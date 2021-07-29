Cimpress : Annual Letter to Investors – July 2021 423.7 KB

a competitive advantage to the recruitment, retention and engagement of top talent. We reshaped our office footprint accordingly, freeing up capital that we can redeploy into organic investment, including hiring and enhancing team member experience. Time will tell how these real-time case studies on moving away from traditional office cultures will work - early indicators for us are very positive.

Giving back was never more important : Our businesses actively supported small businesses and communities around the world over the last year through grants, donations, advice, and products. We accelerated carbon pollution reduction targets by setting a net-zero carbon goal by 2040, we continued our high standards for using only responsibly harvested forest products and we implemented a plan to eliminate problematic plastics and to use much more recycled and recyclable content for packaging and products. We continued to increase the diversity of our team members and the inclusiveness of our company culture in recognition of the importance of these topics to team members and the pursuit of long-term value creation for customers and shareholders.

As we look to the chapter that comes after the pandemic, we are very optimistic. We operate in a massive and highly fragmented market that is undergoing a multi-decade shift from traditional offline suppliers to mass customization online players like Cimpress- and we are the clear market leader. The long-term trend toward e- commerce has accelerated, small business formation has increased, and we have the strategy, investments, and momentum to capture the opportunity in front of us. We are seeing positive results from the work we were doing prior to and through the pandemic. We know how to build long-term value by making it convenient and affordable for customers to place small, customized orders chosen from a vast combination of products and product attributes. As we begin FY2022 and see recent revenue results returning to pre-pandemic levels, we see a clear path to return to sustainable growth and improve our competitive position in FY2022 and beyond.

Please note that we have not published a steady state free cash flow (SSFCF) estimate for FY2021 because we cannot comfortably quantify what the impact of the pandemic was on the unlevered free cash flow component which is a critical part of our SSFCF estimate. Factors such as revenue volatility, temporary cost reductions, government incentives and many others directly impacted our unlevered free cash flow in FY2021. For reference, the chart below includes our SSFCF estimates for the multi-year period leading up to the start of the pandemic (this is identical to the version included in my letter to investors one year ago).

Past Approximate Estimates of our Likely Range of Steady State Free Cash Flow

(USD Millions)

$430 $485 $385 $351 $340 $340 $455 $400 $271 $290 $300 $210 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 TTM February 2020

We anticipate continued volatility on the path to a full reopening including from the possibility of increased government restrictions. While we haven't disclosed an estimate for FY2021, based on recent bookings trends, the permanent cost reductions we have implemented, and the progress and investments we have made over the last year for which you'll hear tangible examples in our annual investor day, we believe we should be exiting FY2022 at a run rate of SSFCF similar to the levels we last estimated for the the twelve months ended in February 2020, with a clear trajectory toward sustained growth beyond that. More on this further below.