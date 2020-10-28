Cimpress : Q1 2021 Quarterly Earnings Document 0 10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT Send by mail :

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page IMPORTANT NOTES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 LETTER FROM CEO ROBERT KEANE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: 3-YEARTREND . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: QUARTERLY TREND . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 CASH FLOW AND RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 DEBT AND SHARE REPURCHASES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 SEGMENT RESULTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 VISTAPRINT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 UPLOAD AND PRINT: PRINTBROTHERS AND THE PRINT GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 NATIONAL PEN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 ALL OTHER BUSINESSES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 CENTRAL AND CORPORATE COSTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 CURRENCY IMPACTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 CURRENT OUTLOOK . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 BALANCE SHEET . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 INCOME STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 CASH FLOW STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 ABOUT NON-GAAPMEASURES . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 NON-GAAPRECONCILIATIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 ABOUT CIMPRESS, SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND CONTACT INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 Page 2 of 35 We define IVPS as (a) the unlevered free cash flow per diluted share that, in our best judgment, will occur between now and the long-term future, appropriately discounted to reflect our cost of capital, minus (b) net debt per diluted share. We define unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow plus cash interest expense related to borrowing. We endeavor to make all financial decisions in service of this priority. As such, we often make decisions that could be considered non-optimal were they to be evaluated based on other criteria such as (but not limited to) near- and mid-term revenue, operating income, net income, EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow. IVPS is inherently long term in nature. Thus an explicit outcome of this is that we accept fluctuations in our financial metrics as we make investments that we believe will deliver attractive long-term returns on investment. OUR STRATEGY Cimpress invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass customization businesses for the long term, which we manage in a decentralized, autonomous manner. We drive competitive advantage across Cimpress through a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create company-wide value. We limit all other central activities to only those which absolutely must be performed centrally. Page 3 of 35 LETTER FROM ROBERT Dear Investor, Our financial results in Q1 FY2021 were strong despite the continued negative impact of the pandemic on our business. Compared to Q4 FY2020 revenue grew, and the rate of year-over-year revenue decline improved sequentially, with reported revenue and organic constant-currency revenue down 7% and 10%, respectively. Our profitability was strong, with operating income and adjusted EBITDA up 42% and 11% year-over-year, respectively, as a result of continued efficiency improvements and recent cost reductions. Cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow were up 68% and 128% year over year, respectively, and we repaid $84 million of debt. It was about this time two years ago we began taking the broad series of actions to drive the focus and operational execution that I first described publicly in my quarterly letter on January 30, 2019. While we are still impacted by the pandemic, it's necessary and helpful to keep perspective on our progress, which is evident by comparing our most recent financials against the same quarter two years ago. Revenue was roughly flat compared to the same period in FY2019. This is far below our aspiration for growth but is the result of two major factors that we have discussed extensively: the planned pullback of unprofitable advertising at Vistaprint and the unforeseen revenue impact from the pandemic. On the other hand, as shown in more detail on the following page, compared to two years ago we have dramatically improved our operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow, and more than doubled adjusted EBITDA. These bottom-line results are a direct result of execution of our strategy and of the realization of returns on past investments. During the same two-year period, our net debt rose from $828 million to $1,361 million, after investing $271 million to acquire BuildASign and $683 million in share repurchases that brought our weighted average diluted share count down from 31 million to 26 million. Looking to the near-term financial future, the pandemic makes it difficult to predict our second quarter with precision. The strength we've seen in consumer products at BuildASign since March is a positive indicator for holiday-related products, but to some extent will be offset by the impact of rising infection rates and renewed pandemic-related government restrictions. We are monitoring this closely and will continue to maintain flexibility as we execute through the second quarter and beyond. Last quarter I wrote that we believed we could achieve similar profitability in FY2021 as we delivered in the trailing- twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 even if revenue results were down about 5% from those December trailing-twelve-month levels and assuming no material increase in investment levels. This remains true. Looking to the future beyond the pandemic, in Q1 we stayed focused on execution while also maintaining our growth investments in technology, data and analytics, new product introductions and customer experience improvements. Importantly, we recently acquired 99designs because customer research and our existing design services both indicate that small businesses who purchase graphic design spend more on the products that Vistaprint wants to sell. 99designs should enable Vistaprint to serve customer design needs at scale, increase our addressable market, and help attract and retain higher lifetime value customers. We look forward to combining the demand side of Vistaprint with the supply side of 99designs to create a leading two-sided network in service of these objectives. These pandemic times continue to be challenging but I am inspired by our team members and the resilience of our customers, so I remain confident in Cimpress' future and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders. Sincerely, Robert S. Keane Founder, Chairman & CEO Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 4 of 35 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: THREE-YEAR TREND $ in thousands, except percentages REVENUE BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT, TOTAL REVENUE AND INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: Vistaprint PrintBrothers The Print Group National Pen All Other Businesses Inter-segment eliminations Total revenue Reported revenue growth Organic constant currency revenue growth Income (loss) from operations Income (loss) from operations margin Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2021 345,320 $ 343,171 $ 329,291

101,389 109,290 100,112 71,000 72,258 66,437 65,971 70,163 67,649 7,715 42,276 43,478 (2,414) (3,199) (20,467) $ 588,981 $ 633,959 $ 586,500 5 % 8 % (7)% 8 % 4 % (10)% (5,988) $ 25,379 $ 35,986 (1)% 4 % 6 % EBITDA (LOSS) BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT ("SEGMENT EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA: Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Vistaprint $ 65,541 $ 87,303 $ 90,157 PrintBrothers 10,571 10,777 9,715 The Print Group 11,846 13,634 12,183 National Pen (16,468) (9,850) (10,671) All Other Businesses (4,722) 1,717 8,609 Total segment EBITDA $ 66,768 $ 103,581 $ 109,993 Central and corporate costs (30,767) (34,152) (29,870) Unallocated share-based compensation (4,068) 499 (1,150) Exclude: share-based compensation included in segment EBITDA 8,917 4,750 8,283 Include: Realized gains (losses) on certain currency derivatives not included in segment 1,607 4,838 1,217 EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,457 $ 79,516 $ 88,473 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7 % 13 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year growth (7)% 87 % 11 % CASH FLOW AND OTHER METRICS: Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,220 $ 62,905 $ 105,681 Net cash used in investing activities1 (49,568) (29,363) (21,084) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,643 (33,005) (91,979) Adjusted free cash flow (10,061) 36,241 82,494 Cash interest related to borrowing 5,700 9,384 9,078 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 5 of 35 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: THREE-YEAR TREND (CONTINUED) $ in thousands, except where noted COMPONENTS OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW: Q1 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Q1 FY2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,457 $ 79,516 $ 88,473 Cash restructuring payments (1,231) (2,262) (2,515) Cash taxes (5,449) (4,472) (352) Other changes in net working capital and other reconciling items (7,857) (493) 29,153 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21,026) (14,193) (8,383) Purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisitions (22) - - Capitalization of software and website development costs (11,233) (12,471) (14,804) Adjusted