Cinedigm : to Report Third Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 /Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-9124or for international callers 201-689-8584 at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. An audio webcast is available directly at the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2478/40084 and will also be accessible at http://investor.cinedigm.com/events.cfm. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site prior to the start of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or (919) 882-2331 (International) and use passcode: 40084

