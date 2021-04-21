Cimpress : Non-GAAP Reconciliations-LP 04/21/2021 | 04:38am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-GAAP Reconciliations ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES: To supplement Cimpress' consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Cimpress has used the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, rules: Constant-currency revenue growth, constant-currency revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions and divestitures made in the last twelve months, upload and print group revenue growth, constant currency revenue growth and profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and trailing-twelve-month return on invested capital: •Constant-currency revenue growth is estimated by translating all non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue generated in the current period using the prior year period's average exchange rate for each currency to the U.S. dollar. •Constant-currency revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions and divestitures made during the past twelve months excludes the impact of currency as defined above. The organic constant-currency growth rate excludes Albumprinter revenue from Q1 FY2017 through Q1 FY2018, Digipri (the part of our Japan business that we previously sold) revenue for Q2 FY2018, VIDA revenue from Q1 FY2019 through Q4 FY2019, and BuildASign revenue from Q2 FY2019 through Q1 FY2020. •Upload and print group revenue growth is the combination of revenue for PrintBrothers and The Print Group in USD, adjusted to exclude inter-segment revenue when conducted between businesses in these segments. Upload and print group constant-currency revenue growth is the combination of revenue for PrintBrothers and The Print Group in constant currencies, adjusted to exclude inter-segment revenue when conducted between businesses in these segments. Upload and print group EBITDA is the combination of segment EBITDA for PrintBrothers and The Print Group. •Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation and amortization related to our Waltham, Massachusetts office lease) plus share-based compensation expense plus proceeds from insurance plus earn-out related charges plus certain impairments plus restructuring related charges plus realized gains or losses on currency derivatives less interest expense related to our Waltham, Massachusetts office lease less gain on purchase or sale of subsidiaries. •Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisitions, and capitalization of software and website development costs, plus payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition-date fair value, plus gains on proceeds from insurance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' understanding of our current operating results from the underlying and ongoing business for the same reasons they are used by management. For example, as we have become more acquisitive over recent years we believe excluding the costs related to the purchase of a business (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, contingent consideration, or impairment of goodwill) provides further insight into the performance of the underlying acquired business in addition to that provided by our GAAP operating income. As another example, as we do not apply hedge accounting for our currency forward contracts, we believe inclusion of realized gains and losses on these contracts that are intended to be matched against operational currency fluctuations provides further insight into our operating performance in addition to that provided by our GAAP operating income. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this document. The tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliation between these financial measures. Non-GAAP measures are unaudited. CC Revenue Growth-Consolidated Reconciliation of Constant-Currency Revenue Growth In $ thousands except where noted FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 TTM Feb FY 2020 TTM Dec Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total 20201 Total 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH RECONCILATION: Revenue $817,009 $1,020,269 $1,167,478 $1,270,236 $1,494,206 $1,788,044 $2,135,405 $2,592,541 $2,751,076 $2,797,138 $2,481,358 $2,399,711 % Change 22 % 25 % 14 % 9 % 18 % 20 % 19 % 21 % 6 % 4 % (10)% (14)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % 2 % (1)% 5 % 4 % 2 % (4)% 3 % 2 % 1 % (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 22 % 25 % 16 % 8 % 13 % 24 % 21 % 17 % 9 % 6 % (9)% (15)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % - % (4)% (14)% (13)% (13)% (6)% (4)% (3)% (2)% (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 22 % 25 % 16 % 4 % 9 % 11 % 8 % 11 % 5 % 3 % (11)% (16)% 1 Information for the trailing twelve months ended February 29, 2020 is unaudited. