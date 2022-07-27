Cimpress : Q4 2022 Financial and Operating Metrics 07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Statement of Income and Margin Consolidated Statement of Income and Margin Metrics1 In $ thousands, except share count and per share data FY 2004 FY 2005 FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 FY 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 STATEMENT OF INCOME: Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total (Sep 15) (Dec 15) (Mar 16) (Jun 16) Total (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total REVENUE2 $58,784 $90,885 $152,149 $255,933 $400,657 $515,826 $670,035 $817,009 $1,020,269 $1,167,478 $1,270,236 $1,494,206 $375,748 $496,274 $436,817 $479,205 $1,788,044 $443,713 $576,851 $550,585 $564,256 $2,135,405 $563,284 $762,054 $636,069 $631,134 $2,592,541 $588,981 $825,567 $661,814 $674,714 $2,751,076 $633,959 $820,333 $597,960 $429,106 $2,481,358 $586,500 $780,904 $573,362 $635,195 $2,575,961 $657,599 $849,716 $657,412 $722,828 $2,887,555 Cost of revenue2,7 23,837 36,528 49,858 89,971 154,122 191,944 240,195 287,806 355,205 400,293 451,093 568,572 157,170 197,462 196,911 222,097 773,640 213,050 276,366 268,482 279,077 1,036,975 283,755 360,285 319,209 316,550 1,279,799 302,471 411,496 342,700 344,677 1,401,344 325,665 394,018 309,598 219,590 1,248,871 298,844 380,738 296,533 323,774 1,299,889 338,989 423,937 347,452 382,348 1,492,726 Gross profit 34,947 54,357 102,291 165,962 246,535 323,882 429,840 529,203 665,064 767,185 819,143 925,634 218,578 298,812 239,906 257,108 1,014,404 230,663 300,485 282,103 285,179 1,098,430 279,529 401,769 316,860 314,584 1,312,742 286,510 414,071 319,114 330,037 1,349,732 308,294 426,315 288,362 209,516 1,232,487 287,656 400,166 276,829 311,421 1,276,072 318,610 425,779 309,960 340,480 1,394,829 Technology and development expense7 8,515 10,839 15,628 27,176 44,828 60,921 78,387 93,626 129,162 164,859 176,344 186,770 48,513 49,424 54,597 57,546 210,080 59,010 56,282 63,236 64,702 243,230 62,103 59,228 61,267 63,160 245,758 58,178 56,707 59,656 62,256 236,797 63,167 64,427 67,693 57,965 253,252 58,489 65,036 62,572 66,963 253,060 67,277 70,267 75,291 80,010 292,845 Marketing and selling expense7 19,138 32,372 51,174 87,887 127,975 159,143 216,574 271,838 375,538 446,116 440,311 472,079 114,714 135,426 124,655 133,707 508,502 132,668 151,358 167,284 159,622 610,932 166,093 200,785 179,591 168,185 714,654 181,673 210,661 170,202 151,327 713,863 160,917 173,336 148,803 90,985 574,041 138,150 182,322 154,472 173,447 648,391 174,697 208,616 194,618 211,310 789,241 General and administrative expense7 3,968 5,813 16,624 23,694 32,572 42,236 58,031 70,659 105,190 110,086 116,574 142,996 33,281 36,655 36,532 39,376 145,844 56,580 48,161 45,730 57,098 207,569 38,778 44,988 44,103 49,089 176,958 41,176 40,216 37,753 43,507 162,652 43,623 51,910 45,148 42,373 183,054 41,812 42,979 62,358 48,503 195,652 46,548 46,726 50,888 53,183 197,345 Loss on contract termination - 21,000 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of acquired intangibles4 - - - - - - - - - - - 24,263 9,714 9,588 10,812 10,449 40,563 10,213 9,879 13,450 12,603 46,145 12,633 12,558 12,941 11,749 49,881 11,301 14,846 14,022 13,087 53,256 13,018 13,150 12,693 12,925 51,786 13,305 13,453 13,506 13,554 53,818 13,458 13,882 14,180 12,977 54,497 Restructuring expense7 - - - - - - - - - - - 3,202 271 110 - - 381 - 1,100 24,790 810 26,700 854 11,501 2,331 550 15,236 170 1,026 7,866 2,992 12,054 2,190 1,897 919 8,537 13,543 (86) 2,182 (382) (73) 1,641 (309) 307 3,420 10,185 13,603 Gain on sale of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (47,545) - - - (47,545) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and acquired intangible assets - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 30,841 - 30,841 - - 9,556 - 9,556 - - - - - - - - 7,503 7,503 - - 100,842 - 100,842 - - - - - - - - - - Total costs and expenses (incl. cost of revenue) 55,458 106,552 133,284 228,728 359,497 454,244 593,187 723,929 965,095 1,121,354 1,184,322 1,397,882 363,663 428,665 454,348 463,175 1,709,851 471,521 543,146 592,528 573,912 2,181,107 516,671 689,345 619,442 609,283 2,434,741 594,969 734,952 632,199 625,349 2,587,469 608,580 698,738 685,696 432,375 2,425,389 550,514 691,951 594,548 631,990 2,469,003 640,660 763,735 685,849 750,013 2,840,257 Income (loss) from operations 3,326 (15,667) 18,865 27,205 41,160 61,582 76,848 93,080 55,174 46,124 85,914 96,324 12,085 67,609 (17,531) 16,030 78,193 (27,808) 33,705 (41,943) (9,656) (45,702) 46,613 72,709 16,627 21,851 157,800 (5,988) 90,615 29,615 49,365 163,607 25,379 121,595 (87,736) (3,269) 55,969 35,986 94,194 (15,697) 9,027 123,510 16,939 85,981 (28,437) (27,185) 47,298 Other income (expense), net 6 47 (78) 2,409 (45) 427 (803) (1,491) (2,197) 2,350 (63) (21,630) 20,134 9,242 7,690 (9,003) 18,169 26,098 (2,132) 30,549 (6,582) (11,473) 10,362 (16,312) (7,732) (1,558) 4,570 (21,032) 10,252 9,629 (2,495) 9,090 26,476 15,674 (9,040) 22,537 (6,297) 22,874 (8,754) (17,198) 9,785 (3,186) (19,353) 13,170 12,839 12,321 23,133 61,463 Interest (expense), net5 (83) (390) (1,256) 2,863 2,505 324 (343) 239 (1,679) (5,329) (7,674) (16,705) (8,126) (10,160) (10,091) (9,819) (38,196) (9,904) (9,631) (11,584) (12,858) (43,977) (13,082) (12,529) (12,652) (14,780) (53,043) (13,777) (16,808) (16,787) (15,799) (63,171) (15,087) (15,701) (17,262) (27,790) (75,840) (30,516) (30,141) (29,002) (29,709) (119,368) (25,688) (25,369) (24,247) (24,126) (99,430) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (17,359) (17,359) - - - - - - - - - - - - - (48,343) (48,343) - - - - - Income (loss) before income taxes 6 3,290 (16,135) 20,018 30,023 44,092 61,103 75,014 91,122 55,845 40,732 56,610 99,753 13,201 65,139 (36,625) 24,380 66,095 (39,844) 54,623 (60,109) (33,987) (79,317) 17,219 52,448 2,417 (5,718) 66,366 (9,513) 83,436 10,333 42,656 126,912 25,966 96,854 (82,461) (37,356) 3,003 (3,284) 46,855 (34,914) (72,211) (63,554) 4,421 73,451 (40,363) (28,178) 9,331 Income tax provision (benefit) (150) 84 783 2,880 4,261 5,417 7,273 9,013 11,851 9,387 10,590 10,441 3,179 6,148 (854) 7,211 15,684 (9,814) 19,601 (17,431) 526 (7,118) (6,187) 21,825 4,019 (79) 19,578 5,481 14,399 4,091 9,461 33,432 6,115 (93,795) 1,039 5,649 (80,992) 6,794 12,954 3,927 (4,772) 18,903 9,381 17,298 29,529 3,693 59,901 Loss in equity interests - - - - - - - - - 1,910 2,704 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) 6 3,440 (16,219) 19,235 27,143 39,831 55,686 67,741 82,109 43,994 29,435 43,316 89,312 10,022 58,991 (35,771) 17,169 50,411 (30,030) 35,022 (42,678) (34,513) (72,199) 23,406 30,623 (1,602) (5,639) 46,788 (14,994) 69,037 6,242 33,195 93,480 19,851 190,649 (83,500) (43,005) 83,995 (10,078) 33,901 (38,841) (67,439) (82,457) (4,960) 56,153 (69,892) (31,871) (50,570) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - - - - $380 $2,900 $749 $328 $3,100 ($239) $3,938 $927 $6 ($256) ($189) $488 ($43) ($688) ($663) ($1,661) ($3,055) $355 ($23) $288 $952 $1,572 $180 ($426) ($1,384) $1,000 ($630) ($677) ($1,614) ($209) ($272) ($2,772) ($1,738) ($1,364) ($1,925) $1,266 ($3,761) Net income (loss) attributable to Cimpress plc 6 $414 ($21,032) $19,235 $27,143 $39,831 $55,686 $67,741 $82,109 $43,994 $29,435 $43,696 $92,212 $10,771 $59,319 ($32,671) $16,930 $54,349 ($29,103) $35,028 ($42,934) ($34,702) ($71,711) $23,363 $29,935 ($2,265) ($7,300) $43,733 ($14,639) $69,014 $6,530 $34,147 $95,052 $20,031 $190,223 ($84,884) ($42,005) $83,365 ($10,755) $32,287 ($39,050) ($67,711) ($85,229) ($6,698) $54,789 ($71,817) ($30,605) ($54,331) Diluted net income (loss) per share 6 $0.03 ($1.85) $0.45 $0.60 $0.87 $1.25 $1.49 $1.83 $1.13 $0.85 $1.28 $2.73 $0.32 $1.81 ($1.04) $0.51 $1.64 ($0.92) $1.07 ($1.38) ($1.11) ($2.29) $0.72 $0.93 ($0.07) ($0.24) $1.36 ($0.47) $2.17 $0.21 $1.09 $3.00 $0.66 $6.81 ($3.26) ($1.62) $3.00 ($0.41) $1.22 ($1.50) ($2.60) ($3.28) ($0.26) $2.08 ($2.75) ($1.17) ($2.08) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (basic in loss case) 6 12,539,644 11,358,575 42,624,689 45,364,257 46,016,364 44,634,191 45,336,561 44,951,199 38,953,179 34,472,004 34,239,909 33,816,498 33,757,378 32,735,447 31,343,711 32,996,473 33,049,454 31,570,824 32,614,013 31,103,388 31,195,625 31,291,581 32,332,162 32,319,022 30,724,018 30,812,113 32,220,401 30,883,617 31,820,497 31,514,793 31,305,201 31,662,705 30,529,472 27,916,759 26,024,229 25,880,081 27,773,286 25,945,998 26,384,460 26,003,675 26,033,525 25,996,572 26,072,249 26,402,703 26,102,610 26,108,034 26,094,842 MARGIN METRICS: Gross profit as a percent of revenue 59.4 % 59.8 % 67.2 % 64.8 % 61.5 % 62.8 % 64.2 % 64.8 % 65.2 % 65.7 % 64.5 % 61.9 % 58.2 % 60.2 % 54.9 % 53.7 % 56.7 % 52.0 % 52.1 % 51.2 % 50.5 % 51.4 % 49.6 % 52.7 % 49.8 % 49.8 % 50.6 % 48.6 % 50.2 % 48.2 % 48.9 % 49.1 % 48.6 % 52.0 % 48.2 % 48.8 % 49.7 % 49.0 % 50.9 % 47.8 % 48.6 % 0.0 % 48.5 % 50.1 % 47.1 % 47.1 % 48.3 % Contribution profit as a percent of revenue3 38.3 % 45.0 % 42.1 % 40.0 % 41.3 % 40.5 % 40.5 % 40.5 % 38.2 % 39.1 % 41.5 % 41.0 % 37.8 % 41.3 % 36.3 % 36.1 % 37.9 % 32.5 % 34.1 % 31.4 % 32.9 % 32.8 % 31.0 % 34.3 % 31.2 % 32.6 % 32.4 % 27.7 % 32.3 % 31.8 % 35.4 % 31.9 % 32.3 % 38.6 % 33.7 % 38.6 % 35.8 % 35.5 % 36.7 % 33.0 % 33.4 % 0.0 % 33.2 % 35.2 % 30.6 % 29.7 % 32.3 % Operating income (loss) as a percent of revenue 5.7 % (17.2)% 12.4 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 11.9 % 11.5 % 11.4 % 5.4 % 4.0 % 6.8 % 6.4 % 3.2 % 13.6 % (4.0)% 3.3 % 4.4 % (6.3)% 5.8 % (7.6)% (1.7)% (2.1)% 8.3 % 9.5 % 2.6 % 3.5 % 6.1 % (1.0)% 11.0 % 4.5 % 7.3 % 5.9 % 4.0 % 14.8 % (14.7)% (0.8)% 2.3 % 6.1 % 12.0 % (2.7)% 1.4 % 0.0 % 2.6 % 10.1 % (4.3)% (3.8)% 1.6 % Net income (loss) attributable to Cimpress plc as a percent of revenue 5.9 % (17.8)% 12.6 % 10.6 % 9.9 % 10.8 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 4.3 % 2.5 % 3.4 % 6.0 % 2.7 % 11.9 % (8.2)% 3.6 % 2.8 % (6.8)% 6.1 % (7.8)% (6.2)% (3.4)% 4.1 % 3.9 % (0.4)% (1.2)% 1.7 % (2.5)% 8.4 % 1.0 % 5.1 % 3.5 % 3.2 % 23.2 % (14.2)% (9.8)% 3.4 % (1.8)% 4.1 % (6.7)% (10.7)% (3.3)% (1.0)% 6.4 % (10.9)% (4.2)% (1.9)% 1 Quarterly results are unaudited and when added together, may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2 During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the presentation of revenue for one-to-one design service arrangements that overstated revenue and cost of revenue for the period from October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As a result, we have revised our previously reported results to present these transactions on a net basis, which decreased revenue and cost of revenue by $5,241, $5,489 and $5,822 in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2021, respectively, and $16,522 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. 3 Contribution margin is defined as revenue minus the cost of revenue, the cost of advertising and payment processing, as a percent of total revenue. Historical consolidated advertising expense and payment processing is in the "Operating Metrics" tab of this spreadsheet. 4 During the third quarter of FY2017 we changed the presentation of amortization expense for acquired intangible assets. The expense was previously classified within each of the respective expense lines of our consolidated statement of operations and now is presented as a separate financial statement line item, "Amortization of acquired intangible assets". Periods presented before FY2015 were not recast to reflect this change. 5 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, which resulted in a change in classification of our Waltham, Massachusetts build-to-suit lease from a finance lease to an operating lease. For the periods from Q1 FY2016 through Q4 FY2019, we presented approximately $28.7 million of expense associated with this lease within interest expense, net. Due to the change in lease classification during Q1 FY2020, we now recognize the impact of all expense related to the lease within operating expenses. We did not recast the prior periods to reflect this change in classification. 6 During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the recognition of foreign currency gains that were included in other income (expense), net, and revised our previously reported results to recognize the hedging instrument's foreign currency gains of $7,518 and $9,027 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and first quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively, within accumulated other comprehensive loss. 7 The amounts in the table above include share-based compensation (SBC) as follows: Cost of revenue N/A N/A $79 $427 $755 $745 $840 $686 $329 $398 $251 $78 $26 $28 $3 $15 $72 $43 $75 $91 $80 $289 $40 $95 $105 $121 $361 $115 $163 $42 $135 $455 $88 $97 $66 $235 $486 $100 $34 $99 $154 $387 $116 $127 $137 $158 $538 Technology and development expense N/A N/A 596 2,184 4,108 5,053 5,790 4,178 5,171 9,209 7,041 4,139 1,330 1,422 1,606 1,534 5,892 2,325 3,118 1,123 2,158 8,724 1,856 2,818 3,242 2,664 10,580 2,208 (1,528) 1,320 1,765 3,765 1,734 2,043 2,014 3,212 9,003 2,191 1,215 2,284 3,373 9,063 2,903 3,355 3,397 3,927 13,582 Marketing and selling expense N/A N/A 159 3,176 3,722 4,021 4,965 3,841 2,692 6,354 5,082 1,952 411 425 387 368 1,591 820 1,480 1,242 1,315 4,857 985 1,858 2,138 1,702 6,683 1,363 (1,877) 1,187 520 1,193 (1,311) 533 1,145 2,336 2,703 1,685 754 1,808 2,700 6,947 2,677 2,798 2,961 2,946 11,382 General and administrative expense N/A N/A 4,016 2,978 6,162 9,654 10,785 12,972 17,221 16,967 15,412 17,906 4,423 4,191 3,957 3,702 16,273 8,383 6,604 4,084 9,429 28,500 3,928 8,037 7,289 12,261 31,515 5,230 522 1,955 5,175 12,882 4,239 5,652 5,683 5,487 21,061 4,307 3,240 5,354 7,736 20,637 5,310 6,225 6,209 6,520 24,264 Restructuring expense N/A N/A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,257 - 6,257 103 506 718 - 1,327 - - 3,250 171 3,421 664 108 (16) 865 1,621 - - - - - - - - - - Total share-based compensation expense N/A N/A $4,850 $8,765 $14,747 $19,473 $22,380 $21,677 $25,413 $32,928 $27,786 $24,075 $6,190 $6,066 $5,953 $5,619 $23,828 $11,571 $11,277 $12,797 $12,982 $48,627 $6,912 $13,314 $13,492 $16,748 $50,466 $8,916 ($2,720) $7,754 $7,766 $21,716 $5,414 $8,433 $8,892 $12,135 $34,874 $8,283 $5,243 $9,545 $13,963 $37,034 $11,006 $12,505 $12,704 $13,551 $49,766 Balance Sheet Balance Sheet1 In $ thousands June 30, 2005 June 30, 2006 June 30, 2007 June 30, 2008 June 30, 2009 June 30, 2010 June 30, 2011 June 30, 2012 June 30, 2013 June 30, 2014 June 30, 2015 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 June 30, 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 