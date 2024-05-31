-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
Note
ASSETS
Cash and short-term funds
A8
Reverse repurchase agreements/reverse Collateralised Commodity Murabahah
Deposits and placements with banks and other financial institutions
A8
Financial investments at fair value through profit or loss
A9
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
A10
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
A11
Debt instruments at amortised cost
A12
Derivative financial instruments
A26
Loans, advances and financing
A13
Other assets
A14
Amount due from a subsidiary
Tax recoverable
Deferred tax assets
Statutory deposits with central banks
Investment in subsidiaries
Investment in associates and joint ventures
Property, plant and equipment
Right-of-use assets
Investment properties
Goodwill
Intangible assets
Non-current assets held for sale
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits from customers
A15
Investment accounts of customers
A16
Deposits and placements of banks and other financial institutions
A17
Repurchase agreements/Collateralised Commodity Murabahah
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
A18
Derivative financial instruments
A26
Bills and acceptances payable
Other liabilities
A19
Lease liabilities
Recourse obligation on loans and financing
sold to Cagamas
Amount due to subsidiaries
Provision for taxation and zakat
Deferred tax liabilities
Bonds, Sukuk and debentures
B5(i)
Other borrowings
B5(ii)
Subordinated obligations
B5(iii)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
The Group
The Company
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
36,391,220
34,772,470
2,891,661
363,691
9,027,849
9,707,692
-
-
3,169,443
3,207,618
19,041
-
55,239,832
48,622,731
-
-
72,497,384
71,417,298
1,162,052
1,144,797
300,253
306,171
-
-
87,745,103
78,498,195
8,427,704
8,412,266
17,750,919
15,644,895
-
-
430,825,097
429,450,037
-
-
18,949,680
14,648,900
85,237
83,564
-
-
301
-
375,028
340,804
183,361
184,068
1,859,343
1,934,311
-
-
10,237,467
11,511,391
-
-
-
-
35,451,910
34,724,169
2,380,447
2,396,525
-
-
2,038,769
2,055,295
-
131
655,656
658,562
430
430
8,426
2,758
304
309
6,505,982
6,475,948
-
-
1,920,620
1,914,967
-
-
757,878,518
733,566,568
48,222,001
44,913,425
-
5,584
-
-
757,878,518
733,572,152
48,222,001
44,913,425
469,995,405
463,442,092
-
-
20,014,076
18,984,125
-
-
44,929,024
40,283,219
-
-
44,412,710
49,386,566
-
-
12,518,989
12,429,238
-
-
16,786,552
16,077,219
-
-
1,808,553
1,753,934
-
-
35,839,917
22,679,122
2,724,875
3,135
567,940
548,621
-
-
3,984,196
3,986,749
-
-
-
-
14
13,625
426,054
356,203
-
-
51,733
52,500
-
2
16,309,577
12,921,042
-
-
9,791,395
9,698,584
3,965,230
3,957,145
11,179,721
11,134,047
10,663,712
10,624,837
688,615,842
663,733,261
17,353,831
14,598,744
Ordinary share capital
29,129,170
29,094,547
29,129,170
29,094,547
Reserves
38,533,547
39,233,020
1,739,043
1,220,177
Less: Shares held under trust
(563)
(563)
-
-
Treasury shares, at cost
(43)
(43)
(43)
(43)
67,662,111
68,326,961
30,868,170
30,314,681
Perpetual preference shares
200,000
200,000
-
-
Non-controlling interests
1,400,565
1,311,930
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
69,262,676
69,838,891
30,868,170
30,314,681
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
757,878,518
733,572,152
48,222,001
44,913,425
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
A27
1,995,019,603
1,662,078,807
-
-
Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Parent (RM)
6.34
6.41
2.89
2.84
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Group
1st quarter ended
Three months ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Interest income
A20(a)
6,305,110
5,432,446
6,305,110
5,432,446
Interest income for financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
A20(b)
465,065
285,147
465,065
285,147
Interest expense
A21
(3,905,925)
(3,004,278)
(3,905,925)
(3,004,278)
Net interest income (before modification loss)
2,864,250
2,713,315
2,864,250
2,713,315
Modification (loss)/gain
A22
(760)
306
(760)
306
Net interest income (after modification loss)
2,863,490
2,713,621
2,863,490
2,713,621
Income from Islamic Banking operations
A31(c)
1,122,845
989,075
1,122,845
989,075
Fee and commission income
A23(a)
851,629
748,173
851,629
748,173
Fee and commission expense
A23(b)
(275,434)
(237,483)
(275,434)
(237,483)
Net fee and commission income
576,195
510,690
576,195
510,690
Other non-interest income
A23(c)
1,066,429
783,859
1,066,429
783,859
Net income
5,628,959
4,997,245
5,628,959
4,997,245
Overheads
A24
(2,551,955)
(2,343,515)
(2,551,955)
(2,343,515)
Profit before expected credit losses
Expected credit losses on loans, advances and financing Expected credit losses written back/(made) for
commitments and contingencies
Other expected credit losses and impairment allowances made
Share of results of joint ventures
Share of results of associates
A25(a)
A25(b)
3,077,004
2,653,730
3,077,004
2,653,730
(404,342)
(305,983)
(404,342)
(305,983)
13,881
(77,718)
13,881
(77,718)
(112,797)
(61,042)
(112,797)
(61,042)
2,573,746
2,208,987
2,573,746
2,208,987
(3,152)
(16,747)
(3,152)
(16,747)
2,716
44,149
2,716
44,149
Profit before taxation and zakat
2,573,310
2,236,389
2,573,310
2,236,389
Taxation and zakat
B3
(589,883)
(546,744)
(589,883)
(546,744)
Profit for the financial period
1,983,427
1,689,645
1,983,427
1,689,645
Profit for the financial period attributable to :
Owners of the Parent
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary
equity holders of the Parent (sen):
- Basic
B7(a)
- Diluted
B7(b)
1,936,352
1,644,910
1,936,352
1,644,910
47,075
44,735
47,075
44,735
1,983,427
1,689,645
1,983,427
1,689,645
-
-
-
-
18.16
15.42
18.16
15.42
18.07
15.40
18.07
15.40
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED
31 MARCH 2024
The Group
1st quarter ended
Three months ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit for the financial period
1,983,427
1,689,645
1,983,427
1,689,645
Other comprehensive income/(expense):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement of post employment benefits obligation
29
(1,095)
29
(1,095)
- Actuarial (loss)/gain
(1)
6
(1)
6
- Income tax effects
-
(89)
-
(89)
- Currency translation difference
30
(1,012)
30
(1,012)
Fair value changes on financial liabilities designated at
fair value attributable to own credit risk
79,574
26,236
79,574
26,236
- Net gain from change in fair value
79,002
34,335
79,002
34,335
- Currency translation difference
572
(8,099)
572
(8,099)
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
(7,677)
5,684
(7,677)
5,684
- Net (loss)/gain from change in fair value
(5,754)
6,633
(5,754)
6,633
- Income tax effects
9
20
9
20
- Currency translation difference
(1,932)
(969)
(1,932)
(969)
Net gain on revaluation reserve
5,750
-
5,750
-
77,676
30,825
77,676
30,825
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss
Debt instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
155,408
403,003
155,408
403,003
- Net gain from change in fair value
276,196
540,327
276,196
540,327
- Realised gain transferred to statement
of income on disposal
(90,706)
(47,775)
(90,706)
(47,775)
- Changes in expected credit losses
2,842
12,303
2,842
12,303
- Income tax effects
(34,035)
(92,120)
(34,035)
(92,120)
- Currency translation difference
1,111
(9,732)
1,111
(9,732)
Net investment hedge
(130,096)
(62,891)
(130,096)
(62,891)
Hedging reserve - cash flow hedge
3,839
(1,802)
3,839
(1,802)
- Net gain/(loss) from change in fair value
4,446
(2,195)
4,446
(2,195)
- Income tax effects
(607)
393
(607)
393
Deferred hedging cost
(33,317)
(10,034)
(33,317)
(10,034)
- Net loss from change in fair value
(33,317)
(10,858)
(33,317)
(10,858)
- Income tax effects
-
824
-
824
Exchange fluctuation reserve
7,049
854,951
7,049
854,951
Share of other comprehensive income of
associates and joint ventures
1,947
9,886
1,947
9,886
4,830
1,193,113
4,830
1,193,113
Other comprehensive income during the
financial period, net of tax
82,506
1,223,938
82,506
1,223,938
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
2,065,933
2,913,583
2,065,933
2,913,583
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Parent
2,025,647
2,819,529
2,025,647
2,819,529
Non-controlling interests
40,286
94,054
40,286
94,054
2,065,933
2,913,583
2,065,933
2,913,583
-
-
-
-
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Company
1st quarter ended
Three months ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Interest income
A20(a)
101,852
102,783
101,852
102,783
Interest expense
A21
(149,179)
(150,345)
(149,179)
(150,345)
Net interest expense
(47,327)
(47,562)
(47,327)
(47,562)
Net non-interest income
A23
3,307,277
998,738
3,307,277
998,738
Overheads
A24
Profit before expected credit losses
