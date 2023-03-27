Cimpress : FY23 Mid Year Investor Update Transcript

Cimpress plc (FY2023 Mid-Year) March 24, 2023

Meredith Burns^ Hello, everyone, and welcome to the video webcast of Cimpress' Midyear Investor Update. I'm Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Cimpress.

Joining me today are Robert Keane, our Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cimpress; Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and CFO of Cimpress; and of our largest business, Vista; and Florian Baumgartner, CEO of Vista.

So today's session is going to go until 9:30 Eastern U.S. time and is going to be split between prepared content and live Q&A. Many of your pre-submitted questions will be answered through the presentation content and we'll take remaining pre-submitted questions and live questions after the prepared remarks. You can submit questions via the questions and answers box at the bottom left of your screen at any point during this meeting.

Non-GAAP reconciliations are posted in the webcast viewer under the handouts tab and once the replay is posted at ir.cimpress.com.

We invite you to read them. And with that, I would like to hand the call over to our Founder, Chairman and CEO, Robert Keane, to kick us off. Robert?

Robert Keane^ Well, thank you, Meredith, and welcome, everyone. Following my opening remarks, we're going to cover two subjects today. First, Sean is going to provide financial reviews of how we're doing so far in Q3 and what actions we're taking in order to achieve the FY '24 financial expectations, which we communicated in our January earnings release.

Second, Florian is going to outline the focus areas we have at Vista, especially after his becoming CEO of Vista just about 2 months ago.

Given the importance of those two subjects, we won't be covering our strategy in-depth here today. Please refer to our September Investor Day and/or to my annual letter for more detail there. which, of course, are both available at ir.cimpress.com.

Now in our January 25 earnings release for Q2, we conveyed several important messages regarding our financial plans. And first was that over the remainder of this fiscal year, we're going to reduce our cost base; second, that we expect in FY '24, next fiscal year, we can replicate our highest historical adjusted EBITDA, which was the $400 million that we delivered in FY '20; and lastly, the higher profitability, combined with the expected free cash flow generation would bring net leverage levels to below 3.5x EBITDA by June 2024.

So in today's presentation, Sean is going to walk through the specifics of how we plan to achieve these results as well as to describe our expectations for the remainder of this fiscal year FY '23. You can see those high-level expectations here on the slide, that includes a significant EBITDA expansion and of the balance sheet. But again, I will leave the details to Sean. We are committed to these FY '23 and FY '24 financial expectations.

Equally important, we remain committed to achieving them in a way that protects our most important growth investments, which will continue to improve the value we're able to deliver to our customers and in turn, grow our steady-state free cash flow. We remain optimistic about the long-term opportunity for Cimpress. We are the clear leader in our market relative to pre-pandemic results. All of our businesses, although in Vista, are already delivering healthy growth of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

And today, you're going to hear from Florian that Vista has clear plans to ensure that Vista itself contributes to our EBITDA and cash flow expansion while continuing to invest in those clearly defined find priorities, we have -- that should expand the value we deliver to our customers at Vista.

After the close of market yesterday, we filed an 8-K describing our cost reduction plans that we put in place. Sean is going to go through those in more detail. But I want to talk about the human aspect of that. We are going to terminate approximately 600 positions at Cimpress subject to compliance with local laws and processes.

Net of hiring that is connected to some of these changes are the net reduction to head count will be about 500 positions. And our decision to make these cuts wasn't taken lightly, of course, because we are saying goodbye to smart, talented, highly valued team members to who we all enjoy working with, and this decision really doesn't reflect in any way on our key members past contributions or their talent.

And so I want to take a moment to thank every impacted team member for everything they have done for Cimpress. We are committed to treating each department team member with empathy, fairness and respect.

And I personally, and we are all confident that their talents and their experience will allow them to move on to fulfilling next stages in their career.

Despite the difficult nature of cutbacks like these, these changes will make us a better company. Better financial performance will give us more space to execute on our long-term vision.

Equally important, we are sharpening our focus by stopping initiatives that are not in our top priorities. We're cutting management layers and expanding spans to make us a leaner organization that can execute our highest priorities faster. And this is going to enable team members to have more impact and their work will be more fun and more fulfilling.

The changes we're making very much support our long-standing commitment to build a transformational and enduring business for the long term. And I very much look forward to progressing more effectively and efficiently in service of that goal. So with that, let me pass the presentation to you, Sean, to hear about the results so far in the quarter and the plans for FY '24.

Sean Quinn^ Great. Thanks a lot, Robert, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. I'll start today with an update on our results for Q3 since we're only about a week away from the end of the quarter, and then I'm going to turn to Q4 and also to FY '24.

