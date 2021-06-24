Log in
    CAC.P   CA17185C1041

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III

(CAC.P)
Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

06/24/2021
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Cinaport Acquisition Corp. III (TSXV: CAC.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 24, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Don Wright, Avi Grewal, John O'Sullivan, Patrick Ryan and Sesh Chari were elected.

In addition, disinterested shareholders of the Company have voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed by the Company in the Circular to implement certain changes required for the transition under the new TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"):

  1. removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date;

  2. approving the amendments to the Company's escrow agreement dated November 14, 2018 in accordance with the New CPC Policy;

  3. permitting payment of finder's fee to a non-arm's length party to the Company upon completion of its Qualifying Transaction pursuant to the New CPC Policy; and

  4. approving certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan in accordance with the New CPC Policy.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the foregoing transition matters relating to the New CPC Policy.

For more information, please contact:

Avi Grewal
President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 213-8118 Ext. 210
E-mail: agrewal@cinaport.com

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88604


© Newsfilecorp 2021
