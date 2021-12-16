Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  CIMIC Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    CIM   AU000000CIM7

CIMIC GROUP LIMITED

(CIM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
17.93 AUD   -1.05%
05:12pCimic Maintains Fiscal Year Guidance Despite Financial Hit From Troubled Tunnel
DJ
12/07Cimic Group Unit Secures Two Mining Services Contracts
MT
12/06CIMIC's CPB awarded road projects in South Australia
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cimic Maintains Fiscal Year Guidance Despite Financial Hit From Troubled Tunnel

12/16/2021 | 05:12pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Cimic Ltd. maintained its full-year guidance despite forgoing profit margin on a troubled multi billion-dollar tunnel project in Australia's Victoria state.

The engineering and construction group on Friday said it had reached a settlement following a dispute over a cost blowout at the West Gate Tunnel project. Cimic said the total contract value of the project to its 50-50 joint-venture with China Communications Construction Co.-owned John Holland had increased to 8.57 billion Australian dollars (US$6.15 billion) from an original contract value of A$4.99 billion.

Cimic said its JV has agreed to reduce its revenue from the project by A$600 million and to forgo profit margin. It expects the financial impact of the settlement and other project risks to be offset by existing provisions and other non-recurring gains.

Cimic maintained its net profit guidance of A$400 million-A$430 million for 12 months through December.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1711ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED 0.72% 4.22 End-of-day quote.25.97%
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED -1.05% 17.93 End-of-day quote.-26.43%
HOCHTIEF AG 1.85% 68.22 Delayed Quote.-15.80%
TRANSURBAN GROUP -0.65% 13.66 End-of-day quote.0.00%
05:12pCimic Maintains Fiscal Year Guidance Despite Financial Hit From Troubled Tunnel
DJ
12/07Cimic Group Unit Secures Two Mining Services Contracts
MT
12/06CIMIC's CPB awarded road projects in South Australia
AQ
12/02Cimic Group Unit CPB Contractors Secures $222 Million Road Duplication Works Contract
MT
11/18Ventia Services Group Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 437.751391 mill..
CI
11/14CIMIC : Update on Ventia IPO
PU
11/03CIMIC Arm Secures Maintenance Contract for Chevron's Western Australian Oil, Gas Facili..
MT
11/03CIMIC's UGL Wins Award of Multi-Year Oil & Gas Maintenance Contract
CI
11/02CIMIC Arm Secures $164 Million Mining Services Contract Renewal in Indonesia
MT
11/01CIMIC Arm Secures $277 Million Construction Contract for Sydney Commercial Building
MT
Financials
Sales 2021 14 749 M 10 595 M 10 595 M
Net income 2021 426 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2021 91,0 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 5 582 M 4 015 M 4 010 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 21,1%
CIMIC Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CIMIC GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,93 AUD
Average target price 26,62 AUD
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Santamaria Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Emilio Grande Royo-Villanova Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Segura Suriñach Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
George Sassine Executive GM-Investment & Group Property
Russell Langtry Chenu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIMIC GROUP LIMITED-26.43%4 018
VINCI3.98%54 274
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED45.59%34 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 214
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.95%21 016
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.16%20 039