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA1 In $ thousands except leverage ratios FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 TTM Feb FY 2020 TTM Dec H1 H1 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total 20206 Total 2020 FY2019 FY2021 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILATION: GAAP operating income (loss) $18,865 $27,205 $41,160 $61,582 $76,848 $93,080 $55,174 $46,124 $85,914 $96,324 $78,193 ($45,702) $157,800 $163,607 $235,697 $55,969 $39,175 $84,627 $130,180 Depreciation and amortization2 7,786 14,874 25,193 35,713 44,367 50,627 59,427 64,325 72,282 97,487 132,119 159,656 169,005 172,957 170,995 167,943 168,939 85,220 85,887 Waltham, MA lease depreciation adjustment3 - - - - - - - - - - (3,433) (4,120) (4,120) (4,120) (1,373) - 0 - 0 (2,060) - 0 Share-based compensation expense4 4,850 8,765 14,747 19,473 22,380 21,677 25,413 32,928 27,786 24,075 23,772 42,371 49,139 18,296 25,494 33,252 33,703 6,196 13,526 Proceeds from insurance - - - - - - - - - - 3,961 807 676 - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Interest expense associated with Waltham, MA lease3 - - - - - - - - - - (6,287) (7,727) (7,489) (7,236) (2,389) - 0 - 0 (3,682) - 0 Earn-out related charges - - - - - - - - 2,192 15,276 6,378 40,384 2,391 - - 0 (54) (54) - 0 - 0 Certain impairments and other adjustments - - - - 920 - - - - - 41,820 9,556 2,893 10,700 10,943 104,593 104,401 (22) 568 Gain on purchase or sale of subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - (47,945) - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Restructuring related charges - - - - - - - - - 2,528 381 26,700 15,236 12,054 11,024 13,543 11,552 1,196 2,096 Realized gains (losses) on currency derivatives not included in operating income - - - - - - - 29 (7,048) 7,450 5,863 16,474 (11,445) 20,289 26,590 24,533 8,926 9,053 (361) Adjusted EBITDA1,5 $31,501 $50,844 $81,100 $116,768 $144,515 $165,384 $140,014 $143,406 $181,126 $243,140 $282,767 $238,399 $326,141 $386,547 $476,981 $399,779 $366,642 $180,528 $231,896 1 This spreadsheet uses the definition of Adjusted EBITDA as outlined above and therefore does not include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions; however, the senior unsecured notes' covenants allow for the inclusion of pro-forma impacts to Adjusted EBITDA. 2 Depreciation and amortization in this reconciliation prior to 2018 may be slightly different than depreciation and amortization on our cash flow statement to avoid double counting software amortization already captured in SBC. 3 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Our Waltham, MA lease, which was previously classified as build-to-suit, is now classified as an operating lease under the new standard. The Waltham depreciation and interest expense adjustments that were made in comparative periods are no longer made beginning in FY2020, as any impact from the Waltham lease is reflected in operating income. 4 SBC expense in this reconciliation excludes any portion already included in restructuring-related charges to avoid double counting. 5 Adjusted EBITDA includes 100% of the results of our consolidated subsidiaries and therefore does not give effect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. This is to most closely align to our debt covenant and cash flow reporting. 6 Information for the trailing twelve months ended February 29, 2020 is unaudited. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Consolidated Adjusted FCF Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Cash In (Out) from Working Capital In $ thousands except where noted FY 2006 FY 2007 FY 2008 FY 2009 FY 2010 FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 TTM Feb FY 2020 TTM Dec H1 H1 Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total 20202 Total 2020 FY2019 FY2021 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW AND SELECTED CASH FLOW METRICS: Net cash provided by (used in) operations $34,637 $54,377 $89,032 $129,654 $159,973 $165,149 $146,749 $141,808 $153,739 $242,022 $247,358 $156,736 $192,332 $331,095 $395,292 $338,444 $329,515 $205,490 $256,168 Purchases of property, plant & equipment (24,929) (62,845) (62,740) (76,286) (101,326) (37,405) (46,420) (78,999) (72,122) (75,813) (80,435) (74,157) (60,930) (70,563) (51,795) (50,467) (39,163) (38,767) (16,790) Purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisition - - (1,250) - - (205) (239) (750) (253) (250) (476) (197) (308) (64) (42) - 0 - 0 (22) - 0 Capitalization of software and website development costs (2,656) (4,189) (5,696) (7,168) (6,516) (6,290) (5,463) (7,667) (9,749) (17,323) (26,324) (37,307) (40,847) (48,652) (50,472) (43,992) (47,020) (21,921) (26,445) Payment of contingent earn-out liabilities - - - - - - - - - 8,055 8,613 - 49,241 - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Proceeds from insurance related to investing activities - - - - - - - - - - 3,624 - - - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Adjusted free cash flow $7,052 ($12,657) $19,346 $46,200 $52,131 $121,249 $94,627 $54,392 $71,615 $156,691 $152,360 $45,075 $139,488 $211,816 $292,983 $243,985 $243,332 $144,780 $212,933 Cash paid during the period for interest (1,089) (1,789) (1,635) (1,391) (883) (219) (1,487) (4,762) (6,446) (8,520) (37,623) (45,275) (56,614) (63,940) (68,985) (72,906) (97,892) (29,805) (58,299) Interest expense for Waltham, Massachusetts Lease1 - - - - - - - - - - 6,287 7,727 7,489 7,236 2,389 - 0 - 0 3,682 - 0 Cash interest related to borrowing ($1,089) ($1,789) ($1,635) ($1,391) ($883) ($219) ($1,487) ($4,762) ($6,446) ($8,520) ($31,336) ($37,548) ($49,125) ($56,704) ($66,596) ($72,906) ($97,892) ($26,123) ($58,299) Reference: Value of capital leases $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- ($13,192) ($7,535) ($14,422) ($531) ($11,871) ($4,512) ($1,605) ($1,615) ($7,225) ($150) Cash restructuring payments $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- $- ($519) ($2,608) ($15,022) ($17,342) ($6,032) N/A ($9,087) ($10,292) ($1,656) ($3,961) Cash taxes ($766) ($1,349) ($1,841) ($3,021) ($1,573) ($4,259) ($7,104) ($13,656) ($18,485) ($14,284) ($19,750) ($49,342) ($32,278) ($26,369) N/A ($13,520) ($13,328) ($10,961) ($4,991) CASH IN (OUT) FROM WORKING CAPITAL Adjusted free cash flow (from above) $7,052 ($12,657) $19,346 $46,200 $52,131 $121,249 $94,627 $54,392 $71,615 $156,691 $152,360 $45,075 $139,488 $211,816 $243,985 $243,332 $144,780 $212,933 Adjusted EBITDA (from previous tab) 31,501 50,844 81,100 116,768 144,515 165,384 140,014 143,406 181,126 243,140 282,767 238,399 326,141 386,547 399,779 366,642 180,528 231,896 Cash restructuring payments - - - - - - - - - (519) (2,608) (15,022) (17,342) (6,032) (9,087) (10,292) (1,656) (3,961) Cash taxes (766) (1,349) (1,841) (3,021) (1,573) (4,259) (7,104) (13,656) (18,485) (14,284) (19,750) (49,342) (32,278) (26,369) (13,520) (13,328) (10,961) (4,991) Cash interest related to borrowing (1,089) (1,789) (1,635) (1,391) (883) (219) (1,487) (4,762) (6,446) (8,520) (31,336) (37,548) (49,125) (56,704) (72,906) (97,892) (26,123) (58,299) Purchases of property, plant & equipment ($24,929) ($62,845) ($62,740) ($76,286) ($101,326) ($37,405) ($46,420) ($78,999) ($72,122) ($75,813) ($80,435) ($74,157) ($60,930) ($70,563) ($50,467) ($39,163) ($38,767) ($16,790) Purchases of intangible assets not related to acquisition $0 $0 ($1,250) $0 $0 ($205) ($239) ($750) ($253) ($250) ($476) ($197) ($308) ($64) $0 $0 ($22) $0 Capitalization of software and website development costs ($2,656) ($4,189) ($5,696) ($7,168) ($6,516) ($6,290) ($5,463) ($7,667) ($9,749) ($17,323) ($26,324) ($37,307) ($40,847) ($48,652) ($43,992) ($47,020) ($21,921) ($26,445) Cash in (out) from working capital $4,991 $6,671 $11,408 $17,298 $17,914 $4,243 $15,326 $16,820 ($2,456) $30,260 $30,522 $20,249 $14,177 $33,653 $34,178 $84,385 $63,702 $91,523 1 During Q1 FY2020, we adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Our Waltham, MA lease, which was previously classified as build-to-suit, is now classified as an operating lease under the new standard. The Waltham interest expense adjustments that were made in comparative periods are no longer made beginning in FY2020, as any impact from the Waltham lease is reflected in cash provided by (used in) operations. 