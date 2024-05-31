-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

Note

ASSETS

Cash and short-term funds

A8

Reverse repurchase agreements/reverse Collateralised Commodity Murabahah

Deposits and placements with banks and other financial institutions

A8

Financial investments at fair value through profit or loss

A9

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

A10

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

A11

Debt instruments at amortised cost

A12

Derivative financial instruments

A26

Loans, advances and financing

A13

Other assets

A14

Amount due from a subsidiary

Tax recoverable

Deferred tax assets

Statutory deposits with central banks

Investment in subsidiaries

Investment in associates and joint ventures

Property, plant and equipment

Right-of-use assets

Investment properties

Goodwill

Intangible assets

Non-current assets held for sale

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits from customers

A15

Investment accounts of customers

A16

Deposits and placements of banks and other financial institutions

A17

Repurchase agreements/Collateralised Commodity Murabahah

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

A18

Derivative financial instruments

A26

Bills and acceptances payable

Other liabilities

A19

Lease liabilities

Recourse obligation on loans and financing

sold to Cagamas

Amount due to subsidiaries

Provision for taxation and zakat

Deferred tax liabilities

Bonds, Sukuk and debentures

B5(i)

Other borrowings

B5(ii)

Subordinated obligations

B5(iii)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

The Group

The Company

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

36,391,220

34,772,470

2,891,661

363,691

9,027,849

9,707,692

-

-

3,169,443

3,207,618

19,041

-

55,239,832

48,622,731

-

-

72,497,384

71,417,298

1,162,052

1,144,797

300,253

306,171

-

-

87,745,103

78,498,195

8,427,704

8,412,266

17,750,919

15,644,895

-

-

430,825,097

429,450,037

-

-

18,949,680

14,648,900

85,237

83,564

-

-

301

-

375,028

340,804

183,361

184,068

1,859,343

1,934,311

-

-

10,237,467

11,511,391

-

-

-

-

35,451,910

34,724,169

2,380,447

2,396,525

-

-

2,038,769

2,055,295

-

131

655,656

658,562

430

430

8,426

2,758

304

309

6,505,982

6,475,948

-

-

1,920,620

1,914,967

-

-

757,878,518

733,566,568

48,222,001

44,913,425

-

5,584

-

-

757,878,518

733,572,152

48,222,001

44,913,425

469,995,405

463,442,092

-

-

20,014,076

18,984,125

-

-

44,929,024

40,283,219

-

-

44,412,710

49,386,566

-

-

12,518,989

12,429,238

-

-

16,786,552

16,077,219

-

-

1,808,553

1,753,934

-

-

35,839,917

22,679,122

2,724,875

3,135

567,940

548,621

-

-

3,984,196

3,986,749

-

-

-

-

14

13,625

426,054

356,203

-

-

51,733

52,500

-

2

16,309,577

12,921,042

-

-

9,791,395

9,698,584

3,965,230

3,957,145

11,179,721

11,134,047

10,663,712

10,624,837

688,615,842

663,733,261

17,353,831

14,598,744

Ordinary share capital

29,129,170

29,094,547

29,129,170

29,094,547

Reserves

38,533,547

39,233,020

1,739,043

1,220,177

Less: Shares held under trust

(563)

(563)

-

-

Treasury shares, at cost

(43)

(43)

(43)

(43)

67,662,111

68,326,961

30,868,170

30,314,681

Perpetual preference shares

200,000

200,000

-

-

Non-controlling interests

1,400,565

1,311,930

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

69,262,676

69,838,891

30,868,170

30,314,681

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

757,878,518

733,572,152

48,222,001

44,913,425

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

A27

1,995,019,603

1,662,078,807

-

-

Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Parent (RM)

6.34

6.41

2.89

2.84

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The Group

1st quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Interest income

A20(a)

6,305,110

5,432,446

6,305,110

5,432,446

Interest income for financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

A20(b)

465,065

285,147

465,065

285,147

Interest expense

A21

(3,905,925)

(3,004,278)

(3,905,925)

(3,004,278)

Net interest income (before modification loss)

2,864,250

2,713,315

2,864,250

2,713,315

Modification (loss)/gain

A22

(760)

306

(760)

306

Net interest income (after modification loss)

2,863,490

2,713,621

2,863,490

2,713,621

Income from Islamic Banking operations

A31(c)

1,122,845

989,075

1,122,845

989,075

Fee and commission income

A23(a)

