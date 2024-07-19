CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Assets
Cash
925,740,583
905,364,960
925,410,582
904,999,960
Interbank and money market items, net
7,116,434,326
7,594,159,441
6,858,845,108
7,272,401,446
Financial assets measured at fair value
through profit or loss
65,183,980,838
62,089,791,643
65,183,980,838
62,089,791,643
Derivative assets
70,430,856,837
60,285,765,977
70,430,856,837
60,285,765,977
Investments, net
84,634,546,423
112,778,907,674
84,433,189,101
112,776,907,674
Investments in subsidiaries, net
-
-
2,895,420,707
2,895,420,707
Loans and accrued interest receivables, net
248,417,049,147
241,101,161,846
244,601,869,758
236,437,428,410
Properties for sale, net
1,434,129,133
1,386,349,656
1,074,934,174
994,476,996
Premises and equipment, net
3,388,166,554
3,469,907,514
3,248,512,421
3,320,199,563
Right of use assets, net
207,832,541
190,403,853
181,428,408
155,584,729
Intangible assets, net
975,561,550
958,851,181
952,459,843
936,095,365
Deferred tax assets
2,052,895,550
1,915,717,788
1,125,248,823
1,147,099,168
Credit support assets on derivatives
18,108,739,288
12,466,327,345
18,108,739,288
12,466,327,345
Accounts receivable from sell of financial assets
measured at fair value through profit or loss
and investments
3,066,747,389
2,069,146,301
3,066,747,389
2,069,146,301
Other assets, net
2,071,197,415
1,764,489,943
1,899,225,425
1,649,086,179
Total assets
508,013,877,574
508,976,345,122
504,986,868,702
505,400,731,463
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)
As at 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Deposits
268,688,904,949
257,226,835,811
269,293,558,894
257,709,581,189
Interbank and money market items
52,891,412,272
77,266,565,035
52,891,412,272
77,266,565,035
Liability payable on demand
664,886,871
521,722,822
664,886,871
521,722,822
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
through profit or loss
18,303,617,951
20,107,333,545
18,303,617,951
20,107,333,545
Derivative liabilities
70,206,002,759
62,263,132,002
70,206,002,759
62,263,132,002
Debt issued and borrowings
20,334,161,420
21,634,302,887
20,334,161,420
21,634,302,887
Lease liabilities
212,472,707
194,550,490
185,380,897
159,268,107
Provisions
2,001,839,816
2,269,617,452
1,886,093,185
2,149,477,479
Credit support liabilities on derivatives
17,527,610,588
13,875,790,527
17,527,610,588
13,875,790,527
Accounts payable from purchase of financial
assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
and investments
3,738,869,273
1,728,024,256
3,738,869,273
1,728,024,256
Other liabilities
4,769,166,235
4,909,922,223
4,048,562,546
4,389,919,330
Total liabilities
459,338,944,841
461,997,797,050
459,080,156,656
461,805,117,179
Equity
Share capital
Registered
34,822,261,748 ordinary shares
of Baht 0.50 each
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
Issued and paid-up share capital
34,822,261,748 ordinary shares
of Baht 0.50 each
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
17,411,130,874
Premium on share capital
10,145,965,854
10,145,965,854
10,145,965,854
10,145,965,854
Other reserves
1,202,237,677
807,328,024
1,224,606,074
829,696,421
Accretion of equity interests in subsidiary
(42,753,751)
(42,753,751)
-
-
Retained earnings
Appropriated - statutory reserve
832,101,000
791,601,000
832,101,000
791,601,000
Unappropriated
19,126,251,079
17,865,276,071
16,292,908,244
14,417,220,135
Total equity
48,674,932,733
46,978,548,072
45,906,712,046
43,595,614,284
Total liabilities and equity
508,013,877,574
508,976,345,122
504,986,868,702
505,400,731,463
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Interest income
4,709,905,839
4,073,900,825
4,115,621,861
3,465,492,096
Interest expenses
(2,287,901,185)
(1,541,019,929)
(2,287,762,151)
(1,540,807,733)
Net interest income
2,422,004,654
2,532,880,896
1,827,859,710
1,924,684,363
Fees and service income
482,409,633
494,340,922
360,895,108
300,922,455
Fees and service expenses
(174,365,514)
(154,604,388)
(109,994,399)
(90,606,216)
Net fees and service income
308,044,119
339,736,534
250,900,709
210,316,239
Gains on financial instruments measured
at fair value through profit or loss
290,061,843
71,591,579
290,061,843
71,591,579
Gains on investments
175,258,853
34,858,104
175,258,853
34,858,104
Gains on sale of non-performing loans
-
60,644,550
-
-
Other operating income
317,999,968
289,947,609
216,293,174
228,671,753
Total operating income
3,513,369,437
3,329,659,272
2,760,374,289
2,470,122,038
Other operating expenses
Employee expenses
918,464,117
1,063,458,258
797,943,675
914,735,202
Directors' remuneration
3,590,000
4,098,400
3,590,000
4,098,400
Premises and equipment expenses
258,077,781
226,816,580
223,180,729
181,548,461
Taxes and duties
124,725,525
105,977,730
124,352,968
105,432,997
Others
847,343,250
692,129,338
307,643,554
328,124,222
Total other operating expenses
2,152,200,673
2,092,480,306
1,456,710,926
1,533,939,282
Expected credit losses
540,415,784
547,161,009
61,915,059
106,177,539
Profit before income tax expenses
820,752,980
690,017,957
1,241,748,304
830,005,217
Income tax expenses
(152,289,092)
(151,268,969)
(236,979,744)
(178,891,454)
Net profit for the period
668,463,888
538,748,988
1,004,768,560
651,113,763
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Cont'd)
For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Other comprehensive (expenses) income
Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Losses on investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(253,108,271)
(281,704,321)
(253,108,271)
(281,704,321)
Gains on fair value of hedging instruments
for cash flow hedges
93,418,985
177,685,217
93,418,985
177,685,217
Losses arising from translating
the financial statement of a foreign operation
-
(409,222)
-
(409,222)
Reclassification exchange differences on
translation of discontinued operation to profit or loss
-
55,213,146
-
55,213,146
