CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
Cinedigm : Fandor Celebrates 10 Years of Streaming Independent Cinema at SXSW(R) Online 2021

03/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
Fandor, the top-tier independent cinema streaming service recently acquired by Cinedigm, celebrates its tenth anniversary with an exclusive streaming event and new announcements at SXSW® Online 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 /Fandor - a leading source of independent entertainment for movie lovers and a wholly owned division of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is celebrating a decade of streaming independent cinema.

Originally introduced in 2011 at South by Southwest®, Fandor is preparing to launch its next chapter in innovative independent film streaming at SXSW® Online 2021 on March 16-20, 2021. Fandor, currently available with thousands of titles and many genres, will soon be available across multiple platforms with an updated streaming experience on the Fandor app, all part of the relaunch with Cinedigm. Cinedigm plans to leverage its substantial content library, technology, engineering and distribution capabilities to rapidly expand Fandor's content offering, relaunch the service's apps and dramatically expand distribution to Cinedigm's global footprint of over 900 million connected devices. The Company anticipates the service could reach seven figure subscriber levels within the next 24-30 months with a focus on rapid global expansion and distribution. Cinedigm will continue to offer the service ad-free, but also plans to offer a free, ad-supported on-demand tier as well as a linear streaming channel to further broaden the service's reach to audiences of all viewing preferences.

Cinedigm plans to heavily draw from a pool of more than 7,000 relevant film titles in its library, including thousands of classic, cult and foreign titles from streaming service The Film Detective, which it acquired in December 2020. The Company also plans on ramping up new and existing content partnerships with distribution partners from around the globe to make Fandor the preeminent destination for emerging global voices. The Company also plans to relaunch Keyframe, Fandor's web and video-based publication dedicated to covering the art of cinema. The goal is to relaunch the service in the coming quarter.

Featured on the reimagined Fandor app will be a carefully curated library of new titles, drawing on a community of international filmmakers as well as thousands of relevant film titles in the Cinedigm library, many of which recently acquired from classic film distribution and restoration company, The Film Detective.

Fandor will also debut new stories in the coming months on Keyframe, the company's digital publication of written articles and video essays. A backbone of Fandor's online experience, Keyframe will bring new depth to film exploration for fans with interviews, critiques, and reviews.

Said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor and The Film Detective, 'We intend to assemble an editorial team of film bloggers from around the globe and work with film festivals and independent producers to build a united form of independent cinema discovery.'

The centerpiece of Fandor's anniversary celebration will be the Fandor 10th Anniversary Event: An Exclusive Screening of Sex, Drugs, and Bicycles featuring filmmaker Jonathan Blank. With an introduction from Fandor and award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Blank, Sex, Drugs, and Bicycles is a funny and provocative exposé on Holland's social democracy and will be available to stream throughout the duration of SXSW®, March 16-20, and is intended to join the offerings on Fandor in the coming months.

Fandor team members will be available to connect with filmmakers and members of the streaming community at the Fandor SXSW® online booth, March 16-20.

The Sex, Drugs, and Bicycles event trailer can be seen here: https://vimeo.com/516468810

SXSW® Online 2021 registration information is available here: https://www.sxsw.com/attend/

For more information about Fandor, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

Contact:
Kerry Ryan
kerry@fandor.com

About Fandor:
Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. A wholly owned division of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), Fandor offers dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites available on Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at https://www.fandor.com/.

CONTACT:
Jill Calcaterra
Cinedigm
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com
310-466-5135

SOURCE:Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/634911/Fandor-Celebrates-10-Years-of-Streaming-Independent-Cinema-at-SXSWR-Online-2021

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