Other expected credit losses and impairment allowances
written back
A25(b)
Profit before taxation
Taxation
B3
Profit for the financial period
3,259,950
951,176
3,259,950
951,176
(6,342)
(7,285)
(6,342)
(7,285)
3,253,608
943,891
3,253,608
943,891
468
2,001
468
2,001
3,254,076
945,892
3,254,076
945,892
(1,243)
(489)
(1,243)
(489)
3,252,833
945,403
3,252,833
945,403
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Profit for the financial period
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
- Net gain from change in fair value
-
Changes in expected credit losses Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
The Company
1st quarter ended
Three months ended
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
3,252,833
945,403
3,252,833
945,403
5,517
3,336
5,517
3,336
5,588
3,322
5,588
3,322
(71)
14
(71)
14
5,517
3,336
5,517
3,336
3,258,350
948,739
3,258,350
948,739
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Attributable to owners of the Parent
The Group
31 March 2024
Fair value reserve
Debt instruments
Equity instruments
at fair value
at fair value
Ordinary
Exchange
Shares
through other
through other
Share-based
Perpetual
Non-
share
Statutory
Capital
fluctuation
held
Treasury
comprehensive
comprehensive
Other
payment
Regulatory
Retained
preference
controlling
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
under trust
shares
income
income
reserves
reserve
reserve *
earnings
Total
shares
interests
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2024
29,094,547
180,908
317,879
2,110,540
(563)
(43)
(654,828)
(235,888)
(1,983,464)
161,381
1,102,571
38,233,921
68,326,961
200,000
1,311,930
69,838,891
Profit for the financial period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,936,352
1,936,352
-
47,075
1,983,427
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
(net of tax)
-
-
-
20,621
-
-
153,265
(7,716)
(76,849)
(26)
-
-
89,295
-
(6,789)
82,506
- debt instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
153,265
-
-
-
-
-
153,265
-
2,143
155,408
- equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,716)
-
-
-
-
(7,716)
-
39
(7,677)
- fair value changes on financial liabilities
designated at fair value relating to own
credit risk
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
77,176
-
-
-
77,176
-
2,398
79,574
- net investment hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,096)
-
-
-
(130,096)
-
-
(130,096)
- hedging reserve - cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,941
-
-
-
3,941
-
(102)
3,839
- deferred hedging cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33,317)
-
-
-
(33,317)
-
-
(33,317)
- remeasurement of post employment
benefits obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31
-
-
-
31
-
(2)
29
- currency translation difference
-
-
-
18,674
-
-
-
-
(334)
(26)
-
-
18,314
-
(11,265)
7,049
- Net gain on revaluation reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,750
-
-
-
5,750
-
-
5,750
- share of other comprehensive income
of associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
1,947
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,947
-
-
1,947
Total comprehensive income/
(expense)for the financial period
-
-
-
20,621
-
-
153,265
(7,716)
(76,849)
(26)
-
1,936,352
2,025,647
-
40,286
2,065,933
Second interim dividend for the financial year
ended 31 December 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,973,044)
(1,973,044)
-
-
(1,973,044)
Special dividend for the financial year
ended 31 December 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(746,557)
(746,557)
-
-
(746,557)
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
5,994
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,994)
-
-
-
-
Transfer to regulatory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
53,635
(53,635)
-
-
-
-
Dilution of interest in a subsidiary arising from
Non-preemptive rights ("NPR") issuance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,340)
(5,340)
-
5,340
-
Exercise of NPR by non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,007
5,007
Transfer of gain on disposal of treasury shares
by a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,148
15,148
-
-
15,148
Net non-controlling interests share
of subsidiary treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38,001
38,001
Share-based payment expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,892
-
-
18,892
-
-
18,892
