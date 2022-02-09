CIMIC : Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts FY2021

Dear shareholders,

CIMIC Group has much to be proud of in 2021.

We achieved solid financial results, reporting net profit after tax within our guidance range, declaring total FY21 dividends of 78c per share, and extending our work in hand1 to $33.2 billion.

We also achieved many significant non-financial milestones.

We committed to achieving net zero emissions for Scope 1 (primarily fuels) and 2 (purchased electricity) by 2038, and net zero emissions for Scope 3 by 2045; and we continue to rank among the best performing companies for sustainability.

We introduced cutting edge technologies in every phase of our projects, investing in innovation, digitisation and digital integration to transform how we work and increase the potential for our people, clients, and communities.

We expanded our skills training centres, and made progress on diversity, including achieving our highest ever percentage of women in top management and in our total workforce.

And, like so many others, we rose to the challenge of COVID-19, adhering to the measures which kept us physically safe, as well as supporting the resilience and wellbeing of our people, and getting on with the job. What we did was critical, not only for our company, but for the people who rely on us: subcontractors for their livelihoods, and communities for essential services.

There is more to come this year and we are ready for the opportunities ahead.