Cinedigm Partners with Popular Business Media Brand Entrepreneur for Launch of Entrepreneur TV

Matchpoint Platform Will Power the FAST and AVOD Channel for All Platforms

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast audiences, today announced plans to become a premier provider of content created for the growing interest and fascination around start-up businesses and entrepreneurship by entering into partnership with Entrepreneur magazine to launch Entrepreneur TV. Entrepreneur Media LLC, the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship, unveiled its new streaming service Entrepreneur TV. It's the first-ever FAST/VOD channel from the publisher of Entrepreneur magazine and will deliver more than 200 hours of content streaming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week across multiple platforms. The deal was brokered by Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) almost immediately after Entrepreneur signed with the agency for representation.

"Entrepreneur has been committed to delivering trusted and valued content to help inspire, inform, and celebrate the people who make business work, Entrepreneur TV is the latest platform to share these stories with those who are helping build the future of business," said Entrepreneur Media LLC President Bill Shaw. "This new platform will not only deliver our vast library of video programming to the business leaders who have helped shape companies today, but will also provide new, exciting, engaging programming to help shape the business leaders of tomorrow."

The opportunity was packaged by APA who saw the natural brand extension and the right partner in Cinedigm. "APA represents some of the most celebrated lifestyle brands across all media platforms worldwide and we wanted to help our client grow and expand their audience by establishing a 24/7 premiere streaming service with the right partner," said Hayden Meyer, an APA Partner and Executive Vice President.

Entrepreneur TV will provide original and award-winning shows ranging from high-stakes investment, documentaries, behind-the-scenes looks at major brands, tips for starting your company, and much more. One of the most trusted resources in business, Entrepreneur is known for going to the ground floor of businesses, from budding to blowing up, to bring audiences the nuggets of wisdom that will help them succeed in their own journey.

The new channel will utilize Cinedigm's industry-leading Matchpoint technology platform to power the service, making Entrepreneur another great brand to leverage the Matchpoint platform on a SaaS basis. "We are excited to partner with Entrepreneur Media to bring their dedicated readership base to the rapidly growing FAST market and establish them as a leader in video streaming services that meet the needs of the growing entrepreneur community. We will bring our extensive expertise in enthusiast channels and our industry-leading Matchpoint platform to create a compelling service for this popular brand," said Marc Rashba, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Cinedigm.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 46 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, video production arm (Entrepreneur Studio), and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

ABOUT APA

Founded in 1962, APA is one of the largest diversified talent agencies in the industry with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto and London. With a cultural ethos of innovation, creativity, collaboration, commitment, diversity and inclusion, APA empowers their clients with the tools, resources, relationships and opportunities that enable them to build their careers and brands across all media platforms.

PRESS CONTACT:

The Lippin Group for Cinedigm

cinedigm@lippingroup.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cinedigm.com

For APA

Brad Turell

bturell@apa-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinedigm-partners-with-popular-business-media-brand-entrepreneur-for-launch-of-entrepreneur-tv-301821709.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.