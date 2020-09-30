Cinedigm : Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) and FantomFilm set the release of UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD for October 6. The 2019 FANtastic Horror Film Festival FANtastic Award Nominee stars Eva Habermann and George Hardy who encounter a medieval troll after it is accidentally released from a centuries old punishment and ensues on a revengeful quest that is nothing short of evil.

Based on an old legend from the Black Forest of Germany, UNDER CONTROLL tells the story of an evil troll who was transformed into stone in the 15th century, but it is accidentally brought back to life 500 years later, and is hell bent on getting revenge for his centuries of suffering. To prevent being unmasked, the Troll slips into the body of an unsuspecting woman and sets its sights out on a quest to open a portal to the underworld and unleash an army of fellow trolls to help it take over the world. When a prominent scientist, a nosy neighbor, and the woman’s teenaged daughter suspect that something is amiss, they try to desperately stop the troll from destroying the earth.

Written by Alexander König and Eric Hordes, UNDER CONTROLL was filmed in Baden-Baden, Germany and dubbed in Austin, Texas with Texas voice actors such as Christopher Sabat (voice of Vegeta in Dragonball Z) Jason Douglas, (Walking Dead) and David Born (The Highwaymen). UNDER CONTROLL is an homage to the cult classic Troll 2.

FILM DETAILS

Distribution Company: Cinedigm

Film Release: October 6, 2020

Running Time: 86 minutes

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy, Horror

Rated: Not Rated

Written by: Alexander König & Eric Hordes

Directed by: Eric Hordes

Starring: Eva Habermann, Helmut Krauss, Katy Karrenbauer, Cecilia Pillado, Désirée Nick, Jiří Lábus, Lutz van der Horst

Embeddable Trailer: https://youtu.be/4e88Mx8kJlI

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnderconTrollMovie/

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