free cash flow before cash interest related to borrowing $ (4,361) $ 45,625 $ 91,572 Cash interest related to borrowing (5,700) (9,384) (9,078) Adjusted free cash flow $ (10,061) $ 36,241 $ 82,494 Q1 FY2021 COMPONENTS OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW ($M) $29.2 $88.5 ($8.4) $91.6 $82.5 ($2.5) ($0.4) ($14.8) ($9.1) Adjusted Restructuring Cash taxes Other NWC Capital Capitalization Adjusted FCF Cash interest Adjusted FCF EBITDA payments changes & expenditures of software before interest related to other items related to borrowing borrowing Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 6 of 35 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: QUARTERLY TREND $ in millions, except percentages and share data Revenue & Organic Constant-Currency Revenue Reported Revenue Growth (Decline) (1) Growth (Decline) $826 $820 $662 $675 $634 $589 $598 $587 $429 8% 7% 8% 8% 6% 5% 4% 5% 4% 3% -% (1)% (10)% (9)% (7)% (10)% (36)% (36)% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Reported revenue growth rates are impacted by the timing of acquisitions and divestitures. Cash Flow from Operations $202 $183 $109 $106 $63 $54 $22 $17 $19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Cash interest related to borrowing is total cash interest less interest expense for Waltham, MA lease. Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Cash Interest Related to Borrowing (2) Adj. FCF Interest Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Adj. FCF ($10) $155 ($15) $82 $36 $177 ($4) $34 $82 Interest (2) $6 $20 $8 $22 $9 $24 $9 $30 $9 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 7 of 35 SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: QUARTERLY TREND (CONTINUED) $ in millions, except percentages and share data GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Adjusted EBITDA GAAP OI (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA $186 $138 $117 $122 $91 $89 $80 $88 $71 $64 $42 $49 $36 $30 $25 ($6) ($3) ($88) Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Cimpress $190 $69 $34 $20 $7 $(15) $(11) $(42) $(85) Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Net Debt (1) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Cash / cash equivalents (Millions) (2) High yield notes Basic Diluted 2nd lien notes Term loan Revolver Other debt $228 30.9 31.8 31.5 31.3 30.5 $48 $48 $44 $35 $31 $37 $45 $40 27.9 ($400) ($400) ($400) ($400) ($400) ($400) 30.9 30.9 30.8 ($600) ($600) 30.6 29.7 26.0 25.9 25.9 ($600) ($279) ($274) 27.0 26.0 25.9 25.9 ($516) ($505) ($491) ($478) ($191) ($376) ($452) ($300) ($300) ($6) ($116) ($828) ($10) ($156) ($331) ($148) ($146) ($16) ($14) ($488) ($1,012) ($1,044) ($1,000) ($17) ($344) ($422) ($1,208) ($15) ($612) ($12) ($11) ($1,344) ($1,361) ($14) ($1,437) ($1,450) Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Excludes debt issuance costs, debt premiums and discounts. Basic and diluted shares are the same in certain periods where we reported a GAAP net loss. Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 8 of 35 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Our reported revenue and organic constant-currency revenue declined 7% and 10%, respectively, in Q1. The pandemic continues to negatively impact our revenue results, but the year-over-year decline was less severe in Q1 compared to Q4 across all segments. Below is a view of our revenue results by segment for the first quarter: Q1 revenue change FY21 versus FY20 Segment: Reported Organic Constant-Currency Vistaprint (4)% (5)% Combined Upload and Print (8)% (14)% National Pen (4)% (5)% All Other Businesses 3% 6% Total (7)% (10)% These results vary by segment because each business has a different product mix and customers with unique challenges such as the cancellation of events, and opportunities, such as what we have seen in certain consumer products. Revenue from new products introduced in reaction to the pandemic such as face masks account for about 8% of total revenue for the quarter. Q1 FY2021 GAAP operating income increased $10.6 million year over year to $36.0 million. The negative revenue impact of the pandemic was offset by variable cost controls, advertising efficiency and fixed cost savings. We also had a year-over-year decrease in restructuring charges of $2.3 million. Our GAAP operating income benefited from about $4.0 million of COVID-19-related government incentives, primarily to offset wages for manufacturing and customer service team members in countries where demand decreased but roles were maintained. