CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Cont'd)

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Consolidated Separate

2024 2023 2024 2023

Baht Baht Baht Baht

Other comprehensive income

Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Gains (losses) on investments in debt instruments

measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 2,490,584 (166,187,869) 2,490,584 (166,187,869)

Gains on fair value of hedging instruments for

cash flow hedges 77,944,996 140,632,059 77,944,996 140,632,059

Gains arising from translating

the financial statement of a foreign operation - 47,156 - 47,156

Reclassification exchange differences on

translation of discontinued operation to profit or loss - 55,213,146 - 55,213,146

Income tax relating to items that will be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (16,465,308) 5,249,085 (16,465,308) 5,249,085

Total items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss 63,970,272 34,953,577 63,970,272 34,953,577

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Losses on investment in equity instruments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income (2,892,173) (4,546,189) (2,892,173) (4,546,189)

Gains on financial liabilities designated at

fair value relating to own credit risk 425,700,628 24,981,249 425,700,628 24,981,249

Remeasurements of post-employment

benefit obligations - (414,005) - (414,005)

Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (84,964,438) 123,078,554 (84,964,438) 123,078,554

Total items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss 337,844,017 143,099,609 337,844,017 143,099,609

Total other comprehensive income 401,814,289 178,053,186 401,814,289 178,053,186

Total comprehensive income