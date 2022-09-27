Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Death of Board Member William Bahl

Lead Independent Director Dies at 71

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today announced with great sadness that William F. Bahl, CFA, CIC passed away on September 26, 2022.

A director since 1995, Mr. Bahl was the corporation's lead independent director and also served as chair of the nominating committee and as a member of the audit, executive and investment committees. He also served as a director of the company's U.S. insurance subsidiaries. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Bahl developed a deep understanding of what makes our company unique, including our independent agency focus and our equity investing and dividend paying strategies. He personified our corporate culture of living by the Golden Rule, treating others as he would wish to be treated and always placing the company's interests above his own.

Mr. Bahl was co-founder and chairman of the board of Cincinnati-based, registered investment adviser Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel Inc. Prior to co-founding Bahl & Gaynor, he was senior vice president and chief investment officer at Northern Trust Company in Chicago, having previously worked for Fifth Third Bank and Mellon Bank.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman and chief executive officer, commented, "We are deeply saddened to lose Bill. We will be forever grateful for his friendship and service to our company. It has been a privilege to work alongside him. The entire board benefitted from his investment expertise, business acumen and genuine affection for our company. We will miss him greatly. His family is in our thoughts and prayers."

