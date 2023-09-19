SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 / 12:00PM, CMPR.OQ - Cimpress PLC Investor Day

Robert S. Keane - Founder, Chairman & CEO, Cimpress

Thanks, Meredith. And I'd also like to join Meredith in welcoming all of you, our shareholders, debt holders and many others to this year's Investor Day. We have some great content to convey today. I hope it's going to illustrate for you how FY '23 was an important turning point for Cimpress and how fiscal '24, where we are now will be an acceleration of that change.

We made significant investments over the past several years, and they've augmented and expanded Cimpress' foundations. Early benefits of those investments are already apparent in our customer experience, and we're focused on delivering even greater customer value going forward. That customer value improvement drives a proven economic engine, and mass customization. And furthermore, our investments are also improving the efficiency of that economic engine.

More volume and more efficiency in turn are supporting improved profitability and improved cash flow this year and beyond. So this slide illustrates our revenue, our adjusted EBITDA and our net leverage ratio. So the gray columns represent fiscal years 2018 to 2023. The blue columns represent our guidance for fiscal '24. Looking at EBITDA, you'll see that although we have remained profitable over time, recently, we have been in an investment cycle.

And at last year's Investor Day about a year ago, when we were comfortable that we were about to exit that investment cycle, we said that we expected EBITDA would decline year-over-year in the first half of fiscal '23, but then grow again as returns on our investments started to build, as we slowed the year-over-year increases to our cost bases. And as the cost inflation we have been seeing became less pronounced. We delivered on that promise, expanding EBITDA in the second half of fiscal '23 by more than 150% compared to the second half of fiscal '22.

And for the full fiscal year, we delivered $340 million of EBITDA and in fiscal '24, we expect that to grow to at least $420 million, surpassing our previous fiscal year record. Importantly, we expect a higher profitability combined with the anticipated free cash flow generation will reduce our net leverage ratio to below 3.25 by the end of June '24.

So to understand this recent financial turning point, it's helpful to step back and look at some of the key financial metrics over the longer term since progress rarely happens in a straight line. The chart here show our revenue and our adjusted EBITDA for the 20 years from fiscal 2004 through fiscal 2023 as well as our guidance for 2024. And for 2 decades, revenue has marched steadily up and to the right, other than, of course, during the disruption of the pandemic. And now we have returned to that long-term trend with our current revenue level well ahead of our pre-pandemic level.

The EBITDA chart clearly shows our past investment cycles. These investment cycles were followed by profit expansion, and we began a similar recovery in fiscal '23, and I just mentioned our guidance calls for this to continue this year. Of course, today is not the right time to speak about our planned financial results for the years beyond what are shown in this chart. But we are very well aware that we can and we should continue to move EBITDA and cash flow up into the right in fiscal '25 and beyond.

I say that because just as I wrote in the Annual Investor Letter that we published at the end of July. We are all committed to doing better than we have done over the past 8 or 9 years in terms of converting the growing EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow into intrinsic value per share. These charts are obviously financial in nature, but in many ways, they correspond to different stages of our company's development in terms of customer value proposition, technology, production operations, marketing capabilities and our human talent organization.

Fiscal '23 was a turning point in which we moved to a new stage of Cimpress' development, and we firmly believe that we are prioritized -- we have prioritized and therefore, we are positioned to grow IVPS at an attractive annual rate in the years to come. To illustrate why we have the ability to do that, let me step back from the financials and spend some time describing who Cimpress is strategically and describing the value we deliver to our customers.

Cimpress is the inventor and the undisputed leader in the business model of print mass customization. This has powered our multi-decade revolution of a very large and fragmented market. We produce small quantity orders at a cost per unit which is well below the cost quantity trade-off curve of the traditional printing industry.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us