Cinedigm's SCREAMBOX, The Fastest-Growing Horror Streaming Service, Continues To Build Momentum Following Record-Breaking 2022

Powered by Cinedigm's Bloody Disgusting team, SCREAMBOX added breakout hits such as Terrifier 2, Pennywise: The Story of IT and "13 Nights of Elvira"

Following Cinedigm's acquisition of SCREAMBOX, subscriptions have increased 900% in 2 years

Horror catalog offering has increased by 322% since the SCREAMBOX acquisition

Launched 14 new podcasts on the Cinedigm Podcast Network with 25 Horror podcasts in total

Will deliver 30 New Originals/Exclusives to SCREAMBOX in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by leading horror multimedia brand Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX is the fastest-growing horror streaming service in the U.S. Cinedigm's 360-degree approach to Hollywood's hottest genre includes a strong slate of Original/Exclusive content, a rapidly growing podcast division to complement its digital offerings and one of the largest horror catalogs in the industry.

The horror streaming service has seen exponential growth since Cinedigm acquired SCREAMBOX nearly 2 years ago with subscriptions increasing 900% over that time. In 2022, SCREAMBOX saw a 144% increase in subscribers in the two weeks following the exclusive release of the horror favorite Terrifier 2 (upon debuting the title drove the site's traffic up 250% and subs up 295% compared to its previous record month). The overall success in 2022 was also attributed to highly buzzed-about Originals such as the fan-favorite documentary Pennywise: The Story of IT, the psychedelic festival favorite All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, the Belgian/French survival horror movie Deep Fear and the 13-episode series "13 Nights of Elvira" starring Cassandra Peterson.

Since the acquisition of SCREAMBOX, the Company has added more than 550 new films and television series to the service. Many cult films have found their way back to a mainstream audience, and horror enthusiasts are able to watch hundreds of hours of content that is refreshed monthly. SCREAMBOX has become the premier brand name in horror.

Bloody FM, powered by Bloody Disgusting, has a growing lineup of audio programs that are part of the Cinedigm Podcast Network. In 2022, 14 podcasts were added to the Cinedigm Podcast Network. With more than four million monthly downloads, the network's 25 horror podcasts, both fiction and non-fiction, cover everything from the sinister anthology "Scare You To Sleep" to the Stephen King-inspired "The Losers' Club" to "SCP Archives Presents", which dives deep into the darkness of the internet's most amazing stories. The Company's most popular podcast "Creepy," receives more than a million monthly downloads alone and gives voice to urban legends and horror stories primarily posted online. The Bloody Disgusting Original Podcast "Mayfair Watchers Society" was named one of the most popular podcasts of 2022 by Apple and finished the year as a top 50 show and in the top 1% most followed podcast on Spotify in 2022.

SCREAMBOX is committed to bringing streamers even more new and original content in 2023.

This includes:

The Outwaters , the highly anticipated found footage feature, releases in theaters tomorrow followed by its SCREAMBOX debut.

, the highly anticipated found footage feature, releases in theaters tomorrow followed by its SCREAMBOX debut. Premieres of a trio of docs that are sure to excite film and genre fans alike: Living With Chucky , RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop and Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story . These films look back at three groundbreaking franchises and their lasting impact on cinema.

and . These films look back at three groundbreaking franchises and their lasting impact on cinema. As Asian horror films continue to break-through in the US and find success in both the box office and streaming, SCREAMBOX will debut some of the best out there: from the visionary creator of The Grudge , Ox-Head Village is a twisted mystery sure to leave viewers guessing. In the vein of Battle Royale and Black Rat, Signal 100 pushes the boundaries of the genre.

, is a twisted mystery sure to leave viewers guessing. In the vein of and pushes the boundaries of the genre. After the first season left viewers on the edge of their seats, SCREAMBOX is bringing back the second season of the pandemic thriller "The Island."

"The acquisitions of SCREAMBOX and Bloody Disgusting over the past 2 years have solidified our position as a leading industry force in horror," said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cinedigm. "We look to build on this success and super-serve the huge horror enthusiast base with more key titles and podcasts similar to the breakout film Terrifier 2. This includes the upcoming theatrical release of The Outwaters, the "Mayfair Watcher's Society" podcast and a broad array of catalog titles on SCREAMBOX. Expect more announcements soon as we continue to invest in horror to further propel the Company's rapid growth within this genre."

Fans can look forward to these titles and so much more as SCREAMBOX looks to make 2023 its biggest year yet.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