June 30, 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 June 30, 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 June 30, 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 June 30, 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 June 30, 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 June 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: (Sep 15) (Dec 15) (Mar 16) (Jun 16) (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $26,402 $64,653 $69,464 $103,145 $133,988 $162,727 $236,552 $62,203 $50,065 $62,508 $103,584 $93,816 $73,201 $76,726 $77,426 $77,426 $53,625 $49,588 $43,467 $25,697 $25,697 $42,800 $40,064 $49,878 $44,227 $44,227 $48,068 $48,264 $44,258 $35,279 $35,279 $31,234 $36,917 $228,265 $45,021 $45,021 $40,229 $36,883 $36,364 $183,023 $183,023 $193,231 $231,159 $161,512 $277,053 $277,053 Marketable securities - 43,474 38,578 26,598 - 9,604 529 - - 13,857 6,910 5,745 5,883 6,194 7,893 7,893 7,312 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 152,248 152,248 152,028 147,199 95,637 49,952 49,952 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,186 1,465 4,647 6,105 5,672 9,389 13,389 20,125 22,026 23,515 32,145 38,699 36,100 36,992 32,327 32,327 30,121 52,179 51,426 48,630 48,630 58,413 66,876 65,632 55,621 55,621 63,131 68,100 70,095 60,646 60,646 68,518 70,496 46,974 34,596 34,596 47,549 51,404 45,365 50,679 50,679 56,624 61,537 66,702 63,885 63,885 Inventory 354 1,407 1,144 2,548 4,384 6,223 8,377 7,168 7,620 12,138 18,356 19,835 20,890 19,640 18,125 18,125 19,510 41,422 44,661 46,563 46,563 56,754 55,263 63,009 60,602 60,602 78,407 75,171 67,203 66,310 66,310 82,282 80,151 70,822 80,179 80,179 91,504 85,932 76,104 70,044 70,044 90,737 96,656 97,919 126,728 126,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,651 3,564 4,962 5,678 12,819 15,059 13,444 26,102 20,520 45,923 55,103 59,274 61,320 64,656 64,997 64,997 64,629 98,786 77,240 78,835 78,835 75,921 73,282 69,231 78,846 78,846 73,855 95,903 92,048 78,065 78,065 87,161 72,751 93,317 88,608 88,608 82,408 84,965 75,717 72,504 72,504 81,431 94,000 108,740 108,697 108,697 Assets held for sale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 46,276 46,276 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total current assets 30,593 114,563 118,795 144,074 156,863 203,002 272,291 115,598 100,231 157,941 216,098 217,369 197,394 204,208 200,768 200,768 175,197 241,975 216,794 246,001 246,001 233,888 235,485 247,750 239,296 239,296 263,461 287,438 273,604 240,300 240,300 269,195 260,315 439,378 248,404 248,404 261,690 259,184 233,550 528,498 528,498 574,051 630,551 530,510 626,315 626,315 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,913 50,311 106,192 154,520 193,622 249,961 262,104 261,228 280,022 352,221 467,511 495,097 490,605 497,182 493,163 493,163 495,175 505,278 513,148 511,947 511,947 511,890 507,299 501,115 483,664 483,664 486,284 495,107 498,324 490,755 490,755 362,045 364,155 347,228 338,659 338,659 330,309 332,824 312,560 328,679 328,679 321,773 301,909 298,827 286,826 286,826 Operating lease assets, net2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 176,677 173,156 164,391 156,258 156,258 146,557 149,851 84,581 87,626 87,626 82,271 82,413 79,051 80,694 80,694 Software and website development costs, net 1,916 2,417 3,841 5,380 6,754 6,426 6,046 5,186 9,071 14,016 22,109 23,332 27,148 31,850 35,212 35,212 39,018 42,856 47,711 48,470 48,470 50,312 52,040 56,279 56,199 56,199 59,046 62,176 64,882 69,840 69,840 70,090 72,148 73,477 71,465 71,465 77,595 82,581 81,677 87,690 87,690 88,432 90,431 92,266 90,474 90,474 Deferred tax assets 317 435 - 2,956 7,035 7,277 6,522 327 581 8,762 17,172 19,016 20,772 21,560 26,093 26,093 41,556 18,344 34,248 48,004 48,004 78,748 66,022 66,753 67,087 67,087 68,364 59,336 57,885 59,906 59,906 57,527 160,058 143,571 143,496 143,496 146,807 146,814 135,491 149,618 149,618 146,431 138,805 113,059 113,088 113,088 Goodwill 1,556 - - - - - 4,168 140,429 140,893 317,187 400,629 408,767 399,102 474,736 466,005 466,005 470,819 528,895 516,013 514,963 514,963 525,806 531,199 542,369 520,843 520,843 547,109 727,577 720,734 718,880 718,880 711,670 721,057 615,333 621,904 621,904 637,568 726,813 706,626 726,979 726,979 717,970 783,159 787,572 766,600 766,600 Intangible assets, net - 1,417 1,277 - - - 1,042 40,271 30,337 110,214 151,063 155,471 141,589 232,100 216,970 216,970 209,387 292,591 280,133 275,924 275,924 268,678 258,657 250,593 230,201 230,201 218,257 290,242 273,831 262,701 262,701 245,514 235,031 220,827 209,228 209,228 200,493 212,078 194,502 186,744 186,744 171,944 180,960 171,813 154,730 154,730 Marketable securities, non-current - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 50,713 50,713 40,400 27,693 12,116 - - Other assets 1,691 2,249 4,748 9,022 5,275 11,223 3,727 29,390 40,432 28,644 25,213 24,621 25,921 24,905 25,658 25,658 25,163 34,007 29,860 34,560 34,560 26,772 28,238 44,994 54,927 54,927 58,598 50,295 32,022 25,994 25,994 46,751 37,414 35,222 25,592 25,592 21,010 20,368 34,276 35,951 35,951 41,416 39,456 38,296 48,945 48,945 Total assets $65,986 $171,392 $234,853 $315,952 $369,549 $477,889 $555,900 $592,429 $601,567 $988,985 $1,299,795 $1,343,673 $1,302,531 $1,486,541 $1,463,869 $1,463,869 $1,456,315 $1,663,946 $1,637,907 $1,679,869 $1,679,869 $1,696,094 $1,678,940 $1,709,853 $1,652,217 $1,652,217 $1,701,119 $1,972,171 $1,921,282 $1,868,376 $1,868,376 $1,939,469 $2,023,334 $2,039,427 $1,815,006 $1,815,006 $1,822,029 $1,930,513 $1,783,263 $2,182,498 $2,182,498 $2,184,688 $2,275,377 $2,123,510 $2,167,672 $2,167,672 Liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $4,517 $6,240 $9,445 $8,486 $11,347 $16,664 $15,998 $25,931 $22,597 $52,770 $65,875 $65,768 $73,748 $72,068 $86,682 $86,682 $76,858 $116,251 $110,339 $127,386 $127,386 $121,119 $165,798 $147,089 $152,436 $152,436 $159,072 $204,429 $167,611 $185,096 $185,096 $182,858 $216,991 $187,829 $163,891 $163,891 $211,087 $236,540 $174,947 $199,831 $199,831 $219,769 $271,430 $229,774 $313,710 $313,710 Accrued expenses 10,585 13,716 22,403 35,655 43,724 65,609 68,989 98,402 103,338 121,177 172,826 179,155 200,661 191,757 178,987 178,987 169,828 223,932 201,213 175,567 175,567 186,502 219,707 210,407 186,661 186,661 196,017 237,564 207,918 194,715 194,715 216,000 237,171 190,097 210,764 210,764 243,821 291,039 265,593 247,513 247,513 261,161 260,930 262,620 253,841 253,841 Deferred revenue 540 1,924 746 1,893 3,393 4,138 8,819 15,978 18,668 26,913 23,407 23,378 23,593 29,383 25,842 25,842 32,295 25,503 32,802 30,372 30,372 39,239 28,824 34,991 27,697 27,697 30,204 32,132 34,941 31,780 31,780 35,533 32,574 28,096 39,130 39,130 36,390 41,913 42,298 50,868 50,868 49,071 57,521 59,556 58,861 58,861 Deferred tax liabilities - - - - - - - 1,668 1,466 2,178 1,043 1,752 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Short-term debt 1,281 2,482 3,202 3,304 8,349 5,222 - - 8,750 37,575 21,057 18,001 19,331 19,842 21,717 21,717 28,221 46,115 31,216 28,926 28,926 19,941 35,569 26,214 59,259 59,259 39,806 46,549 64,516 81,277 81,277 63,136 73,755 24,364 17,933 17,933 22,666 12,603 9,012 9,895 9,895 11,373 11,217 10,922 10,386 10,386 Operating lease liabilities, current2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 36,274 37,698 37,405 41,772 41,772 39,426 38,315 29,508 26,551 26,551 26,340 28,522 28,293 27,706 27,706 Other current liabilities - - - - - - - - 207 888 21,470 23,889 22,701 24,900 22,635 22,635 24,522 24,234 53,900 78,435 78,435 86,998 89,269 42,922 54,971 54,971 53,054 46,642 42,866 27,881 27,881 12,714 11,444 13,144 13,268 13,268 21,589 40,966 77,669 103,515 103,515 95,441 75,599 27,206 28,035 28,035 Liabilities held for sale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8,797 8,797 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total current liabilities 16,923 24,362 35,796 49,338 66,813 91,633 93,806 141,979 155,026 241,501 305,678 311,943 340,034 337,950 335,863 335,863 331,724 436,035 429,470 449,483 449,483 453,799 539,167 461,623 481,024 481,024 478,153 567,316 517,852 520,749 520,749 546,515 609,633 480,935 486,758 486,758 574,979 661,376 599,027 638,173 638,173 663,155 705,219 618,371 692,539 692,539 Deferred tax liabilities - - 1,225 2,656 1,637 3,151 3,794 18,359 12,246 30,846 48,007 49,970 44,819 72,792 69,430 69,430 67,166 69,676 56,047 60,743 60,743 58,805 57,008 56,089 51,243 51,243 49,109 46,979 45,656 44,531 44,531 37,967 36,216 34,690 33,811 33,811 33,057 30,941 27,612 27,433 27,433 24,707 23,161 30,682 41,142 41,142 Long-term debt 15,696 23,046 21,772 19,507 10,465 - - 229,000 230,000 410,484 493,039 637,316 528,395 676,805 656,794 656,794 654,300 829,998 860,237 847,730 847,730 800,860 664,961 786,401 767,585 767,585 823,836 1,001,900 1,010,599 942,290 942,290 1,164,696 1,296,535 1,647,214 1,415,657 1,415,657 1,331,549 1,258,535 1,332,234 1,732,511 1,732,511 1,718,311 1,707,052 1,699,434 1,675,562 1,675,562 Lease financing obligation - - - - - - - - - 18,117 93,841 107,233 111,972 111,109 110,232 110,232 109,363 108,481 107,540 106,606 106,606 105,679 104,737 103,737 102,743 102,743 104,579 106,971 111,956 112,096 112,096 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating lease liabilities, non-current2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 146,678 143,276 134,267 128,963 128,963 119,817 122,006 72,142 66,222 66,222 61,459 59,444 55,888 57,474 57,474 Other liabilities - - - 1,946 5,100 6,991 8,207 13,804 14,734 44,420 52,073 62,019 54,424 71,231 60,173 60,173 81,325 78,113 57,284 94,683 94,683 108,607 107,884 120,610 69,524 69,524 71,912 67,447 53,916 53,716 53,716 53,708 49,997 76,972 88,187 88,187 105,845 157,076 92,786 96,410 96,410 88,279 78,522 62,753 64,394 64,394 Total liabilities 32,619 47,408 58,793 73,447 84,015 101,775 105,807 403,142 412,006 745,368 992,638 1,168,481 1,079,644 1,269,887 1,232,492 1,232,492 1,243,878 1,522,303 1,510,578 1,559,245 1,559,245 1,527,750 1,473,757 1,528,460 1,472,119 1,472,119 1,527,589 1,790,613 1,739,979 1,673,382 1,673,382 1,949,564 2,135,657 2,374,078 2,153,376 2,153,376 2,165,247 2,229,934 2,123,801 2,560,749 2,560,749 2,555,911 2,573,398 2,467,128 2,531,111 2,531,111 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - 11,160 57,738 65,120 64,833 64,871 65,301 65,301 64,949 41,824 42,604 45,412 45,412 83,841 85,478 87,805 86,151 86,151 91,426 53,371 52,366 63,182 63,182 65,507 68,201 69,682 69,106 69,106 71,209 65,510 64,250 71,120 71,120 79,593 84,783 119,834 131,483 131,483 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Preferred shares, nominal value €0.01 per share - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Ordinary shares, nominal value €0.01 per share 11 42 43 44 688 698 699 699 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 615 Deferred ordinary shares, nominal value €1.00 per share3 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 - - - Treasury shares, at cost - - - - (29,881) (29,637) (85,377) (378,941) (398,301) (423,101) (412,132) (547,448) (546,879) (550,766) (548,549) (548,549) (549,499) (598,343) (597,000) (588,365) (588,365) (627,002) (638,414) (675,536) (685,577) (685,577) (685,801) (696,499) (708,140) (737,447) (737,447) (969,833) (1,275,057) (1,377,022) (1,376,496) (1,376,496) (1,368,723) (1,368,723) (1,368,721) (1,368,595) (1,368,595) (1,365,079) (1,364,336) (1,363,956) (1,363,550) (1,363,550) Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares 13,556 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Series B redeemable convertible preferred shares 57,880 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Additional paid-in capital 2,679 146,354 170,029 191,271 212,221 249,153 273,260 285,633 299,659 309,990 324,281 324,370 327,968 335,272 335,192 335,192 339,929 348,732 358,170 361,376 361,376 366,684 378,121 390,758 395,682 395,682 403,005 396,648 403,989 411,079 411,079 415,984 424,058 404,409 438,616 438,616 433,827 438,863 448,432 459,904 459,904 464,938 476,002 488,149 501,003 501,003 Retained earnings 4 (41,017) (23,077) 4,066 43,098 98,784 166,525 248,634 292,628 299,144 342,840 435,052 442,804 499,121 465,168 486,482 486,482 457,379 492,407 449,477 414,771 414,771 432,273 462,205 459,940 452,756 452,756 434,871 496,745 503,275 537,422 537,422 560,596 745,326 660,442 618,437 618,437 607,682 638,883 599,833 530,159 530,159 515,869 562,214 461,363 414,138 414,138 Accumulated other income (loss) 4 258 665 1,922 8,092 3,722 (10,625) 12,877 (10,732) (11,556) 2,113 (98,909) (110,653) (123,158) (98,864) (108,015) (108,015) (101,249) (143,915) (126,858) (113,398) (113,398) (88,325) (83,093) (82,476) (69,814) (69,814) (70,586) (69,322) (70,802) (79,857) (79,857) (82,964) (75,494) (92,805) (88,676) (88,676) (87,856) (74,597) (84,975) (71,482) (71,482) (67,187) (57,327) (49,623) (47,128) (47,128) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) attributable to Cimpress plc 33,367 123,984 176,060 242,505 285,534 376,114 450,093 189,287 189,561 232,457 248,907 109,688 157,667 151,425 165,725 165,725 147,175 99,496 84,404 74,999 74,999 84,245 119,434 93,301 93,662 93,662 82,104 128,187 128,937 131,812 131,812 (75,602) (180,524) (404,333) (407,476) (407,476) (414,427) (364,931) (404,788) (449,371) (449,371) (450,816) (382,804) (463,452) (494,922) (494,922) Noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - 512 384 387 358 351 351 313 323 321 213 213 258 271 287 285 285 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 33,367 123,984 176,060 242,505 285,534 376,114 450,093 189,287 189,561 232,457 249,419 110,072 158,054 151,783 166,076 166,076 147,488 99,819 84,725 75,212 75,212 84,503 119,705 93,588 93,947 93,947 82,104 128,187 128,937 131,812 131,812 (75,602) (180,524) (404,333) (407,476) (407,476) (414,427) (364,931) (404,788) (449,371) (449,371) (450,816) (382,804) (463,452) (494,922) (494,922) Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity (deficit) $65,986 $171,392 $234,853 $315,952 $369,549 $477,889 $555,900 $592,429 $601,567 $988,985 $1,299,795 $1,343,673 $1,302,531 $1,486,541 $1,463,869 $1,463,869 $1,456,315 $1,663,946 $1,637,907 $1,679,869 $1,679,869 $1,696,094 $1,678,940 $1,709,853 $1,652,217 $1,652,217 $1,701,119 $1,972,171 $1,921,282 $1,868,376 $1,868,376 $1,939,469 $2,023,334 $2,039,427 $1,815,006 $1,815,006 $1,822,029 $1,930,513 $1,783,263 $2,182,498 $2,182,498 $2,184,688 $2,275,377 $2,123,510 $2,167,672 $2,167,672 1 Quarterly results are unaudited and when added together may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Before adopting this new standard, operating leases were recognized in the consolidated statement of operations on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease, with impacts of straight-line accounting recognized in other assets and liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. Beginning in Q1 FY2020, we have recognized operating lease assets and liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet, which replaced the impact of straight-line accounting in other assets and liabilities. 3 In conjunction with the cross-border merger to Ireland, 25,000 Cimpress plc deferred ordinary shares were issued to meet the statutory minimum capital requirements of an Irish public limited company. These deferred ordinary shares will not dilute the economic ownership of Cimpress plc shareholders as they have no voting rights, and do not entitle the holders to dividends or distributions, or to participate in surplus assets beyond the nominal value of the shares. 4 During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the recognition of foreign currency gains that were included in other income (expense), net, and revised our previously reported results to recognize the hedging instrument's foreign currency gains of $7,518 and $9,027 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and first quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively, within accumulated other comprehensive loss. Cash Flow Statement Cash Flow Statement1 In $ thousands FY 2004 FY 2005 FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 FY 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total (Sep 15) (Dec 15) (Mar 16) (Jun 16) Total (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS: Operating activities Net income (loss) $3,440 ($16,219) $19,235 $27,143 $39,831 $55,686 $67,741 $82,109 $43,994 $29,435 $43,316 $89,312 $10,022 $58,991 ($35,771) $17,169 $50,411 $(30,030) $35,022 $(42,678) $(34,513) $(72,199) $23,406 $30,623 $(1,602) $(5,639) $46,788 ($14,994) $69,037 $6,242 $33,195 $93,480 $19,851 $190,649 ($83,500) ($43,005) $83,995 ($10,078) $33,901 ($38,841) ($67,439) $ (82,457) ($4,960) $56,153 ($69,892) ($31,871) $ (50,570) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,209 5,902 7,786 14,874 25,193 35,713 44,367 50,627 59,427 64,325 72,282 97,500 30,258 31,805 34,454 35,401 131,918 35,405 36,977 43,402 42,616 158,400 42,384 41,299 43,437 41,885 169,005 40,718 44,502 44,334 44,217 173,771 42,535 42,356 41,840 41,212 167,943 42,290 43,597 42,809 44,516 $ 173,212 44,432 45,314 43,651 42,284 $ 175,681 Impairment of goodwill and acquired intangible assets - - - - - - 920 - - - - - - - 30,841 - 30,841 - - 9,556 - 9,556 - - - - - - - - 7,503 7,503 - - 100,842 - 100,842 - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of premiums and discounts on short-term investments - - - - - - 127 163 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Share-based compensation expense - - 4,850 8,765 14,747 19,473 22,380 21,677 25,413 32,928 27,786 24,075 6,190 6,066 5,897 5,619 23,772 11,571 11,277 12,797 12,982 48,627 6,912 13,314 13,492 16,748 50,466 8,916 (2,720) 7,754 7,766 21,716 5,414 8,433 8,892 12,135 34,874 8,283 5,243 9,545 13,963 37,034 11,006 12,505 12,704 13,551 49,766 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 19,882 - 19,882 - - - - - Deferred taxes (527) (420) 218 1,290 (2,029) (4,538) 179 1,614 (1,810) (8,626) (12,807) (14,940) (2,649) (5,690) (2,842) (4,741) (15,922) (18,163) 655 (20,341) (3,509) (41,358) (16,589) 9,720 (2,683) (4,487) (14,039) (3,963) 12,207 769 (2,175) 6,838 (960) (104,615) (4,415) 3,126 (106,864) (32) 2,713 (168) (12,797) (10,284) (1,138) 5,115 22,659 (3,757) 22,879 Loss on sale of equity method investment - - - - - - - - - - 12,681 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Loss in equity interests - - - - - - - - - 1,910 2,704 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Non-cash gain on equipment - - - - - - - - - (1,414) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts (162) 9 (7) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Abandonment of long-lived assets - - - 1,350 133 1,892 535 486 - 1,529 7 - - 3,022 6,741 1,216 10,979 - - 1,730 678 2,408 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Gain on sale of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (47,545) - - - (47,545) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 17,359 17,359 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 48,343 48,343 - - - - - Change in contingent earn-out liability - - - - - - - - - (588) 2,192 14,890 - - - - - 16,020 6,746 4,598 12,013 39,377 827 947 - - 1,774 - - - - - - - - (54) (54) - - - - - - - - - - Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,268) - - (2,268) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Unrealized loss on derivatives not designated as hedging instruments included in net income (loss) - - - - - - - - - - 425 (1,868) (2,052) 134 2,897 (9,142) (8,163) 1,811 (6,384) 5,412 14,974 15,813 6,066 (1,525) 4,705 (24,786) (15,540) (5,766) (3,815) 3,649 574 (5,358) (14,527) 22,075 (12,152) 12,335 7,731 14,628 17,917 (14,265) (957) 17,323 (16,534) (6,486) (2,619) (14,769) (40,408) Payments of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value - - - - - - - - - - - (8,055) - - - (8,613) (8,613) - - - - - - - (4,639) - (4,639) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Effect of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currency - - - - - - - - - 29 748 (6,455) (7,793) (3,036) 7,657 (6,027) (9,199) 3,027 (16,273) 6,031 1,525 (5,690) 8,386 4,889 (8,064) 14,249 19,460 (2,856) 193 3,939 (5,640) (4,364) 5,028 (3,669) (2,386) 225 (802) (4,958) 1,826 5,669 (2,297) 240 174 (6,476) 455 6,384 537 Other non-cash items - - - - - - - 71 361 1,329 1,328 4,130 887 643 1,265 2,989 5,784 670 1,049 674 493 2,886 23 794 1,312 2,539 4,668 745 1,675 2,322 4,467 9,209 1,365 1,680 1,891 6,347 11,283 3,192 1,637 (2,680) 4,892 7,041 (471) (1,228) (6,505) (5,500) (13,704) Gain on proceeds from insurance - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,587) (1,549) - - (3,136) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (233) (457) (266) (3,124) (1,257) 276 (3,727) (3,454) (1,405) (1,532) 4,008 2,057 (5,943) 4,314 3,999 4,396 6,766 2,917 (2,095) 2,612 1,267 4,701 (8,839) (7,617) 1,760 9,573 (5,123) (7,291) (4,575) (1,946) 9,626 (4,186) (6,595) (1,645) 21,990 12,909 26,659 (12,448) (1,811) 4,608 (1,823) (11,474) (7,149) (5,953) (4,662) (355) (18,119) Interest receivable - - (351) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Inventory (46) (316) (1,030) 298 (1,309) (1,921) (2,224) (1,466) 1,150 (525) (1,055) (4,491) (1,710) (1,377) 1,771 1,305 (11) (1,220) (2,967) (2,949) (1,563) (8,699) (8,985) 1,628 (4,747) 5,036 (7,068) (11,316) 1,862 377 5,450 (3,627) (6,410) (4,270) 2,804 (10,452) (18,328) (3,111) 3,621 4,472 11,400 16,382 (11,744) (11,583) (8,637) (12,125) (44,089) Prepaid expenses and other assets (281) (1,774) (1,682) (3,177) (2,173) (4,879) 3,792 9,936 (5,768) 10,791 (15,336) 8,597 3,157 (5,551) (1,875) (3,399) (7,668) 671 (14,961) 16,679 (1,868) 521 (4,893) 719 4,310 (2,608) (2,472) 783 (9,180) 3,079 9,793 4,475 737 (2,992) 13,886 315 11,946 2,523 (2,445) (5,320) 2,636 (2,606) (4,832) (5,137) (8,807) 12,787 (5,989) Accounts payable (522) 1,665 1,649 (240) 2,439 3,148 6,176 (2,610) 5,667 557 14,945 (4,026) 10,520 10,259 (8,283) 13,174 25,670 (7,952) 29,760 (11,900) 15,424 25,332 (1,621) 45,225 (25,156) 3,334 21,782 1,586 47,253 (36,432) 7,428 19,835 (11,038) 35,470 (18,842) (23,137) (17,547) 38,684 22,116 (50,210) 18,777 29,367 10,290 59,028 (33,458) 74,117 109,977 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,291 4,939 4,235 7,061 13,457 24,804 19,707 5,996 19,720 11,660 515 41,296 (11,874) 36,858 (13,846) 2,791 13,929 (5,127) 28,521 (16,638) (27,427) (20,671) 16,847 20,347 (54,234) (25,504) (42,544) 15,658 26,831 (17,107) (13,579) 11,803 27,505 18,720 (51,886) 42,427 36,766 26,708 22,172 (12,721) (12,941) 23,218 17,493 2,092 6,916 7,074 33,575 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,169 (6,671) 34,637 54,240 89,032 129,654 159,973 165,149 146,749 141,808 153,739 242,022 27,426 134,889 32,905 52,138 247,358 9,600 105,059 8,985 33,092 156,736 16,379 160,363 (32,109) 47,699 192,332 22,220 183,270 16,980 108,625 331,095 62,905 202,192 18,964 54,383 338,444 105,681 150,487 (37,220) 46,273 265,221 36,567 143,344 (48,195) 87,820 219,536 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,374) (18,629) (24,929) (62,845) (62,740) (76,286) (101,326) (37,405) (46,420) (78,999) (72,122) (75,813) (24,393) (19,156) (19,092) (17,794) (80,435) (19,319) (16,941) (20,656) (17,241) (74,157) (20,457) (18,217) (8,767) (13,489) (60,930) (21,026) (17,741) (19,167) (12,629) (70,563) (14,193) (13,901) (10,544) (11,829) (50,467) (8,383) (8,407) (5,946) (15,788) (38,524) (8,624) (17,915) (15,603) (11,898) (54,040) Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries, net of transactions costs and cash divested - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 93,779 - - - 93,779 - - - - - - - - (1,124) (1,124) - - - - - - - - - - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - - - - (6,496) - (180,675) - (216,384) (123,804) (22,815) (4,717) (134,908) (1,972) (164,412) (580) (206,236) 1,941 - (204,875) (110) - - - (110) (18,000) (271,269) (651) - (289,920) (4,272) - - - (4,272) - (36,395) - (17,015) (53,410) - (68,946) (6,312) - (75,258) Purchases of intangible assets (1,183) - - - (1,250) - - (205) (239) (750) (253) (250) (357) (45) (51) (23) (476) (26) (62) (22) (87) (197) (24) (254) (30) - (308) (22) - - (42) (64) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchases of marketable securities - - (75,705) (52,399) (49,487) (6,078) (9,804) - - - (4,629) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (203,581) (203,581) - - - - - Capitalization of software and website development costs (3,523) (1,908) (2,656) (4,189) (5,696) (7,168) (6,516) (6,290) (5,463) (7,667) (9,749) (17,323) (4,910) (7,217) (6,057) (8,140) (26,324) (8,312) (10,798) (9,568) (8,629) (37,307) (8,934) (9,180) (11,362) (11,371) (40,847) (11,233) (10,688) (12,716) (14,015) (48,652) (12,471) (10,946) (12,407) (8,168) (43,992) (14,804) (11,641) (18,876) (15,616) (60,937) (15,639) (16,495) (17,741) (15,422) (65,297) Investment in equity interests - - - - - - - - - (12,753) (4,994) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities - - 31,880 57,000 61,117 31,937 100 9,570 529 - - - - - - - - - 6,346 - - 6,346 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10,000 17,000 66,679 57,521 151,200 Sale of equity securities - - - - - - - - - - 449 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from the sale of assets - - - 256 - - 177 - - 1,750 137 - - - - - - - - 3,585 282 4,513 - - - 401 886 318 205 27 90 640 670 177 786 11 1,644 2,103 1,269 202 2,122 5,696 1,699 24,136 1,631 10,305 37,771 Proceeds from insurance related to investing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,075 1,549 - - 3,624 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds (payments) for settlement of derivatives designated as hedging instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (12,016) (12,016) - - 27,732 2,059 29,791 - - - (3,291) (3,291) - (1,880) - 4,124 2,244 Other investing activities - - - - - - - - - (512) 561 - - 775 - 1,710 2,485 785 442 1,915 1,392 3,888 (1,956) 1,287 (1,796) (114) (3,064) 395 (447) 461 - 409 903 217 436 - 1,556 - (419) 150 - (269) (617) - - - (617) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (18,080) (20,537) (71,410) (62,177) (58,056) (57,595) (123,865) (34,330) (232,268) (98,931) (306,984) (217,190) (50,400) (28,811) (160,108) (26,219) (265,538) (27,452) (227,249) (22,805) (24,283) (301,789) 62,298 (26,364) (21,955) (24,573) (10,594) (49,568) (299,940) (32,046) (38,612) (420,166) (29,363) (24,453) 6,003 (19,051) (66,864) (21,084) (55,593) (24,470) (253,169) (354,316) (13,181) (64,100) 28,654 44,630 (3,997) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings of debt 6,021 11,361 9,600 1,630 - - - - 408,500 113,712 482,800 367,500 214,999 55,000 246,009 82,000 598,008 87,000 360,000 165,004 125,071 737,075 179,532 131,817 279,159 215,487 805,995 245,096 447,842 233,440 214,229 1,140,607 277,785 356,300 409,515 237,890 1,281,490 99,000 202,000 233,051 131,631 665,682 - - - - - Proceeds from Term Loan B - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,149,751 1,149,751 - - - - - Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - - - - - - - - - - - 275,000 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 400,000 400,000 - - - - - - - 210,500 - 210,500 - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from issuance of 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 271,568 271,568 - - - - - - - - - - Payments of debt - (307) (1,386) (2,620) (3,251) (3,219) (13,848) (5,222) (179,500) (104,125) (273,490) (581,920) (73,318) (162,014) (96,859) (98,501) (430,622) (82,725) (165,046) (150,511) (141,631) (539,913) (237,929) (252,788) (168,687) (318,628) (974,781) (206,692) (268,305) (206,035) (266,664) (947,696) (74,392) (218,054) (310,603) (734,285) (1,337,334) (182,726) (289,743) (167,050) (603,087) (1,242,606) (4,111) (3,560) (3,478) (3,361) (14,510) Payments for early redemption of second lien notes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (309,000) (309,000) - - - - - Payments for early redemptions of senior notes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (275,000) (275,000) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Payments of early redemption fees for senior notes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (14,438) (14,438) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Payments of debt issuance costs - - - - - - - - (1,819) (1,536) (1,364) (6,373) (8) - (62) - (70) - - - (229) (229) (3,251) - - (7,378) (10,629) (1,458) (13) (1,258) - (2,729) - - (4,862) (17,708) (22,570) (410) (641) (1,410) (9,502) (11,963) (1,137) (298) (5) (4) (1,444) Payment of deferred offering costs - (255) (1,387) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net proceeds from public offering - - 61,380 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Payments of purchase consideration included in acquisition-date fair value - - - - - - - - - - - (11,105) - - (4,350) (2,980) (7,330) - - (539) - (539) - (83) (2,022) - (2,105) - - - (3,282) (3,282) - - - - - (648) - (557) - (1,205) - - (43,647) - (43,647) Proceeds from issuance of warrants - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 22,432 22,432 - - - - - - - - - - Payments of withholding taxes in connection with equity awards - - - - (3,391) (4,176) (6,142) (5,653) (4,149) (3,556) (9,430) (29,351) (2,741) (1,505) (1,522) (1,699) (7,467) (7,549) (1,315) (1,952) (3,752) (14,568) (1,190) (908) (982) (16,618) (19,698) (1,766) (359) (277) (3,577) (5,979) (359) (103) (40,955) (292) (41,709) (5,592) - (1) (164) (5,757) (2,579) (319) (200) (121) (3,219) Payments