851,629

748,173

851,629

748,173

Fee and commission expense

A23(b)

(275,434)

(237,483)

(275,434)

(237,483)

Net fee and commission income

576,195

510,690

576,195

510,690

Other non-interest income

A23(c)

1,066,429

783,859

1,066,429

783,859

Net income

5,628,959

4,997,245

5,628,959

4,997,245

Overheads

A24

(2,551,955)

(2,343,515)

(2,551,955)

(2,343,515)

Profit before expected credit losses

Expected credit losses on loans, advances and financing Expected credit losses written back/(made) for

commitments and contingencies

Other expected credit losses and impairment allowances made

Share of results of joint ventures

Share of results of associates

A25(a)

A25(b)

3,077,004

2,653,730

3,077,004

2,653,730

(404,342)

(305,983)

(404,342)

(305,983)

13,881

(77,718)

13,881

(77,718)

(112,797)

(61,042)

(112,797)

(61,042)

2,573,746

2,208,987

2,573,746

2,208,987

(3,152)

(16,747)

(3,152)

(16,747)

2,716

44,149

2,716

44,149

Profit before taxation and zakat

2,573,310

2,236,389

2,573,310

2,236,389

Taxation and zakat

B3

(589,883)

(546,744)

(589,883)

(546,744)

Profit for the financial period

1,983,427

1,689,645

1,983,427

1,689,645

Profit for the financial period attributable to :

Owners of the Parent

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

equity holders of the Parent (sen):

- Basic

B7(a)

- Diluted

B7(b)

1,936,352

1,644,910

1,936,352

1,644,910

47,075

44,735

47,075

44,735

1,983,427

1,689,645

1,983,427

1,689,645

-

-

-

-

18.16

15.42

18.16

15.42

18.07

15.40

18.07

15.40

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2024

The Group

1st quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the financial period

1,983,427

1,689,645

1,983,427

1,689,645

Other comprehensive income/(expense):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of post employment benefits obligation

29

(1,095)

29

(1,095)

- Actuarial (loss)/gain

(1)

6

(1)

6

- Income tax effects

-

(89)

-

(89)

- Currency translation difference

30

(1,012)

30

(1,012)

Fair value changes on financial liabilities designated at

fair value attributable to own credit risk

79,574

26,236

79,574

26,236

- Net gain from change in fair value

79,002

34,335

79,002

34,335

- Currency translation difference

572

(8,099)

572

(8,099)

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(7,677)

5,684

(7,677)

5,684

- Net (loss)/gain from change in fair value

(5,754)

6,633

(5,754)

6,633

- Income tax effects

9

20

9

20

- Currency translation difference

(1,932)

(969)

(1,932)

(969)

Net gain on revaluation reserve

5,750

-

5,750

-

77,676

30,825

77,676

30,825

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss

Debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

155,408

403,003

155,408

403,003

- Net gain from change in fair value

276,196

540,327

276,196

540,327

- Realised gain transferred to statement

of income on disposal

(90,706)

(47,775)

(90,706)

(47,775)

- Changes in expected credit losses

2,842

12,303

2,842

12,303

- Income tax effects

(34,035)

(92,120)

(34,035)

(92,120)

- Currency translation difference

1,111

(9,732)

1,111

(9,732)

Net investment hedge

(130,096)

(62,891)

(130,096)

(62,891)

Hedging reserve - cash flow hedge

3,839

(1,802)

3,839

(1,802)

- Net gain/(loss) from change in fair value

4,446

(2,195)

4,446

(2,195)

- Income tax effects

(607)

393

(607)

393

Deferred hedging cost

(33,317)

(10,034)

(33,317)

(10,034)

- Net loss from change in fair value

(33,317)

(10,858)

(33,317)

(10,858)

- Income tax effects

-

824

-

824

Exchange fluctuation reserve

7,049

854,951

7,049

854,951

Share of other comprehensive income of

associates and joint ventures

1,947

9,886

1,947

9,886

4,830

1,193,113

4,830

1,193,113

Other comprehensive income during the

financial period, net of tax

82,506

1,223,938

82,506

1,223,938

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

2,065,933

2,913,583

2,065,933

2,913,583

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

2,025,647

2,819,529

2,025,647

2,819,529

Non-controlling interests

40,286

94,054

40,286

94,054

2,065,933

2,913,583

2,065,933

2,913,583

-

-

-

-

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The Company

1st quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Interest income

A20(a)

101,852

102,783

101,852

102,783

Interest expense

A21

(149,179)

