Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cinedigm Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIDM   US1724062096

CINEDIGM CORP.

(CIDM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.5100 USD   -5.10%
06/17CINEDIGM : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 27, 2022
PU
06/09CINEDIGM : Appoints David Chu EVP & GM of Cinedigm Networks, Former President of DMR Joined Company as Part of Recent Acquisition Deal
PU
05/24CINEDIGM : H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cinedigm : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Monday, June 27, 2022

06/17/2022 | 07:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06/17/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, June 27, 2022. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 within North America or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 251386 to be connected to the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

###

About Cinedigm
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit https://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (https://www.cinedigm.com/) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

For additional information:
Investor Relations Contact:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705672/Cinedigm-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Fiscal-2022-Financial-Results-on-Monday-June-27-2022

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 23:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CINEDIGM CORP.
06/17CINEDIGM : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Monday,..
PU
06/09CINEDIGM : Appoints David Chu EVP & GM of Cinedigm Networks, Former President of DMR Joine..
PU
05/24CINEDIGM : H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
05/11Cinedigm's Advertising Growth Surge 192% in 2021, Beats Industry Rate by 236%
MT
05/02CINEDIGM : Investor Presentation March 2022
PU
04/19CINEDIGM : DMR Unveils Cinehouse - A Curated Lineup of Free Streaming Channels for Superfa..
PU
04/19NFTS FOR DUMMIES : An Equity Investor's Guide to Q2 NFT Stocks (RGST, AMLH, DLPH, CIDM, TK..
AQ
04/11CINEDIGM : Bloody Disgusting Selects SHE Media As Monetization Partner
PU
04/08CINEDIGM CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Sta..
AQ
04/05CINEDIGM : DMR Further Expands Presence on the Roku Channel with the Launch of AsianCrush
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEDIGM CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,1 M - -
Net income 2022 0,05 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 102x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,2 M 89,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart CINEDIGM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cinedigm Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEDIGM CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,51 $
Average target price 4,25 $
Spread / Average Target 733%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. McGurk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary S. Loffredo President, COO, Secretary & General Counsel
John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Tony Huidor Chief Technology & Product Officer
Mark J. Torres Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEDIGM CORP.-53.67%94
BOLLORÉ SE-3.29%14 659
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-43.52%12 557
VIVENDI SE-10.60%11 677
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-43.39%5 609
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.31.48%4 823