Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  CIMB Group Holdings    CIMB   MYL1023OO000

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS

(CIMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia's Iskandar Waterfront targets $1.2 billion IPO in first half of 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 06:54am EDT

Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) is planning to list in the first half of 2021 to raise at least 5 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) after getting the go-ahead to start work on a mega project, its executive vice chairman said.

A 1.24 billion ringgit deposit and advance payment completed on Tuesday fulfilled its initial contractual obligations to the government to allow the group and its partner China Railway Engineering Corp (CREC) to start work on Bandar Malaysia.

The mega-project on the fringe of Kuala Lumpur city centre was initially announced in 2011, scrapped in 2017 and reinstated in April last year.

IWH's IPO plan has been contingent on the multi-billion city development project progressing, and after scrapping plans for a backdoor listing in 2017, it revived a plan to list on its own last year.

Executive Vice Chairman Lim Kang Hoo said in an interview that infrastructure construction and earthworks are planned for early next year.

IWH intends to submit its IPO application by the end of this year, and is targeting long-term institutional investors like pension funds, Lim said.

He said IWH is valued at 20 billion ringgit, based on valuations of more than 4,000 acres of land it owns in the south of the Malaysian peninsular. Plans are to raise a minimum 25% of that value in the listing.

"This is a fully asset-backed IPO. Buying one share is like buying one square foot of the land," he said.

Lim said 3.7 billion ringgit of the proceeds will be used to clear debt incurred from acquiring 60% of the Bandar Malaysia project alongside CREC from the Ministry of Finance.

The project is suppose to serve as the terminus for a planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail link.

"The commitment to develop Bandar Malaysia is an endorsement of investor confidence, in Malaysia's ability to weather the current headwinds and provide a conducive environment for businesses and investments to thrive," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

The company also plans to expand to other parts of Malaysia and in Southeast Asia.

IWH has appointed CIMB to lead its listing, while ICBC [ICBCA.UL], Bank of China and CITIC [CITIC.UL] are bookrunners, Lim said.

By Liz Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
06:54aMalaysia's Iskandar Waterfront targets $1.2 billion IPO in first half of 2021
RE
09/11Dialog Group to Raise MYR3.0 Billion via Islamic Bond to Fund Capex, Debt Rep..
DJ
09/10DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPT : Dealings outside closed period
PU
09/01Thailand sees inaugural deal using new overnight repo rate THOR
RE
08/28CIMB : Malaysia's CIMB reports 82% fall in second-quarter profit
RE
08/28CIMB : Second-Quarter Net Profit Slid 82% on Higher Provisions
DJ
08/26CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS : half-yearly earnings release
08/10Axiata to Raise Up to $1.5 Billion via European Bonds
DJ
07/29Axiata Plans to Issue $1 Billion of Conventional, Islamic Bonds
DJ
07/21Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in four years, cautious on markets
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 894 M 4 093 M 4 093 M
Net income 2020 2 019 M 489 M 489 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 3,01%
Capitalization 32 051 M 7 759 M 7 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
CIMB Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,40 MYR
Last Close Price 3,23 MYR
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Rahman bin Ahmad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Omar Siddiq bin Amin Noer Rashid Group Chief Operating Officer
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kwan Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS-37.28%7 759
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.53%158 752
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-35.09%54 145
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.34%48 702
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 157
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.69%43 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group