Cincinnati Financial : CINF Investor Handout

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our various filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for factors that could cause results to materially differ from those discussed.
The forward-looking information in this presentation has been publicly disclosed, most recently on February 23, 2023, and should be considered to be effective only as of that date.
Its inclusion in this document is not intended to be an update or reaffirmation of the forward-looking information as of any later date.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are in our most recent quarterly earnings news release, which is available at cinfin.com/investors.
Negative 14.6% VCR for 2022 was below target:
10% to 13% annual average over the next five-year period
Negative 19.8% contribution from non-operating items, including 9.3% from a reduction of net gains from the equity security portfolio and 10.1% from the fixed-maturity security portfolio
Related performance drivers for 2022 compared with long-term targets:
13% growth in P&C net written premiums, vs. 9% 9-month 2022 reported for the industry
98.1% combined ratio, within the 95% to 100% long-term target range
9% investment income growth exceeded 5.1% five-year CAGR as of year-end 2022
Profitable growth from underwriting operations drove operating cash flow
$2.1 billion in net cash flow from operating activities, up 4%
PANDEMIC FINANCIAL EFFECTS, NOT MATERIAL SINCE 2020
Premiums: Growth slowed for several quarters; minimal effect by mid-2021
Insured exposure levels were reduced for some lines of business due to economic effects
Growth for net written premiums slowed from 10% growth for 1Q20 and full-year 2019
Loss and expenses: $85 million for full-year 2020 that were pandemic-related
$31 million for business interruption claims(Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global)
$30 million legal expenses
$8 million for credit losses-uncollectible premiums
$16 million personal auto policyholder credit
Changes in estimated losses and expenses in 2022 and 2021 were immaterial
Regarding business interruption claims through February 2023, thevast majority of trial, appellate and state supreme courts across the country that have considered the issue so far have concluded that business interruption losses arising out of the pandemic are not covered by commercial property policies
EPS of $6.40 per share vs. $9.04 per share in 4Q21
Non-GAAPoperating income decreased 37% to $202 million
$1.76 of the $2.64 EPS decrease vs. 4Q21 was from the change in the fair value of equity securities still held
Investment income rose 12%
Dividend income was up 7%, interest income was up 11%
Property casualty net written premiums grew 10%
Higher average renewal pricing: commercial lines up mid-single-digit percentage rate, personal lines up at the high end of the low-single-digit percentage rate and E&S up high-single-digit percentage rate
Combined ratio of 94.9%, 10.7 percentage points higher than 4Q21
4Q22 increase reflected elevated inflation effects and 4.2 points from higher catastrophe losses
STRATEGIES FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS
Financial strength for consistent support to agencies
Cincinnati Financial Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:38:19 UTC.