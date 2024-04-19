CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2024

Consolidated

Separate

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Assets

Cash

928,916

905,365

928,570

905,000

Interbank and money market items, net

4,575,906

7,594,159

4,449,667

7,272,401

Financial assets measured at fair value

through profit or loss

74,742,585

62,089,792

74,742,585

62,089,792

Derivative assets

73,769,745

60,285,766

73,769,745

60,285,766

Investments, net

113,130,997

112,778,908

113,128,997

112,776,908

Investments in subsidiaries, net

-

-

2,895,421

2,895,421

Loans and accrued interest receivables, net

244,744,923

241,101,162

240,098,289

236,437,428

Properties for sale, net

1,366,063

1,386,350

1,046,725

994,477

Premises and equipment, net

3,413,985

3,469,907

3,268,477

3,320,200

Right of use assets, net

215,093

190,404

183,367

155,585

Intangible assets, net

975,071

958,851

949,498

936,095

Deferred tax assets

1,674,872

1,915,718

836,358

1,147,099

Credit support assets on derivatives

22,384,412

12,466,327

22,384,412

12,466,327

Accounts receivable from sell of financial assets

measured at fair value through profit or loss

and investments

4,575,652

2,069,146

4,575,652

2,069,146

Other assets, net

2,793,015

1,764,490

2,526,556

1,649,086

Total assets

549,291,235

508,976,345

545,784,319

505,400,731

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)

As at 31 March 2024

Consolidated

Separate

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Deposits

269,141,992

257,226,836

269,618,696

257,709,581

Interbank and money market items

85,057,310

77,266,565

85,057,310

77,266,565

Liability payable on demand

528,717

521,723

528,717

521,723

Financial liabilities measured at fair value

through profit or loss

19,971,110

20,107,334

19,971,110

20,107,334

Derivative liabilities

75,471,634

62,263,132

75,471,634

62,263,132

Debt issued and borrowings

21,179,577

21,634,303

21,179,577

21,634,303

Lease liabilities

219,862

194,550

187,373

159,268

Provisions

2,255,313

2,269,617

2,131,687

2,149,477

Credit support liabilities on derivatives

17,004,626

13,875,791

17,004,626

13,875,791

Accounts payable from purchase of financial

assets measured at fair value through

profit or loss and investments

5,811,458

1,728,024

5,811,458

1,728,024

Other liabilities

4,509,915

4,909,922

3,786,935

4,389,919

Total liabilities

501,151,514

461,997,797

500,749,123

461,805,117

Equity

Share capital

Registered

34,822,261,748 ordinary shares

of Baht 0.50 each

17,411,131

17,411,131

17,411,131

17,411,131

Issued and paid-up share capital

34,822,261,748 ordinary shares

of Baht 0.50 each

17,411,131

17,411,131

17,411,131

17,411,131

Premium on share capital

10,145,966

10,145,966

10,145,966

10,145,966

Other reserves

1,338,917

807,328

1,361,285

829,696

Accretion of equity interests in subsidiary

(42,754)

(42,754)

-

-

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

791,601

791,601

791,601

791,601

Unappropriated

18,494,860

17,865,276

15,325,213

14,417,220

Total equity

48,139,721

46,978,548

45,035,196

43,595,614

Total liabilities and equity

549,291,235

508,976,345

545,784,319

505,400,731

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Consolidated

Separate

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Interest income

4,663,829

3,765,590

4,070,455

3,166,777

Interest expenses

(2,346,416)

(1,419,375)

(2,346,232)

(1,419,160)

Net interest income

2,317,413

2,346,215

1,724,223

1,747,617

Fees and service income

507,757

471,456

387,324

325,814

Fees and service expenses

(208,173)

(145,680)

(124,032)

(81,565)

Net fees and service income

299,584

325,776

263,292

244,249

Gains on financial instruments measured

at fair value through profit or loss, net

372,377

337,775

372,377

337,775

Gains (losses) on investments, net

123,049

237,041

123,049

237,041

Gains on sale of non-performing loans

98,549

272,126

-

-

Other operating income

295,168

309,886

205,032

234,783

Total operating income

3,506,140

3,828,819

2,687,973

2,801,465

Other operating expenses

Employee expenses

1,038,821

1,058,712

911,783

917,241

Directors' remuneration

3,766

4,680

3,766

4,680

Premises and equipment expenses

214,124

236,751

179,662

191,080

Taxes and duties

117,680

96,615

115,769

94,814

Others

817,747

563,638

276,143

259,236

Total other operating expenses

2,192,138

1,960,396

1,487,123

1,467,051

Expected credit losses

523,785

830,270

62,328

462,829

Profit before income tax expenses

790,217

1,038,153

1,138,522

871,585

Income tax expenses

(164,111)

(208,021)

(234,007)

(174,972)

Net profit for the period

626,106

830,132

904,515

696,613

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Consolidated

Separate

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Gains on investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

255,599

115,516

255,599

115,516

Losses on fair value of hedging instruments

for cash flow hedges

(15,474)

(37,053)

(15,474)

(37,053)

Gains arising from translating the

financial statement of a foreign operation

-

456

-

456

Income tax relating to items that will be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(47,905)

(15,758)

(47,905)

(15,758)

Total items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

192,220

63,161

192,220

63,161

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(Losses) gains on investment in equity

instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(692)

2,130

(692)

2,130

Gains (losses) on financial liabilities designated at

fair value relating to own credit risk

429,356

(44,300)

429,356

(44,300)

Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(85,817)

136,852

(85,817)

136,852

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

342,847

94,682

342,847

94,682

Total other comprehensive income

535,067

157,843

535,067

157,843

Total comprehensive income

for the period

1,161,173

987,975

1,439,582

854,456

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024

Consolidated

Separate

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

626,106

830,132

904,515

696,613

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

626,106

830,132

904,515

696,613

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

1,161,173

987,975

1,439,582

854,456

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

1,161,173

987,975

1,439,582

854,456

Earnings per share for profit attributable

to the shareholders of the Bank

Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares (shares)

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