Shares released under employee
benefit schemes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,978
(9,574)
-
-
404
-
1
405
Issuance of shares pursuant to long
term incentive plan ("LTIP")
34,623
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(34,623)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer of realised loss upon disposal of
equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income to retained
earnings
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
86,303
-
-
-
(86,303)
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2024
29,129,170
186,902
317,879
2,131,161
(563)
(43)
(501,563)
(157,301)
(2,050,335)
136,050
1,156,206
37,314,548
67,662,111
200,000
1,400,565
69,262,676
----
* The regulatory reserve is maintained by the banking subsidiaries in Malaysia to meet the local regulatory requirement.
-
-
-
-
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Attributable to owners of the Parent
The Group
31 March 2023
Fair value reserve
Debt instruments
Equity instruments
Ordinary
Exchange
Shares
at fair value
at fair value
Share-based
Perpetual
share
Statutory
Capital
fluctuation
held
Treasury
through other
through other
Other
payment
Regulatory
Retained
preference
Non-controlling
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
under trust
shares
comprehensive income
comprehensive income
reserves
reserve
reserve *
earnings
Total
shares
interests
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2023
29,094,547
166,833
242,626
542,479
(563)
(43)
(1,417,428)
(238,981)
(1,701,287)
114,097
417,993
35,270,933
62,491,206
200,000
1,092,647
63,783,853
Profit for the financial period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,644,910
1,644,910
-
44,735
1,689,645
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
(net of tax)
-
-
-
816,895
-
-
400,211
5,690
(48,884)
707
-
-
1,174,619
-
49,319
1,223,938
- debt instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
400,211
-
-
-
-
-
400,211
-
2,792
403,003
- equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,690
-
-
-
-
5,690
-
(6)
5,684
- fair value changes on financial
liabilities designated at fair
value relating to own credit risk
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26,599
-
-
-
26,599
-
(363)
26,236
- net investment hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(62,891)
-
-
-
(62,891)
-
-
(62,891)
- hedging reserve - cash flow hedge
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,612)
-
-
-
(1,612)
-
(190)
(1,802)
- deferred hedging cost
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,034)
-
-
-
(10,034)
-
-
(10,034)
- remeasurement of post employment
benefits obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,099)
-
-
-
(1,099)
-
4
(1,095)
- currency translation difference
-
-
-
807,009
-
-
-
-
153
707
-
-
807,869
-
47,082
854,951
- share of other comprehensive income
of associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
9,886
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,886
-
-
9,886
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for
the financial period
-
-
-
816,895
-
-
400,211
5,690
(48,884)
707
-
1,644,910
2,819,529
-
94,054
2,913,583
Transfer to regulatory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
136,149
(136,149)
-
-
-
-
Dilution of net assets arising from accretion
of equity interest in a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
Net non-controlling interests share
of subsidiary treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
251
251
Share-based payment expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
18,134
-
-
18,134
-
-
18,134
Shares released under employee
benefit schemes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,473
(10,922)
-
-
(1,449)
-
(68)
(1,517)
Transfer of realised loss upon disposal of
equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income to retained
earnings
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
181
-
-
-
(181)
-
-
-
-
At 31 March 2023
29,094,547
166,833
242,626
1,359,374
(563)
(43)
(1,017,217)
(233,110)
(1,740,698)
122,016
554,142
36,779,513
65,327,420
200,000
1,186,882
66,714,302
* The regulatory reserve is maintained by the the banking subsidiaries in Malaysia to meet the local regulatory requirement.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
The Company
At 1 January 2024
Profit for the financial period
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
- Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
Second interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
Special dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2023
Issuance of shares pursuant to LTIP Capital contribution to subsidiaries
At 31 March 2024
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Non-distributable
Distributable
Fair value reserve -
debt instruments
at fair value
Ordinary
through other
Share-based
share
Capital
Treasury
comprehensive
payment
Retained
capital
reserve
shares
income
reserve
earnings
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
29,094,547
55,982
(43)
(3,300)
145,367
1,022,128
30,314,681
-
-
-
-
-
3,252,833
3,252,833
-
-
-
5,517
-
-
5,517
-
-
-
5,517
-
-
5,517
-
-
-
5,517
-
3,252,833
3,258,350
-
-
-
-
-
(1,973,044)
(1,973,044)
-
-
-
-
-
(746,557)
(746,557)
34,623
-
-
-
(34,623)
-
-
-
-
-
-
14,740
-
14,740
29,129,170
55,982
(43)
2,217
125,484
1,555,360
30,868,170
0
-
(1)
1
-
(0)
The Company
At 1 January 2023
Profit for the financial period
Other comprehensive expense (net of tax)
- Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
Capital contribution to subsidiaries
At 31 March 2023
Non-distributable
Distributable
Fair value reserve -
debt instruments
at fair value
Ordinary
through other
Share-based
share
Capital
Treasury
comprehensive
payment
Retained
capital
reserve
shares
income
reserve
earnings
Total
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
29,094,547
55,982
(43)
(13,534)
87,817
1,138,715
30,363,484
-
-
-
-
-
945,403
945,403
-
-
-
3,336
-
-
3,336
-
-
-
3,336
-
-
3,336
-
-
-
3,336
-
945,403
948,739
-
-
-
-
14,827
-
14,827
29,094,547
55,982
(43)
(10,198)
102,644
2,084,118
31,327,050
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
-
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Registration Number 195601000197 (50841-W))
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Group
The Company
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flow from operating activities
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit before taxation and zakat
2,573,310
2,236,389
3,254,076
945,892
Adjustments for non-operating and non-cash items
(1,102,281)
(552,238)
(2,542,887)
(951,063)
Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital
1,471,029
1,684,151
711,189
(5,171)
Net changes in operating assets
(10,525,365)
(21,741,345)
71,829
310
Net changes in operating liabilities
17,810,627
28,096,193
2,140
(6,472)
7,285,262
6,354,848
73,969
(6,162)
Cash flows generated from operations
8,756,291
8,038,999
785,158
(11,333)
Taxation paid
(531,236)
(599,741)
(538)
(629)
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
8,225,055
7,439,258
784,620
(11,962)
Cash flows from investing activities
Dividend income from subsidiaries
-
-
2,594,207
998,588
Interest income received from financial investments
1,311,466
1,052,034
70,686
78,951
Net purchase of financial investments
(10,018,237)
(8,410,148)
-
300,000
Net purchase from disposal of property,
plant and equipment
(316,387)
(372,415)
-
-
Net purchase of intangible assets
(132,988)
(157,323)
-
-
Other investing activities
(12,411)
(281,348)
(800,289)
-
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities
(9,168,557)
(8,169,200)
1,864,604
1,377,539
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest paid on bonds, Sukuk and debentures
(143,584)
(89,005)
-
-
Interest paid on subordinated obligations
(110,498)
(70,607)
(70,686)
(78,951)
Interest paid on term loan facility and other borrowings
(95,176)
(15,577)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of bonds, Sukuk and debentures
4,399,763
2,089,244
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated obligations
-
815,000
-
400,000
Proceeds from term loan facility and other borrowings
1,203,020
-
-
-
Redemption of bonds, Sukuk and debentures
(1,205,519)
(949,121)
-
-
Redemption of subordinated obligations
-
(1,090,000)
-
(700,000)
Repayment of term loan facility and other borrowings
(1,225,531)
(152,002)
-
-
Other financing activities
(114,205)
(12,735)
(31,532)
(30,182)
Net cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities
2,708,270
525,197
(102,218)
(409,133)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during
the financial period
1,764,768
(204,745)
2,547,006
956,444
Effects of exchange rate changes
244,596
307,722
-
(81)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period
34,226,557