Income tax relating to items that will be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
31,440,154
21,007,414
31,440,154
21,007,414
Total items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
(128,249,132)
(28,207,766)
(128,249,132)
(28,207,766)
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Losses on investment in equity instruments
designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(2,200,038)
(6,676,348)
(2,200,038)
(6,676,348)
(Losses) gains on financial liabilities designated at
fair value relating to own credit risk
(3,655,820)
69,280,485
(3,655,820)
69,280,485
Remeasurements of post-employment
benefit obligations
-
(414,005)
-
(414,005)
Income tax relating to items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
852,794
(13,773,296)
852,794
(13,773,296)
Total items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
(5,003,064)
48,416,836
(5,003,064)
48,416,836
Total other comprehensive (expenses) income
(133,252,196)
20,209,070
(133,252,196)
20,209,070
Total comprehensive income for the period
535,211,692
558,958,058
871,516,364
671,322,833
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Cont'd)
For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Net profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
668,463,888
538,748,988
1,004,768,560
651,113,763
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
668,463,888
538,748,988
1,004,768,560
651,113,763
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
535,211,692
558,958,058
871,516,364
671,322,833
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
535,211,692
558,958,058
871,516,364
671,322,833
Earnings per share for profit attributable
to the shareholders of the Bank
Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares (shares)
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Interest income
9,373,734,648
7,839,490,588
8,186,076,730
6,632,268,918
Interest expenses
(4,634,316,860)
(2,960,394,567)
(4,633,994,348)
(2,959,967,328)
Net interest income
4,739,417,788
4,879,096,021
3,552,082,382
3,672,301,590
Fees and service income
990,166,885
965,796,552
748,219,100
626,736,832
Fees and service expenses
(352,967,541)
(300,283,864)
(216,262,139)
(172,171,199)
Net fees and service income
637,199,344
665,512,688
531,956,961
454,565,633
Gains on financial instruments measured
at fair value through profit or loss
662,439,286
409,366,674
662,439,286
409,366,674
Gains on investments
298,307,742
271,898,646
298,307,742
271,898,646
Gains on sale of non-performing loans
90,072,313
332,771,017
-
-
Other operating income
610,819,651
598,027,113
421,325,272
463,454,533
Total operating income
7,038,256,124
7,156,672,159
5,466,111,643
5,271,587,076
Other operating expenses
Employee expenses
1,977,404,976
2,122,170,443
1,724,390,656
1,831,976,433
Directors' remuneration
7,355,586
8,778,400
7,355,586
8,778,400
Premises and equipment expenses
472,201,525
463,567,597
402,842,421
372,628,144
Taxes and duties
242,405,279
202,592,380
240,122,245
200,247,216
Others
1,663,718,027
1,253,961,177
586,887,233
587,359,903
Total other operating expenses
4,363,085,393
4,051,069,997
2,961,598,141
3,000,990,096
Expected credit losses
1,064,200,555
1,377,431,145
124,243,286
569,006,985
Profit before income tax expenses
1,610,970,176
1,728,171,017
2,380,270,216
1,701,589,995
Income tax expenses
(316,399,804)
(359,289,862)
(470,986,743)
(353,863,486)
Net profit for the period
1,294,570,372
1,368,881,155
1,909,283,473
1,347,726,509
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Other comprehensive income
Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Gains (losses) on investments in debt instruments
measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,490,584
(166,187,869)
2,490,584
(166,187,869)
Gains on fair value of hedging instruments for
cash flow hedges
77,944,996
140,632,059
77,944,996
140,632,059
Gains arising from translating
the financial statement of a foreign operation
-
47,156
-
47,156
Reclassification exchange differences on
translation of discontinued operation to profit or loss
-
55,213,146
-
55,213,146
Income tax relating to items that will be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(16,465,308)
5,249,085
(16,465,308)
5,249,085
Total items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
63,970,272
34,953,577
63,970,272
34,953,577
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Losses on investment in equity instruments
designated at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(2,892,173)
(4,546,189)
(2,892,173)
(4,546,189)
Gains on financial liabilities designated at
fair value relating to own credit risk
425,700,628
24,981,249
425,700,628
24,981,249
Remeasurements of post-employment
benefit obligations
-
(414,005)
-
(414,005)
Income tax relating to items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(84,964,438)
123,078,554
(84,964,438)
123,078,554
Total items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
337,844,017
143,099,609
337,844,017
143,099,609
Total other comprehensive income
401,814,289
178,053,186
401,814,289
178,053,186
Total comprehensive income
for the period
1,696,384,661
1,546,934,341
2,311,097,762
1,525,779,695
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Consolidated
Separate
2024
2023
2024
2023
Baht
Baht
Baht
Baht
Net profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
1,294,570,372
1,368,881,155
1,909,283,473
1,347,726,509
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
1,294,570,372
1,368,881,155
1,909,283,473
1,347,726,509
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
1,696,384,661
1,546,934,341
2,311,097,762
1,525,779,695
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
1,696,384,661
1,546,934,341
2,311,097,762
1,525,779,695
Earnings per share for profit attributable
to the shareholders of the Bank
Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.04
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares (shares)
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
34,822,261,748
