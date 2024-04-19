CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024
Consolidated
Separate
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Assets
Cash
928,916
905,365
928,570
905,000
Interbank and money market items, net
4,575,906
7,594,159
4,449,667
7,272,401
Financial assets measured at fair value
through profit or loss
74,742,585
62,089,792
74,742,585
62,089,792
Derivative assets
73,769,745
60,285,766
73,769,745
60,285,766
Investments, net
113,130,997
112,778,908
113,128,997
112,776,908
Investments in subsidiaries, net
-
-
2,895,421
2,895,421
Loans and accrued interest receivables, net
244,744,923
241,101,162
240,098,289
236,437,428
Properties for sale, net
1,366,063
1,386,350
1,046,725
994,477
Premises and equipment, net
3,413,985
3,469,907
3,268,477
3,320,200
Right of use assets, net
215,093
190,404
183,367
155,585
Intangible assets, net
975,071
958,851
949,498
936,095
Deferred tax assets
1,674,872
1,915,718
836,358
1,147,099
Credit support assets on derivatives
22,384,412
12,466,327
22,384,412
12,466,327
Accounts receivable from sell of financial assets
measured at fair value through profit or loss
and investments
4,575,652
2,069,146
4,575,652
2,069,146
Other assets, net
2,793,015
1,764,490
2,526,556
1,649,086
Total assets
549,291,235
508,976,345
545,784,319
505,400,731
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)
As at 31 March 2024
Consolidated
Separate
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Deposits
269,141,992
257,226,836
269,618,696
257,709,581
Interbank and money market items
85,057,310
77,266,565
85,057,310
77,266,565
Liability payable on demand
528,717
521,723
528,717
521,723
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
through profit or loss
19,971,110
20,107,334
19,971,110
20,107,334
Derivative liabilities
75,471,634
62,263,132
75,471,634
62,263,132
Debt issued and borrowings
21,179,577
21,634,303
21,179,577
21,634,303
Lease liabilities
219,862
194,550
187,373
159,268
Provisions
2,255,313
2,269,617
2,131,687
2,149,477
Credit support liabilities on derivatives
17,004,626
13,875,791
17,004,626
13,875,791
Accounts payable from purchase of financial
assets measured at fair value through
profit or loss and investments
5,811,458
1,728,024
5,811,458
1,728,024
Other liabilities
4,509,915
4,909,922
3,786,935
4,389,919
Total liabilities
501,151,514
461,997,797
500,749,123
461,805,117
Equity
Share capital
Registered
34,822,261,748 ordinary shares
of Baht 0.50 each
17,411,131
17,411,131
17,411,131
17,411,131
Issued and paid-up share capital
34,822,261,748 ordinary shares
of Baht 0.50 each
17,411,131
17,411,131
17,411,131
17,411,131
Premium on share capital
10,145,966
10,145,966
10,145,966
10,145,966
Other reserves
1,338,917
807,328
1,361,285
829,696
Accretion of equity interests in subsidiary
(42,754)
(42,754)
-
-
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
791,601
791,601
791,601
791,601
Unappropriated
18,494,860
17,865,276
15,325,213
14,417,220
Total equity
48,139,721
46,978,548
45,035,196
43,595,614
Total liabilities and equity
549,291,235
508,976,345
545,784,319
505,400,731
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Consolidated
Separate
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Interest income
4,663,829
3,765,590
4,070,455
3,166,777
Interest expenses
(2,346,416)
(1,419,375)
(2,346,232)
(1,419,160)
Net interest income
2,317,413
2,346,215
1,724,223
1,747,617
Fees and service income
507,757
471,456
387,324
325,814
Fees and service expenses
(208,173)
(145,680)
(124,032)
(81,565)
Net fees and service income
299,584
325,776
263,292
244,249
Gains on financial instruments measured
at fair value through profit or loss, net
372,377
337,775
372,377
337,775
Gains (losses) on investments, net
123,049
237,041
123,049
237,041
Gains on sale of non-performing loans
98,549
272,126
-
-
Other operating income
295,168
309,886
205,032
234,783
Total operating income
3,506,140
3,828,819
2,687,973
2,801,465
Other operating expenses
Employee expenses
1,038,821
1,058,712
911,783
917,241
Directors' remuneration
3,766
4,680
3,766
4,680
Premises and equipment expenses
214,124
236,751
179,662
191,080
Taxes and duties
117,680
96,615
115,769
94,814
Others
817,747
563,638
276,143
259,236
Total other operating expenses
2,192,138
1,960,396
1,487,123
1,467,051
Expected credit losses
523,785
830,270
62,328
462,829
Profit before income tax expenses
790,217
1,038,153
1,138,522
871,585
Income tax expenses
(164,111)
(208,021)
(234,007)
(174,972)
Net profit for the period
626,106
830,132
904,515
696,613
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Consolidated
Separate
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Gains on investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
255,599
115,516
255,599
115,516
Losses on fair value of hedging instruments
for cash flow hedges
(15,474)
(37,053)
(15,474)
(37,053)
Gains arising from translating the
financial statement of a foreign operation
-
456
-
456
Income tax relating to items that will be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(47,905)
(15,758)
(47,905)
(15,758)
Total items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
192,220
63,161
192,220
63,161
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
(Losses) gains on investment in equity
instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(692)
2,130
(692)
2,130
Gains (losses) on financial liabilities designated at
fair value relating to own credit risk
429,356
(44,300)
429,356
(44,300)
Income tax relating to items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(85,817)
136,852
(85,817)
136,852
Total items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
342,847
94,682
342,847
94,682
Total other comprehensive income
535,067
157,843
535,067
157,843
Total comprehensive income
for the period
1,161,173
987,975
1,439,582
854,456
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)
For the three-month period ended 31 March 2024
Consolidated
Separate
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Net profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
626,106
830,132
904,515
696,613
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
626,106
830,132
904,515
696,613
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
1,161,173
987,975
1,439,582
854,456
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
1,161,173
987,975
1,439,582
854,456
Earnings per share for profit attributable
to the shareholders of the Bank
Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares (shares)
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIMB Thai Bank pcl published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 03:41:03 UTC.