43,724,557
363,002
474,259
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period
36,235,921
43,827,534
2,910,008
1,430,622
Monies held in trust*
-
(764,569)
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period
36,235,921
43,062,965
2,910,008
1,430,622
Cash and cash equivalents comprise:
18,347
Cash and short-term funds
36,391,220
43,227,769
2,891,661
1,430,622
Deposits and placements with banks and other
financial institutions
3,169,443
4,349,789
19,041
-
Less: Cash and short-term funds and deposits and placements
39,560,663
47,577,558
2,910,702
1,430,622
with financial institutions, with original maturity of
more than three months
(2,721,688)
(3,750,024)
(694)
-
Monies held in trust*
-
(764,569)
-
-
Restricted cash
(603,054)
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period
36,235,921
43,062,965
2,910,008
1,430,622
-
-
-
-
*The monies held in trust is included in the cash and short-term funds and deposits and placements with financial institutions, with original maturity of more than three months.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements forthe financial year ended 31 December 2023
PART A - EXPLANATORY NOTES
A1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income, derivative financial instruments and
non-current assets/disposal groups held for sale and financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss, that are
measured at fair value.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with MFRS 134 "Interim Financial
Reporting" issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board and paragraph 9.22 of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad's Listing Requirements.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. The explanatory notes attached to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements
provide an explanation of events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the financial position and performance of the Group and the Company since the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
The material accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the most recent audited annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December
2023, and modified for the adoption of the following accounting standards and amendments to published standards applicable for financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024:
- Amendments to MFRS 101 "Classification of liabilities as current or non-current"
- Amendments to MFRS 101 "Non-current Liabilities with Covenants"
- Amendments to MFRS 16 "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback"
The adoption of the above amendments to published standards did not give rise to material financial impact to the Group's and the Company's financial statements.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements incorporate those activities relating to the Islamic banking business which have been undertaken by the Group. Islamic banking business refers generally to the acceptance of deposits, granting of financing
and dealing in Islamic securities under Shariah principles.
The preparation of unaudited condensed interim financial statements in conformity with the MFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the reported period. It also requires Directors to exercise their judgement in the process of applying the Group and Company's accounting policies. Although these estimates and assumptions are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results may differ from those estimates.
A2. CHANGES IN ESTIMATES
There were no material changes to financial estimates made in respect of the current financial period that had previously been announced or disclosed.
A3. ISSUANCE AND REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES
Other than detailed below, there were no other new share issuances, repayment of debt securities, share buy backs and share cancellations, or resale of shares held as treasury shares during the financial period ended 31 March 2024: -
- On 11 March 2024, the Company announced that it will seek its shareholders' approval at its 67th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be convened on a later announced date for the proposed renewal of the authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company. Shareholders' approval was subsequently obtained at the AGM which was held on 29 April 2024.
