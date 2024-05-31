-

PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES

A1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, derivative financial instruments and

non-current assets/disposal groups held for sale and financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, that are

measured at fair value.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 "Interim Financial

Reporting" issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board and paragraph 9.22 of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad's Listing Requirements.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements

provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group and the Company since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

The material accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December

2023, and modified for the adoption of the following accounting standards and amendments to published standards applicable for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024:

Amendments to MFRS 101 "Classification of liabilities as current or non-current"

non-current" Amendments to MFRS 101 "Non-current Liabilities with Covenants"

"Non-current Liabilities with Covenants" Amendments to MFRS 16 "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback"

The adoption of the above amendments to published standards did not give rise to material financial impact to the Group's and the Company's financial statements.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements incorporate those activities relating to the Islamic banking business which have been undertaken by the Group. Islamic banking business refers generally to the acceptance of deposits, granting of financing

and dealing in Islamic securities under Shariah principles.

The preparation of unaudited condensed interim financial statements in conformity with the MFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reported period. It also requires Directors to exercise their judgement in the process of applying the Group and Company's accounting policies. Although these estimates and assumptions are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may differ from those estimates.

A2. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES

There were no material changes to financial estimates made in respect of the current financial period that had previously been announced or disclosed.

A3. ISSUANCE AND REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES

Other than detailed below, there were no other new share issuances, repayment of debt securities, share buy backs and share cancellations, or resale of shares held as treasury shares during the financial period ended 31 March 2024: -

On 11 March 2024, the Company announced that it will seek its shareholders' approval at its 67th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be convened on a later announced date for the proposed renewal of the authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company. Shareholders' approval was subsequently obtained at the AGM which was held on 29 April 2024. During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank issued various unsecured structured debentures amounted to THB287 million with tenures ranges between one month to three months from respective issuance dates. CIMB Bank will pay interest according to the conditions of agreements.

During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank has redeemed structured debentures amounting to THB464 million.