CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
CBTS : Announces Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Service

09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

  • Virtual CISO Service from CBTS helps clients develop a security strategy for their organizations, tied specifically to their risk priorities, regulatory compliance requirements, and the threat landscape that they are facing.
  • CBTS seasoned security experts help clients adopt best practices from globally recognized standards and frameworks to better protect sensitive data and assets from attacks.
  • CBTS provides direction on technical and organizational security initiatives and projects.
  • CBTS security services perform risk management exercises, tabletop incident response simulations, and craft policy and processes to mature security practices into well-oiled machines.

CBTS, a leading technology provider that delivers communications, cloud, infrastructure, security and consulting solutions to clients across North America, is pleased to announce the CBTS Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Service.

The CBTS Virtual CISO service helps businesses of all shapes and sizes, in every industry, address their risk and security challenges with battle-tested advice from an experienced practitioner.

A CBTS Virtual CISO can join your team for a long-term advisory program, or to assist with point projects and specific efforts for as few or many hours as you require. This allows clients to access expertise from a team of CBTS experts.

With a virtual CISO, your business can improve on:

  • Risk management
  • Governance
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Measurable progress
  • Communication
  • Succession planning
  • Lowering costs

“There is a shortage in the information security workforce overall,” said Brandon Bowman, Vice President of Strategic Services for CBTS. “Finding a seasoned security expert who can also set strategy and who has leadership experience can be extremely difficult and expensive. The CBTS Virtual CISO Service gives you access to a team of experts who can provide strategy, adopt best practices, lead initiatives, and perform assessments. This service allows our clients to harden their network and data while minimizing their expenses.”

To learn more about CBTS Virtual Chief Information Security Services, please click on this link.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 514 M - -
Net income 2020 -69,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 763 M 763 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Bell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Spread / Highest target 2,99%
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leigh R. Fox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lynn A. Wentworth Chairman
Thomas E. Simpson Chief Operating Officer
Andrew R. Kaiser Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Murray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINCINNATI BELL INC.43.74%763
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.52%245 138
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.02%79 485
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.10%78 477
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.79%53 854
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.10%39 163