of finance lease obligations2 - - - - - - - - - - (1,297) (5,750) (2,183) (4,194) (3,760) (3,796) (13,933) (3,276) (3,538) (5,215) (3,858) (15,887) (4,658) (4,804) (4,317) (3,839) (17,618) (4,182) (4,598) (3,942) (4,341) (17,063) (2,719) (2,645) (2,990) (1,157) (9,511) (1,592) (1,683) (2,211) (2,514) (8,000) (2,526) (30,581) (1,992) (2,413) (37,512) Purchase of ordinary shares (5,156) - - - - (45,518) - (56,935) (309,701) (64,351) (42,016) - (127,793) (14,411) (11,263) - (153,467) - (50,008) - - (50,008) (40,674) (14,465) (39,571) - (94,710) - (14,043) (12,074) (29,450) (55,567) (231,883) (305,690) (89,483) - (627,056) - - - - - - - - - - Purchase of noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (20,230) - - (20,230) - - - (1,144) (1,144) - (41,177) - (44,343) (85,520) - - - - - - (5,063) - - (5,063) - (324) - (1,841) (2,165) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 35,390 - - - 35,390 - - - 57,046 57,046 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Distribution to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (3,375) - - (3,375) - (3,921) (34) - (3,955) - (4,599) - (148) (4,747) - (3,963) - - (3,963) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 711 47 6,644 13,706 8,321 12,067 14,977 7,013 1,394 4,805 4,425 13,123 282 1,770 1,327 1,326 4,705 - 257 74 5,861 6,192 6,070 2,949 2,497 465 11,981 - 2,891 (134) 646 3,403 - 6 - - 6 - - - (2,280) (2,280) - - - - - Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred shares, net 28,187 22,688 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Repurchase of Series A preferred shares (3,961) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Issuance of loans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (12,000) - (4,500) (4,500) (21,000) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest - - - - - - - - - - 4,821 4,160 5,141 - - - 5,141 - 1,404 - - 1,404 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other financing activities - - - - - - - - - - - (118) (85) (218) - - (303) - 1,281 - - 1,281 - - - - - 645 (645) 2,319 (175) 2,144 (1,437) (278) (454) 53 (2,116) (11) (46) (253) (374) (684) 2 39 (67) (86) (112) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 25,802 33,534 74,851 12,716 1,679 (40,846) (5,013) (60,797) (85,275) (55,051) 164,449 25,166 14,302 (125,572) 129,582 (23,650) (5,338) (6,550) 122,805 6,861 (18,538) 104,578 (75,459) (138,282) 61,577 (25,593) (177,757) 31,643 118,218 12,039 (79,911) 81,989 (33,005) (174,385) 170,634 (221,499) (258,255) (91,979) (99,775) 61,569 354,313 224,128 (10,351) (39,006) (49,389) (7,826) (106,572) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 20 16 173 32 1,026 (370) (2,356) 3,804 (3,555) 36 1,239 (8,922) (1,096) (1,121) 1,148 (1,569) (2,640) 601 (4,652) 838 4,001 788 1,843 1,547 2,301 (3,184) 2,507 (454) (1,352) (979) 919 (1,866) (4,582) 2,329 (2,927) 1,597 (3,583) 2,590 1,535 (398) (758) 2,969 (2,827) (2,310) (717) (9,083) (14,937) Change in cash held for sale - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12,042 12,042 12,042 - - - 12,042 - - - - - - - (1,326) 1,326 - - - - - - - - - - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,911 6,342 38,251 4,811 33,681 30,843 28,739 73,825 (174,349) (12,138) 12,443 41,076 (9,768) (20,615) 3,527 700 (26,158) (23,801) (4,037) (6,121) (17,770) (51,729) 17,103 (2,736) 9,814 (5,651) 18,530 3,841 196 (4,006) (8,979) (8,948) (4,045) 5,683 191,348 (183,244) 9,742 (4,792) (3,346) (519) 146,659 138,002 10,208 37,928 (69,647) 115,541 94,030 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,149 20,060 26,402 64,653 69,464 103,145 133,988 162,727 236,552 62,203 50,065 62,508 103,584 93,816 73,199 76,726 103,584 77,426 53,625 49,588 43,467 77,426 25,697 42,800 40,064 49,878 25,697 44,227 48,068 48,264 44,258 44,227 35,279 31,234 36,917 228,265 35,279 45,021 40,229 36,883 36,364 45,021 183,023 193,231 231,159 161,512 183,023 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $20,060 $26,402 $64,653 $69,464 $103,145 $133,988 $162,727 $236,552 $62,203 $50,065 $62,508 $103,584 $93,816 $73,201 $76,726 $77,426 $77,426 $53,625 $49,588 $43,467 $25,697 $25,697 $42,800 $40,064 $49,878 $44,227 $44,227 $48,068 $48,264 $44,258 $35,279 $35,279 $31,234 $36,917 $228,265 $45,021 $45,021 $40,229 $36,883 $36,364 $183,023 $ 183,023 $193,231 $231,159 $161,512 $277,053 $ 277,053 1 Quarterly results are unaudited and when added together may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, which resulted in a change in classification of our Waltham, Massachusetts build-to-suit lease from a finance lease to an operating lease. For the periods from Q2 FY2016 through Q4 FY2019, we presented approximately $1 million of quarterly payments related this lease within financing activities. Due to the change in lease classification during Q1 FY2020, the impact of these payments is now presented within operating activities. We did not recast the prior periods to reflect this change in classification. Segment Revenue Segment Revenue1 In $ thousands except where noted Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total REVENUE: Vista2 $ 294,062 $ 391,401 $ 330,848 $ 329,810 $ 1,346,121 $ 326,286 $ 439,332 $ 366,627 $ 366,896 $ 1,499,141 $ 345,320 $ 443,940 $ 358,660 $ 360,402 $ 1,508,322 $ 343,171 $ 433,305 $ 316,310 $ 244,505 $ 1,337,291 $ 329,291 $ 431,076 $ 321,965 $ 345,923 $ 1,428,255 $ 349,480 $ 448,114 $ 349,216 $ 368,099 $ 1,514,909 as % of revenue 66 % 68 % 60 % 58 % 63 % 58 % 58 % 58 % 58 % 58 % 59 % 54 % 54 % 53 % 55 % 54 % 53 % 53 % 57 % 54 % 56 % 56 % 57 % 55 % 56 % 53 % 53 % 53 % 51 % 52 % PrintBrothers 72,853 82,549 77,117 85,669 318,188 91,874 107,366 103,685 107,851 410,776 101,389 116,314 109,305 116,979 443,987 109,290 126,617 109,496 72,518 417,921 100,112 121,806 93,997 105,851 421,766 125,357 137,694 119,960 143,941 526,952 as % of revenue 16 % 14 % 14 % 15 % 15 % 16 % 14 % 16 % 17 % 16 % 17 % 14 % 16 % 17 % 16 % 17 % 15 % 18 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 15 % 16 % 17 % 16 % 19 % 16 % 18 % 20 % 18 % The Print Group 59,104 69,839 65,359 76,123 270,425 68,612 85,631 80,463 85,767 320,473 71,000 87,740 79,027 88,105 325,872 72,258 87,699 68,537 46,720 275,214 66,437 76,204 59,945 72,948 275,534 72,820 90,130 75,361 91,279 329,590 as % of revenue 13 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 11 % 13 % 14 % 12 % 12 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 13 % 11 % National Pen N/A N/A 58,828 53,884 112,712 59,717 126,098 81,545 65,906 333,266 65,971 132,951 79,721 69,766 348,409 70,163 127,985 68,362 32,964 299,474 67,649 114,692 62,220 68,967 313,528 69,264 124,717 72,243 75,608 341,832 as % of revenue N/A N/A 11 % 10 % 5 % 11 % 17 % 13 % 10 % 13 % 11 % 16 % 12 % 10 % 13 % 11 % 16 % 11 % 8 % 12 % 12 % 15 % 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 15 % 11 % 10 % 12 % All Other Businesses 18,807 34,469 19,983 20,390 93,649 18,704 7,498 6,998 7,030 40,230 7,715 48,256 38,016 42,215 136,202 42,276 49,774 39,237 42,502 173,789 43,478 55,365 44,062 49,133 192,038 47,871 57,719 48,486 51,786 205,862 as % of revenue 4 % 6 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 3 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 7 % 6 % 7 % 10 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 8 % 8 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Inter-segment eliminations3,4 (1,113) (1,407) (1,550) (1,620) (5,690) (1,909) (3,871) (3,249) (2,316) (11,345) (2,414) (3,634) (2,915) (2,753) (11,716) (3,199) (5,047) (3,982) (10,103) (22,331) (20,467) (18,239) (8,827) (7,627) (55,160) (7,193) (8,658) (7,854) (7,885) (31,590) Total revenue2 $443,713 $576,851 $550,585 $564,256 $2,135,405 $563,284 $762,054 $636,069 $631,134 $2,592,541 $588,981 $825,567 $661,814 $674,714 $2,751,076 $633,959 $820,333 $597,960 $429,106 $2,481,358 $586,500 $780,904 $573,362 $635,195 $2,575,961 $657,599 $849,716 $657,412 $722,828 $2,887,555 3INTER-SEGMENT REVENUE: Vista $ 1,113 $ 1,407 $ 1,550 $ 1,620 $ 5,690 $ 1,039 $ 1,896 $ 1,736 $ 958 $ 5,629 $ 1,250 $ 2,088 $ 1,279 $ 1,233 $ 5,851 $ 1,328 $ 2,525 $ 1,607 $ 720 $ 6,180 $ 422 $ 671 $ 611 $ 634 $ 2,338 $ 702 $ 1,105 $ 1,550 $ 12 $ 3,370 PrintBrothers - - - - - 424 596 480 569 2,068 358 353 242 273 1,226 243 329 250 112 934 171 242 166 241 820 229 521 607 371 1,728 The Print Group - - - - - - 354 228 109 691 58 439 112 187 796 432 986 920 3,656 5,994 6,059 6,861 2,409 1,975 17,304 1,665 2,534 1,476 1,600 7,275 National Pen N/A N/A - - - 446 1,024 805 681 2,956 750 754 1,280 945 3,729 981 966 981 4,878 7,806 13,076 9,737 5,079 4,013 31,905 3,842 3,715 3,143 4,199 14,898 All Other Businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - - 112 112 215 241 224 737 1,417 739 728 562 764 2,793 755 783 1,078 1,703 4,319 Total inter-segment revenue4 $1,113 $1,407 $1,550 $1,620 $5,690 $1,909 $3,871 $3,249 $2,316 $11,345 $2,414 $3,634 $2,915 $2,753 $11,715 $3,199 $5,047 $3,982 $10,103 $22,331 $20,467 $18,239 $8,827 $7,627 $55,160 $7,193 $8,658 $7,854 $7,885 $31,590 SEGMENT REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION5: Vista4 North America N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 917,125 $227,010 $276,264 $249,749 $260,751 $1,013,774 $246,121 $285,304 $250,229 $259,274 $1,040,928 $247,085 $284,345 $222,294 $174,944 $928,668 $232,095 $268,736 $214,663 $239,786 $955,280 $244,449 $289,615 $236,751 $260,483 $1,031,298 Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A 340,286 76,674 132,495 92,881 84,092 386,142 76,670 130,731 86,332 80,034 373,767 74,458 121,143 74,335 55,303 325,239 77,248 126,877 73,524 72,621 350,270 71,533 117,627 78,136 75,519 342,815 Other2 N/A N/A N/A N/A 83,020 21,563 28,677 22,261 21,095 93,596 21,279 25,816 20,821 19,860 87,776 20,300 25,292 18,074 13,538 77,204 19,526 34,792 33,167 32,882 120,367 32,796 39,767 32,779 32,085 137,427 Inter-segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A 5,690 1,039 1,896 1,736 958 5,629 1,250 2,088 1,279 1,233 5,851 1,328 2,525 1,607 720 6,180 422 671 611 634 2,338 702 1,105 1,550 12 3,370 Total segment revenue2 N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 1,346,121 $326,286 $439,332 $366,627 $366,896 $1,499,141 $345,320 $443,940 $358,660 $360,402 $1,508,322 $343,171 $433,305 $316,310 $244,505 $1,337,291 $329,291 $431,076 $321,965 $345,923 $1,428,255 $349,480 $448,114 $349,216 $368,099 $1,514,909 PrintBrothers4 North America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 318,188 91,450 106,770 103,205 107,283 408,708 101,031 115,960 109,062 116,706 442,760 109,047 126,288 109,246 72,406 416,987 99,941 121,564 93,831 105,610 420,946 125,128 137,173 119,353 143,570 525,224 Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Inter-segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 424 596 480 569 2,068 358 353 242 273 1,227 243 329 250 112 934 171 242 166 241 820 229 521 607 371 1,728 Total segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 318,188 $91,874 $107,366 $103,685 $107,851 $410,776 $101,389 $116,313 $109,305 $116,979 $443,987 $109,290 $126,617 $109,496 $72,518 $417,921 $100,112 $121,806 $93,997 $105,851 $421,766 $125,357 $137,694 $119,960 $143,941 $526,952 The Print Group4 North America N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 2,063 $1,016 $1,079 $45 ($5) $2,136 ($0) $- $- $ - $- $- $- $- $ - $- $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 268,362 67,596 84,198 80,190 85,663 317,646 70,944 87,302 78,914 87,918 325,076 71,826 86,713 67,617 43,064 269,220 60,378 69,343 57,536 70,973 258,230 71,155 87,596 73,885 89,679 322,315 Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Inter-segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - 354 228 109 691 58 439 112 187 796 432 986 920 3,656 5,994 6,059 6,861 2,409 1,975 17,304 1,665 2,534 1,476 1,600 7,275 Total segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 270,425 $68,612 $85,631 $80,463 $85,767 $320,473 $71,000 $87,740 $79,027 $88,105 $325,872 $72,258 $87,699 $68,537 $46,720 $275,214 $66,437 $76,204 $59,945 $72,948 $275,534 $72,820 $90,130 $75,361 $91,279 $329,590 National Pen North America N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 62,614 $35,001 $55,286 $40,813 $39,646 $170,746 $38,558 $57,348 $41,697 $41,822 $179,425 $41,542 $54,400 $41,093 $17,597 $154,632 $30,321 $48,678 $33,398 $42,460 $154,857 $41,038 $57,976 $43,483 $50,558 $193,055 Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 39,693 19,459 60,820 31,983 20,091 132,353 21,036 62,473 29,895 20,977 134,381 22,313 60,887 21,146 7,700 112,046 20,604 47,578 19,731 18,091 106,004 20,851 53,797 21,876 17,297 113,821 Other N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 10,405 4,812 8,968 7,944 5,489 27,213 5,627 12,376 6,849 6,022 30,874 5,327 11,732 5,142 2,789 24,990 3,648 8,699 4,012 4,403 20,762 3,533 9,229 3,741 3,554 20,058 Inter-segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 446 1,024 805 681 2,956 750 754 1,280 945 3,729 981 966 981 4,878 7,806 13,076 9,737 5,079 4,013 31,905 3,842 3,715 3,143 4,199 14,898 Total segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 112,712 $59,717 $126,098 $81,545 $65,906 $333,266 $65,971 $132,951 $79,721 $69,766 $348,409 $70,163 $127,985 $68,362 $32,964 $299,474 $67,649 $114,692 $62,220 $68,967 $313,528 $69,264 $124,717 $72,243 $75,608 $341,832 All Other Businesses4 North America N/A N/A N/A N/A $ - $1 $5 $819 $893 $1,718 $1,727 $41,911 $32,880 $35,698 $112,216 $35,406 $44,221 $35,040 $39,128 $153,795 $38,944 $49,662 $39,407 $43,385 $171,398 $41,308 $51,035 $42,047 $43,478 $177,868 Europe N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 78,954 12,678 - - - 12,678 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 14,695 6,025 7,493 6,180 6,137 25,835 5,987 6,344 5,136 6,404 23,871 6,655 5,312 3,973 2,637 18,577 3,795 4,975 4,093 4,984 17,847 5,808 5,901 5,361 6,605 23,675 Inter-segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $ - - - - - - - - - 112 112 215 241 224 737 1,417 739 728 562 764 2,793 755 783 1,078 1,703 4,319 Total segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $ 93,649 $18,704 $7,498 $6,998 $7,030 $40,230 $7,715 $48,256 $38,016 $42,215 $136,202 $42,276 $49,774 $39,237 $42,502 $173,789 $43,478 $55,365 $44,062 $49,133 $192,038 $47,871 $57,719 $48,486 $51,786 $205,862 1 Quarterly results are unaudited and when added together may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the presentation of revenue for one-to-one design service arrangements that overstated revenue and cost of revenue for the period from October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As a result, we have revised our previously reported results to present these transactions on a net basis, which decreased Vista segment revenue and consolidated revenue by $5,241, $5,489 and $5,822 in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2021, respectively, and $16,552 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. 