Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIMB   MYL1023OO000

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(CIMB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 01/11
5.62 MYR   -0.88%
01:24aCIMB Executive Appointed to Head HSBC's Malaysian Unit
DJ
01/11Malaysia's CIMB Group Swings to Loss in Q3 2021
MT
01/04CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Hires Banker, Ng Cho Weng
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CIMB Executive Appointed to Head HSBC's Malaysian Unit

01/12/2022 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chester Tay

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.'s Omar Siddiq Amin Noer Rashid has resigned as deputy chief executive officer of its Malaysia business to head HSBC Holdings PLC's operations in the country.

Mr. Omar Siddiq has also relinquished his position as chief executive of CIMB Group's wholesale banking.

CIMB Group, Malaysia's second-largest lender by asset size, said Wednesday that it has started its selection and transition planning process.

In the interim, the group's wholesale-banking business will be directly overseen by group CEO Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Mr. Omar Siddiq will succeed Stuart Milne, who will retire at the end of March, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd. said Wednesday. He will report to Surendra Rosha, co-chief executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific.

Mr. Omar Siddiq will join the boards of HSBC Bank Malaysia and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd. as an executive director, as well as a member of the Asia-Pacific executive committee, HSBC Bank Malaysia said.

Prior to joining CIMB, Mr. Omar Siddiq had stints at RHB Bank Bhd. and Malaysia Airlines Bhd.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 0124ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD -0.88% 5.62 End-of-day quote.3.12%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.58% 495 Delayed Quote.10.33%
All news about CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
01:24aCIMB Executive Appointed to Head HSBC's Malaysian Unit
DJ
01/11Malaysia's CIMB Group Swings to Loss in Q3 2021
MT
01/04CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Hires Banker, Ng Cho Weng
CI
2021CIMB Group Names New CEO of CIMB Niaga
MT
2021CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Cimb Group Holdings Berhad Announces Resignation of Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad as Member of..
CI
2021CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Announces Appointment of Encik Didi Syafruddin Yahya as Memb..
CI
2021CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Announces Resignation of Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad as Member of..
CI
2021CIMB BERHAD : to Offer $7.2 Billion of Sustainable Financing by 2024
MT
2021CIMB BERHAD : Malaysia's CIMB targets $7.2 billion in sustainable finance by 2024
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 588 M 4 447 M 4 447 M
Net income 2021 4 366 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 57 445 M 13 723 M 13 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,62 MYR
Average target price 5,68 MYR
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdul Rahman bin Ahmad Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Kok Meng Tan Group Chief Technology & Data Officer
Keen Yew Kwan Group Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD3.12%13 723
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%160 865
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.53%79 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%64 767
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.13%57 177
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.64%52 318