2 Information for the trailing twelve months ended February 29, 2020 is unaudited. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Credit Statistics Credit Statistics In $ thousands except where noted FY 2011 FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 TTM Dec Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total 2020 NET CASH (DEBT): Cash and cash equivalents $236,552 $62,203 $50,065 $62,508 $103,584 $77,426 $25,697 $44,227 $35,279 $45,021 $36,883 Less: Short-term debt - - (8,750) (37,575) (21,057) (21,717) (28,926) (59,259) (81,277) (17,933) (12,603) Less: Long-term debt - (227,387) (227,037) (406,994) (493,039) (656,794) (847,730) (767,585) (942,290) (1,415,657) (1,258,535) Less: Debt issuance costs, debt discounts and debt premiums - (1,613) (2,963) (3,490) (8,940) (7,386) (5,922) (12,585) (12,018) (48,587) (44,234) Net cash (debt) $236,552 ($166,797) ($188,685) ($385,551) ($419,452) ($608,471) ($856,881) ($795,202) ($1,000,306) ($1,437,156) ($1,278,489) LIQUIDITY: Cash and cash equivalents $236,552 $62,203 $50,065 $62,508 $103,584 $77,426 $25,697 $44,227 $35,279 $45,021 $36,883 Amount available for borrowing as of period end N/A 136,488 228,580 172,068 589,597 427,450 211,768 567,541 603,812 423,668 585,050 Liquidity $236,552 $198,691 $278,645 $234,576 $693,181 $504,876 $237,465 $611,768 $639,091 $468,689 $621,933 Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Component Revenue Reconciliation of Component Revenue to Segment Revenue In $ millions except where noted FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 TTM Dec Total Total Total Total 2020 REVENUE BY COMPONENT: Upload and Print PrintBrothers reported revenue $318.2 $410.8 $444.0 $417.9 $403.9 The Print Group reported revenue 270.4 320.5 325.9 275.2 257.9 Upload and Print inter-segment eliminations N/A (1.2) (1.0) (1.0) (1.3) Total Upload and Print revenue $588.6 $730.0 $768.9 $692.1 $660.5 1 Information for the trailing twelve months ended February 29, 2020 is unaudited. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. CC Revenue Growth-Segment Reconciliation of Constant-Currency Revenue Growth In $ thousands except where noted FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 TTM Dec Total Total Total 2020 REVENUE GROWTH RECONCILATION BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Vistaprint Revenue $1,499,141 $1,508,322 $1,337,291 $1,326,423 % Change 11 % 1 % (11)% (11)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (2)% 2 % 1 % (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 9 % 3 % (10)% (12)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % - % - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 9 % 3 % (10)% (12)% PrintBrothers Revenue $410,776 $443,987 $417,921 $403,932 % Change 29 % 8 % (6)% (13)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (11)% 5 % 3 % (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 18 % 13 % (3)% (15)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % (2)% (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 18 % 13 % (5)% (17)% The Print Group Revenue $320,473 $325,872 $275,214 $257,898 % Change 19 % 2 % (16)% (21)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (10)% 4 % 3 % (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 9 % 6 % (13)% (23)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % - % - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 9 % 6 % (13)% (23)% Combined Upload & Print Revenue $730,009 $768,923 $692,085 $660,457 % Change 24 % 5 % (10)% (16)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (11)% 5 % 3 % (2)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 13 % 10 % (7)% (18)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % - % - % -% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 13 % 10 % (7)% (18)% National Pen Revenue $333,266 $348,409 $299,474 $283,667 % Change1 196 % 5 % (14)% (18)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (6)% 2 % 1 % (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 190 % 7 % (13)% (19)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (165)% - % - % - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 25 % 7 % (13)% (19)% Pro Forma Growth Rates: Pro Forma Revenue