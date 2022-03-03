Log in
CINCOR PHARMA, INC.

CinCor Pharma to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

03/03/2022 | 09:16am EST
BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place March 15-17, 2022.

  
Event: 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
Presentation:  Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10 am EST
  

Management will also meet with investors during the event. Investors interested in meeting with the CinCor management team during the conference should contact their Oppenheimer & Co. representative.

About CinCor

CinCor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

Contacts:
Terry Coelho
CinCor Pharma, Inc.
EVP, CFO and CBDO

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
ir@CinCor.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -25,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 833 M 833 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Marc M. P. de Garidel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Theresa Coelho Chief Financial & Business Development Officer
James Irvin Healey Chairman
Catherine Pearce Chief Operating Officer
John F. Thero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINCOR PHARMA, INC.0.00%833
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.66%76 788
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.32%65 659
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.61%59 599
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.53%47 649
BIONTECH SE-43.00%35 492