4 In Q4 FY2019 we began reporting the Upload and Print businesses as two separate reportable segments - PrintBrothers and The Print Group. In Q1 FY2020 we moved three businesses previously included in our All Other Businesses segment into our Vista segment. We have recast historical results back to Q1 FY2017 to reflect both of these changes, including inter-segment revenue. 5 Segment revenue by geographic region is in USD. Note: During Q1 FY2018, we began presenting inter-segment fulfillment activity as revenue for the fulfilling business unit for purposes of measuring and reporting our segment financial performance. We have revised historical results to reflect the consistent application of our current accounting methodology. In addition, we adjusted our historical segment profitability for the allocation of certain IT costs that are allocated to each of our businesses in FY2018. Segment EBITDA & Other Segment EBITDA & Other1,2 In $ thousands except where noted Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total SEGMENT EBITDA (LOSS): Vista $34,875 $78,874 $49,441 $49,412 $212,602 $46,419 $115,635 $75,050 $72,679 $309,783 $65,540 $102,511 $88,097 $93,549 $349,697 $86,748 $137,558 $72,609 $65,674 $362,590 $89,380 $110,554 $62,726 $56,024 $318,684 $66,920 $90,766 $25,534 $12,101 $195,321 as % of segment revenue10 12 % 20 % 15 % 15 % 16 % 13 % 25 % 19 % 19 % 21 % 17 % 22 % 23 % 24 % 23 % 25 % 32 % 23 % 27 % 27 % 27 % 26 % 19 % 16 % 23 % 19 % 20 % 7 % 3 % 13 % PrintBrothers 8,872 8,849 7,064 8,084 32,869 8,468 11,982 9,114 11,565 41,129 10,571 11,691 8,099 13,113 43,474 10,777 16,459 8,686 3,451 39,373 9,715 16,457 7,560 9,412 43,144 16,283 18,605 12,392 19,494 $66,774 as % of segment revenue 12 % 11 % 9 % 9 % 10 % 9 % 11 % 9 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 7 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 13 % 8 % 5 % 9 % 10 % 14 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 13 % 14 % 10 % 14 % 13 % The Print Group 9,491 12,840 11,058 17,625 51,014 12,223 16,777 15,029 19,500 63,529 11,846 16,368 15,658 20,125 63,997 13,634 18,105 10,934 8,933 51,606 12,183 12,569 6,475 11,899 43,126 14,389 16,358 11,923 15,994 $58,664 as % of segment revenue 16 % 18 % 17 % 23 % 19 % 18 % 20 % 19 % 23 % 20 % 17 % 19 % 20 % 23 % 20 % 19 % 21 % 16 % 19 % 19 % 18 % 16 % 11 % 16 % 16 % 20 % 18 % 16 % 18 % 18 % National Pen N/A N/A (1,497) 2,430 933 2,706 19,367 2,136 5,229 29,438 (16,468) 26,634 113 7,020 17,299 (9,850) 28,099 (1,244) (9,400) 7,605 (10,671) 18,728 (3,324) 6,911 11,644 (8,048) 31,599 (898) 4,192 $26,845 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A (3)% 5 % 1 % 5 % 15 % 3 % 8 % 9 % (25)% 20 % - % 10 % 5 % (14)% 22 % (2)% (29)% 3 % (16)% 16 % (5)% 10 % 4 % (12)% 25 % (1)% 6 % 8 % All Other Businesses (1,705) 5,184 (904) (1,559) 1,016 (330) (3,009) (3,419) (3,845) (10,603) (4,722) (2,294) (1,149) 1,848 (6,317) 1,717 3,668 3,187 8,902 17,474 8,609 10,657 6,515 5,926 31,707 4,891 6,264 6,044 6,028 $23,227 as % of segment revenue (9)% 15 % (5)% (8)% 1 % (2)% (40)% (49)% (55)% (26)% (61)% (5)% (3)% 4 % (5)% 4 % 7 % 8 % 21 % 10 % 20 % 19 % 15 % 12 % 17 % 10 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 11 % Total Segment EBITDA3 51,533 105,747 65,162 75,992 298,434 69,486 160,752 97,910 105,128 433,276 66,767 154,910 110,818 135,655 468,150 103,026 203,889 94,172 77,560 478,648 109,216 168,965 79,952 90,172 448,305 94,435 163,592 54,995 57,809 $370,831 Central and corporate costs ex. unallocated SBC4 (24,343) (24,035) (23,739) (23,779) (95,895) (27,708) (27,547) (28,616) (28,968) (112,839) (30,765) (29,811) (31,151) (29,340) (121,067) (33,597) (34,331) (33,475) (28,323) (129,726) (29,093) (28,713) (31,235) (33,708) (122,749) (33,022) (32,802) (34,264) (37,027) (137,115) Unallocated SBC4 (1,457) (5,305) (2,011) (4,573) (13,346) (2,072) (7,486) (8,600) (7,040) (25,198) (4,068) 11,138 (150) (3,149) 3,771 499 (2,774) (3,698) (954) (6,927) (1,150) (494) (1,302) (3,672) (6,618) (1,131) (1,901) (1,820) (1,991) (6,843) Exclude: share-based compensation included in segment EBITDA 7,467 10,676 6,165 8,423 32,731 6,769 11,801 12,774 11,003 42,347 8,917 (5,612) 4,504 7,594 15,403 4,750 8,325 8,908 11,269 33,252 8,283 5,243 9,545 13,963 37,034 11,006 12,505 12,704 13,551 49,766 Include: Realized gains (losses) on certain currency derivatives not included in segment EBITDA 1,888 6,839 4,591 3,156 16,474 (634) (3,513) (4,811) (2,487) (11,445) 1,607 7,446 4,836 6,400 20,289 4,838 10,408 5,001 4,286 24,533 1,217 (1,578) (1,936) (4,557) (6,854) (3,672) 674 2,011 5,411 4,424 Adjusted EBITDA 35,089 93,922 50,169 59,219 238,399 45,841 134,007 68,657 77,636 326,141 42,457 138,071 88,857 117,162 386,547 79,516 185,517 70,908 63,838 399,779 88,473 143,423 55,024 62,198 349,118 67,616 142,068 33,626 37,753 281,063 Depreciation and amortization (35,541) (36,977) (44,522) (42,616) (159,656) (42,384) (41,299) (43,437) (41,885) (169,005) (40,718) (44,502) (44,055) (43,682) (172,957) (42,535) (42,356) (41,840) (41,212) (167,943) (42,290) (43,597) (42,809) (44,516) (173,212) (44,432) (45,314) (43,651) (42,284) (175,681) Waltham, MA lease depreciation adjustment5 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 4,120 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 4,120 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 4,120 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from insurance (650) - (157) - (807) - (377) (299) - (676) - - - - - - - - - - - - (122) - (122) - - - - - Earn-out related charges (16,247) (7,010) (4,882) (12,245) (40,384) (1,137) (1,254) - - (2,391) - - - - - - - - 54 54 - - - - - - - - - - Share-based compensation expense6 (11,571) (11,277) (6,541) (12,982) (42,371) (6,809) (12,808) (12,774) (16,748) (49,139) (8,916) 2,720 (4,504) (7,596) (18,296) (4,750) (8,325) (8,908) (11,269) (33,252) (8,283) (5,243) (9,545) (13,963) (37,034) (11,006) (12,505) (12,704) (13,551) (49,766) Certain impairments and other adjustments - - (9,556) - (9,556) 1 (498) (868) (1,528) (2,893) 87 (65) (786) (9,936) (10,700) 176 (936) (101,976) (1,857) (104,593) (783) 215 (20,563) 678 (20,453) 780 2,713 (277) 6,493 9,709 Restructuring-related charges - (1,100) (24,790) (810) (26,700) (854) (11,501) (2,331) (550) (15,236) (170) (1,026) (7,866) (2,992) (12,054) (2,190) (1,897) (919) (8,537) (13,543) 86 (2,182) 382 73 (1,641) 309 (307) (3,420) (10,185) (13,603) Interest expense for Waltham, MA lease5 1,970 1,956 1,897 1,904 7,727 1,911 1,896 1,838 1,844 7,489 1,849 1,833 1,775 1,779 7,236 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Gain on purchase or sale of subsidiaries7 - - - - - 48,380 - - (435) 47,945 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Realized (gains) losses on currency derivatives not included in operating income (1,888) (6,839) (4,591) (3,156) (16,474) 634 3,513 4,811 2,487 11,445 (1,607) (7,446) (4,836) (6,400) (20,289) (4,838) (10,408) (5,001) (4,286) (24,533) (1,217) 1,578 1,936 4,557 6,854 3,672 (674) (2,011) (5,411) (4,424) Total income from operations ($27,808) $33,705 ($41,943) ($9,656) ($45,702) 46,613 72,709 16,627 21,851 $157,800 (5,988) 90,615 29,615 49,365 $163,607 25,379 121,595 (87,736) (3,269) $55,969 35,986 94,194 (15,697) 9,027 123,510 16,939 85,981 (28,437) (27,185) 47,298 Operating income margin (6)% 6 % (8)% (2)% (2)% 8 % 10 % 3 % 3 % 6 % (1)% 11 % 4 % 7 % 6 % 4 % 15 % (15)% (1)% 2 % 6 % 12 % (3)% 1 % 1 % 3 % 10 % (4)% (4)% 2 % 1 Quarterly results are unaudited and when added together may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2 In Q4 FY2019 we began reporting the Upload and Print businesses as two separate reportable segments - PrintBrothers and The Print Group. In Q1 FY2020 we moved three businesses previously included in our All Other Businesses segment into our Vista segment. We have recast historical results back to Q1 FY2017 to reflect both of these changes, including inter-segment revenue. 5 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Our Waltham, MA lease, which was previously classified as build-to-suit, is now classified as an operating lease under the new standard. The Waltham depreciation and interest expense adjustments that were made in comparative periods are no longer made beginning in FY2020, as any impact from the Waltham lease is reflected in operating income. 6 Includes expense recognized for the change in fair value of contingent consideration and compensation expense related to earn-out mechanisms dependent upon continued employment. 7 Includes the impact of the gain on the sale of Albumprinter, as well as a bargain purchase gain as defined by ASC 805-30 for an acquisition in which the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed are greater than the consideration transferred, that was recognized in general and administrative expense in our consolidated statement of operations during the three months ended September 30, 2017. 8In Q4 FY2020, we reorganized technology teams that previously existed within our Vista business and our central teams. The reorganization resulted in the transfer of employees to our central team, which is intended to better align technology tribes and accelerate the Vista re-platforming efforts. We have revised our presentation of prior periods since Q1 FY18 presented to reflect our revised segment reporting for the two changes made during fiscal 2020. 10 During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the presentation of revenue for one-to-one design service arrangements that overstated revenue and cost of revenue for the period from October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As a result, we have revised our previously reported results to present these transactions on a net basis, which decreased Vista segment revenue and consolidated revenue by $5,241, $5,489 and $5,822 in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2021, respectively, and $16,810 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. 11 In Q4 FY2022, we transferred certain variable costs previously included in Central and corporate costs to Cimpress businesses to drive better financial accountability for these costs. These costs are managed by our central technology team but directly relate to consumption by our businesses. The only material cost transfer relates to Vista, which we have recast backwards to all periods starting in FY2020 forward to ensure comparability for Vista and these central and corporate costs. The recast transferred $4.9 million, $6.0 million and $3.7 million of cost for FY2022 (Q3YTD), FY2021, and FY2020, respectively, from central and corporate costs to Vista. Additionally, we reduced our previously reported MCP investments for Q1 FY2022, Q2 FY2022, and Q3 FY2022 as the transfer of these variable costs reduced our estimated investment in the platform. All other business impacts are immaterial and will be reported in each business in future periods as they use these services 3 SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN SEGMENT EBITDA: Vista $2,857 $2,609 $2,183 $1,862 $9,511 $2,114 $1,893 $1,730 $1,646 $7,383 $1,892 $1,807 $1,370 $1,083 $6,152 $836 $1,264 $1,131 $3,869 $7,100 $2,364 $1,215 $2,775 $3,811 $10,165 $4,241 $4,625 $4,904 $5,178 $18,948 PrintBrothers 60 59 72 62 253 84 79 92 82 337 96 102 97 88 383 84 81 74 313 552 112 59 73 80 324 64 64 65 65 258 The Print Group 165 333 126 128 752 157 155 371 (74) 609 160 168 125 116 569 87 75 71 162 395 159 33 196 (9) 379 61 60 58 58 237 National Pen N/A N/A 49 98 147 139 139 139 126 543 206 206 206 206 824 221 221 224 489 1,155 359 224 184 164 931 104 99 99 99 401 All Other Businesses 88 81 74 70 313 50 38 9 23 120 1 67 100 333 501 94 94 94 341 623 209 94 109 116 528 113 113 113 113 452 Central and Corporate Costs 4,297 7,594 3,661 6,203 21,755 4,225 9,497 10,433 9,200 33,355 6,562 (7,962) 2,606 5,768 6,974 3,428 6,591 7,315 6,095 23,429 5,080 3,618 6,208 9,801 24,707 6,424 7,545 7,465 8,039 29,473 Total share-based compensation included in Segment EBITDA9 $7,467 $10,676 $6,165 $8,423 $32,731 $6,769 $11,801 $12,774 $11,003 $42,347 $8,917 ($5,612) $4,504 $7,594 $15,403 $4,750 $8,325 $8,908 $11,269 $33,252 $8,283 $5,243 $9,545 $13,963 $37,034 $11,006 $12,505 $12,703 $13,552 $49,766 4 CENTRAL AND CORPORATE COSTS DETAIL: Corporate costs $11,779 $13,282 $10,125 $10,008 $45,194 $9,587 $9,381 $9,675 $10,218 $38,861 $10,858 $8,919 $9,807 $8,966 $38,550 $11,725 $12,633 $11,859 $10,362 $46,579 $9,775 $8,226 $12,267 $12,329 $42,597 $11,635 $10,844 $11,615 $12,718 $46,812 Central operating costs11 8,076 6,928 8,493 8,813 32,310 13,249 13,266 13,788 13,673 53,976 14,599 15,233 15,601 14,967 60,400 16,130 15,742 15,755 12,924 60,551 13,275 14,604 12,494 13,994 54,367 16,024 16,053 16,348 17,678 66,103 MCP investment11 4,488 3,825 5,121 4,958 18,392 4,872 4,900 5,153 5,078 20,003 5,309 5,657 5,743 5,407 22,116 5,742 5,956 5,860 5,037 22,595 6,043 5,883 6,475 7,385 25,786 5,363 5,906 6,299 6,631 24,199 Unallocated SBC 1,457 5,305 2,011 4,573 13,346 2,072 7,486 8,600 7,040 25,198 4,068 (11,138) 150 3,149 (3,771) (499) 2,774 3,698 954 6,927 1,150 494 1,302 3,672 6,618 1,131 1,901 1,820 1,991 6,843 Total central and corporate costs $25,800 $29,340 $25,750 $28,352 $109,242 $29,780 $35,033 $37,216 $36,009 $138,038 $34,834 $18,671 $31,301 $32,489 $117,295 $33,098 $37,105 $37,173 $29,277 $136,653 $30,243 $29,207 $32,538 $37,380 $129,368 $34,153 $34,705 $36,082 $39,018 $143,958 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION8: Vista $15,855 $17,217 $19,164 $17,479 $69,715 $18,232 $17,126 $17,704 $17,436 $70,498 $17,024 $16,977 $16,885 $16,431 $67,317 $15,640 $15,042 $14,609 $13,738 $59,029 $13,587 $14,952 $14,881 $15,093 $58,513 $16,403 $17,563 $15,791 $15,732 $65,489 as % of segment revenue 5 % 4 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 3 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 4 % 4 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 % 4 % PrintBrothers 5,688 5,451 5,505 5,515 22,159 6,014 6,230 6,675 6,086 25,005 6,413 5,663 5,364 4,668 22,108 5,255 5,553 5,064 5,138 21,010 5,462 5,509 5,493 5,625 22,089 5,234 5,106 5,466 4,984 20,790 as % of segment revenue 8 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % 7 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 4 % 5 % 3 % 4 % The Print Group 8,777 8,116 8,646 8,375 33,914 8,706 8,775 9,026 8,087 34,594 7,731 7,687 7,338 6,681 29,437 6,233 6,609 6,083 5,844 24,769 6,581 6,641 6,630 7,214 27,066 6,584 6,612 6,459 6,002 25,657 