(150,345)

(149,179)

(150,345)

Net interest expense

(47,327)

(47,562)

(47,327)

(47,562)

Net non-interest income

A23

3,307,277

998,738

3,307,277

998,738

Overheads

A24

Profit before expected credit losses

Other expected credit losses and impairment allowances

written back

A25(b)

Profit before taxation

Taxation

B3

Profit for the financial period

3,259,950

951,176

3,259,950

951,176

(6,342)

(7,285)

(6,342)

(7,285)

3,253,608

943,891

3,253,608

943,891

468

2,001

468

2,001

3,254,076

945,892

3,254,076

945,892

(1,243)

(489)

(1,243)

(489)

3,252,833

945,403

3,252,833

945,403

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Profit for the financial period

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

  • Net gain from change in fair value
  • Changes in expected credit losses Other comprehensive income
    Total comprehensive income for the financial period

The Company

1st quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

3,252,833

945,403

3,252,833

945,403

5,517

3,336

5,517

3,336

5,588

3,322

5,588

3,322

(71)

14

(71)

14

5,517

3,336

5,517

3,336

3,258,350

948,739

3,258,350

948,739

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Attributable to owners of the Parent

The Group

31 March 2024

Fair value reserve

Debt instruments

Equity instruments

at fair value

at fair value

Ordinary

Exchange

Shares

through other

through other

Share-based

Perpetual

Non-

share

Statutory

Capital

fluctuation

held

Treasury

comprehensive

comprehensive

Other

payment

Regulatory

Retained

preference

controlling

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

under trust

shares

income

income

reserves

reserve

reserve *

earnings

Total

shares

interests

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2024

29,094,547

180,908

317,879

2,110,540

(563)

(43)

(654,828)

(235,888)

(1,983,464)

161,381

1,102,571

38,233,921

68,326,961

200,000

1,311,930

69,838,891

Profit for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,936,352

1,936,352

-

47,075

1,983,427

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

(net of tax)

-

-

-

20,621

-

-

153,265

(7,716)

(76,849)

(26)

-

-

89,295

-

(6,789)

82,506

- debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

153,265

-

-

-

-

-

153,265

-

2,143

155,408

- equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,716)

-

-

-

-

(7,716)

-

39

(7,677)

- fair value changes on financial liabilities

designated at fair value relating to own

credit risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77,176

-

-

-

77,176

-

2,398

79,574

- net investment hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,096)

-

-

-

(130,096)

-

-

(130,096)

- hedging reserve - cash flow hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,941

-

-

-

3,941

-

(102)

3,839

- deferred hedging cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33,317)

-

-

-

(33,317)

-

-

(33,317)

- remeasurement of post employment

benefits obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31

-

-

-

31

-

(2)

29

- currency translation difference

-

-

-

18,674

-

-

-

-

(334)

(26)

-

-

18,314

-

(11,265)

7,049

- Net gain on revaluation reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,750

-

-

-

5,750

-

-

5,750

- share of other comprehensive income

of associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

1,947

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,947

-

-

1,947

Total comprehensive income/

(expense)for the financial period

-

-

-

20,621

-

-

153,265

(7,716)

(76,849)

(26)

-

1,936,352

2,025,647

-

40,286

2,065,933

Second interim dividend for the financial year

ended 31 December 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,973,044)

(1,973,044)

-

-

(1,973,044)

Special dividend for the financial year

ended 31 December 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(746,557)

(746,557)

-

-

(746,557)

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

5,994

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,994)

-

-

-

-

Transfer to regulatory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

53,635

(53,635)

-

-

-

-

Dilution of interest in a subsidiary arising from

Non-preemptive rights ("NPR") issuance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,340)

(5,340)

-

5,340

-

Exercise of NPR by non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,007

5,007

Transfer of gain on disposal of treasury shares

by a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,148

15,148

-

-

15,148

Net non-controlling interests share

of subsidiary treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38,001

38,001

Share-based payment expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,892

-

-

18,892

-

-

18,892

Shares released under employee

benefit schemes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,978

(9,574)

-

-

404

-

1

405

Issuance of shares pursuant to long

term incentive plan ("LTIP")

34,623

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(34,623)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer of realised loss upon disposal of

equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income to retained

earnings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

86,303

-

-

-

(86,303)

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2024

29,129,170

186,902

317,879

2,131,161

(563)

(43)

(501,563)

(157,301)

(2,050,335)

136,050

1,156,206

37,314,548

67,662,111

200,000

1,400,565

69,262,676

----

* The regulatory reserve is maintained by the banking subsidiaries in Malaysia to meet the local regulatory requirement.