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY2021 was $88.5 million, up 11% from Q1 FY2020 for many of the same reasons as the increase in operating income. Note that share-based compensation, restructuring charges and depreciation and amortization are excluded from our adjusted EBITDA calculation. Another difference between operating income and adjusted EBITDA is the inclusion of realized gains or losses on currency derivatives intended to hedge EBITDA, the details of which can be found on page 20. The year- over-year net impact of currency on adjusted EBITDA was minimal for the quarter. (continued on next page) 2-Year Stacked Reported Revenue Growth Earlier period Later period 32% 40% 8% 20% 19% 5% 13% 7% 1% 27% 32% 4% 7% 8% 4% 8% 7% 8% 16% 12% 5% (1)% (10)% (7)% (6)% (36)% (29)% Q1 '18+Q1'19 '18+Q2'19 '18+Q3'19 '18+Q4'19 '19+Q3'20 '20+Q1'21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1'19+Q1'20Q2'19+Q2'20Q3 Q4'19+Q4'20Q1 2-Year Stacked Organic Constant- Currency Revenue Growth Earlier period Later period 20% 17% 14% 16% 12% 8% 6% 6% 3% 5% 4% 6% 3% 5% 4% 12% 11% 11% 11% 8% -% (9)% (10)% (6)% (36)% (6)% (31)% Q1 '18+Q1'19 '18+Q2'19 '18+Q3'19 '18+Q4'19 '19+Q1'20 '19+Q2'20 '19+Q3'20 '19+Q4'20 '20+Q1'21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) ($M) & Margin (%) (Quarterly) $122 $91 $30 $49 $25 $36 15% ($3) ($6) 11% 7% 5% 6% (1)% 4% ($88) (1)% (15)% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) & Margin (%) (Quarterly) $186 $138 $117 $89 $88 $80 23% $71 $64 $42 17% 17% 13% 13% 15% 15% 12% 7% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 9 of 35 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS (CONTINUED) GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share for the first quarter was $(0.41), versus $0.66 in the same quarter a year ago, as the year-over-year increase in operating income was more than offset by increased interest expense, as well as the recognition of non-operational,non-cashyear-over-year currency losses in other income (expense), net (details on page 20). Gross profit (revenue minus the cost of revenue) decreased year over year by $20.6 million in the first quarter, due to the pandemic-induced revenue decrease, partially offset by cost reductions and approximately $3.1 million of government wage incentives recognized during the quarter in cost of revenue. Currency had a positive impact on gross profit for the quarter. Gross margin (revenue minus the cost of revenue expressed as a percent of revenue) in the first quarter was 49.0%, up slightly compared to the same quarter a year ago despite the significant pandemic-driven revenue declines. Contribution profit (revenue minus the cost of revenue, advertising and payment processing) increased year over year by $3.6 million in the first quarter. The decrease in gross profit mentioned above was more than offset by a material reduction in advertising spend across our businesses through the quarter in response to reduced demand but also as a result of continued improvement in performance advertising efficiency in Vistaprint. Payment processing fees also decreased in line with revenue. Currency movements benefited contribution profit year over year. Contribution margin (revenue minus the cost of revenue, the cost of advertising and payment processing, expressed as a percent of revenue) in the first quarter was 35.5%, up from 32.3% in the same quarter a year ago. Advertising as a percent of revenue decreased year over year for the first quarter from 14.7% to 11.8%, for the same reasons described above. GAAP Operating Income & Adj. EBITDA ($M) (TTM) TTM OI TTM Adj EBITDA $471 $453 $424 $400 $409 $387 $323 $327 $347 $195 $226 $164 $105 $123 $136 $109 $56 $67 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Gross Profit ($M) & Gross Margin (%) Gross Profit Gross Margin % $414 $426 $319 $330 $308 $287 $288 $288 $210 48.6% 50.2% 48.2% 48.9% 48.6% 52.0% 48.2% 48.8% 49.0% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Contribution Profit ($M) & Contribution Margin (%) Contribution Profit Contribution Margin % $317 $266 $239 $210 $205 $201 $208 $163 $166 35.4% 38.6% 33.7% 38.6% 35.5% 32.3% 31.8% 32.3% 27.7% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 10 of 35 CASH FLOW & RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL We generated $105.7 million of cash from operations in Q1 FY2021, compared with $62.9 million in the year-ago period. In addition to the $9.0 million increase in adjusted EBITDA as described on page 9 of this document, cash flow from operations benefited from a $29.2 million working capital inflow driven by increased spend in operating expenses, COGS, and external marketing relative to last quarter, which more than offset the anticipated Q1 FY2021 outflow of supplier and rent payments deferred from Q4 FY2020 as a result of the pandemic which totaled approximately $30 million. Cash flow from operations also benefited from $4.1 million lower cash taxes partially due to a tax refund received in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $82.5 million in the first quarter of FY2021 compared to $36.2 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow increased as a result of similar factors as our operating cash flow. In addition, in Q1 FY2021 an increase in capitalized software spend was offset by lower spend in capital expenditures which resulted in a combined year-over-year decrease of $3.5 million. Internally, our most important annual performance metric is unlevered free cash flow, which we define as adjusted free cash flow plus cash interest expense related to borrowing. The top two charts at the right illustrate these components on a quarterly and trailing-twelve-month basis. The GAAP operating measures that we use as a basis to calculate adjusted return on invested capital (adjusted ROIC) are total debt, total shareholders' equity, and operating income. Debt increased compared to the year- ago period. Excess cash is excluded from our calculation of invested capital. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, adjusted ROIC as of September 30, 2020 declined slightly compared to the prior-year, but increased sequentially due to the improvements in profitability since June. Excluding share-based compensation, adjusted ROIC increased both year over year and sequentially. Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Cash Interest Related to Borrowing ($M) (Quarterly) FCF Interest Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q2 FY21 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Adj. FCF ($10) $155 ($15) $82 $36 $177 ($4) $34 $82 Interest $6 $20 $8 $22 $9 $24 $9 $30 $9 Adjusted Free Cash Flow & Cash Interest Related to Borrowing ($M) (TTM) FCF Interest $64 $65 $73 $60 $73 $57 $48 $53 $55 $281 $292 $290 $258 $244 $212 $165 $153 $142 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (TTM) Adjusted ROIC Adjusted ROIC ex SBC 27% 26% 25% 23% 22% 21% 18% 17% 18% 25% 23% 22% 21% 20% 19% 16% 13% 14% Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 11 of 35 CASH FLOW & ROIC (CONTINUED) Cash Flow from Operations ($M) (Quarterly) Cash Flow from Operations ($M) (TTM) $183 $202 $372 $391 $393 $381 $331 $338 $109 $106 $270 $63 $54 $198 $221 $22 $19 $17 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Certain Cash Payments Impacting Certain Cash Payments Impacting Cash Flow from Operations ($M)* Cash Flow from Operations ($M)* (Quarterly) (TTM) Cash Restructuring Cash Interest Related to Borrowing Cash Earn-Out Payments Cash Restructuring Cash Interest Related to Borrowing Cash Earn-Out Payments $111 $110 $49 $49 $82 $82 $34 $67 $71 $71 $62 $63 $20 $23 $24 $73 $73 $30 $64 $65 $11 $11 $12 $48 $53 $55 $57 $60 $11 $22 $24 $7 $20 $8 $9 $9 $9 $6 $14 $3 $2 $2 $4 $3 $8 $7 $6 $7 $7 $6 $9 $9 $1 $1 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Capital Expenditures & Capitalization of Capital Expenditures & Capitalization of Software & Website Development Costs Software & Website Development Costs ($M) ($M) (Quarterly) (TTM) Capital Expenditures Capitalized Software Capital Expenditures Capitalized Software $32 $29 $32 $104 $106 $117 $120 $114 $110 $101 $27 $26 $25 $94 $91 $11 $23 $23 $13 $46 $49 $11 $20 $43 $45 $50 $50 $14 $12 $11 $50 $44 $46 $12 $8 $15 $21 $18 $19 $14 $14 $61 $61 $71 $71 $64 $60 $51 $50 $13 $11 $12 $8 $45 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Cash restructuring and cash interest related to borrowing impact both cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow. Cash earn-out payments impact cash flow from operations but are excluded from adjusted free cash flow. Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 12 of 35 DEBT & SHARE REPURCHASES As of September 30, 2020, our total debt net of issuance costs, was $1,354.2 million. Net debt, excluding issuance costs, other debt discounts and premiums and net of cash on the balance sheet, was $1,360.6 million down from $1,437.2 million as of June 30, 2020. As previously described, during Q4 FY20 we amended our credit facility to ensure financial flexibility while we are responding to the effects of the pandemic. The credit facility amendment suspends pre-existing maintenance covenants including the total and senior secured leverage covenants and interest coverage ratio covenant, until the publication of results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, for which quarter the pre-amendment maintenance covenants will be reinstated. The covenant suspension period could end earlier at our election if we have total leverage equal to or lower than 4.75x annualized EBITDA for each of two consecutive quarters and are compliant with the pre-amendment maintenance covenants (note in Q1 FY2021 we met this total leverage to annualized EBITDA test). During the suspension period, we have new maintenance covenants requiring minimum liquidity (defined as unrestricted cash plus unused revolver) of $50 million and EBITDA (as defined in our debt agreements) above zero in each of the quarters ending June 30 and September 30, 2021. Our liquidity (unrestricted cash plus available revolver) increased from $468.6 million as of June 30, 2020 to $542.