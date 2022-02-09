Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 12:10:44 am
17.11 AUD   +2.15%
05:19pCIMIC : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
05:08pCIMIC : Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts FY2021
PU
02/07CIMIC JV Secures Mining Services Contract for Olive Downs Project
MT
CIMIC : Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts FY2021

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
For personal use only

CIMIC Group Limited

ABN 57 004 482 982

Appendix 4E

Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Results for Announcement to the Market

12 months to

12 months to

% Change

December

December

2021

2020

$m

$m

Revenue - Group from continuing operations1

14,709.5

10,571.2

39.1

Revenue - Joint ventures and associates from continuing operations1

5,022.9

2,768.8

81.4

Revenue from continuing operations2

9,686.6

7,802.4

24.1

Profit attributable to members of the parent entity3

402.1

620.1

(35.2)

Details of Reporting Period

Current reporting period

Twelve (12) months to 31 December 2021

Previous corresponding period

Twelve (12) months to 31 December 2020

Dividends - 12 months to 31 December 2021

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend

36.0¢

nil

nil

Interim dividend

42.0¢

8.4¢

20%

Key Dividend Dates

Date

Ex-dividend date

14 June 2022

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

15 June 2022

Date for payment of dividend

5 July 2022

December 2021

December 2020

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$0.53

($0.06)

1Revenue - Group from continuing operations in 2020 excluded $3.6 billion of revenue from Thiess which was classified as a discontinued operation. In 2021 Thiess revenue has been recorded in 'Revenue - Joint ventures and associates from continuing operations' in proportion to CIMIC's 50% retained interest.

2Revenue from continuing operations excludes revenue from joint ventures and associates. In 2020, this includes a one-off reversal of revenue recognised in the period of $1.15 billion in accordance with the variable consideration requirements of AASB 15. Refer to the 2020 CIMIC Group financial report.

32020 Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent entity includes profit attributable to discontinued operation of $1,883.9 million)

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with ASX listing rule 4.3A is contained in the Operating and Financial Review section of the 2021 Directors' Report and the audited 2021 Financial Report, within the CIMIC Group Limited Annual Report 2021, lodged with this Appendix 4E.

1

For personal use only

2021 REPORT ANNUAL

For personal use only

2 CIMIC GROUP | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

For personal use only

CIMIC Group is an engineering-led

construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader

with a history dating back to 1899.

Cross River Rail

CPB Contractors, UGL and Pacific Partnerships, supported by EIC Activities, Queensland, Australia

Cover image:

Sydney Metro - Pitt Street over station development

CPB Contractors, Sydney, Australia

CIMIC GROUP | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

3

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REVIEW

personal use only

Juan Santamaria

Executive Chairman and

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Dear shareholders,

CIMIC Group has much to be proud of in 2021.

We achieved solid financial results, reporting net profit after tax within our guidance range, declaring total FY21 dividends of 78c per share, and extending our work in hand1 to $33.2 billion.

We also achieved many significant non-financial milestones.

We committed to achieving net zero emissions for Scope 1 (primarily fuels) and 2 (purchased electricity) by 2038, and net zero emissions for Scope 3 by 2045; and we continue to rank among the best performing companies for sustainability.

We introduced cutting edge technologies in every phase of our projects, investing in innovation, digitisation and digital integration to transform how we work and increase the potential for our people, clients, and communities.

We expanded our skills training centres, and made progress on diversity, including achieving our highest ever percentage of women in top management and in our total workforce.

And, like so many others, we rose to the challenge of COVID-19, adhering to the measures which kept us physically safe, as well as supporting the resilience and wellbeing of our people, and getting on with the job. What we did was critical, not only for our company, but for the people who rely on us: subcontractors for their livelihoods, and communities for essential services.

There is more to come this year and we are ready for the opportunities ahead.

For

Thiess, South Australia, Australia

4 CIMIC GROUP | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIMIC Group Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
