Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cincinnati Bell Inc.    CBB

CINCINNATI BELL INC.

(CBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cincinnati Bell : Boone County Fiscal Court, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Offer County-Wide High-Speed Internet

03/24/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Boone County Fiscal Court approved a partnership with Cincinnati Bell Inc. on March 23, 2021, that will result in the development of a one gigabit high-speed broadband fiber network available to every address in the county. This robust fiber network will be deployed within an accelerated 24-36 month time frame.

As access to reliable high speed internet has become an essential public service for residents and businesses to address work-from-home, virtual learning, telemedicine and many other essential daily activities, this partnership will ensure no areas of our county are left behind and will improve the quality of life for Boone County citizens now and into the future. The Boone County Fiscal Court’s commitment of $13.6 million will leverage a Cincinnati Bell investment of more than $30 million to implement the project.

The broadband expansion will place Boone County at the technological forefront as one of the very first county governments in the nation to deliver access to one gigabit high-speed broadband service to every address in its jurisdiction. A distinctive element of this project will include a last-mile, complete fiber build-out, capable of delivering speeds of one gigabyte. This access will be delivered via a state-of-the-art “Fiber to the Premise” network (FTTP).

“Delivering access for every address in the County to high-speed service is critical in creating a high quality of life environment and positioning our county as a community of choice for residents and businesses,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “The partnership with Cincinnati Bell will leverage significant private capital investment that would not have been made without the commitment of the Fiscal Court, solidifying our position at the forefront of economic development, innovation and focusing on the needs of our citizens.”

Under terms of the partnership:

  • Cincinnati Bell will expand its fiber network and offer one gigabit Internet service to every address in the county, expanding to more than 40,000 currently unserved and underserved business and consumer addresses. These consumer addresses will include both single-family residents as well as multi-dwelling units.
  • The service will be delivered under a “Fiber First” strategy that is committed to utilizing a “Fiber to the Premise” network design, ostensibly installing fiber optic cable along every mile of road right-of way within Boone County. The fiber backbone will be designed to ensure capacity that will serve all future development, and technology upgrades.
  • Cincinnati Bell will offer a Boone County Affinity Internet Package to every Boone County resident.
  • UniCity, Cincinnati Bell’s Smart City organization, will fund $500,000 worth of improvements to Boone County’s public Wi-Fi infrastructure. UniCity works with communities to leverage technology applications that support business district vibrancy, neighborhood-based enhancements and public safety.
  • Qualified K-12 students in Boone County will have access to discounted pricing programs for home-based internet as well as other subsidized broadband programs based on availability.

Cincinnati Bell has a long history and progressive experience in providing and managing large and complex wireline and wireless projects. As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati Bell has invested more than $1 billion since 2010 into building a fiber network across the region.

The Boone County initiative furthers the company’s goal to find creative solutions toward providing high-quality fiber connections to all, particularly with respect to those who are unserved and under-served.

“Internet connectivity is mission-critical to access jobs, educational opportunities, and health-care resources,” said Tom Simpson, Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Bell. “We are excited about this partnership with Boone County, and appreciate the Fiscal Court’s leadership in support of digital equity and equal access to high-speed broadband Internet.”

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CINCINNATI BELL INC.
02:07pCINCINNATI BELL  : Boone County Fiscal Court, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Offer C..
BU
02/25CINCINNATI BELL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/18CINCINNATI BELL  : Narrows Q4 Adjusted Loss As Revenue Climbs
MT
02/18CINCINNATI BELL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18CINCINNATI BELL  : Earnings Flash (CBB) CINCINNATI BELL Reports Q4 EPS $-0.14, v..
MT
02/18CINCINNATI BELL  : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
BU
02/18CINCINNATI BELL  : Earnings Flash (CBB) CINCINNATI BELL Reports Q4 Revenue $410...
MT
02/18CINCINNATI BELL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Cincinnati Bell Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxe..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Cincinnati Bell Awarded Stock Portion of Which is So..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 643 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Bell Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI BELL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,50 $
Last Close Price 15,38 $
Spread / Highest target 0,78%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leigh R. Fox President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew R. Kaiser Chief Financial Officer
Lynn A. Wentworth Chairman
Kevin J. Murray Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas E. Simpson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINCINNATI BELL INC.0.65%781
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.68%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.43%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.10%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.00%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY9.43%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