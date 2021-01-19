Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cinedigm Corp.    CIDM

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm : Acquires Fandor(R), the Leading Global Independent Film Subscription Streaming Service

01/19/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 /Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has acquired Fandor®, the leading global independent film subscription streaming service with the largest collection of independent films, documentaries, and international features in the market.

Called 'The Netflix for Indie Film' by The Wall Street Journal and 'A streaming rabbit hole worth falling down' by The New York Times, Fandor® has been delighting film-loving audiences around the world for more than a decade, with its catalog of over 4,600 film titles from more than 400 global and diverse partner film companies. Fandor's acclaimed film offerings range from high-quality studio classics to festival favorites to essential award-winning foreign cinema features.

Tapping into the $4.8 billion-dollar global market for independent film, Cinedigm plans to leverage its substantial content library, technology, engineering and distribution capabilities to rapidly expand Fandor's content offering, relaunch the service's apps and dramatically expand distribution to Cinedigm's global footprint of over 900 million connected devices. The Company anticipates the service could reach seven figure subscriber levels within the next 24-30 months with a focus on rapid global expansion and distribution. Cinedigm will continue to offer the service ad-free, but also plans to offer a free, ad-supported on-demand tier as well as a linear streaming channel to further broaden the service's reach to audiences of all viewing preferences.

Cinedigm plans to heavily draw from a pool of more than 7,000 relevant film titles in its library, including thousands of classic, cult and foreign titles from streaming service The Film Detective, which it acquired in December 2020. The Company also plans on ramping up new and existing content partnerships with distribution partners from around the globe to make Fandor the preeminent destination for emerging global voices. The Company also plans to relaunch Keyframe, Fandor's web and video-based publication dedicated to covering the art of cinema. Phil Hopkins, President of Cinedigm's Film Detective division and life-long cinephile, will oversee Fandor and Keyframe, with the goal of relaunching the service in the coming quarter.

'This acquisition of Fandor, coming on the heels of our Film Detective acquisition, solidifies Cinedigm's position as the leading global streaming company for independent films,' said Chris McGurk, Cinedigm Chairman and CEO. 'As a key element of our recently announced streaming rollup strategy, Fandor will immediately benefit from our streaming distribution muscle, huge library of independent films, Matchpoint technology, cost savings and infrastructure and synergies with our wide portfolio of enthusiast streaming channels. We fully expect an immediate EBITDA uplift from Fandor and strong revenue and profit growth going forward.'

'The paradox of the streaming revolution is that it has never been harder to discover classic, essential and new independent and foreign films,' said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm Networks. 'The founders of Fandor had the right idea, launching very early in the streaming growth cycle while still establishing a strong and resilient brand and viewer base. Our mission at Cinedigm is to enable viewers, including independent film enthusiasts, to stream their passions, and I can't think of a streaming service that is truer to our mission than Fandor.'

'The opportunity to leverage Fandor's passionate community of independent film enthusiasts will be integral in the service's growth,' said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. 'Being able to communicate and collaborate with this community of content creators, bloggers, and editorial writers will allow us to significantly expand Fandor into the global focal point for streaming independent films, documentaries, classics and foreign films.'

The Film Detective service trailer can be seen here: https://vimeo.com/189045960

Artwork can be found here: https://www.fandor.com/company/media_kit

Media Consultant Charles Theiss assisted on this transaction. Charles has more than 30 years of professional media experience, serving in key senior executive management positions and advisory roles with well-known legacy and digital brands.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT FANDOR
Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial content on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Prime, and throughout social media. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

Press Contact for CIDM:
Jill Calcaterra
310-466-5135
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

SOURCE:Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/624769/Cinedigm-Acquires-FandorR-the-Leading-Global-Independent-Film-Subscription-Streaming-Service

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 15:03:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CINEDIGM CORP.
10:04aCINEDIGM : Acquires Fandor(R), the Leading Global Independent Film Subscription ..
PU
01/14CINEDIGM : Insider Sales at Cinedigm (CIDM) Deemed Significant
MT
01/13INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Cinedigm
MT
01/12CINEDIGM : Appoints COO Gary Loffredo as President
MT
01/12CINEDIGM : Expands Key Leadership Team Roles To Maximize Streaming Business Grow..
PU
01/04CINEDIGM : Two Streaming Channels Available on Vizio SmartCast
MT
01/04CINEDIGM : Launches Two Streaming Channels on VIZIO
PU
2020CINEDIGM CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020CINEDIGM : Closes Acquisition of Streaming Company The Film Detect
PU
2020CINEDIGM : The Bob Ross Channel Now Available as a Free Stand-Alone App on the R..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,75 $
Last Close Price 0,83 $
Spread / Highest target 324%
Spread / Average Target 233%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo President, COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Patrick W. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.32.60%110
VIVENDI SE-0.76%37 400
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.95%17 836
BOLLORÉ SE4.61%12 524
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-3.61%9 450
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.2.90%5 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