as % of segment revenue 15 % 12 % 13 % 11 % 13 % 13 % 10 % 11 % 9 % 11 % 11 % 9 % 9 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 8 % 9 % 13 % 11 % 10 % 9 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 9 % 7 % 9 % 7 % 7 % National Pen N/A N/A 5,277 4,991 10,268 5,095 5,275 5,372 5,804 21,546 5,124 5,319 5,371 5,828 21,642 5,581 5,523 6,294 6,256 23,654 6,067 6,255 6,304 6,497 25,123 5,908 6,220 5,933 6,200 24,261 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A 9 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 4 % 7 % 9 % 6 % 8 % 4 % 7 % 8 % 6 % 8 % 4 % 9 % 19 % 9 % 9 % 5 % 10 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 5 % 8 % 8 % 7 % All Other Businesses 2,520 2,641 1,419 2,702 9,282 807 649 1,137 1,336 3,929 583 5,259 5,905 5,321 17,068 5,973 5,888 6,049 5,845 23,755 5,868 4,391 4,524 5,028 19,811 5,042 4,381 4,519 4,594 18,536 as % of segment revenue 13 % 8 % 7 % 13 % 10 % 4 % 9 % 16 % 19 % 10 % 8 % 11 % 16 % 13 % 13 % 14 % 12 % 15 % 14 % 18 % 13 % 8 % 10 % 10 % 10 % 11 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Central and Corporate Costs 2,565 3,552 3,392 3,578 13,087 3,530 3,244 3,523 3,136 13,433 3,843 3,597 3,471 5,288 16,199 3,853 3,741 3,741 4,391 15,726 4,725 5,849 4,977 5,059 20,610 5,261 5,432 5,483 4,772 20,948 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total depreciation and amortization $35,405 $36,977 $43,403 $42,640 $158,425 $42,384 $41,299 $43,437 $41,885 $169,005 $40,718 $44,502 $44,334 $44,217 $173,771 $42,535 $42,356 $41,840 $41,212 $167,943 $42,290 $43,597 $42,809 $44,516 $173,212 $44,432 $45,314 $43,651 $42,284 $175,681 8 ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ABOVE: Vista $152 $148 $148 $151 $599 $154 $150 $157 $151 $612 $151 $149 $- $- $300 $- $- $- $- $- $- $1,499 $1,499 $1,499 $4,497 $1,499 $2,760 $2,758 $3,255 $10,272 PrintBrothers 4,421 4,278 4,222 4,100 17,021 4,381 4,415 4,596 4,358 17,750 4,224 4,147 3,639 3,346 15,356 3,317 3,334 3,315 3,309 13,275 3,496 3,567 3,608 3,464 14,135 3,368 3,267 3,611 3,144 13,390 The Print Group 5,066 5,031 5,033 4,287 19,417 4,558 4,471 4,669 3,733 17,431 3,431 3,342 3,172 2,461 12,406 2,491 2,610 2,147 2,389 9,637 2,531 2,536 2,548 2,592 10,207 2,517 2,443 2,401 1,714 9,075 National Pen N/A N/A 3,549 3,562 7,111 3,574 3,554 3,587 3,555 14,270 3,556 3,547 3,546 3,547 14,196 3,556 3,552 3,565 3,574 14,247 3,612 3,619 3,619 3,612 14,462 3,606 3,602 3,601 3,565 14,374 All Other Businesses 574 562 556 562 2,254 20 22 22 22 86 7 3,729 3,733 3,800 11,269 3,720 3,719 3,719 3,719 14,877 3,719 2,232 2,232 2,387 10,570 2,468 1,810 1,810 1,808 7,896 Total acquisition-related amortization and depreciation included in total depreciation and amortization above $10,213 $10,019 $13,508 $12,662 $46,402 $12,687 $12,612 $13,031 $11,819 $50,149 $11,369 $14,914 $14,090 $13,154 $53,527 $13,084 $13,215 $12,746 $12,991 $52,036 $13,358 $13,453 $13,506 $13,554 $53,871 $13,458 $13,882 $14,181 $13,486 $55,007 PURCHASES OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Vista $11,599 $8,707 $12,366 $7,872 $40,544 $ 13,946 $ 10,932 $ 4,944 $ 6,176 $ 35,998 $ 12,056 $ 9,378 $ 4,718 $ 6,668 $ 32,820 $ 4,505 $ 6,192 $ 134 $ 5,155 $ 15,986 $ 1,934 $ 2,515 $ 2,411 $ 5,472 $ 12,332 $ 2,478 $ 7,881 $ 4,132 $ 2,707 $ 17,198 as % of segment revenue10 4 % 2 % 4 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % - % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % PrintBrothers 542 847 411 1,512 3,312 1,149 2,870 1,411 1,039 6,469 1,729 647 395 750 3,521 331 668 2,397 919 4,315 925 213 286 2,185 3,609 1,512 1,204 665 407 3,788 as % of segment revenue 1 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 3 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % - % - % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % The Print Group 4,258 2,337 2,483 2,485 11,563 2,108 2,863 868 3,904 9,743 1,996 2,787 557 2,568 7,908 4,105 4,889 4,949 3,193 17,136 2,887 3,043 980 4,937 11,847 1,428 5,249 7,560 5,640 19,877 as % of segment revenue 7 % 3 % 4 % 3 % 4 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 5 % - % 3 % 3 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 4 % 4 % 2 % 7 % 7 % 2 % 6 % 10 % 6 % 6 % National Pen N/A N/A 1,013 2,701 3,714 2,490 1,219 1,183 1,673 6,565 4,727 2,308 745 566 8,346 2,016 761 728 1,511 5,016 1,452 1,372 679 100 3,603 1,188 1,023 644 1,477 4,332 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A 2 % 5 % 3 % 4 % 1 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 7 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 1 % 1 % 5 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % - % 0 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % All Other Businesses 2,249 3,502 3,814 1,060 10,625 389 211 151 196 947 285 2,362 12,138 2,211 16,996 1,775 595 1,523 349 4,242 954 1,014 744 2,754 5,466 1,515 2,157 2,130 1,225 7,027 as % of segment revenue 12 % 10 % 19 % 5 % 10 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 4 % 5 % 32 % 5 % 8 % 4 % 1 % 4 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 6 % 6 % 3 % 4 % 4 % 2 % 3 % Central and Corporate Costs 671 1,548 569 1,608 4,396 375 122 210 467 1,174 233 259 614 (134) 972 1,461 796 813 702 3,772 231 250 846 340 1,667 503 401 472 442 1,818 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $19,319 $16,941 $20,656 $17,238 $74,154 $20,457 $18,217 $8,767 $13,455 $60,896 $21,026 $17,741 $19,167 $12,629 $70,563 $14,193 $13,901 $10,544 $11,829 $50,467 $8,383 $8,407 $5,946 $15,788 $38,524 $8,624 $17,915 $15,603 $11,898 $54,040 CAPITALIZATION OF SOFTWARE AND WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT COSTS: Vista $4,216 $5,985 $7,313 $6,917 $24,431 $ 5,504 $ 5,036 $ 6,763 $ 6,154 $23,457 $ 6,264 $ 5,214 $ 6,084 $ 5,807 $23,369 $ 5,422 $ 4,357 $ 5,895 $ 2,707 $ 18,381 $ 6,987 $ 4,429 $ 10,414 $ 6,467 $ 28,297 $ 7,572 $ 8,618 $ 8,235 $ 6,569 $ 30,994 as % of segment revenue 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % PrintBrothers 263 370 387 1,638 2,658 393 435 532 476 1,836 287 517 437 546 1,787 331 291 90 278 990 406 185 379 495 1,465 232 236 361 310 1,139 as % of segment revenue - % - % 1 % 2 % - % - % - % 1 % - % - % - % 1 % 1 % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % 0 % - % - % - % - % 0 % The Print Group 181 299 127 908 1,515 381 581 617 595 2,174 495 703 525 604 2,327 451 424 374 235 1,484 230 433 398 542 1,603 426 519 790 684 2,419 as % of segment revenue - % - % - % 1 % - % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % National Pen N/A N/A - - - - 367 302 813 1,482 900 576 1,035 1,113 3,624 836 979 775 700 3,290 714 355 604 1,442 3,115 678 1,053 877 782 3,390 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A - % - % - % - % - % - % 1 % - % 1 % - % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % All Other Businesses 186 180 179 216 761 230 64 59 92 445 90 871 1,098 889 2,948 963 1,116 890 715 3,684 1,061 681 897 1,107 3,746 1,184 1,083 981 849 4,097 as % of segment revenue 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 3 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Central and Corporate Costs 3,466 3,964 1,562 1,468 10,460 2,426 2,697 3,089 3,241 11,453 3,197 2,807 3,537 5,056 14,597 4,468 3,779 4,383 3,533 16,163 5,406 5,558 6,184 5,563 22,711 5,547 4,986 6,497 6,228 23,258 as % of segment revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total capitalization of software and website development costs $8,312 $10,798 $9,568 $11,147 $39,825 $8,934 $9,180 $11,362 $11,371 $40,847 $11,233 $10,688 $12,716 $14,015 $48,652 $12,471 $10,946 $12,407 $8,168 $43,992 $14,804 $11,641 $18,876 $15,616 $60,937 $15,639 $16,495 $17,741 $15,422 $65,297 9 SBC included in segment EBITDA may not sum to total SBC because segment EBITDA excludes restructuring expense, and is therefore excluded from this view as well. Additionally, the accounting value of the Supplemental PSUs (SPSUs) expense or benefit, if any, are included in Central and Corporate Costs. Operating Metrics Operating Metrics1 In $ thousands except headcount and where noted Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total REVENUE METRICS: U.S. revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $901,061 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,078,544 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,361,438 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,251,531 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,199,436 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,092,096 Germany revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $256,069 N/A N/A N/A N/A $340,881 N/A N/A N/A N/A $367,375 N/A N/A N/A N/A $351,348 N/A N/A N/A N/A $350,281 N/A N/A N/A N/A $358,384 Other revenue N/A N/A N/A N/A $978,275 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,173,116 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,022,263 N/A N/A N/A N/A $878,479 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,026,244 N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,437,075 Physical printed products and other N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,076,564 N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,537,201 N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,700,167 N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,431,367 N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,477,158 N/A N/A N/A N/A $2,789,600 Digital products/services N/A N/A N/A N/A $58,841 N/A N/A N/A N/A $55,340 N/A N/A N/A N/A $50,909 N/A N/A N/A N/A $49,991 N/A N/A N/A N/A $98,803 N/A N/A N/A N/A $97,955 EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT: Full-time employees 8,066 9,923 10,323 10,704 10,704 10,892 10,864 10,868 10,814 10,814 11,659 11,986 12,042 12,123 12,123 12,217 12,328 11,710 11,880 11,880 11,695 12,312 12,428 13,064 13,064 13,476 14,322 14,685 15,077 15,077 Temporary employees 456 1,389 586 935 935 1,948 1,953 1,205 1,212 1,212 2,251 2,208 1,411 1,391 1,391 2,092 2,184 839 1,074 1,074 1,540 2,495 1,364 1,404 1,404 2,238 2,018 1,537 1,474 1,474 Total Cimpress headcount at end of period 8,522 11,312 10,909 11,639 11,639 12,840 12,817 12,073 12,026 12,026 13,910 14,194 13,453 13,514 13,514 14,309 14,512 12,550 12,954 12,954 13,235 14,807 13,792 14,468 14,468 15,714 16,340 16,222 16,551 16,551 CONSOLIDATED ADVERTISING SPEND: Total advertising & commissions expense ($ millions) $78.3 $94.1 $100.4 $91.1 $363.9 $95.8 $129.2 $108.4 $99.1 $432.5 $112.0 $136.9 $98.1 $80.7 $427.7 $93.1 $96.7 $77.1 $35.6 $302.5 $68.9 $99.9 $77.3 $87.5 $333.6 $88.1 $111.2 $96.7 $112.7 $408.6 as % of revenue 18 % 16 % 18 % 16 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 16 % 17 % 19 % 17 % 15 % 12 % 16 % 15 % 12 % 13 % 8 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 14 % 13 % 13 % 13 % 15 % 16 % 14 % Total advertising & payment processing fees ($ millions)2 $86.4 $103.6 $109.4 $99.4 $398.8 $105.0 $140.8 $118.5 $108.8 $473.1 $123.4 $147.8 $108.7 $91.5 $471.4 $103.5 $109.6 $86.9 $43.8 $343.8 $79.2 $113.8 $87.8 $99.1 $379.9 $100.1 $126.5 $109.0 $126.0 $461.6 VISTA ADVERTISING SPEND: Vista advertising & commissions expense ($ millions)3 $69.8 $81.6 $75.2 $70.4 $296.9 $74.9 $90.7 $78.5 $78.3 $322.4 $74.1 $91.8 $62.0 $53.7 $281.6 $52.5 $61.0 $44.9 $18.9 $177.3 $35.2 $66.7 $44.7 $59.9 $206.5 $48.1 $73.1 $61.5 $80.9 $263.6 as % of Vista revenue3 24 % 21 % 23 % 21 % 22 % 23 % 21 % 21 % 21 % 22 % 22 % 21 % 17 % 15 % 19 % 15 % 14 % 14 % 8 % 13 % 11 % 15 % 14 % 17 % 14 % 14 % 16 % 18 % 22 % 17 % 1 Metrics are unaudited, approximate, and when added together may not equal annual results due to rounding. 2 Total advertising and payment processing fees includes the Total advertising and commissions expense above, as well as the fees associated with processing customer payments. This number is used to calculate "contribution margin" included on the income statement tab of this spreadsheet. 3 Vista advertising expense ($ and as a percent of revenue) has been recast to reflect the addition of Vista Corporate Solutions, Vista India and Vista Japan. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Non-GAAP Reconciliations ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: To supplement Cimpress' consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Cimpress has used the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, rules: Constant-currency revenue growth, constant-currency revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions and divestitures made in the last twelve months, upload and print group revenue growth, constant currency revenue growth and profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and trailing-twelve-month return on invested capital: •Constant-currency revenue growth is estimated by translating all non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue generated in the current period using the prior year period's average exchange rate for each currency to the U.S. dollar. •Constant-currency revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions and divestitures made during the past twelve months excludes the impact of currency as defined above. The organic constant-currency growth rate excludes Albumprinter revenue from Q1 FY2017 through Q1 FY2018, Digipri (the part of our Japan business that we previously sold) revenue for Q2 FY2018, VIDA revenue from Q1 FY2019 through Q4 FY2019, BuildASign revenue from Q2 FY2019 through Q1 FY2020, 99designs revenue from Q2 FY2021 through Q1 FY2022, Despositphotos for all periods, and the revenue for a small acquisition in our All Other Businesses reportable segment for all periods. •Upload and print group revenue growth is the combination of revenue for PrintBrothers and The Print Group in USD, adjusted to exclude inter-segment revenue when conducted between businesses in these segments. Upload and print group constant-currency revenue growth is the combination of revenue for PrintBrothers and The Print Group in constant currencies, adjusted to exclude inter-segment revenue when conducted between businesses in these segments. Upload and print group EBITDA is the combination of segment EBITDA for PrintBrothers and The Print Group. •Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation and amortization related to our Waltham, Massachusetts office lease) plus share-based compensation expense plus proceeds from insurance plus earn-out related charges plus certain impairments plus restructuring related charges plus realized gains or losses on currency derivatives less interest expense related to our Waltham, Massachusetts office lease less gain on purchase or sale of subsidiaries. •Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisitions, and capitalization of software and website development costs, plus payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value, plus gains on proceeds from insurance. •Trailing-Twelve-Month Return on Invested Capital is adjusted net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) or adjusted NOPAT excluding share-based compensation, divided by debt plus redeemable noncontrolling interest plus shareholders' equity, less excess cash. Adjusted NOPAT is defined as adjusted EBITDA from above, plus depreciation and amortization (except depreciation related to Waltham lease and amortization of acquired intangibles), plus share-based compensation not related to investment consideration or restructuring, less cash taxes. Adjusted NOPAT excluding share-based compensation removes all share-based compensation expense in Adjusted NOPAT. Excess cash is cash and equivalents greater than 5% of last twelve month revenues and, if negative, is capped at zero. Leases have not been converted to debt for purposes of this calculation. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' understanding of our current operating results from the underlying and ongoing business for the same reasons they are used by management. For example, as we have become more acquisitive over recent years we believe excluding the costs related to the purchase of a business (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, contingent consideration, or impairment of goodwill) provides further insight into the performance of the underlying acquired business in addition to that provided by our GAAP operating income. As another example, as we do not apply hedge accounting for our currency forward contracts, we believe inclusion of realized gains and losses on these contracts that are intended to be matched against operational currency fluctuations provides further insight into our operating performance in addition to that provided by our GAAP operating income. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this document. The tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliation between these financial measures. Non-GAAP measures are unaudited. Constant-Currency Revenue Growt Reconciliation of Constant-Currency Revenue Growth In $ thousands except where noted Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total REVENUE GROWTH RECONCILATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Vista1 Revenue $294,062 $391,401 $330,848 $329,810 $1,346,121 $326,286 $439,332 $366,627 $366,896 $1,499,141 $345,320 $443,940 $358,660 $360,402 $1,508,322 $343,171 $433,305 $316,310 $244,505 $1,337,291 $329,291 $431,076 $321,965 $345,923 $1,428,255 $349,480 $448,114 $349,216 $368,099 $1,514,909 % Change1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 11 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 6 % 1 % (2)% (2)% 1 % (1)% (2)% (12)% (32)% (11)% (4)% (1)% 2 % 42 % 7 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 6 % 6 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (1)% (3)% (4)% (2)% (2)% 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % - % 1 % 1 % 1 % (1)% (3)% (3)% (5)% (3)% (1)% 1 % 2 % 4 % 1 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 % 9 % 7 % 9 % 9 % 7 % 3 % 1 % - % 3 % 1 % (2)% (11)% (31)% (10)% (5)% (4)% (1)% 37 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 10 % 10 % 7 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % (2)% (4)% (5)% (3)% (3)% (2)% (2)% (2)% (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 % 9 % 7 % 9 % 9 % 7 % 3 % 1 % - % 3 % 1 % (2)% (11)% (31)% (10)% (5)% (6)% (5)% 32 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 8 % 8 % 5 % PrintBrothers Revenue $72,853 $82,549 $77,117 $85,669 $318,188 $91,874 $107,366 $103,685 $107,851 $410,776 $101,389 $116,314 $109,305 $116,979 $443,987 $109,290 $126,617 $109,496 $72,518 $417,921 $100,112 $121,806 $93,997 $105,851 $421,766 $125,357 $137,694 $119,960 $143,941 $526,952 % Change N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 26 % 30 % 35 % 26 % 29 % 10 % 8 % 5 % 8 % 8 % 8 % 9 % - % (38)% (6)% (8)% (4)% (14)% 46 % 1 % 25 % 13 % 28 % 36 % 25 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (6)% (11)% (18)% (10)% (11)% 2 % 4 % 9 % 7 % 5 % 5 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 3 % (5)% (7)% (7)% (12)% (7)% (1)% 5 % 9 % 18 % 8 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 20 % 19 % 17 % 16 % 18 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 15 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 3 % (37)% (3)% (13)% (11)% (21)% 34 % (6)% 24 % 18 % 37 % 54 % 33 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% - % (4)% (3)% (2)% (2)% (2)% - % - % - % (1)% - % - % (1)% (2)% (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 20 % 19 % 17 % 16 % 18 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 15 % 13 % 13 % 8 % - % (39)% (5)% (15)% (11)% (21)% 34 % (7)% 24 % 18 % 36 % 52 % 32 % The Print Group Revenue $59,104 $69,839 $65,359 $76,123 $270,425 $68,612 $85,631 $80,463 $85,767 $320,473 $71,000 $87,740 $79,027 $88,105 $325,872 $72,258 $87,699 $68,537 $46,720 $275,214 $66,437 $76,204 $59,945 $72,948 $275,534 $72,820 $90,130 $75,361 $91,279 $329,590 % Change N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 16 % 23 % 23 % 13 % 19 % 4 % 3 % (2)% 3 % 2 % 2 % - % (13)% (47)% (16)% (8)% (13)% (13)% 56 % 0 % 10 % 18 % 26 % 25 % 20 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (5)% (10)% (16)% (9)% (10)% 1 % 3 % 8 % 6 % 4 % 5 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 3 % (4)% (6)% (7)% (13)% (7)% (2)% 5 % 9 % 17 % 7 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 11 % 13 % 7 % 4 % 9 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 3 % (10)% (46)% (13)% (12)% (19)% (20)% 43 % (7)% 8 % 23 % 35 % 42 % 27 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% -% - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 11 % 13 % 7 % 4 % 9 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 3 % (10)% (46)% (13)% (12)% (19)% (20)% 43 % (7)% 8 % 23 % 35 % 42 % 27 % National Pen Revenue N/A N/A $58,828 $53,884 $112,712 $59,717 $126,098 $81,545 $65,906 $333,266 $65,971 $132,951 $79,721 $69,766 $348,409 $70,163 $127,985 $68,362 $32,964 $299,474 $67,649 $114,692 $62,220 $68,967 $313,528 $69,264 $124,717 $72,243 $75,608 $341,832 % Change2 N/A N/A 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 39 % 22 % 196 % 10 % 5 % (2)% 6 % 5 % 6 % (4)% (14)% (53)% (14)% (4)% (10)% (9)% 109 % 5 % 2 % 9 % 16 % 10 % 9 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A -% -% N/A -% -% (9)% (3)% (6)% 1 % 2 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % - % 1 % (1)% (3)% (3)% (6)% (3)% - % 2 % 3 % 4 % 2 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth N/A N/A 100 % 100 % N/A 100 % 100 % 30 % 19 % 190 % 11 % 7 % 1 % 8 % 7 % 8 % (3)% (13)% (53)% (13)% (5)% (13)% (12)% 103 % 2 % 2 % 11 % 19 % 14 % 11 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A (100)% (100)% N/A (100)% (100)% -% -% (165)% -% -% -% -% -% - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures N/A N/A -% -% N/A -% -% 30 % 19 % 25 % 11 % 7 % 1 % 8 % 7 % 8 % (3)% (13)% (53)% (13)% (5)% (13)% (12)% 103 % 2 % 2 % 11 % 19 % 14 % 11 % Pro Forma Growth Rates: Pro Forma Revenue Growth in U.S. Dollars N/A N/A (8)% (5)% N/A (5)% 33 % N/A N/A 23 % N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A 3 % 3 % N/A (2)% (5)% N/A N/A (4)% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pro Forma Revenue Growth in Constant Currency N/A N/A (5)% (2)% N/A (7)% 28 % N/A N/A 19 % N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Impact of Discontinued Operations N/A N/A 3 % 3 % N/A 4 % -% N/A N/A 1 % N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pro Forma Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Discontinued Operations N/A N/A (2)% 1 % N/A (3)% 28 % N/A N/A 20 % N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A All Other Businesses Revenue $18,807 $34,469 $19,983 $20,390 $93,649 $18,704 $7,498 $6,998 $7,030 $40,230 $7,715 $48,256 $38,016 $42,215 $136,202 $42,276 $49,774 $39,237 $42,502 $173,789 $43,478 $55,365 $44,062 $49,133 $192,038 $47,871 $57,719 $48,486 $51,786 $205,862 % Change N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (1)% (78)% (65)% (66)% (57)% (59)% 544 % 443 % 500 % 239 % 448 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 28 % 3 % 11 % 12 % 16 % 11 % 10 % 4 % 10 % 5 % 7 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (3)% (1)% 1 % 4 % -% 8 % 14 % 12 % 9 % 9 % 1 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 3 % 3 % (1)% 1 % - % 1 % (1)% (1)% - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (4)% (79)% (64)% (62)% (57)% (51)% 558 % 455 % 509 % 248 % 449 % 4 % 5 % 3 % 29 % 6 % 14 % 15 % 15 % 12 % 10 % 5 % 9 % 4 % 7 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 78 % 95 % 143 % 121 % 111 % 92 % (546)% (470)% (509)% (241)% (453)% - % - % 1 % (25)% - % - % - % (2)% - % (5)% (5)% (4)% (1)% (4)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 74 % 16 % 79 % 59 % 54 % 41 % 12 % (15)% - % 7 % (4)% 4 % 5 % 4 % 4 % 6 % 14 % 15 % 13 % 12 % 5 % - % 5 % 3 % 3 % Inter-Segment Eliminations ($1,113) ($1,407) ($1,550) ($1,620) ($5,690) ($1,909) ($3,871) ($3,249) ($2,316) ($11,345) ($2,414) ($3,634) ($2,915) ($2,753) ($11,716) ($3,199) ($5,047) ($3,982) ($10,103) ($22,331) ($20,467) ($18,239) ($8,827) ($7,627) ($55,160) ($7,193) ($8,658) ($7,854) ($7,885) ($31,590) Total Revenue Revenue3 $443,713 $576,851 $550,585 $564,256 $2,135,405 $563,284 $762,054 $636,069 $631,134 $2,592,541 $588,981 $825,567 $661,814 $674,714 $2,751,076 $633,959 $820,333 $597,960 $429,106 $2,481,358 $586,500 $780,904 $573,362 $635,195 $2,575,961 $657,599 $849,716 $657,412 $722,828 $2,887,555 % Change3 18 % 16 % 26 % 18 % 19 % 27 % 32 % 16 % 12 % 21 % 5 % 8 % 4 % 7 % 6 % 8 % (1)% (10)% (36)% (10)% (7)% (5)% (4)% 48 % 4 % 12 % 9 % 15 % 14 % 12 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % (3)% (5)% (8)% (4)% (4)% 1 % 3 % 5 % 3 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 1 % (2)% (3)% (4)% (6)% (3)% (1)% 2 % 4 % 7 % 3 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth3 19 % 18 % 28 % 20 % 21 % 24 % 27 % 8 % 8 % 17 % 6 % 11 % 9 % 10 % 9 % 10 % 1 % (8)% (35)% (9)% (9)% (8)% (8)% 42 % 1 % 11 % 11 % 19 % 21 % 15 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable3 (13)% (10)% (17)% (11)% (13)% (12)% (16)% 3 % 3 % (6)% 2 % (5)% (6)% (5)% (4)% (6)% (1)% (1)% (1)% (2)% (1)% (1)% (2)% (4)% (2)% (2)% (2)% (2)% (2)% (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 6 % 8 % 11 % 9 % 8 % 12 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 11 % 8 % 6 % 3 % 5 % 5 % 4 % - % (9)% (36)% (11)% (10)% (9)% (10)% 38 % (1)% 9 % 9 % 17 % 19 % 13 % 1 During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the presentation of revenue for one-to-one design service arrangements that overstated revenue and cost of revenue for the period from October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As a result, we have revised our previously reported results to present these transactions on a net basis, which decreased Vista segment revenue and consolidated revenue by $5,241, $5,489 and $5,822 in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2021, respectively, and $16,810 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. 2 National Pen's reported revenue growth was 100% in Q3 FY2017, Q4 FY2017, Q1 FY2018 and Q2 FY2018 since we did not own this business in the year-ago period. 3 During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, we identified an immaterial error related to the presentation of revenue for one-to-one design service arrangements that overstated revenue and cost of revenue for the period from October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. As a result, we have revised our previously reported results to present these transactions on a net basis, which decreased revenue and cost of revenue by $5,241, $5,489 and $5,822 in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2021, respectively, and $16,810 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Note: During the first quarter of FY2018, we began presenting inter-segment fulfillment activity as revenue for the fulfilling business unit for purposes of measuring and reporting our segment financial performance. We have revised historical results to reflect the consistent application of our current accounting methodology. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 In $ thousands except leverage ratios FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 FY 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total (Sep 15) (Dec 15) (Mar 16) (Jun 16) Total (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total GAAP operating income (loss) $18,865 $27,205 $41,160 $61,582 $76,848 $93,080 $55,174 $46,124 $85,914 $96,324 $12,085 $67,609 ($17,531) $16,030 $78,193 ($27,808) $33,705 ($41,943) ($9,656) ($45,702) $46,613 $72,709 $16,627 $21,851 $157,800 ($5,988) $90,615 $29,615 $49,365 $163,607 $25,379 $121,595 ($87,736) ($3,269) $55,969 $35,986 $94,194 ($15,697) $9,027 $123,510 $16,939 $85,981 ($28,437) ($27,185) $47,298 Depreciation and amortization2 7,786 14,874 25,193 35,713 44,367 50,627 59,427 64,325 72,282 97,487 30,226 31,805 34,561 35,527 132,119 35,541 36,977 44,522 42,616 159,656 42,384 41,299 43,437 41,885 169,005 40,718 44,502 44,055 43,682 172,957 42,535 42,356 41,840 41,212 167,943 42,290 43,597 42,809 44,516 173,212 44,432 45,314 43,651 42,284 175,681 Waltham, MA lease depreciation adjustment - - - - - - - - - - (328) (1,045) (1,030) (1,030) (3,433) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (4,120) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (4,120) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (1,030) (4,120) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Share-based compensation expense3 4,850 8,765 14,747 19,473 22,380 21,677 25,413 32,928 27,786 24,075 6,190 6,066 5,897 5,619 23,772 11,571 11,277 6,541 12,982 42,371 6,809 12,808 12,774 16,748 49,139 8,916 (2,720) 4,504 7,596 18,296 4,750 8,325 8,908 11,269 33,252 8,283 5,243 9,545 13,963 37,034 11,006 12,505 12,704 13,551 49,766 Proceeds from insurance - - - - - - - - - - 1,584 1,553 - 824 3,961 650 - 157 - 807 - 377 299 - 676 - - - - - - - - - - - - 122 - 122 - - - - - Interest expense associated with Waltham, MA lease - - - - - - - - - - (350) (2,001) (1,975) (1,961) (6,287) (1,970) (1,956) (1,897) (1,904) (7,727) (1,911) (1,896) (1,838) (1,844) (7,489) (1,849) (1,833) (1,775) (1,779) (7,236) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Earn-out related charges - - - - - - - - 2,192 15,276 289 3,413 883 1,793 6,378 16,247 7,010 4,882 12,245 40,384 1,137 1,254 - - 2,391 - - - - - - - - (54) (54) - - - - - - - - - - Certain impairments and other adjustments - - - - 920 - - - - - - 3,022 37,582 1,216 41,820 - - 9,556 - 9,556 (1) 498 868 1,528 2,893 (87) 65 786 9,936 10,700 (176) 936 101,976 1,857 104,593 783 (215) 20,563 (678) 20,453 (780) (2,713) 277 (6,493) (9,709) Gain on purchase or sale of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (48,380) - - 435 (47,945) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring related charges - - - - - - - - - 2,528 271 110 - - 381 - 1,100 24,790 810 26,700 854 11,501 2,331 550 15,236 170 1,026 7,866 2,992 12,054 2,190 1,897 919 8,537 13,543 (86) 2,182 (382) (73) 1,641 (309) 307 3,420 10,185 13,603 Realized gains (losses) on currency derivatives not included in operating income - - - - - - - 29 (7,048) 7,450 316 3,319 1,391 837 5,863 1,888 6,839 4,591 3,156 16,474 (634) (3,513) (4,811) (2,487) (11,445) 1,607 7,446 4,836 6,400 20,289 4,838 10,408 5,001 4,286 24,533 1,217 (1,578) (1,936) (4,557) (6,854) (3,672) 674 2,011 5,411 4,424 Adjusted EBITDA1,4 $31,501 $50,844 $81,100 $116,768 $144,515 $165,384 $140,014 $143,406 $181,126 $243,140 $50,283 $113,851 $59,778 $58,855 $282,767 $35,089 $93,922 $50,169 $59,219 $238,399 $45,841 $134,007 $68,657 $77,636 $326,141 $42,457 $138,071 $88,857 $117,162 $386,547 $79,516 $185,517 $70,908 $63,838 $399,779 $88,473 $143,423 $55,024 $62,198 $349,118 $67,616 $142,068 $33,626 $37,753 $281,063 1 This spreadsheet uses the definition of Adjusted EBITDA as outlined above and therefore does not include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions; however, the senior unsecured notes' covenants allow for the inclusion of pro-forma impacts to Adjusted EBITDA. 