Growth in U.S. Dollars 23 % N/A N/A N/A Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (4)% N/A N/A N/A Pro Forma Revenue Growth in Constant Currency 19 % N/A N/A N/A Impact of Discontinued Operations 1 % N/A N/A N/A Pro Forma Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Discontinued Operations 20 % N/A N/A N/A All Other Businesses Revenue $40,230 $136,202 $173,789 $180,582 % Change (57)% 239 % 28 % 5 % Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable - % 9 % 1 % 2 % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth (57)% 248 % 29 % 7 % Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable 111 % (241)% (25)% - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 54 % 7 % 4 % 7 % Inter-Segment Eliminations ($11,345) ($11,716) ($22,331) ($52,791) Total Revenue Revenue $2,592,541 $2,751,076 $2,481,358 $2,399,711 % Change 21 % 6 % (10)% (14)% Currency Impact: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (4)% 3 % 1 % (1)% Constant-Currency Revenue Growth 17 % 9 % (9)% (15)% Impact of Acquisitions/Divestitures: (Favorable)/Unfavorable (6)% (4)% (2)% - % Constant-Currency Revenue Growth Excluding Acquisitions/Divestitures 11 % 5 % (11)% (15)% 1 National Pen's reported revenue growth was 100% in Q3 FY2017, Q4 FY2017, Q1 FY2018 and Q2 FY2018 since we did not own this business in the year-ago period. Note: During the first quarter of FY2018, we began presenting inter-segment fulfillment activity as revenue for the fulfilling business unit for purposes of measuring and reporting our segment financial performance. We have revised historical results to reflect the consistent application of our current accounting methodology. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Segment UFCF Reconciliation of Segment Unlevered Free Cash Flow In $ thousands except where noted FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 TTM Dec Total Total Total 2020 UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW BY COMPONENT: Vistaprint Segment EBITDA $309,783 $349,697 $366,334 $342,661 Capital Expenditures (35,998) (32,820) (15,986) (9,738) Capitalized Software (23,457) (23,369) (18,381) (20,018) SBC expense treated as cash 7,384 6,153 7,101 8,579 Other reconciling items1 (6,232) 13,023 8 34,113 Unlevered free cash flow $251,480 $312,684 $339,076 $355,597 Upload and Print PrintBrothers Segment EBITDA $41,129 $43,474 $39,373 $38,309 The Print Group Segment EBITDA 63,529 63,997 51,606 44,619 Combined Upload and Print Segment EBITDA $104,658 $107,471 $90,979 $82,928 Capital Expenditures (16,212) (11,429) (21,451) (18,526) Capitalized Software (4,010) (4,114) (2,474) (2,231) SBC expense treated as cash 944 952 946 983 Other reconciling items1 (10,788) (15,166) (16,548) 7,312 Combined Upload and Print Unlevered free cash flow $74,592 $77,714 $51,452 $70,466 National Pen Segment EBITDA $29,438 $17,299 $7,605 ($2,587) Capital Expenditures (6,565) (8,346) (5,016) (5,063) Capitalized Software (1,482) (3,624) (3,290) (2,544) SBC expense treated as cash 543 824 1,155 1,297 Other reconciling items1 2,432 4,052 (14,877) 17,801 Unlevered free cash flow $24,366 $10,205 ($14,423) $8,904 All Other Businesses Segment EBITDA ($10,603) ($6,317) $17,474 $31,355 Capital Expenditures (848) (17,052) (4,243) (3,840) Capitalized Software (322) (2,926) (3,685) (3,347) SBC expense treated as cash 109 501 622 737 Other reconciling items1 385 (1,322) 7,161 3,536 Unlevered free cash flow ($11,279) ($27,116) $17,329 $28,441 1 "Other reconciling items" includes net working capital changes and estimated tax allocation. 2 Information for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is unaudited. 3 Albumprinter Segment EBITDA is included in All Other Businesses Segment EBITDA through its divestiture date of August 31, 2017. Note: values may not sum to total due to rounding. Stated Currency Rates Stated Currency Rates Used for Year-over-Year Bookings Growth and Vistaprint Cumulative Gross Profit $ per Customer by Acquisition Cohort Currency Exchange Rate (USD per Currency) Australian Dollar 0.690 Brazilian Real 0.260 Canadian Dollar 0.750 Danish Krone 0.151 Euro 1.127 Great British Pound 1.267 Indian Rupee 0.014 Jamaican Dollar 0.008 Japanese Yen 0.009 New Zealand Dollar 0.653 Norwegian Krone 0.115 Philippine Peso 0.019 Swedish Krona 0.105 Swiss Franc 1.006 Tunisian Dinar 0.342 Attachments Original document

