Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cinedigm Corp.    CIDM

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm : Selects Team Whistle As Exclusive Agency of Record for Direct Ad Sales

01/29/2021 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Team Whistleto Sell and Represent Cinedigm's Premium Connected TV Ad Inventory to Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 /Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)today announced they have chosen Team Whistle, a global media and entertainment company that includes Whistle, Tiny Horse, New Form and Vertical Networks, as Agency of Record, becoming the exclusive direct ad sales agent for Cinedigm's portfolio of ad-supported OTT networks.

The partnership allows Team Whistle to leverage their award-winning ad sales team to monetize direct ad campaigns on both Team Whistle-owned properties and all of Cinedigm's owned & operated OTT channels. In combination with Team Whistle TV's inventory, this partnership presents a strategic opportunity for content alignment across a variety of key valuable audience demographics for advertisers. Team Whistle's key clients include P&G, General Mills, Unilever, Coca Cola, Amazon, AT&T/WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS among others. Cinedigm currently has a dozen live channels, with another dozen coming soon, and a reach to over 900-million global connected devices.

'We are thrilled to be selected as Cinedigm's exclusive direct ad sales agent for their ad-supported OTT networks,' said Izzet Asayas, SVP of Distribution and Sales Strategy. 'Our award-winning sales team with their decade-old strong agency and client relationships will generate premium demand to Cinedigm's great roster of brand-safe OTT networks like Dove Channel, Docurama, Comedy Dynamics and more, offering enhanced content alignment with a variety of highly-targeted audience demographics.'

Team Whistle previously partnered with Cinedigm to accelerate the distribution of its Whistle TV platform. Whistle TV is currently live on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio SmartCast, Plex, DistroTV, Rad and Sinclair Broadcast Group's STIRR. Cinedigm has expanded Whistle TV's nationwide distribution on linear, AVOD and SVOD platforms for connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, and web-based online OTT services.

'The OTT ad market is forecast to be more than $11B dollars in 2021, and Team Whistle is the perfect partner at the perfect time as we focus on growing our platform and meeting the demands of the world's largest advertisers,' said Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Digital Networks.

To learn more about Team Whistle and Cinedigm please visit https://teamwhistle.com and https://cinedigm.com.

ABOUT TEAM WHISTLE
Team Whistle - comprising Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks and Tiny Horse - is a global media company that's changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today's audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what's relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music and merchandise are available on the networks, social, audio and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://teamwhistle.com/.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Press Contact:
Jill Calcaterra
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com
310-466-5135

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/626700/Cinedigm-Selects-Team-Whistle-As-Exclusive-Agency-of-Record-for-Direct-Ad-Sales

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 14:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CINEDIGM CORP.
09:30aCINEDIGM : Selects Team Whistle As Exclusive Agency of Record for Direct Ad Sale..
PU
01/26CINEDIGM : Channels Featured in the Launch of TCL's North American Linear Servic..
PU
01/26CINEDIGM CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
01/25CINEDIGM : Cuts Debt Further With Latest Exchange of Second Lien Notes
MT
01/25CINEDIGM : In Latest Debt Reduction Moves, Company Completes Second Lien Note Ex..
PU
01/21CINEDIGM : Launches All3Media's Streaming Channel SO… REAL App on the Rok..
PU
01/21CINEDIGM : Alliance Global Adjusts Cinedigm's Price Target to $3 From $2, Keeps ..
MT
01/20CINEDIGM : Launches The Bob Ross Channel App on VIZIO
PU
01/19CINEDIGM : Acquires Fandor; Shares Rise 6%
MT
01/19CINEDIGM : Acquires Fandor(R), the Leading Global Independent Film Subscription ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25 $
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 160%
Spread / Lowest Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo President, COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Patrick W. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.93.86%166
VIVENDI SE-1.02%37 439
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-7.63%18 049
BOLLORÉ SE1.18%12 160
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.16%9 003
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.3.31%5 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