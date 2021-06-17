Cinedigm : Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India

Newest Division of Cinedigm will Develop Streaming Services for Booming Indian & South Asian Marketsin Addition to Powering Cinedigm's Global Portfolio of Streaming Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Supriyo Mookherjee as Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India. This appointment comes on the heels of Cinedigm's recent acquisition of FoundationTV, a comprehensive video streaming technology, artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and data analytics platform provider. As the Chief Operating Officer, Supriyo is tasked with establishing Cinedigm India as a key content distribution & licensing entity in India and all of South East Asia. This includes leading the global expansion of Cinedigm's current streaming channels and services in this burgeoning market as well as the development of future, regionally focused services across AVOD/SVOD & free ad-supported television (FAST) video streaming platforms.

Supriyo brings extensive media technology experience across content production, content distribution and content monetization lifecycle across Broadcast Television, Film, Radio and Print. Throughout his career, he has developed online and mobile media properties for major content platforms and telco storefronts for B2C and B2B2C channels across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Cinedigm India, Supriyolead the Content & Media teams at Ericsson India, focusing on media issues and how the company's technology could facilitate solutions within the digital and video streaming industry. At Ericsson he also served a longstanding role at Ericsson Global Services working across various functional and distributed global teams focused on the media sector while also providing global media brands with content distribution services. Prior to his role at Ericsson, Supriyo was instrumental in launching 18 channels across TV, News and Entertainment as the General Manager of Sahara TV, one of the most popular general entertainment TV networks in India with a global reach of 63 countries.

In his new role, Supriyo looks to build on his past media experience to develop key partnership opportunities that will establish Cinedigm India as a key distributor of SVOD, AVOD & FAST services (carriage-fee based, pre-paid & post-paid). In addition, he will work to leverage the Company's expertise in content distribution to establish Cinedigm's proprietary content distribution platform, Matchpoint, as a highly scalable solution for content owners seeking to expand their distribution footprint. Supriyo will also be responsible for expanding the global footprint of Cinedigm's extensive content library across various platforms in the Asian region spanning India, SEA and MEA as well as other developing markets. He will also drive new content deals from the lucrative South Asian market for distribution in North America across Cinedigm's current and future portfolio of SVOD, AVOD and FAST streaming services.

'We are thrilled to have an executive of Supriyo's caliber and with his breadth of experience join our management team in such an important role at a pivotal time for our Company,' said Tony Huidor, Senior Vice President, Product & Technology & General Manager, Digital Networks at Cinedigm. 'Supriyo's leadership experience and expertise in media technology will not only help Cinedigm India to establish itself as a leader in the emerging OTT industry in the region but also introduce our streaming services to a whole a new audience across the entire South Asian sub-continent.'

Supriyo said 'I am excited to join the Company as we continue to expand Cinedigm's global footprint. Cinedigm's global expansion in streaming has been driven by a strong portfolio of channels, state of the art technology platforms, as well as first class content. The company's strong acquisition strategy has led to an increase in viewership across its streaming channels, and I am eager to see the continued growth as we open up the channels to a new audience in the South Asian market.'

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

