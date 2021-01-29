Cinedigm : Selects Team Whistle As Exclusive Agency of Record for Direct Ad Sales

Team Whistleto Sell and Represent Cinedigm's Premium Connected TV Ad Inventory to Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 /Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced they have chosen Team Whistle, a global media and entertainment company that includes Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks, as Agency of Record, becoming the exclusive direct ad sales agent for Cinedigm's portfolio of ad-supported OTT networks.

The partnership allows Team Whistle to leverage their award-winning ad sales team to monetize direct ad campaigns on both Team Whistle-owned properties and all of Cinedigm's owned & operated OTT channels. In combination with Team Whistle TV's inventory, this partnership presents a strategic opportunity for content alignment across a variety of key valuable audience demographics for advertisers. Team Whistle's key clients include P&G, General Mills, Unilever, Coca Cola, Amazon, AT&T/WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS among others. Cinedigm currently has a dozen live channels, with another dozen coming soon, and a reach to over 900-million global connected devices.

'We are thrilled to be selected as Cinedigm's exclusive direct ad sales agent for their ad-supported OTT networks,' said Izzet Asayas, SVP of Distribution and Sales Strategy. 'Our award-winning sales team with their decade-old strong agency and client relationships will generate premium demand to Cinedigm's great roster of brand-safe OTT networks like Dove Channel, Docurama, Comedy Dynamics and more, offering enhanced content alignment with a variety of highly-targeted audience demographics.'

Team Whistle previously partnered with Cinedigm to accelerate the distribution of its Whistle TV platform. Whistle TV is currently live on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio SmartCast, Plex, DistroTV, Rad and Sinclair Broadcast Group's STIRR. Cinedigm has expanded Whistle TV's nationwide distribution on linear, AVOD and SVOD platforms for connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based online OTT services.

'The OTT ad market is forecast to be more than $11B dollars in 2021, and Team Whistle is the perfect partner at the perfect time as we focus on growing our platform and meeting the demands of the world's largest advertisers,' said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Digital Networks.

To learn more about Team Whistle and Cinedigm please visit https://teamwhistle.com and https://cinedigm.com.

ABOUT TEAM WHISTLE

Team Whistle - comprising Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks and Tiny Horse - is a global media company that's changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today's audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what's relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the networks, social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://teamwhistle.com/.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

