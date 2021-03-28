CIMB : e-wallet venture with Ant Group to close fundraising by mid-year

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian bank CIMB
Group's e-wallet unit is looking to close by around
mid-year a fundraising in a joint venture with China's Ant
Group, the unit's chief said in a press briefing on Monday.
Reuters reported in January that the joint venture, TNG
Digital, was in advanced talks with investors to raise at least
$150 million to fund expansion plans, at a valuation of more
than $700 million.
Effendy Shahul Hamid, Group Chief Executive Officer of Touch
'n Go Sdn Bhd, told a virtual briefing that talks have been
positive and the group has not finalised the amount to be
raised.
"We haven't really figured out what levels we're going to
stop the fundraising at, but we certainly have very positive
traction from a combination of corporates and also private
equity funds," he said.
Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd owns 51% of TNG Digital while Ant Group
holds 49%.
Touch 'n Go is also evaluating potential digital bank joint
ventures, Effendy said.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)