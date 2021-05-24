Log in
    CNNB   US17187C1027

CINCINNATI BANCORP, INC.

(CNNB)
Cincinnati Bancorp : SEC Filing (3/A)

05/24/2021 | 06:11am EDT
SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Nurre Andrew J.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6581 HARRISON AVENUE
(Street)
CINCINNATI OH 45247
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
01/22/2020 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. [ CNNB]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
01/22/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 6,053(1) D
Common Stock 3,270 I By IRA
Common Stock 527 I By children
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Options 06/21/2018 06/21/2027 Common Stock 6,887(2) 5.8406 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Includes shares of restricted stock which vest at a rate of 20% per year commencing on June 21, 2018.
2. Stock options vest at a rate of 20% per year commencing on June 21, 2018.
Joseph V. Bunke, pursuant to power of attorney 05/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Cincinnati Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
