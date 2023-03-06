Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cincinnati Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINF   US1720621010

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(CINF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
120.93 USD   -0.11%
04:34pCincinnati Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Introduction (form 10-K)
AQ
02/10AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cincinnati Financial : CINF Investor Handout

03/06/2023 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR HANDOUT

MARCH 2023

NASDAQ: CINF

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our various filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for factors that could cause results to materially differ from those discussed.

The forward-looking information in this presentation has been publicly disclosed, most recently on February 23, 2023, and should be considered to be effective only as of that date.

Its inclusion in this document is not intended to be an update or reaffirmation of the forward-looking information as of any later date.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are in our most recent quarterly earnings news release, which is available at cinfin.com/investors.

Copyright © 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce or post online, in whole or in part, without written permission.

1

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

  • Competitive advantages:
    • Relationships leading to agents' best accounts
    • Financial strength for stability and confidence
    • Local decision making and claims excellence
  • Other distinguishing factors:
    • 62 years of shareholder dividend increases
    • Common stocks are approximately 43% of investment portfolio
    • 34 years of favorable reserve development

CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN*

Cincinnati Financial Corporation S&P 500 Index S&P Composite 1500 Property & Casualty Insurance Index

$191

$182

$169

$170

$174

$162

$155

$157

$148

$149

$148

$126

$120

$127

$126

$106

$96

$97

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

YTD 3-1-23

  • $100 invested on December 31, 2017, in CINF stock or indexes shown, including reinvestment of dividends. Periods shown represent each respective fiscal year ending December 31.

Copyright © 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce or post online, in whole or in part, without written permission.

2

LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

  • Targeting average Value Creation Ratio of 10% to 13% over the next five-year period
    • Value creation ratio (VCR) = annual rate of growth in book value plus the percentage of dividends to beginning book value
    • VCR for 2018 through 2022 averaged 11.2%
  • Three performance drivers:
    • Premium growth above industry average
    • Combined ratio consistently within the range of 95% to 100%
    • Investment contribution
      • Investment income growth
      • Compound annual total return for equity portfolio over five-year period exceeding return for S&P 500 Index

INCREASE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

MEASURED BY VALUE CREATION RATIO

Target for the next five-year period: Annual VCR averaging 10% to 13%

30%

40%

25%

30%

20%

15%

20%

10%

5%

10%

0%

-5%

0%

CreationValueRatio

ShareholderTotalReturn

-10%

-10%

-15%

-20%

2018

2019

2020

2021

-20%

2022

Actual VCR:

(0.1)%

30.5%

14.7%

25.7%

(14.6)%

VCR - Investment Income & Other

VCR - P&C Underwriting

VCR - Bond Portfolio Gains

VCR - Equity Portfolio Gains

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Copyright © 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce or post online, in whole or in part, without written permission.

3

PERFORMANCE TARGETS & TRENDS

  • Negative 14.6% VCR for 2022 was below target:
    10% to 13% annual average over the next five-year period
    • Negative 19.8% contribution from non-operating items, including 9.3% from a reduction of net gains from the equity security portfolio and 10.1% from the fixed-maturity security portfolio
  • Related performance drivers for 2022 compared with long-term targets:
    • 13% growth in P&C net written premiums, vs. 9% 9-month 2022 reported for the industry
    • 98.1% combined ratio, within the 95% to 100% long-term target range
    • 9% investment income growth exceeded 5.1% five-year CAGR as of year-end 2022
  • Profitable growth from underwriting operations drove operating cash flow
    • $2.1 billion in net cash flow from operating activities, up 4%

PANDEMIC FINANCIAL EFFECTS, NOT MATERIAL SINCE 2020

  • Premiums: Growth slowed for several quarters; minimal effect by mid-2021
    • Insured exposure levels were reduced for some lines of business due to economic effects
    • Growth for net written premiums slowed from 10% growth for 1Q20 and full-year 2019
  • Loss and expenses: $85 million for full-year 2020 that were pandemic-related
    • $31 million for business interruption claims (Cincinnati Re or Cincinnati Global)
    • $30 million legal expenses
    • $8 million for credit losses-uncollectible premiums
    • $16 million personal auto policyholder credit
    • Changes in estimated losses and expenses in 2022 and 2021 were immaterial
  • Regarding business interruption claims through February 2023, the vast majority of trial, appellate and state supreme courts across the country that have considered the issue so far have concluded that business interruption losses arising out of the pandemic are not covered by commercial property policies

Copyright © 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce or post online, in whole or in part, without written permission.

4

FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • EPS of $6.40 per share vs. $9.04 per share in 4Q21
    • Non-GAAPoperating income decreased 37% to $202 million
    • $1.76 of the $2.64 EPS decrease vs. 4Q21 was from the change in the fair value of equity securities still held
  • Investment income rose 12%
    • Dividend income was up 7%, interest income was up 11%
  • Property casualty net written premiums grew 10%
    • Higher average renewal pricing: commercial lines up mid-single-digit percentage rate, personal lines up at the high end of the low-single-digit percentage rate and E&S up high-single-digit percentage rate
  • Combined ratio of 94.9%, 10.7 percentage points higher than 4Q21
    • 4Q22 increase reflected elevated inflation effects and 4.2 points from higher catastrophe losses

STRATEGIES FOR LONG-TERM SUCCESS

  • Financial strength for consistent support to agencies
    • Diversified fixed-maturity portfolio, laddered maturity structure
      • No corporate exposure exceeded 0.9% of total bond portfolio at 12-31-22, no municipal exposure exceeded 0.2%
    • 43.0% of investment portfolio in common stocks to grow book value
      • No single security exceeded 6.4% of publicly traded common stock portfolio
    • Portfolio composition helps mitigate anticipated effects of inflation and a rise in interest rates
    • Low reliance on debt, with 7.4% debt-to-total-capital at 12-31-22
      • Nonconvertible, noncallable debentures due in 2028 and 2034
    • Capacity for growth with premiums-to-surplus at 1.1-to-1
  • Operating structure reflects agency-centered model
    • Field focus - staffed for local decision making, agency support
    • Superior claims service and broad insurance product offerings
  • Profit improvement and premium growth initiatives

Copyright © 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corporation. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce or post online, in whole or in part, without written permission.

5

Disclaimer

Cincinnati Financial Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:38:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:34pCincinnati Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/23CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/10AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
AQ
02/08RBC Raises Cincinnati Financial's Price Target to $125 From $108, Maintains Sector Perf..
MT
02/07Transcript : Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07,..
CI
02/07Tranche Update on Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on A..
CI
02/06Cincinnati Financial Posts Lower Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/06Cincinnati Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06Earnings Flash (CINF) CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $1.27, vs. Street..
MT
02/06Earnings Flash (CINF) CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $3.114B, vs. ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 949 M - -
Net income 2023 1 003 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 19 036 M 19 036 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 148
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 121,06 $
Average target price 120,17 $
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Johnston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Spray President
Michael James Sewell CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
John S. Kellington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Douglas S. Skidmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.23%19 036
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.81%44 382
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.08%42 610
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.84%42 268
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.51%33 740
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.13.57%26 312