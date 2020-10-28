Log in
Cinedigm : Audiences Everywhere Answer THE CALL As the Box Office Hit Announces Its Premium VOD & Digital Date

10/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

From Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds to Stay Alive. In the fall of 1987, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs in THE CALL. Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems rather simple until they realize that this call could change their life…or end it. After a successful nationwide theatrical and drive-in run, THE CALL will have its home entertainment premiere on 10/30 and will be available on Premium VOD & Digital EST.

Led by horror icons Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, Ouija) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw), THE CALL has been a hit with both audiences and critics alike. In addition to the strong performances from the cast, the film benefited from the uncompromising direction of Timothy Woodward Jr and the fear inducing vision of Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick. Great word of mouth has helped THE CALL become one of the top performing horror films of the season and buzz is sure to continue as even more fans are able to experience THE CALL when it releases digitally just in time for Halloween

Shaye is best known for her role of Elise Rainier from the worldwide box office hit franchise INSIDIOUS. She’s also starred in a variety of horror films, including THE GRUDGE, OUIJA, THE FINAL WISH and Showtime’s PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS. Bell is best known for his role in the SAW franchise, playing the terrifying role of John “Jigsaw” Kramer in all eight movies.

“Pairing Tobin and Lin, or Saw’s Jigsaw and Insidious’ Elise Rainier as they’re known to horror fans around the world, brings so much terror to the screen,” said Emmy® Nominated Director Timothy Woodward Jr. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and the power of their scenes splinters off, creating this dark, macabre world these characters are forced to survive in.”

Directed by Woodward Jr, THE CALL was written by Patrick Stibbs and produced by Reddick, Stibbs, Zebulun Huling, Gina Rugolo and Randy J. Goodwin. Executive Producers include Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Matthew Helderman, Joe Listhaus, Drew Ryce, James Shavick, Kirk Shaw and Luke Taylor. Co Producers include James Cullen Bressack and Chaysen Beacham.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/dWvBCmPKrv0

ABOUT STATUS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Status Media & Entertainment has a collective ten years of experience in the entertainment industry and specializes in development and production of feature films across all genres. Status Media utilizes its unique relationships with talent, agents, writers, sales representatives and international distributors to execute the seamless and efficient production of films from conception through sales and delivery.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices.

© Business Wire 2020


