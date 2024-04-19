CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based commercial bank. The Company offers consumer banking, commercial banking, investment banking, Islamic banking and asset management products and services. It has three segments: Consumer banking, Wholesale banking and Others. Consumer banking segment provides financial services to individuals and commercial customers. Its products include consumer sales and distribution, retail financial services, commercial banking, and personal financing. Wholesale banking segment comprises of investment banking, corporate banking, and the treasury and market. Investment banking service provides financial advisory, trade securities transactions, and asset management businesses. Corporate banking and treasury and market are responsible for corporate lending and deposit taking, transaction banking, treasury and market activities. Its subsidiaries include CIMB Thai Auto Company Limited, Worldlease Company Limited and CT Coll Company Limited.

Sector Banks