-

-

-

-

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Attributable to owners of the Parent

The Group

31 March 2023

Fair value reserve

Debt instruments

Equity instruments

Ordinary

Exchange

Shares

at fair value

at fair value

Share-based

Perpetual

share

Statutory

Capital

fluctuation

held

Treasury

through other

through other

Other

payment

Regulatory

Retained

preference

Non-controlling

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

under trust

shares

comprehensive income

comprehensive income

reserves

reserve

reserve *

earnings

Total

shares

interests

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2023

29,094,547

166,833

242,626

542,479

(563)

(43)

(1,417,428)

(238,981)

(1,701,287)

114,097

417,993

35,270,933

62,491,206

200,000

1,092,647

63,783,853

Profit for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,644,910

1,644,910

-

44,735

1,689,645

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

(net of tax)

-

-

-

816,895

-

-

400,211

5,690

(48,884)

707

-

-

1,174,619

-

49,319

1,223,938

- debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

400,211

-

-

-

-

-

400,211

-

2,792

403,003

- equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,690

-

-

-

-

5,690

-

(6)

5,684

- fair value changes on financial

liabilities designated at fair

value relating to own credit risk

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26,599

-

-

-

26,599

-

(363)

26,236

- net investment hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(62,891)

-

-

-

(62,891)

-

-

(62,891)

- hedging reserve - cash flow hedge

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,612)

-

-

-

(1,612)

-

(190)

(1,802)

- deferred hedging cost

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,034)

-

-

-

(10,034)

-

-

(10,034)

- remeasurement of post employment

benefits obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,099)

-

-

-

(1,099)

-

4

(1,095)

- currency translation difference

-

-

-

807,009

-

-

-

-

153

707

-

-

807,869

-

47,082

854,951

- share of other comprehensive income

of associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

9,886

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,886

-

-

9,886

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for

the financial period

-

-

-

816,895

-

-

400,211

5,690

(48,884)

707

-

1,644,910

2,819,529

-

94,054

2,913,583

Transfer to regulatory reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

136,149

(136,149)

-

-

-

-

Dilution of net assets arising from accretion

of equity interest in a subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

Net non-controlling interests share

of subsidiary treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

251

251

Share-based payment expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

18,134

-

-

18,134

-

-

18,134

Shares released under employee

benefit schemes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,473

(10,922)

-

-

(1,449)

-

(68)

(1,517)

Transfer of realised loss upon disposal of

equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income to retained

earnings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

181

-

-

-

(181)

-

-

-

-

At 31 March 2023

29,094,547

166,833

242,626

1,359,374

(563)

(43)

(1,017,217)

(233,110)

(1,740,698)

122,016

554,142

36,779,513

65,327,420

200,000

1,186,882

66,714,302

* The regulatory reserve is maintained by the the banking subsidiaries in Malaysia to meet the local regulatory requirement.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

The Company

At 1 January 2024

Profit for the financial period

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

  • Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

Second interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

Special dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

Issuance of shares pursuant to LTIP Capital contribution to subsidiaries

At 31 March 2024

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Non-distributable

Distributable

Fair value reserve -

debt instruments

at fair value

Ordinary

through other

Share-based

share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

payment

Retained

capital

reserve

shares

income

reserve

earnings

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

29,094,547

55,982

(43)

(3,300)

145,367

1,022,128

30,314,681

-

-

-

-

-

3,252,833

3,252,833

-

-

-

5,517

-

-

5,517

-

-

-

5,517

-

-

5,517

-

-

-

5,517

-

3,252,833

3,258,350

-

-

-

-

-

(1,973,044)

(1,973,044)

-

-

-

-

-

(746,557)

(746,557)

34,623

-

-

-

(34,623)

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,740

-

14,740

29,129,170

55,982

(43)

2,217

125,484

1,555,360

30,868,170

0

-

(1)

1

-

(0)

The Company

At 1 January 2023

Profit for the financial period

Other comprehensive expense (net of tax)

  • Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

Capital contribution to subsidiaries

At 31 March 2023

Non-distributable

Distributable

Fair value reserve -

debt instruments

at fair value

Ordinary

through other

Share-based

share

Capital

Treasury

comprehensive

payment

Retained

capital

reserve

shares

income

reserve

earnings

Total

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

29,094,547

55,982

(43)