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The calculation of our debt-covenant-defined leverage ratio (either total or senior secured debt to trailing-twelve-month EBITDA) uses definitions of both debt and EBITDA that differ from the corresponding figures reported in this document. For that reason, we will continue to provide visibility to our leverage ratio during the covenant suspension period, which was a total leverage ratio of 3.41 as of September 30, 2020, a decrease from 3.57 as of June 30, 2020, and senior secured leverage ratio of 1.98, also a decrease from last quarter. These calculations are based on gross leverage and do not reflect cash on the balance sheet. We did not repurchase any shares during Q1 FY2021. As part of the recent amendment to our credit facility we are not able to repurchase shares during the covenant suspension period. Total Leverage Ratio* 3.21 3.19 3.42 3.57 3.41 3.00 2.99 2.81 2.74 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 *Total leverage ratio as calculated in accordance with our debt covenants Amount Available for Borrowing ($M) $564 $424 $439 $604 $522 $531 $485 $424 $502 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Interest Expense Related to Borrowing ($M)* (Income Statement View) $28 $31 $12 $14 $15 $14 $15 $16 $17 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 *Excludes interest expense associated with our Waltham, Massachusetts lease as well as investment consideration Share Repurchases ($M) $305 $232 $89 $- $14 $12 $29 $- $- Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY20 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY21 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 13 of 35 SEGMENT RESULTS VISTAPRINT Vistaprint's Q1 FY2021 reported revenue declined 4% on a reported basis and 5% in constant currencies driven by reduced demand as a result of the pandemic, partially offset by the sale of pandemic- related products such as face masks. The year-over- year decline in Q1 FY2021 was significantly improved from the 32% year-over-year decline in Q4 FY2020 reported revenue. Vistaprint's segment EBITDA improved year over year by $2.9 million in Q1 FY2021 despite the impact of the pandemic as a result of reductions to Vistaprint's variable and discretionary costs, including $2.5 million of government incentives to offset wages in locations where demand decreased materially but roles were maintained. Advertising spend was 11% of segment revenue in Q1, up sequentially from 8% in Q4, but down from 15% last year. During the first quarter, return on advertising spend targets were expanded beyond the first-order profitability targets used in Q4 FY2020, and Vistaprint made some modest investments in upper-funnel advertising. As mentioned in our Q4 FY2020 earnings release, we anticipated that absolute spend would increase from Q4 FY2020 levels in FY2021 while we continue to benefit from efficiency gains of improved usage of data and tooling. Other Q1 operating expenses increased year over year as the business resumed hiring and increased spend related to customer experience in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, partially offset by technology restructuring savings and reduced spend for consulting projects compared to the prior year. Vistaprint continues to progress on the multi-year project to rebuild its technology infrastructure. To date, we have launched new sites in seven geographies, constantly iterating and improving capabilities on the site along with new processes that help improve customer experience. We plan to launch in successively larger markets over the next nine months. Vistaprint drove approximately $36 million of revenue related to face masks during the quarter, offered entirely on the new platform. We believe that face masks, although not expected to be a long-term product, illustrate the speed, flexibility, user experience and mobile functionality that will be possible in the future as we rollout and improve our platform and improve our user experience development capabilities. Revenue ($M) & Reported Revenue Growth Quarterly $345 $359 $360 $343 $433 $316 $245 $329 6% 1% (2)% (2)% (1)% (2)% (4)% (12)% (32%) Q1FY19 Q2FY19 Q3FY19 Q4FY19 Q1FY20 Q2FY20 Q3FY20 Q4FY20 Q1FY21 Organic Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Quarterly 7% 3% 1% -% 1% (2)% (5)% (11)% (31)% Q1FY19 Q2FY19 Q3FY19 Q4FY19 Q1FY20 Q2FY20 Q3FY20 Q4FY20 Q1FY21 2-Year Stacked Organic Constant- Currency Revenue Growth Earlier period Later period 8% 1% 1% 1% 1% 3% -% (5)% 7% (11)% (2)% (10)% (31)% (4)% (31)% Q1'19+Q1'20 Q2'19+Q2'20 Q3'19+Q3'20 Q4'19+Q4'20 Q1'20+Q1'21 Segment EBITDA ($M) & Segment EBITDA Margin* Quarterly $139 $103 $88 $94 $87 $74 $90 $66 $66 23% 25% 26% 25% 32% 23% 27% 27% 19% FY19 FY19 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY21 Q1 FY19 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY19 Q1 Q2 Q3 FY20 Q4 Q1 Vistaprint Advertising ($M) & as % of Revenue $92 $74 $62 $61 $54 $53 $45 $35 $19 22% 21% 17% 15% 15% 14% 14% 11% 8% FY19 FY19 FY19 FY19 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY21 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY20 Q1 Please see non-GAAP reconciliations at the end of this document. Page 14 of 35 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