- During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank issued various unsecured structured debentures amounted to THB287 million with tenures ranges between one month to three months from respective issuance dates. CIMB Bank will pay interest according to the conditions of agreements.
During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank has redeemed structured debentures amounting to THB464 million.
- During the financial period, CIMB Thai Bank has redeemed unsecured short tem debentures amounting to THB1.0 billion.
- On 18 Feb 2024, CIMB Niaga Auto Finance redeemed its Series A Sukuk amounting to IDR700,000 million.
- On 23 February 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD50.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 0.95% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 23 February 2029.
Page 9
-
A3. ISSUANCE AND REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES (Continued)
- On 27 February 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD120.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of SOFR plus 0.95% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 27 February 2029.
- On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM250.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 3.75% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 26 March 2027.
- On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM300.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 3.86% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2029.
- On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM1,450.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 4.03% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2031.
- On 27 March 2024, CIMB Islamic Bank issued RM1,500.0 million senior sukuk under its RM10.0 billion Sukuk Wakalah Programme. The senior sukuk, which bear a profit rate of 4.13% per annum payable semi-annually, will mature on 27 March 2034.
- On 28 March 2024, Merdeka Kapital Berhad ("MKB"), a special purpose vehicle consolidated by CIMB Bank, undertook a final redemption of its Medium Term Note amounting to RM384.0 million.
- On 31 March 2024, the Company increased its issued and paid-up capital from 10,665,106,608 to 10,672,349,470 shares via issuance of 7,242,862 new ordinary shares amounting to RM34.6 million, arising from the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - Share Grant Plan ("SGP").
The following are changes in debt and equity securities for the Group and the Company subsequent to the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 and have not been reflected in the financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024:
- On 8 April 2024, CIMB Bank issued USD10.0 million 5-year floating rate notes ("the Notes") under its USD5.0 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The Notes, which bear a coupon rate of SOFR plus 0.90% per annum payable quarterly, will mature on the interest payment date falling on or nearest to 8 April 2029.
- The issued and paid-up capital of the Company increased from 10,672,349,470 as at 31 March 2024 to 10,683,380,470, via:
- Issuance of 2,635,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM14.5 million arising from the LTIP - Employee Share Option Scheme ("ESOS") on 12 April 2024;
- Issuance of 1,120,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM6.1 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 18 April 2024;
- Issuance of 3,755,000 new ordinary shares amounting to RM20.4 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 26 April 2024;
- Issuance of 947,500 new ordinary shares amounting to RM5.1 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 15 May 2024;
- Issuance of 2,573,500 new ordinary shares amounting to RM13.9 million arising from the LTIP-ESOS on 29 May 2024.
The proceeds raised from the issuance of all debt securities and borrowings have been used for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, as intended.
A4. DIVIDENDS PAID AND PROPOSED
A single-tier second interim dividend of 18.50 sen per ordinary share, on 10,665,101,700 ordinary shares amounting to RM 1,973,043,893 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 January 2024. The single-tier second interim dividend which consists of all cash dividend was paid on 3 April 2024.
A single-tier special dividend of 7.00 sen per ordinary share, on 10,665,101,700 ordinary shares amounting to RM746,557,119 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 January 2024. The single-tier special dividend which consists of all cash dividend was paid on 3 April 2024.
A5. STATUS OF CORPORATE PROPOSAL
On 8 February 2024, CIMB Group has completed the acquisition of KAF Equities Sdn Bhd ("KESB") via CIMB Investment Bank Berhad ("CIMB Investment"). The acquisition is part of CIMB Investment's strategy to expand its in-house capabilities which
complements the Group's Wholesale Banking business in Malaysia.
Following the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, KESB has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group. On 11 March 2024, KESB has changed its name to CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd.
A6. EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
Other than those disclosed under Issuance and Repayment of Debts and Equity Securities and Status of Corporate Proposal, there were no significant events that had occured during the current reporting period.
Page 10
