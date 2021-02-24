Cimpress : FY21 Mid-Year Strategy Update Presentation

CIMPRESS PLC

FY2021 MID-YEAR STRATEGY UPDATE

FEBRUARY 24, 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation and accompanying commentary contain statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to our expectations for the growth and development of our businesses, financial results, and opportunities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic; the size of our market and the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our market and competitive position; our expectations for and anticipated benefits of our mass customization platform and Vistaprint's technology platform; our planned investments in our business, including investments in design services, and the anticipated effects of those investments; the anticipated success of our 99designs acquisition and our expectations for integrating 99designs into our Vistaprint busines; our capital allocation plans; and the effects of our shift to a remote workforce. Forward-looking projections and expectations are inherently uncertain, are based on assumptions and judgments by management, and may turn out to be wrong. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to flaws in the assumptions and judgments upon which our forecasts and estimates are based; our failure to execute on our strategy; the development, duration, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; our failure to anticipate and react to the effects of the pandemic on our customers, supply chain, markets, team members, and business; our inability to make the investments that we plan to make or the failure of those investments to achieve the results we expect; the failure of 99designs and the other businesses we acquire or invest in to perform as we expected; loss or unavailability of key personnel; our failure to develop and deploy our mass customization platform or Vistaprint technology platform or the failure of either platform to drive the performance, efficiencies, and competitive advantage we expect; unanticipated changes in our markets, customers, or businesses; our failure to attract new customers and retain our current customers; our failure to manage the growth and complexity of our business; changes in the laws and regulations, or in the interpretation of laws and regulations, that affect our businesses; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants and pay our debts when due; general economic conditions; and other factors described in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, and the other documents we periodically file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TODAY'S PRESENTERS

LOOKING BACK: PRE-PANDEMIC RESULTS AND PANDEMIC RESPONSE

RESPONSE

LOOKING AHEAD: SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY IN AN EVOLVING WORLD

WORLD

LARGE TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

OVER $100 BILLION TAM IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE

DESIGN SMALL FORMAT PRINTING LARGE FORMAT PRINTING PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS, APPAREL & GIFTS PACKAGING ~20% MASS CUSTO MIZED

Size of product category boxes are illustratively representative of the relative sizes of each market within the mass customization space (i.e., small and medium production runs)

CUSTOMIZEDMASS CUSTOMIZED

THERE IS RESILIENCE IN NEW BUSINESS FORMATION

FRANCE

USA

Source: INSEE

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

AND THE PANDEMIC HAS ACCELERATED THE SHIFT TO E-COMMERCE

Consumer research from around the world has showed some pandemic behavior will last beyond the end of the pandemic.

Covid-19 Accelerated E-Commerce Adoption: What Does It Mean For The Future?

December 29, 2020

"According to McKinsey, 10 years of e-commerce adoption was compressed into three months. And, not only did the shift to an e-commerce-first mindset happen in countries where online shopping was already widely accepted, but it also happened in cultures where in-person, local, cash-reliant and daily shopping is the norm. This isn't just an e-commerce acceleration - it's a massive shift in consumer behavior, the type that traditionally takes decades to achieve."

IMPLICATIONS OF MARKET DYNAMICS ON OUR BUSINESS

DESIGN SMALL FORMAT PRINTING LARGE FORMAT PRINTING PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS, APPAREL & GIFTS PACKAGING ~20% MASS CUSTO MIZED

Size of product category boxes are illustratively representative of the relative sizes of each market within the mass customization space (i.e., small and medium production runs)

CUSTOMIZEDMASS CUSTOMIZED

OUR BRIGHTER FUTURE POST-PANDEMIC IS VISIBLE IN AUS & NZ

• In Australia and New Zealand, where the pandemic has been controlled, Vistaprint bookings are basically flat year-over-year QTD to February 22

• AUS & NZ are on the new platform, which remains a work in progress with many future improvements in the pipeline which provide us with confidence that we can improve significantly via:

Speed

Self service Flexibility

Richer data and analytics Mobile potential

Top talent retention

WE HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED THE FOUNDATIONS OF

OUR BUSINESSES

Vistaprint's Transformation Journey

Magnetic to Talent

New team members from great businesses; expanding opportunities for home-grown talent

Data and financial rigor driving further advertising efficiency gains

Vistaprint technology platform investment

Platform speed and agility help unlock value for customers, Vistaprint and our teams

