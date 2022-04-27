Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cimpress plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPR   IE00BKYC3F77

CIMPRESS PLC

(CMPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
57.61 USD   -0.50%
04:09pCimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/17CIMPRESS PLC(NASDAQGS : CMPR) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
03/03CIMPRESS : Mid-Year Strategy Update Transcript
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

04/27/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, in a PDF file called "Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIMPRESS PLC
04:09pCimpress Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
03/17CIMPRESS PLC(NASDAQGS : CMPR) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
03/03CIMPRESS : Mid-Year Strategy Update Transcript
PU
03/02Cimpress plc - Special Call
CI
02/28CIMPRESS : A Message of Solidarity for Ukraine from Robert Keane, Cimpress CEO and Founder
PU
02/22Cimpress to Host Mid-Year Strategy Update Video Webcast on March 2, 2022
BU
02/01Barrington Research Adjusts Cimpress Price Target to $110 From $115, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
01/27CIMPRESS PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/26CIMPRESS : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26CIMPRESS : Q2 2022 Financial and Operating Metrics
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIMPRESS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 821 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 511 M 1 511 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart CIMPRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cimpress plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMPRESS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 57,90 $
Average target price 124,00 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert S. Keane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sean E. Quinn Senior Manager-External Reporting & Accounting
Maarten Wensveen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sophie A. Gasperment Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Zachary Samuel Sternberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIMPRESS PLC-19.15%1 511
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-7.54%5 650
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-1.35%5 601
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-42.37%1 859
DELUXE CORPORATION-10.99%1 164
DE LA RUE PLC-26.00%283