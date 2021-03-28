Log in
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS

CIMB : Malaysian bank CIMB Group's Touch 'n Go Group aims to close fundraising mid-year

03/28/2021 | 10:57pm EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian bank CIMB Group's e-wallet operator unit Touch 'n Go Group is looking to close its fundraising around mid-year, its group chief said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

Touch 'n Go Group, which includes CIMB Group and Ant Group's joint venture TNG Digital, is also evaluating a potential digital bank joint venture, Effendy Shahul Hamid said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 781 M 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net income 2021 3 725 M 899 M 899 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 44 058 M 10 619 M 10 629 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 34 183
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
CIMB Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,62 MYR
Last Close Price 4,44 MYR
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Abdul Rahman bin Ahmad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Kok Meng Tan Group Chief Technology & Data Officer
Omar Siddiq bin Amin Noer Rashid Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS3.26%10 925
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.42%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.31%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.10%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.24%57 042