(13,534)

87,817

1,138,715

30,363,484

-

-

-

-

-

945,403

945,403

-

-

-

3,336

-

-

3,336

-

-

-

3,336

-

-

3,336

-

-

-

3,336

-

945,403

948,739

-

-

-

-

14,827

-

14,827

29,094,547

55,982

(43)

(10,198)

102,644

2,084,118

31,327,050

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

-

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The Group

The Company

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flow from operating activities

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit before taxation and zakat

2,573,310

2,236,389

3,254,076

945,892

Adjustments for non-operating and non-cash items

(1,102,281)

(552,238)

(2,542,887)

(951,063)

Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital

1,471,029

1,684,151

711,189

(5,171)

Net changes in operating assets

(10,525,365)

(21,741,345)

71,829

310

Net changes in operating liabilities

17,810,627

28,096,193

2,140

(6,472)

7,285,262

6,354,848

73,969

(6,162)

Cash flows generated from operations

8,756,291

8,038,999

785,158

(11,333)

Taxation paid

(531,236)

(599,741)

(538)

(629)

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

8,225,055

7,439,258

784,620

(11,962)

Cash flows from investing activities

Dividend income from subsidiaries

-

-

2,594,207

998,588

Interest income received from financial investments

1,311,466

1,052,034

70,686

78,951

Net purchase of financial investments

(10,018,237)

(8,410,148)

-

300,000

Net purchase from disposal of property,

plant and equipment

(316,387)

(372,415)

-

-

Net purchase of intangible assets

(132,988)

(157,323)

-

-

Other investing activities

(12,411)

(281,348)

(800,289)

-

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities

(9,168,557)

(8,169,200)

1,864,604

1,377,539

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid on bonds, Sukuk and debentures

(143,584)

(89,005)

-

-

Interest paid on subordinated obligations

(110,498)

(70,607)

(70,686)

(78,951)

Interest paid on term loan facility and other borrowings

(95,176)

(15,577)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of bonds, Sukuk and debentures

4,399,763

2,089,244

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated obligations

-

815,000

-

400,000

Proceeds from term loan facility and other borrowings

1,203,020

-

-

-

Redemption of bonds, Sukuk and debentures

(1,205,519)

(949,121)

-

-

Redemption of subordinated obligations

-

(1,090,000)

-

(700,000)

Repayment of term loan facility and other borrowings

(1,225,531)

(152,002)

-

-

Other financing activities

(114,205)

(12,735)

(31,532)

(30,182)

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities

2,708,270

525,197

(102,218)

(409,133)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during

the financial period

1,764,768

(204,745)

2,547,006

956,444

Effects of exchange rate changes

244,596

307,722

-

(81)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period

34,226,557

43,724,557

363,002

474,259

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

36,235,921

43,827,534

2,910,008

1,430,622

Monies held in trust*

-

(764,569)

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

36,235,921

43,062,965

2,910,008

1,430,622

Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

18,347

Cash and short-term funds

36,391,220

43,227,769

2,891,661

1,430,622

Deposits and placements with banks and other

financial institutions

3,169,443

4,349,789

19,041

-

Less: Cash and short-term funds and deposits and placements

39,560,663

47,577,558

2,910,702

1,430,622

with financial institutions, with original maturity of

more than three months

(2,721,688)

(3,750,024)

(694)

-

Monies held in trust*

-

(764,569)

-

-

Restricted cash

(603,054)

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period

36,235,921

43,062,965

2,910,008

1,430,622

-

-

-

-

*The monies held in trust is included in the cash and short-term funds and deposits and placements with financial institutions, with original maturity of more than three months.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements forthe financial year ended 31 December 2023

-

PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES

A1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, derivative financial instruments and

non-current assets/disposal groups held for sale and financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, that are

measured at fair value.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 "Interim Financial

Reporting" issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board and paragraph 9.22 of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad's Listing Requirements.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements

provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group and the Company since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

The material accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December

2023, and modified for the adoption of the following accounting standards and amendments to published standards applicable for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024:

  • Amendments to MFRS 101 "Classification of liabilities as current or non-current"
  • Amendments to MFRS 101 "Non-current Liabilities with Covenants"
  • Amendments to MFRS 16 "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback"

The adoption of the above amendments to published standards did not give rise to material financial impact to the Group's and the Company's financial statements.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements incorporate those activities relating to the Islamic banking business which have been undertaken by the Group. Islamic banking business refers generally to the acceptance of deposits, granting of financing

and dealing in Islamic securities under Shariah principles.

