    CMPR   IE00BKYC3F77

CIMPRESS PLC

(CMPR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2022-09-13 am EDT
31.51 USD   -6.91%
11:40aCIMPRESS : Investor Day 2022 – Presentation
PU
09/06Cimpress to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 13, 2022
BU
08/05CIMPRESS : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending 06/30, 2022 (Form 10-K)
PU
Cimpress : Investor Day 2022 – Presentation

09/13/2022 | 11:40am EDT
2022 Investor Day

September 13, 2022

Welcome

Meredith Burns

Vice President, Investor

Relations & Sustainability

2

Our Presenters

Robert Keane

Sean Quinn

Maarten Wensveen

Bryan Kranik

Paolo Roatta

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Technology Officer

CEO

CEO, The Print Group

Emily Whittaker

Florian Baumgartner

Michael Fries

Ricky Engelberg

Sebastian Klapdor

Commerce Platform & Country Groups

EVP, Design & Service

Physical Products

Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Data Officer

3

Virtual

Investor

1

Day

Agenda

September 13, 2022

2

8:00 am - 11:00 am ET

3

4

Cimpress Intro

Robert Keane

Technology

Maarten Wensveen

Upload & Print

Paolo Roatta

BuildASign

Bryan Kranik

5

6

7

8

Vista

Robert Keane, Sean Quinn, Emily

Whittaker, Sebastian Klapdor, Michael

Fries, Florian Baumgartner, Ricky

Engelberg

Quick Break

Stretch your legs & grab a coffee

Capital Allocation

Sean Quinn

Q&A Session

All presenters

4

What to expect today

  • Submit questions via chat during the session; questions will be held for Q&A session after all presentation content
  • Non-GAAPreconciliations are posted in the webcast viewer
  • We will provide our thoughts on the future…

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cimpress plc published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 15:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 140 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,23 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -398x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Keane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean E. Quinn Senior Manager-External Reporting & Accounting
Maarten Wensveen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sophie A. Gasperment Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Zachary Samuel Sternberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIMPRESS PLC-52.73%885
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.5.95%5 770
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD6.54%5 299
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-35.43%2 066
DELUXE CORPORATION-40.89%845
DE LA RUE PLC-35.97%228