM 'mil)

Loan Impairment

Commitment & Contingencies

Debt instruments / securities

Others

Total

1Q24

404

(14)

3

110

503

4Q23

373

(34)

(8)

68

399

Q-o-Q

8.3%

58.8%

137.5%

61.8%

26.1%

1Q23

306

78

13

48

445

Y-o-Y

32.0%

(117.9%)

(76.9%)

129.2%

13.0%

Total provisions increased 26.1% QoQ and 13.0% YoY mainly from higher ECL in Consumer

Commitments & contingencies higher QoQ from lower writebacks in Wholesale, while lower YoY due to writebacks in Consumer

Debt Instruments / securities fairly stable QoQ and YoY

Total Provisions Breakdown

(RM 'mil)

503

445

Retail

399

Non-Retail

295

435

508

Recoveries and

write-offs

329

314

228

(179)

(350)

(233)

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Others increased QoQ and YoY from conservative provisioning of other assets in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

9

Asset Quality

Loan Loss Charge (bps) *

151

37

39

31

35

73

51

21

32

35

45

Gross Impaired Loans Ratio (%)

3.1

3.6

3.5

3.3

3.2

3.3

3.2

2.7

2.6

2.7

2.6

Allowance Coverage (%)

97.0

101.0

100.2

97.0

101.0

94.2

95.0

91.6

93.1

91.6

80.7

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

1Q24

LLC was 4bps higher QoQ due to increased loan provisions from Malaysia and Indonesia

GIL declined 10bps QoQ mainly due to Malaysia and Indonesia

To double down on these initiatives to drive GIL down further

Higher allowance coverage in tandem with GIL improvement

Significantly higher than pre- pandemic levels, providing greater stability and resiliency going forward

Note: * Annualised

10

