CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
Cinedigm : Launches 11 Streaming Channels on SelectTV

03/19/2021 | 09:35am EDT
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) and FreeCast announced an agreement that will bring 11 of Cinedigm's streaming, free ad-supported television (FAST) channels to SelectTV and other SmartGuide-powered services.

The channels that are currently live on SelectTV include:

Bambu - The best in Chinese cinema and TV.
https://bambu-ts-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-bambu-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=device_id

Bloody Disgusting - The #1 horror destination featuring an assortment of celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content.
https://bloodyd-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-bloodydisgusting-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

The Bob Ross Channel - Official channel dedicated to the work of iconic painter Bob Ross.
https://bobross-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-bobross-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

ComedyDynamics - The tastemaker for comedy featuring standup performances by Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Iliza Shlesinger, Marc Maron and many more.
https://comedydynamics-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-comedydynamics-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

CONtv - The destination for cult and retro film and TV series.
https://contv-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-contv-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

ContvAnime - 24x7 anime.
https://contvanime-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-contvanime-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

Docurama - Award-winning true-life documentaries, films and TV series. An eclectic mix of thought-provoking entertainment.
https://docurama-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-docurama-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

Dove Channel - Family movies and iconic TV series including Heartland, Andy Griffith Show, and The Lucy Show­.
https://dovenow-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-dove-now-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

MyTime - Dedicated to the movies we love- heart stopping thrillers, date night romcoms, heartwarming holiday favorites, and original programming.
https://mytime-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-mytime-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

So…Real - British and Australian lifestyle and reality TV series, including 'Gordon Behind Bars' and 'Only Way is Essex,' from All3 Media.
https://soreal-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-soreal-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

Whistle Sports - Sports and lifestyle entertainment for today's fan.
https://whistletv-selecttv.amagi.tv/hls/amagi_hls_data_xumo-host-whistletv-selecttv/CDN/playlist.m3u8?did=deivce_id

FreeCast's SmartGuide is an aggregated television platform, providing on-demand and linear television that includes ad-supported, subscription, and pay-per-view content. The company's low-cost distribution via the internet and ability to monetize content via dynamic ad-insertion (DAI) mean that even channels with smaller audiences can be commercially viable, and larger channels can find new viewers online as more watching transitions to the web.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley described the value of the new channels to the FreeCast ecosystem. 'We're excited to work with Cinedigm and add their channels to SelectTV, because that's what this business has always been all about. We help consumers get access to channels that match their interests, and we help programmers reach audiences that are interested in their content. And we do it for both much more affordably than traditional TV networks and providers do.'

'As the television viewing audience continues to shift away from established cable and satellite providers onto OTT, it is critical that Cinedigm make it's channels widely available. ' said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. 'It is through the high-scalability of our Matchpoint platform and via partners, such as FreeCast, that we can ensure our viewers that they can find our content on every platform and every OTT service out there.'

More Information:
Company: https://FreeCast.com
Product: https://SelectTV.com

About Cinedigm Corporation
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Material Public Information Disclosure
Cinedigm uses its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts to these aforementioned dissemination channels could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on any of the channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

CONTACT:
Jill Calcaterra
Cinedigm
jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com
310-466-5135

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/636374/Cinedigm-Launches-11-Streaming-Channels-on-SelectTV

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 13:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
