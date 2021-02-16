Log in
Cinedigm : to Report Third Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

02/16/2021 | 01:23pm EST
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 /Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9124or for international callers 201-689-8584 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast is available directly at the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2478/40084 and will also be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or (919) 882-2331 (International) and use passcode: 40084

About Cinedigm
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material

information.

Press Contact for CIDM:
Jill Calcaterra
310-466-5135
Jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/630053/Cinedigm-to-Report-Third-Quarter-FY-2021-Financial-Results-on-Monday-February-22-2021

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Corp. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
