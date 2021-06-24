Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cinedigm Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIDM   US1724062096

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm : Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach Through Aggressive Streaming Distribution Strategy

06/24/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cinedigm to Leverage its Massive Digital Footprint with the Leading FAST and AVOD Streaming Partners and Platforms to Help Network Garner Greater Access to Country Music Fans Across the United States and Drive New Revenue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with The Country Network, one of the country's top music video linear cable TV networks, to accelerate its growth through an aggressive streaming distribution strategy. The Country Network, which is currently distributed on cable & OTA systems in more than 51 markets and 40 Million DMA households, features original series, intimate concerts and country countdowns from many of today's top artists. The partnership with Cinedigm will expand the channel's footprint across the exploding streaming ecosystem via the creation of FAST (Free Ad Supported Television), AVOD and MVPD offerings for distribution via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The Country Network streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's vast roster of enthusiast channels and services currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Vizio and many more.

'Country music has one of the most engaged demographics across the medium,' said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. 'As chord cutting continues to happen, Cinedigm is partnering with The Country Network to expand its reach to a very enthusiastic audience. Music has been at the forefront of digital consumption for decades, so it's only natural for the channel to take its next step in the technological evolution of streaming. We're thrilled to be stepping in at this important moment as we help broadcast and cable networks expand into the fastest growing segment of the ad-supported business.'

'We are excited to partner with such an innovative streaming company as Cinedigm' said Tim Eaton, President & CEO, The Country Network. 'Following the footsteps of Cinedigm's history with quality entertainment, TCN takes pride in the high quality of our content. We record our original shows in 4K and sweeten all the music for a dynamic customer experience. Working with an industry leader like Cinedigm, places TCN in a position to expand the family of viewers while delivering a high-quality entertainment network.'

Fans of country music are the highest consuming per capita demographic; with consumers listening to nearly an hour more of music every day. The versatility of streaming has allowed The Country Network to break away from traditional country music markets and has found fan bases across the country, including major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and New York. With increasing popularity, The Country Network has been able to cultivate new original programming, while continuing to delight fans with hours of country music daily. The Country Network has a very loyal and enthusiastic audience that spends 3.6 hours on average per session watching the network.

The channel provides viewers with an intimate look at todays' country superstars, along with up-and-coming acts to watch, as well as devoted blocks of their favorite music videos. In addition, the channel features specials with Hollywood superstars like Kevin Costner and stand-up comedy from the likes of William Lee Martin. With thousands of hours of programing available, highlights of the channel include:

  • Top 20 Countdown
  • Live at Margaritaville
  • Sunday's Kind of Country
  • Reel Water Cowboy
  • Kevin Costner & Modern West
  • Stand Up Dad with William Lee Martin

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, the deal continues Cinedigm's core mission to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT  THE COUNTRY NETWORK

The Country Network (TCN) is the premier 4K music-television network dedicated to providing today's country music enthusiasts more choices with innovative televised and digital programming. From stars on the rise to superstars, TCN delivers the best of country music videos, country lifestyle shows and series, live performances and original programming. The Country Network continues growing and now offers more diversified distribution to include cable, OTA and OTT streaming. Visit http://www.tcncountry.com for more information.

ABOUT  CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

DKC Public Relations
cinedigm@dkcnews.com

High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/652907/Cinedigm-Partners-with-Music-Television-Linear-Cable-Network-The-Country-Network-to-Expand-Reach-Through-Aggressive-Streaming-Distribution-Strategy

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CINEDIGM CORP.
09:39aCINEDIGM  : Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Net..
PU
06/17CINEDIGM  : Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India
PU
06/15CINEDIGM  : A Father's Legacy Arrives in Theaters Nationwide This Thursday for a..
PU
05/27CINEDIGM  : The Film Detective's Digital Drive-in Is Open for the Summer
PU
05/27CINEDIGM  : Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minut..
PU
05/25CINEDIGM  : Partners With Struum, A Streaming Service Designed To Simplify Disco..
PU
05/21DATA STORAGE  : Names Chief Financial Officer
MT
05/14CINEDIGM  : Announces Rapid Subscriber Growth and Expanding Independent Content ..
PU
05/12CINEDIGM  : Expands Streaming Footprint by Adding Genre Centric Ad-Supported Cha..
PU
05/07CINEDIGM  : Announces Record Ad Revenue Enhancements from the Deployment of Amag..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 231 M 231 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo President, COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Cheryl Odoardi Senior Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Tony Huidor Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Peter C. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.115.57%231
VIVENDI SE6.10%35 061
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.11%17 957
BOLLORÉ SE34.83%15 964
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.0.70%9 914
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-8.12%5 025