The preparation of unaudited condensed interim financial statements in conformity with the MFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reported period. It also requires Directors to exercise their judgement in the process of applying the Group and Company's accounting policies. Although these estimates and assumptions are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may differ from those estimates.

A2. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES

There were no material changes to financial estimates made in respect of the current financial period that had previously been announced or disclosed.

A3. ISSUANCE AND REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES

Other than detailed below, there were no other new share issuances, repayment of debt securities, share buy backs and share cancellations, or resale of shares held as treasury shares during the financial period ended 31 March 2024: -

  1. On 11 March 2024, the Company announced that it will seek its shareholders' approval at its 67th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be convened on a later announced date for the proposed renewal of the authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company. Shareholders' approval was subsequently obtained at the AGM which was held on 29 April 2024.
  2. During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank issued various unsecured structured debentures amounted to THB287 million with tenures ranges between one month to three months from respective issuance dates. CIMB Bank will pay interest according to the conditions of agreements.

During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank has redeemed structured debentures amounting to THB464 million.

  1. During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank has redeemed unsecured short tem debentures amounting to THB1.0 billion.
  2. On 18 Feb 2024, CIMB Niaga Auto Finance redeemed its Series A Sukuk amounting to IDR700,000 million.
  3. On 23 February 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD50.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 0.95% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 23 February 2029.

-

A3. ISSUANCE AND REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES (Continued)

    1. On 27 February 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD120.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of SOFR plus 0.95% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 27 February 2029.
  2. On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM250.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 3.75% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 26 March 2027.
  3. On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM300.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 3.86% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2029.
  4. On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM1,450.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 4.03% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2031.
  5. On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM1,500.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 4.13% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2034.
  6. On 28 March 2024, Merdeka Kapital Berhad ("MKB"), a special purpose vehicle consolidated by CIMB Bank, undertook a final redemption of its Medium Term Note amounting to RM384.0 million.
  7. On 31 March 2024, the Company increased its issued and paid-up capital from 10,665,106,608 to 10,672,349,470 shares via issuance of 7,242,862 new ordinary shares amounting to RM34.6 million, arising from the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - Share Grant Plan ("SGP").

The following are changes in debt and equity securities for the Group and the Company subsequent to the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 and have not been reflected in the financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024:

  1. On 8 April 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD10.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of SOFR plus 0.90% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 8 April 2029.
  2. The issued and paid-up capital of the Company increased from 10,672,349,470 as at 31 March 2024 to 10,683,380,470, via:
  1. Issuance of 2,635,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM14.5 million arising from the LTIP - Employee Share Option Scheme ("ESOS") on 12 April 2024;
  2. Issuance of 1,120,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM6.1 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 18 April 2024;
  3. Issuance of 3,755,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM20.4 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 26 April 2024;
  4. Issuance of 947,500 new ordinary shares amounting to RM5.1 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 15 May 2024;
  5. Issuance of 2,573,500 new ordinary shares amounting to RM13.9 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 29 May 2024.

The proceeds raised from the issuance of all debt securities and borrowings have been used for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, as intended.

A4. DIVIDENDS PAID AND PROPOSED

A single-tier second interim dividend of 18.50 sen per ordinary share, on 10,665,101,700 ordinary shares amounting to RM 1,973,043,893 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 January 2024. The single-tier second interim dividend which consists of all cash dividend was paid on 3 April 2024.

A single-tier special dividend of 7.00 sen per ordinary share, on 10,665,101,700 ordinary shares amounting to RM746,557,119 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 January 2024. The single-tier special dividend which consists of all cash dividend was paid on 3 April 2024.

A5. STATUS OF CORPORATE PROPOSAL

On 8 February 2024, CIMB Group has completed the acquisition of KAF Equities Sdn Bhd ("KESB") via CIMB Investment Bank Berhad ("CIMB Investment"). The acquisition is part of CIMB Investment's strategy to expand its in-house capabilities which

complements the Group's Wholesale Banking business in Malaysia.

Following the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, KESB has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group. On 11 March 2024, KESB has changed its name to CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd.

A6. EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

Other than those disclosed under Issuance and Repayment of Debts and Equity Securities and Status of Corporate Proposal, there were no significant events that had occured during the current reporting period.

Page 10