Today, we're going to share a lot more specific guidance than we traditionally provide. And so my hope -- our hope is that we are making things very clear for all of you. We don't expect to give this level of guidance on an ongoing basis, but we do think that right now, it's appropriate in order to give investors visibility and how we plan to achieve the expectations that we outlined at the end of January that Robert just referred to.

So with that, let's get into it first with an update on Q3 results. So if I start with revenue, you see on the left side of the slide here, when we released our Q2 earnings on January 25, we had said that our constant currency revenue growth to date in January had accelerated beyond the year-to-date growth that we had through December, which was 9%.

Happy to share today that we expect our consolidated organic constant currency revenue growth for Q3 to be between 14% and 16%. That's a significant accelerationfrom where we've been in recent quarters. That's supported by the fact that we're lapping a weaker period last year. We mentioned that in the January call.

But importantly, not only did our consolidated organic constant currency revenue growth accelerate but we expect that in Vista that will deliver Q3 organic constant currency revenue growth that's also between 14% and 16%.

Vista is achieving that through a few things through higher average order values, which has been a trend, but also through growth in new customers. In addition to softer comps because we're anniversary-ing this quarter, the site migration in our largest market, the U.S., which happened in late February last year.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA. As planned, our adjusted EBITDA is now growing year-over-year with Vista benefiting from that higher revenue growth, including through pricing improvements, and we're also passing the anniversary of the largest OpEx increases in Vista last year as well. Outside of Vista, our businesses continue to get leverage from their growth, and so that contributes here, too.

The impact of cost inflation has been stabilizing. Gross margins were flat year-over-year for the first 2 months of the third quarter, which means that the revenue growth that I just went through is starting to contribute more to our bottom line results. Our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase from the $228 million that we reported at the end of December to between $255 million and $257 million for the March quarter. So that implies year-over-year expansion between $27 million and $29 million.

That yields a Q3 adjusted EBITDA that would be more than $60 million. That's prior to any material impact of any of the cost reductions that Robert just talked about. And I'm going to cover those shortly and go through those in quite some detail. You'll see in that detail that those cost reductions will start to materially benefit our results next quarter in Q4.

So with the Q3 expectations that I just outlined, that will be the first quarterly year-over-year EBITDA expansion that we've had since Q1 of our fiscal 2021 given the impact of the investments that we've been making, but also cost inflation and the technology migration of Vista, which prevented us from introducing new products and improving the customer experience for a period of time.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, we did say that our expectation was that we'd have EBITDA expansion in the second half of the year. We're finally here. I should add that, that won't fully translate to our GAAP operating income yet because of the restructuring charges connected with the cost savings. And again, I'll go through those in more detail in a subsequent slide.

From a cash flow and liquidity standpoint, the March quarter typically has working capital outflows. That is the case this year as well. We did say on our January earnings call that we expected those seasonal working capital outflows to be lower this year due to the trends in advertising spend, but also decreases in safety stock inventory that we had built up over recent quarters.

We're now at this point in the quarter, we're past those seasonal working capital outflows that occur in January and February, and we can confirm that those were, in fact, lower this year. We do expect to continue to consume that safety stock inventory over the remainder of the year, and that should continue to benefit working capital.

We expect our cash and marketable securities to end the quarter between $135 million and $145 million. And the reason for a little bit wider range there is just due to the timing of working capital as we finish the quarter.

And now in Q4, as we turn to the June quarter in just a week and then looking forward to FY '24 based on the guidance that we're outlining today, we expect to be generating cash and therefore, increasing liquidity from here.

So now let me pan out a little bit and talk about our expectations beyond Q3 going into Q4 of this year. And then what that means for the full fiscal year, and then I'll go through how we'll get to at least the $400 million of adjusted EBITDA for FY '24. And I'm just going to step through this bridge that you see on the slide one by one. And then on some of these components, I'm going to go into more detail on subsequent slides.

So on the waterfall chart here, we start on the left with our reported trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA as of December. That was $228 million.

Then you see our expectations for year-over-year EBITDA growth in Q3 that I just outlined on the prior slide. That is a year-over-year increase between $27 million and $29 million. And again, that's not benefiting in any material way from the cost reductions that we're outlining today.

We feel good about that number. It's only 1 week until the end of the quarter here, so we have good visibility there. We feel good about that. The next one is Q4. For Q4, we expect another material expansion of our EBITDA. That is consistent with the guidance that we provided at the beginning of the year. It's driven by revenue growth but also gross margin stabilization.

In addition to that, Vista is lapping the site migration still in some of our larger markets in Q4 last year. Also lapping the higher OpEx levels from last year and also pricing improvements that we're seeing now really didn't start until the very end of June last year. So we have a full quarter of benefit there from a year-over-year perspective.