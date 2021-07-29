Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cincinnati Bell Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBB   US1718715022

CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cincinnati Bell : Announces Partnerships in Northern Kentucky to Invest $181M and Deliver Fiber-Based Gigabit Internet to All 207,000 Campbell, Kenton, and Boone County Addresses in 24-36 Months

07/29/2021 | 06:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cincinnati Bell is expanding its fiber network in Campbell County, Kenton County, and Boone County, and will be able to provide all 207,000 consumer and business addresses in those counties with fiber-to-the-premise gigabit Internet in the next 24-36 months.

The $181 million investment continues Cincinnati Bell’s ongoing commitment to increase digital equity in Northern Kentucky and ensure that all residents have access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Once the fiber build is complete, 95,000 new addresses in Campbell County, Kenton County, and Boone County will have access to fiber-to-the-premise gigabit Internet from Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell currently offers fiber-based gigabit Internet to 112,000 addresses in these counties.

  • Under the agreement with Campbell County, which was approved on July 21, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 17,600 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. Campbell County is committing up to $4.5 million to the project.
  • Under the agreement with Kenton County, which was approved on July 27, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 37,000 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. Kenton County is committing up to $10.8 million to the project.
  • Under the agreement with Boone County, announced in March, Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer fiber-based gigabit Internet to 40,000 addresses that are currently unserved or underserved. The Boone County Fiscal Court is committing up to $13.6 million to the project.

In addition to expanding its fiber network, Cincinnati Bell is also announcing that its UniCity organization will invest a total of $1.1 million to support Smart City initiatives in each county to enhance the quality of life for residences and businesses, and allow local governments to provide more value-added services to constituents.

“Broadband Internet expansion through the use of fiber to the premises is a goal the County Commissioners and I have had for several years, and the COVID-19 pandemic only accentuated the need for this project,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “We are proud to partner with Cincinnati Bell on this transformative initiative that will improve the daily lives of our residents and businesses for years to come.”

“One of Kenton County’s top priorities is to deliver access to high-speed broadband Internet to all of our families. That goal is now becoming a reality with the approval of our contract with Cincinnati Bell to make fiber-to-the-premise available to all residents in the next 24 to 36 months, offering one gigabit internet to more than 37,000 addresses,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “It’s an exciting development for Kenton County, and as historic as any initiative ever undertaken here in our community. Most importantly, I believe in the potential of our people, and I know delivering fiber-based broadband to their homes will empower them to pursue their dreams.”

“I am very pleased that our three Northern Kentucky counties will have a unified regional approach to broadband fiber, in partnership with Cincinnati Bell, that will enhance connectivity through the deployment of high speed fiber-to-the-premise,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “This project will be transformative to Boone County and the region and will improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Cincinnati Bell has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati Bell has invested more than $1 billion into its fiber network to date, which currently reaches approximately 500,000 addresses in Greater Cincinnati.

The company in 2014 became the first Internet Service Provider in Greater Cincinnati to offer 1 gigabit Internet, and earlier this year became the first Internet Service Provider to introduce 2 gigabit speeds in this market.

“Access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities are the great equalizers in our society, and high-speed Internet is absolutely essential to level the playing field in Northern Kentucky,” said Tom Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Bell. “We are imagining the possibilities of fiber, and we're excited about partnerships like these that are helping to bring that reality to life for their communities.”

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CINCINNATI BELL INC.
06:37pCINCINNATI BELL : Announces Partnerships in Northern Kentucky to Invest $181M an..
BU
07/27EXCLUSIVE : Macquarie raises $6.9 billion for North America infrastructure fund
RE
07/15CBTS : Expands Microsoft Services Portfolio to Drive Digital Modernization to th..
BU
07/12CINCINNATI BELL INC. : Announces Extension Of Expiration Time With Respect To Pr..
PR
07/12Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Time to Consent Solici..
CI
06/17CINCINNATI BELL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16CINCINNATI BELL : Colerain Township, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Provide Public W..
BU
06/07CINCINNATI BELL INC. : Announces Extension Of Expiration Time With Respect To Pr..
PR
06/07Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces Extension of Expiration Time with Respect to P..
CI
06/02Inter Pipeline Maintained at Neutral by Credit Suisse Following Pembina Pipel..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 633 M - 1 169 M
Net income 2021 -24,5 M - -17,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 079 M - 1 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 782 M 782 M 560 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Bell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,35 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leigh R. Fox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew R. Kaiser Chief Financial Officer
Lynn A. Wentworth Chairman
Kevin J. Murray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas E. Simpson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINCINNATI BELL INC.0.46%782
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.34%230 685
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.18%136 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.81%125 419
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.06%99 719
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.94%93 077