2 Depreciation and amortization in this reconciliation prior to 2018 may be slightly different than depreciation and amortization on our cash flow statement to avoid double counting software amortization already captured in SBC. 3 SBC expense in this reconciliation excludes any portion already included in restructuring-related charges to avoid double counting. 4 Adjusted EBITDA includes 100% of the results of our consolidated subsidiaries and therefore does not give effect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. This is to most closely align to our debt covenant and cash flow reporting. Consolidation Net Leverage Ratio* N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2.25 1.81 2.18 2.11 2.11 2.34 3.34 3.49 3.37 3.37 3.28 2.51 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.74 3.17 3.13 2.71 2.71 2.95 2.96 2.92 3.52 3.52 3.31 3.33 3.77 3.72 3.72 3.87 3.85 4.44 4.23 4.23 Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. *Consolidated Leverage Ratio as calculated per our amended credit agreement definitions Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow In $ thousands except where noted FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 FY 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 FY 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 FY 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 FY 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 FY 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 FY 2022 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) Total (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) Total (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) Total (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) Total (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) Total (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) Total ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW AND SELECTED CASH FLOW METRICS: Net cash provided by (used in) operations $34,637 $54,377 $89,032 $129,654 $159,973 $165,149 $146,749 $141,808 $153,739 $242,022 $247,358 $9,600 $105,059 $8,985 $33,092 $156,736 $16,379 $160,363 ($32,109) $47,699 $192,332 $22,220 $183,270 $16,980 $108,625 $331,095 $62,905 $202,192 $18,964 $54,383 $338,444 $105,681 $150,487 ($37,220) $46,273 $265,221 $36,567 $143,344 ($48,195) $87,820 $219,536 Purchases of property, plant & equipment (24,929) (62,845) (62,740) (76,286) (101,326) (37,405) (46,420) (78,999) (72,122) (75,813) (80,435) (19,319) (16,941) (20,656) (17,241) (74,157) (20,457) (18,217) (8,767) (13,489) (60,930) (21,026) (17,741) (19,167) (12,629) (70,563) (14,193) (13,901) (10,544) (11,829) (50,467) (8,383) (8,407) (5,946) (15,788) (38,524) (8,624) (17,915) (15,603) (11,898) (54,040) Purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisition - - (1,250) - - (205) (239) (750) (253) (250) (476) (26) (62) (22) (87) (197) (24) (254) (30) - (308) (22) - - (42) (64) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Capitalization of software and website development costs (2,656) (4,189) (5,696) (7,168) (6,516) (6,290) (5,463) (7,667) (9,749) (17,323) (26,324) (8,312) (10,798) (9,568) (8,629) (37,307) (8,934) (9,180) (11,362) (11,371) (40,847) (11,233) (10,688) (12,716) (14,015) (48,652) (12,471) (10,946) (12,407) (8,168) (43,992) (14,804) (11,641) (18,876) (15,616) (60,937) (15,639) (16,495) (17,741) (15,422) (65,297) Payment of contingent earn-out liabilities - - - - - - - - - 8,055 8,613 - - - - - - - 49,241 - 49,241 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from insurance related to investing activities - - - - - - - - - - 3,624 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted free cash flow $7,052 ($12,657) $19,346 $46,200 $52,131 $121,249 $94,627 $54,392 $71,615 $156,691 $152,360 ($18,057) $77,258 ($21,261) $7,135 $45,075 ($13,036) $132,712 ($3,027) $22,839 $139,488 ($10,061) $154,841 ($14,903) $81,939 $211,816 $36,241 $177,345 ($3,987) $34,386 $243,985 $82,494 $130,439 ($62,042) $14,869 $165,760 $12,304 $108,934 ($81,539) $60,500 $100,199 Reference: Value of new finance leases $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $13,192 $7,535 $2,077 $2,835 $7,187 $2,323 $14,422 $- $112 $419 $- $531 $3,565 $3,660 $4,395 $251 $11,871 $- $140 $1,451 $14 $1,605 $76 $74 $5,480 $1,366 $6,996 $865 $2,731 $159 $3,278 $7,033 Cash restructuring payments - - - - - - - - - 519 2,608 - - 7,523 7,499 15,022 4,082 6,844 4,180 2,236 17,342 1,231 425 3,120 1,256 6,032 2,262 494 2,314 4,017 9,087 2,515 1,446 144 2,515 6,620 - 244 - 21 265 Cash paid during the period for interest $1,089 $1,789 $1,635 $1,391 $883 $219 $1,487 $4,762 $6,446 $8,520 $37,623 $5,362 $14,793 $7,275 $17,845 $45,275 $8,430 $17,433 $7,991 $22,760 $56,614 $7,549 $22,256 $10,082 $24,053 $63,940 $9,384 $23,929 $9,450 $30,143 $72,906 $9,078 $49,221 $8,015 $50,663 $116,977 $14,358 $35,329 $13,811 $34,601 $98,099 Interest expense for Waltham, Massachusetts Lease - - - - - - - - - - (6,287) (1,970) (1,956) (1,897) (1,904) (7,727) (1,911) (1,896) (1,838) (1,844) (7,489) (1,849) (1,833) (1,775) (1,779) (7,236) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Cash interest related to borrowing $1,089 $1,789 $1,635 $1,391 $883 $219 $1,487 $4,762 $6,446 $8,520 $31,336 $3,392 $12,837 $5,378 $15,941 $37,548 $6,519 $15,537 $6,153 $20,916 $49,125 $5,700 $20,423 $8,307 $22,274 $56,704 $9,384 $23,929 $9,450 $30,143 $72,906 $9,078 $49,221 $8,015 $50,663 $116,977 $14,358 $35,329 $13,811 $34,601 $98,099 Capital expenditures as a percent of total revenue 16.4 % 24.6 % 15.7 % 14.8 % 15.1 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 6.8 % 5.7 % 4.9 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 3.1 % 3.5 % 3.6 % 2.4 % 1.4 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 3.6 % 2.1 % 2.9 % 1.9 % 2.6 % 2.2 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 2.8 % 2.0 % 1.4 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 2.5 % 1.5 % 1.3 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 1.6 % 1.8 % Capital expenditures plus new finance leases as a percent of total revenue 16.4 % 24.6 % 15.7 % 14.8 % 15.1 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 6.8 % 5.7 % 6.0 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 3.4 % 5.1 % 3.5 % 4.1 % 3.6 % 2.4 % 1.4 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 4.2 % 2.6 % 3.6 % 1.9 % 3.0 % 2.2 % 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.8 % 2.3 % 1.4 % 1.1 % 2.0 % 2.7 % 1.8 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.1 % Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Trailing-Twelve Month ROIC Reconciliation of Trailing-Twelve Month (TTM) Return on Invested Capital In $ thousands except where noted Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 (Sep 15) (Dec 15) (Mar 16) (Jun 16) (Sep 16) (Dec 16) (Mar 17) (Jun 17) (Sep 17) (Dec 17) (Mar 18) (Jun 18) (Sep 18) (Dec 18) (Mar 19) (Jun 19) (Sep 19) (Dec 19) (Mar 20) (Jun 20) (Sep 20) (Dec 20) (Mar 21) (Jun 21) (Sep 21) (Dec 21) (Mar 22) (Jun 22) QUARTERLY DATA Short-term debt $18,001 $19,331 $19,842 $21,717 $28,221 $46,115 $31,216 $28,926 $19,941 $35,569 $26,214 $59,259 $39,806 $46,549 $64,516 $81,277 $63,136 $73,755 $24,364 $17,933 $22,666 $12,603 $9,012 $9,895 $11,373 $11,217 $10,922 $10,386 Long-term debt 637,316 528,395 676,805 656,794 654,300 829,998 860,237 847,730 800,860 664,961 786,401 767,585 823,836 1,001,900 1,010,599 942,290 1,164,696 1,296,535 1,647,214 1,415,657 1,331,549 1,258,535 1,332,234 1,732,511 1,718,311 1,707,052 1,699,434 1,675,562 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 65,120 64,833 64,871 65,301 64,949 41,824 42,604 45,412 83,841 85,478 87,805 86,151 91,426 53,371 52,366 63,182 65,507 68,201 69,682 69,106 71,209 65,510 64,250 71,120 79,593 84,783 119,834 131,483 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 110,072 158,054 151,783 166,076 147,488 99,819 84,725 75,212 84,503 119,705 93,588 93,947 82,104 128,187 128,937 131,812 (75,602) (180,524) (404,333) (407,476) (414,427) (364,931) (404,788) (449,371) (450,816) (382,804) (463,452) (494,922) Excess cash¹,6 33,271 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (91,917) - - - - (257,186) (253,306) (270,257) (129,269) (182,627) Invested capital²,6 797,238 770,613 913,301 909,888 894,958 1,017,756 1,018,782 997,280 989,145 905,713 994,008 1,006,942 1,037,172 1,230,007 1,256,418 1,218,561 1,217,737 1,257,967 1,245,010 1,095,220 1,010,997 971,717 1,000,708 1,106,969 1,105,155 1,149,991 1,237,469 1,139,882 Average invested capital³ 712,325 742,206 818,383 847,760 872,190 933,976 960,346 982,194 1,005,741 977,730 971,537 973,952 985,959 1,067,032 1,132,635 1,185,540 1,230,681 1,237,671 1,234,819 1,203,984 1,152,299 1,080,736 1,019,661 1,046,137 1,046,137 1,090,706 1,149,896 1,158,124 Adjusted EBITDA (from reconciliation on prior tab) $50,283 $113,851 $59,778 $58,855 $35,089 $93,922 $50,169 $59,219 $45,841 $134,007 $68,657 $77,636 $42,457 $138,071 $88,857 $117,162 $79,516 $185,517 $70,908 $63,838 $88,473 $143,423 $55,024 $62,198 $67,616 $142,068 $33,626 $37,753 Depreciation and amortization (30,226) (31,805) (34,561) (35,527) (35,541) (36,977) (44,522) (42,616) (42,384) (41,299) (43,437) (41,885) (40,718) (44,502) (44,055) (43,682) (42,535) (42,356) (41,840) (41,212) (42,290) (43,597) (42,809) (44,516) (44,432) (45,314) (43,651) (42,284) Waltham, MA lease depreciation adjustment 328 1,045 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 1,030 - - - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets adjustment 9,714 9,588 10,812 10,449 10,213 9,879 13,450 12,603 12,633 12,558 12,941 11,749 11,301 14,846 14,022 13,087 13,018 13,150 12,693 12,925 13,305 13,453 13,506 13,554 13,458 13,882 14,180 12,977 Share-based compensation not related to investment consideration or restructuring4 (5,388) (4,331) (4,785) (4,488) (7,467) (10,676) (6,165) (8,423) (6,769) (11,801) (12,774) (11,003) (8,917) 5,612 (4,504) (7,594) (4,750) (8,325) (8,908) (11,269) (8,283) (5,243) (9,545) (13,963) (11,006) (12,506) (12,704) (13,551) Cash taxes paid in the current period (4,709) (6,036) (344) (8,661) (8,555) (11,754) (15,658) (13,375) (5,369) (5,083) (7,436) (14,390) (5,449) (5,512) (5,140) (10,246) (4,472) (711) (4,537) (3,800) (352) (4,639) (8,065) (14,814) (7,767) (8,058) (7,762) (9,400) Adjusted NOPAT $20,002 $82,312 $31,930 $21,658 ($5,231) $45,424 ($1,696) $8,438 $4,982 $89,412 $18,981 $23,137 ($296) $109,545 $50,210 $69,757 $40,777 $147,275 $28,316 $20,482 $50,853 $103,397 $8,111 $2,459 $17,869 $90,072 ($16,311) ($14,505) Exclude share-based compensation from above 5,388 4,331 4,785 4,488 7,467 10,676 6,165 8,423 6,769 11,801 12,774 11,003 8,917 (5,612) 4,504 7,594 4,750 8,325 8,908 11,269 8,283 5,243 9,545 13,963 11,006 12,505 12,703 13,551 Adjusted NOPAT excluding SBC $25,390 $86,643 $36,715 $26,146 $2,236 $56,100 $4,469 $16,861 $11,751 $101,213 $31,755 $34,140 $8,621 $103,933 $54,714 $77,351 $45,527 $155,600 $37,224 $31,751 $59,136 $108,640 $17,656 $16,422 $28,875 $102,577 ($3,608) ($954) TTM DATA TTM Adjusted NOPAT N/A N/A N/A $155,902 $130,669 $93,781 $60,155 $46,935 $57,148 $101,136 $121,813 $136,512 $131,234 $151,367 $182,596 $229,216 $270,289 $308,019 $286,125 $236,850 $246,926 $203,047 $182,842 $164,819 $131,836 $118,511 $94,089 $77,125 TTM Adjusted NOPAT excluding SBC N/A N/A N/A $174,894 $151,740 $121,197 $88,951 $79,666 $89,181 $134,294 $161,580 $178,859 $175,729 $178,449 $201,408 $244,619 $281,525 $333,192 $315,702 $270,102 $283,711 $236,750 $217,182 $201,853 $171,593 $165,531 $144,268 $126,892 TTM Adjusted ROIC (TTM Adjusted NOPAT/avg. invested capital)5 N/A N/A N/A 18 % 15 % 10 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 10 % 13 % 14 % 13 % 14 % 16 % 19 % 22 % 25 % 23 % 20 % 21 % 19 % 18 % 16 % 13 % 11 % 8 % 7 % TTM Adjusted ROIC ex. SBC (TTM Adjusted NOPAT ex. SBC/avg. invested capital)5 N/A N/A N/A 21 % 17 % 13 % 9 % 8 % 9 % 14 % 17 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 18 % 21 % 23 % 27 % 26 % 22 % 25 % 22 % 21 % 20 % 16 % 15 % 13 % 11 % 1 Excess cash is cash and equivalents,including marketable securities, greater than 5% of last twelve month revenues and if negative, is capped at zero. 2 Invested capital is debt plus redeemable noncontrolling interest plus shareholders equity, less excess cash. 3 Average invested capital represents a four quarter average of total debt, redeemable noncontrolling interests and total shareholders' equity, less excess cash. 4 Adjusted EBITDA excludes all SBC. We show adjusted NOPAT for the purposes of the ROIC calculation including SBC not related to investment consideration and restructuring, and also without. Excess cash for FY2021 is cash and cash equivalents, including current and non-current marketable securities, greater than 5% of the last twelve month revenues and if negative, is capped at zero. 5 TTM adjusted ROIC (with and without SBC) is now based on adjusted NOPAT that reconciles to adjusted EBITDA instead of adjusted NOP. With this change in Q1 FY20, there are minor changes to ROIC compared to the ROIC we previously reported. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Attachments Original Link

