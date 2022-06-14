CMA : Payment of dividend

ENR.GOFIM.551.1
Date: 14/06/2022
Notice N° AV-2022-062
(Only the french version prevails)
|
Event
|
Payment of dividends
|
Involved Instrument(s)
|
CIMENTS DU MAROC
|
|
- NOTICE SUBJECT
Payment of dividend by "CIMENTS DU MAROC"
- REFERENCES
-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;
-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),
namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;
-
Taking into consideration the decision of the "CIMENTS DU MAROC" general meeting held on 31/05/2022, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
-
Characteristics of the operation
The characteristics of "CIMENTS DU MAROC" dividend payment process are as follows:
|
Year
|
2021
|
|
|
Ticker
|
CMA
|
|
|
Ordinary dividend (MAD)
|
95,00
|
|
|
Exceptional dividend (MAD)
|
--
|
|
|
Total gross dividend (MAD)
|
95,00
|
|
|
Ex-dividend date
|
04/07/2022
|
|
|
Dividend Payment date
|
15/07/2022
|
|
|
Centralising agent
|
BMCI
|
|