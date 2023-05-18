Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with LCNB

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Cincinnati Bancorp (OTCQX: CNNB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with LCNB.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cincinnati-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cincinnati Bancorp public stockholders are expected to receive only either 0.9274 shares of LCNB stock or $17.21 per share in cash for each share of CNNB common stock owned, subject to 80% of all CNNB shares being exchanged for LCNB common stock. Based on the LCNB closing share price as of May 17, 2023, the transaction consideration is valued at $15.05 for each CNNB share or approximately $43.7 million in aggregate. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Cincinnati Bancorp by imposing a significant penalty if Cincinnati Bancorp accepts a superior bid. Cincinnati Bancorp insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Cincinnati Bancorp's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Cincinnati Bancorp.

If you own Cincinnati Bancorp common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/cincinnati-bancorp-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-cincinnati-bancorp-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-lcnb-301828758.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP