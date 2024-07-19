CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Assets

Cash

925,740,583

905,364,960

925,410,582

904,999,960

Interbank and money market items, net

7,116,434,326

7,594,159,441

6,858,845,108

7,272,401,446

Financial assets measured at fair value

through profit or loss

65,183,980,838

62,089,791,643

65,183,980,838

62,089,791,643

Derivative assets

70,430,856,837

60,285,765,977

70,430,856,837

60,285,765,977

Investments, net

84,634,546,423

112,778,907,674

84,433,189,101

112,776,907,674

Investments in subsidiaries, net

-

-

2,895,420,707

2,895,420,707

Loans and accrued interest receivables, net

248,417,049,147

241,101,161,846

244,601,869,758

236,437,428,410

Properties for sale, net

1,434,129,133

1,386,349,656

1,074,934,174

994,476,996

Premises and equipment, net

3,388,166,554

3,469,907,514

3,248,512,421

3,320,199,563

Right of use assets, net

207,832,541

190,403,853

181,428,408

155,584,729

Intangible assets, net

975,561,550

958,851,181

952,459,843

936,095,365

Deferred tax assets

2,052,895,550

1,915,717,788

1,125,248,823

1,147,099,168

Credit support assets on derivatives

18,108,739,288

12,466,327,345

18,108,739,288

12,466,327,345

Accounts receivable from sell of financial assets

measured at fair value through profit or loss

and investments

3,066,747,389

2,069,146,301

3,066,747,389

2,069,146,301

Other assets, net

2,071,197,415

1,764,489,943

1,899,225,425

1,649,086,179

Total assets

508,013,877,574

508,976,345,122

504,986,868,702

505,400,731,463

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)

As at 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Deposits

268,688,904,949

257,226,835,811

269,293,558,894

257,709,581,189

Interbank and money market items

52,891,412,272

77,266,565,035

52,891,412,272

77,266,565,035

Liability payable on demand

664,886,871

521,722,822

664,886,871

521,722,822

Financial liabilities measured at fair value

through profit or loss

18,303,617,951

20,107,333,545

18,303,617,951

20,107,333,545

Derivative liabilities

70,206,002,759

62,263,132,002

70,206,002,759

62,263,132,002

Debt issued and borrowings

20,334,161,420

21,634,302,887

20,334,161,420

21,634,302,887

Lease liabilities

212,472,707

194,550,490

185,380,897

159,268,107

Provisions

2,001,839,816

2,269,617,452

1,886,093,185

2,149,477,479

Credit support liabilities on derivatives

17,527,610,588

13,875,790,527

17,527,610,588

13,875,790,527

Accounts payable from purchase of financial

assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

and investments

3,738,869,273

1,728,024,256

3,738,869,273

1,728,024,256

Other liabilities

4,769,166,235

4,909,922,223

4,048,562,546

4,389,919,330

Total liabilities

459,338,944,841

461,997,797,050

459,080,156,656

461,805,117,179

Equity

Share capital

Registered

34,822,261,748 ordinary shares

of Baht 0.50 each

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

Issued and paid-up share capital

34,822,261,748 ordinary shares

of Baht 0.50 each

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

17,411,130,874

Premium on share capital

10,145,965,854

10,145,965,854

10,145,965,854

10,145,965,854

Other reserves

1,202,237,677

807,328,024

1,224,606,074

829,696,421

Accretion of equity interests in subsidiary

(42,753,751)

(42,753,751)

-

-

Retained earnings

Appropriated - statutory reserve

832,101,000

791,601,000

832,101,000

791,601,000

Unappropriated

19,126,251,079

17,865,276,071

16,292,908,244

14,417,220,135

Total equity

48,674,932,733

46,978,548,072

45,906,712,046

43,595,614,284

Total liabilities and equity

508,013,877,574

508,976,345,122

504,986,868,702

505,400,731,463

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Interest income

4,709,905,839

4,073,900,825

4,115,621,861

3,465,492,096

Interest expenses

(2,287,901,185)

(1,541,019,929)

(2,287,762,151)

(1,540,807,733)

Net interest income

2,422,004,654

2,532,880,896

1,827,859,710

1,924,684,363

Fees and service income

482,409,633

494,340,922

360,895,108

300,922,455

Fees and service expenses

(174,365,514)

(154,604,388)

(109,994,399)

(90,606,216)

Net fees and service income

308,044,119

339,736,534

250,900,709

210,316,239

Gains on financial instruments measured

at fair value through profit or loss

290,061,843

71,591,579

290,061,843

71,591,579

Gains on investments

175,258,853

34,858,104

175,258,853

34,858,104

Gains on sale of non-performing loans

-

60,644,550

-

-

Other operating income

317,999,968

289,947,609

216,293,174

228,671,753

Total operating income

3,513,369,437

3,329,659,272

2,760,374,289

2,470,122,038

Other operating expenses

Employee expenses

918,464,117

1,063,458,258

797,943,675

914,735,202

Directors' remuneration

3,590,000

4,098,400

3,590,000

4,098,400

Premises and equipment expenses

258,077,781

226,816,580

223,180,729

181,548,461

Taxes and duties

124,725,525

105,977,730

124,352,968

105,432,997

Others

847,343,250

692,129,338

307,643,554

328,124,222

Total other operating expenses

2,152,200,673

2,092,480,306

1,456,710,926

1,533,939,282

Expected credit losses

540,415,784

547,161,009

61,915,059

106,177,539

Profit before income tax expenses

820,752,980

690,017,957

1,241,748,304

830,005,217

Income tax expenses

(152,289,092)

(151,268,969)

(236,979,744)

