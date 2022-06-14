Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Ciments du Maroc Société Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMA   MA0000010506

CIMENTS DU MAROC SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

(CMA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
1730.00 MAD   -1.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMA : Payment of dividend

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 14/06/2022

Notice N° AV-2022-062

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

CIMENTS DU MAROC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "CIMENTS DU MAROC"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "CIMENTS DU MAROC" general meeting held on 31/05/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "CIMENTS DU MAROC" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2021

Ticker

CMA

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

95,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

95,00

Ex-dividend date

04/07/2022

Dividend Payment date

15/07/2022

Centralising agent

BMCI

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 14/06/2022

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Ciments du Maroc SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 339 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2022 716 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net cash 2022 1 570 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 24 974 M 2 490 M 2 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 708
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart CIMENTS DU MAROC SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Ciments du Maroc Société Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMENTS DU MAROC SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 730,00 MAD
Average target price 1 679,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target -2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Rozzanigo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Meynet Director
Allouchery Christophe Director-Finance & Administration
Mohamed Chaïbi Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed Chafiq Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIMENTS DU MAROC SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME-8.95%2 490
HOLCIM LTD-1.31%28 004
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.92%26 450
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-23.19%15 084
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.78%11 259
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-36.94%10 772