Vistaprint technology platform investment

Accomplishments and learnings to date that inform and improve future launches

More than Just

Starting to test multi-channel personalization

Data-driven user experiences yielding exciting results, even though our work remains very early-stage

New 1-to-1 personalized product recommendations improved conversion rate by 8% vs. previous modelsPersonalized email test shows increased engagement as measured by 10% increase pre/post in click-through-rate

Vistaprint technology platform investment

Using data to navigate future launch decisions

Position

"Make Small feel big"

Print, Signage, Apparel & Packaging are important, but account for less than 50% of total spend

Design is Crucial for SMB Marketing

GERMANY

Cross category comparisons are directional:

Print and Digital market sizing are based on SMBs with 1-10 employees while market sizing for design services is based on SMBs with 1-25 employees

German market size = ~US $5.5 billion, US market size = ~US $24 billion

Spend for print, digital, advertising and branding, excluding design service spend.

Small businesses who pay for design = most of our TAM*

Segment Size

(% of total population)

* TAM = Total addressable market

Integrate our strengths to drive growth with higher-value small businesses

Easy to use

Value for money

Design experts

Good design experience

Source: Vistaprint Brand Tracker, October/November 2020; Small business owner (1-10 employees) awareness n = 2,283

Design

Solutions

Design

Solutions

Design

Solutions

Design

Solutions

Democratize Design

The 99designs acquisition is a move to make design accessible for every small business

"Vistaprint is one of the brands that have long been a companion to small businesses (think business cards and other marketing products) and have made a home playing it relatively straight, using mostly direct-response tactics. This week, the brand launched an entertaining new campaign... Creatively, it's a complete 180 from Vistaprint's advertising past."

"While this is a fun bit of creative work, there is a serious message lying underneath it all: that Vistaprint is far more than business cards, stationery and envelopes; it is a brand that is a vital partner in small business success. It is especially true as the pandemic gained momentum, as the brand suddenly had a booming business in social distancing stickers, masks and other essential items."

UPLOAD & PRINT BUSINESSES

Continued pandemic-related pressure on revenue, but great progress on advantaged cost structure, tech platforms and new product introduction

35

NATIONAL PEN

Continued pandemic-related pressure on revenue, but more nimble than competitors with relative e-commerce strength and product introduction

36

ALL OTHER BUSINESSES

BuildASign strong revenue and profitability growth through pandemic; Printi & YSD executing well while reducing cash burn

37

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND CAPITAL

ALLOCATION UPDATE

Pre-Submitted Question:

During our virtual annual meeting a few months ago, we talked about our "flywheel" (aggregating orders via Internet allows for lower set up costs, which results in better prices for customers, which leads to higher order volumes and even lower prices, etc.) and Robert commented that we are doing our best to get it "spinning again". What is the "state of our flywheel"?

Q&A

PRE-SUBMITTED QUESTION ON Q3 TRENDS

In your Q2 report you mentioned a 20% decline in revenue in January - can you directly attribute that decline to lockdowns that were new compared to December, i.e. on a region-by region basis?

What is your best estimate of the growth differential between online and offline printers?

Please discuss the recent decision to transition to "remote first" working. What trade-offs or challenges do you anticipate, especially to Cimpress' powerful and unique culture?

Also, how should we expect it to change the long-term financial model, if at all?

On fixed cost cuts, is there any more work to be done on this (i.e. reducing office footprint with the Watham, MA lease termination) perhaps in other geos? Or should we think about the $30M as the full amount of permanent expense cuts going forward?

PRE-SUBMITTED QUESTION ON CORPORATE FOCUS

For a while now, a meaningful part of your corporate focus has been on implementing major transformative projects (for example: changing your customer focus, making large acquisitions, decentralizing the organization, reformulating executive compensation, rebuilding underlying technology).

Will the launch of the US Web site signal a shift to a period in which a much higher part of your corporate focus can be on more "business as usual" incremental improvements that take advantage of the platform you have built?

PRE-SUBMITTED QUESTION ON ADVERTISING SPEND

45

LIVE Q&A

THANK YOU AND KEY POINTS TO TAKE AWAY FROM THIS DISCUSSION

1 We have demonstrated the underlying profitability of our business

2 Significant opportunity in an evolving world

3 Our strategy and business model enable us to capitalize on the opportunity

4 We are investing to build on our advantages and grow

5 We are taking steps to further strengthen our capital structure