(178,891,454)

Net profit for the period

668,463,888

538,748,988

1,004,768,560

651,113,763

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Cont'd)

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Other comprehensive (expenses) income

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Losses on investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(253,108,271)

(281,704,321)

(253,108,271)

(281,704,321)

Gains on fair value of hedging instruments

for cash flow hedges

93,418,985

177,685,217

93,418,985

177,685,217

Losses arising from translating

the financial statement of a foreign operation

-

(409,222)

-

(409,222)

Reclassification exchange differences on

translation of discontinued operation to profit or loss

-

55,213,146

-

55,213,146

Income tax relating to items that will be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

31,440,154

21,007,414

31,440,154

21,007,414

Total items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(128,249,132)

(28,207,766)

(128,249,132)

(28,207,766)

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Losses on investment in equity instruments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(2,200,038)

(6,676,348)

(2,200,038)

(6,676,348)

(Losses) gains on financial liabilities designated at

fair value relating to own credit risk

(3,655,820)

69,280,485

(3,655,820)

69,280,485

Remeasurements of post-employment

benefit obligations

-

(414,005)

-

(414,005)

Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

852,794

(13,773,296)

852,794

(13,773,296)

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(5,003,064)

48,416,836

(5,003,064)

48,416,836

Total other comprehensive (expenses) income

(133,252,196)

20,209,070

(133,252,196)

20,209,070

Total comprehensive income for the period

535,211,692

558,958,058

871,516,364

671,322,833

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Cont'd)

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

668,463,888

538,748,988

1,004,768,560

651,113,763

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

668,463,888

538,748,988

1,004,768,560

651,113,763

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

535,211,692

558,958,058

871,516,364

671,322,833

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

535,211,692

558,958,058

871,516,364

671,322,833

Earnings per share for profit attributable

to the shareholders of the Bank

Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares (shares)

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Interest income

9,373,734,648

7,839,490,588

8,186,076,730

6,632,268,918

Interest expenses

(4,634,316,860)

(2,960,394,567)

(4,633,994,348)

(2,959,967,328)

Net interest income

4,739,417,788

4,879,096,021

3,552,082,382

3,672,301,590

Fees and service income

990,166,885

965,796,552

748,219,100

626,736,832

Fees and service expenses

(352,967,541)

(300,283,864)

(216,262,139)

(172,171,199)

Net fees and service income

637,199,344

665,512,688

531,956,961

454,565,633

Gains on financial instruments measured

at fair value through profit or loss

662,439,286

409,366,674

662,439,286

409,366,674

Gains on investments

298,307,742

271,898,646

298,307,742

271,898,646

Gains on sale of non-performing loans

90,072,313

332,771,017

-

-

Other operating income

610,819,651

598,027,113

421,325,272

463,454,533

Total operating income

7,038,256,124

7,156,672,159

5,466,111,643

5,271,587,076

Other operating expenses

Employee expenses

1,977,404,976

2,122,170,443

1,724,390,656

1,831,976,433

Directors' remuneration

7,355,586

8,778,400

7,355,586

8,778,400

Premises and equipment expenses

472,201,525

463,567,597

402,842,421

372,628,144

Taxes and duties

242,405,279

202,592,380

240,122,245

200,247,216

Others

1,663,718,027

1,253,961,177

586,887,233

587,359,903

Total other operating expenses

4,363,085,393

4,051,069,997

2,961,598,141

3,000,990,096

Expected credit losses

1,064,200,555

1,377,431,145

124,243,286

569,006,985

Profit before income tax expenses

1,610,970,176

1,728,171,017

2,380,270,216

1,701,589,995

Income tax expenses

(316,399,804)

(359,289,862)

(470,986,743)

(353,863,486)

Net profit for the period

1,294,570,372

1,368,881,155

1,909,283,473

1,347,726,509

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Gains (losses) on investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,490,584

(166,187,869)

2,490,584

(166,187,869)

Gains on fair value of hedging instruments for

cash flow hedges

77,944,996

140,632,059

77,944,996

140,632,059

Gains arising from translating

the financial statement of a foreign operation

-

47,156

-

47,156

Reclassification exchange differences on

translation of discontinued operation to profit or loss

-

55,213,146

-

55,213,146

Income tax relating to items that will be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(16,465,308)

5,249,085

(16,465,308)

5,249,085

Total items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

63,970,272

34,953,577

63,970,272

34,953,577

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Losses on investment in equity instruments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(2,892,173)

(4,546,189)

(2,892,173)

(4,546,189)

Gains on financial liabilities designated at

fair value relating to own credit risk

425,700,628

24,981,249

425,700,628

24,981,249

Remeasurements of post-employment

benefit obligations

-

(414,005)

-

(414,005)

Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(84,964,438)

123,078,554

(84,964,438)

123,078,554

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

337,844,017

143,099,609

337,844,017

143,099,609

Total other comprehensive income

401,814,289

178,053,186

401,814,289

178,053,186

Total comprehensive income

for the period

1,696,384,661

1,546,934,341

2,311,097,762

1,525,779,695

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated

Separate

2024

2023

2024

2023

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Net profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

1,294,570,372

1,368,881,155

1,909,283,473

1,347,726,509

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

1,294,570,372

1,368,881,155

1,909,283,473

1,347,726,509

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

1,696,384,661

1,546,934,341

2,311,097,762

1,525,779,695

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

1,696,384,661

1,546,934,341

2,311,097,762

1,525,779,695

Earnings per share for profit attributable

to the shareholders of the Bank

Basic earnings per share (Baht per share)

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.04

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares (shares)

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

34,822,261,748

