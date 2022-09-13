Cimpress : Investor Day 2022 – Presentation

2022 Investor Day
September 13, 2022
Welcome
Meredith Burns
Vice President, Investor
Relations & Sustainability
2
Our Presenters
Robert Keane
Sean Quinn
Maarten Wensveen
Bryan Kranik
Paolo Roatta
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
CEO
CEO, The Print Group
Emily Whittaker
Florian Baumgartner
Michael Fries
Ricky Engelberg
Sebastian Klapdor
Commerce Platform & Country Groups
EVP, Design & Service
Physical Products
Chief Marketing Officer
Chief Data Officer
3
Virtual
Investor
1
Day
Agenda
September 13, 2022
2
8:00 am - 11:00 am ET
3
4
Cimpress Intro
Robert Keane
Technology
Maarten Wensveen
Upload & Print
Paolo Roatta
BuildASign
Bryan Kranik
5
6
7
8
Vista
Robert Keane, Sean Quinn, Emily
Whittaker, Sebastian Klapdor, Michael
Fries, Florian Baumgartner, Ricky
Engelberg
Quick Break
Stretch your legs & grab a coffee
Capital Allocation
Sean Quinn
Q&A Session
All presenters
4
What to expect today
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Cimpress plc published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 15:39:07 UTC.